Basketball

High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Feb. 4

Pinnacle freshman guard Nico Mannion (3) drives past Brophy sophomore guard Marques White (20) in the first half at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

Here are the azcentral sports boys basketball rankings through February 4.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (23-0): All that’s left is the 4A Conference playoffs to continue its torrid pace. Will the wait hurt it?

No. 2 Chandler Basha (26-0): Will not having to play Corona del Sol and Desert Vista in the regular season end up hurting this team in the 6A playoffs?

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (22-3): Once again, Holland Woods got the better of Sunnyslope to take stay in charge in 5A.

No. 4 Tempe Corona del Sol (23-2): This team is on fire, hungry to win the gold ball that it carried off the court four years straight before falling in last year’s 6A quarterfinals.

No. 5 Phoenix Sunnyslope (21-4): Two close losses to Apollo down the stretch should only make the Vikings tougher in 5A state.

No. 6 Laveen Cesar Chavez (21-4): Improved outside shooting could make the Champions the big sleeper in 6A state.

No. 7 Phoenix Arcadia (22-3): These guys aren’t going away but Chaparral wants payback Tuesday in a huge 5A game to close out the regular season.

No. 8 Phoenix Pinnacle (20-6): This fun-and-gun team will be a handful in the 6A tourney.

No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral (20-5): Back on track in 5A with senior guard Colten Kresl heating up.

No. 10 Mesa Red Mountain (17-8): Timmy Allen quietly is averaging 21 points during the Lions’ 10-game winning streak in 6A.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 26-0

No. 2 Tempe Corona del Sol (2) 23-2

No. 3 Laveen Cesar Chavez (3) 21-4

No. 4 Phoenix Pinnacle (4) 20-6

No. 5 Mesa Red Mountain (6) 17-8

No. 6 Avondale La Joya (8) 16-5

No. 7 Avondale Westview (9) 20-1

No. 8 Phoenix Desert Vista (10) 16-5

No. 9 Mesa Mountain View (x) 15-7

No. 10 Phoenix Central (x) 19-7

5A Conference

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (1) 22-3

No. 2 Phoenix Sunnyslope (2) 21-4

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 22-3

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 20-5

No. 5 Glendale Deer Valley (8) 17-7

No. 6 Tucson Cholla (10) 19-4

No. 7 Tucson Sahuaro (x) 18-7

No. 8 Avondale Agua Fria (5) 19-6

No. 9 Peoria Liberty (6) 17-7

No. 10 Vail Cienega (x) 18-9

4A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 23-0

No. 2 Rio Rico (4) 21-4

No. 3 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 19-6

No. 4 Tucson Catalina Foothills (7) 20-5

No. 5 Buckeye (3) 16-6

No. 6 Flagstaff (8) 22-4

No. 7 El Mirage Dysart (10) 18-7

No. 8 Phoenix Greenway (x) 14-9

No. 9 Phoenix Moon Valley (2) 21-4

No. 10 Phoenix St. Mary’s (5) 14-11

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 21-3

No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge (2) 25-4

No. 3 Queen Creek American Leadership (3) 16-5

No. 4 Ganado (6) 24-3

No. 5 Northwest Christian (8) 15-7

No. 6 Fountain Hills (9) 18-6

No. 7 Yuma Catholic (10) 18-8

No. 8 Globe (x) 17-9

No. 9 Tucson Empire (x) 20-10

No. 10 Winslow (7) 20-8

2A Conference

No. 1 Pima (1) 25-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (2) 19-5

No. 3 Whiteriver Alchesay (3) 27-2

No. 4 Phoenix Horizon Honors (4) 23-3

No. 5 Scottsdale Christian (5) 16-8

No. 6 San Carlos (6) 22-3

No. 7 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep (7) 15-9

No. 8 Thatcher (9) 16-7

No. 9 Surprise Paradise Honors (10) 16-4

No. 10 Tucson St. Augustine (8) 23-3

1A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix NFL Yet (1) 23-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 26-1

No. 3 Red Mesa (3) 18-7

No. 4 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (4) 21-4

No. 5 Sells Baboquivari (5) 17-4

No. 6 St. David (7) 17-7

No. 7 Colorado City El Capitan (8) 17-7

No. 8 Joseph City (9) 19-8

No. 9 Fort Thomas (6) 17-10

No. 10 Tucson Immaculate Heart (10) 17-9

