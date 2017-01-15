Menu
Basketball

High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 14

Shadow Mountain's Jovan Blacksher (1) is introduced before their game against Hamilton on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at McClintock High School in Tempe, Ariz.

Here are the azcentral sports boys basketball rankings through January 14.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (18-0): Three-headed monster of Marcus Shaver, Jaelen House and Jovan Blacksher getting lots of help to make a mockery of 4A.

No. 2 Chandler Basha (20-0): Can anybody in 6A beat the Bears?

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (16-3): Faces big Tuesday 5A showdown at home against Sunnyslope.

No. 4 Phoenix Desert Vista (13-2): Blending in and pouncing on opponents’ mistakes to make the Thunder a dangerous 6A team down the stretch.

No. 5 Tempe Corona del Sol (18-2): Alex Barcello and Saben Lee face a huge obstacle Tuesday at Desert Vista.

No. 6 Avondale Westview (17-1): Big man Brendan Van Dyke and guard D’maurian Williams packing a devastating one-two punch in 6A on 14-game win streak.

No. 7 Phoenix Sunnyslope (15-2): The 5A Conference will be shaped with Sunnyslope’s two meetings with Apollo the rest of this month.

No. 8 Laveen Cesar Chavez (16-4): Fast, athletic team praying for Mike Rogers’ return.

No. 9 Phoenix Arcadia (15-3): Close 5A team with several players who have been playing together since middle school.

No. 10 Phoenix Pinnacle (14-5): Guard-oriented team starting to turn it on in 6A.

6A Conference 

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 20-0

No. 2 Phoenix Desert Vista (2) 13-2

No. 3 Tempe Corona del Sol (3) 18-2

No. 4 Avondale Westview (4) 17-1

No. 5 Laveen Cesar Chavez (5) 16-4

No. 6 Phoenix Pinnacle (6) 14-5

No. 7 Phoenix Brophy Prep (8) 12-5

No. 8 Mesa Red Mountain (9) 12-8

No. 9 Chandler Hamilton (7) 14-6

No. 10 Phoenix Central (10) 14-5

5A Conference 

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (1) 16-3

No. 2 Phoenix Sunnyslope (2) 15-2

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 15-3

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (5) 14-5

No. 5 Avondale Agua Fria (x) 13-5

No. 6 Paradise Valley (6) 13-5

No. 7 Peoria Liberty (9) 12-6

No. 8 Glendale Deer Valley (4) 13-6

No. 9 Buckeye Verrado (x) 12-6

No. 10 Vail Cienega (x) 12-6

4A Conference 

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 16-0

No. 2 Rio Rico (2) 13-3

No. 3 Flagstaff (3) 15-1

No. 4 Phoenix Moon Valley (4) 17-3

No. 5 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (5) 12-6

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 14-5

No. 7 Tucson Catalina Foothills (7) 14-5

No. 8 Phoenix St. Mary’s (8) 10-8

No. 9 El Mirage Dysart (x) 14-5

No. 10 Buckeye (x) 11-4

3A Conference 

No. 1 Ganado (1) 21-1

No. 2 Chandler Valley Christian (2) 15-3

No. 3 Fountain Hills (3) 13-4

No. 4 Yuma Catholic (4) 15-4

No. 5 Winslow (5) 14-5

No. 6 Lakeside Blue Ridge (7) 17-4

No. 7 Queen Creek American Leadership (10) 10-5

No. 8 Tucson Santa Rita (x) 9-4

No. 9 Page (x) 11-5

No. 10 Tucson Empire (x) 15-8

2A Conference 

No. 1 Pima (1) 15-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (2) 12-5

No. 3 Whiteriver Alchesay (4) 21-2

No. 4 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep (5) 9-7

No. 5 Phoenix Horizon Honors (6) 19-3

No. 6 Scottsdale Christian (7) 9-6

No. 7 San Carlos (8) 15-2

No. 8 Tucson St. Augustine (3) 16-2

No. 9 Phoenix Country Day (9) 11-4

No. 10 Goodyear Trivium Prep (10) 13-3

1A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix NFL Yet (1) 17-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 18-1

No. 3 St. David (8) 10-5

No. 4 Red Mesa (4) 11-7

No. 5 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (6) 12-4

No. 6 Sells Baboquivari (3) 14-2

No. 7 Cibecue (x) 11-4

No. 8 Colorado City El Capitan (5) 12-7

No. 9 St. Michael (7) 9-4

No. 10 Joseph City (x) 12-8

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at @azc_obert

