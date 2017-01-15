High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 14

Here are the azcentral sports boys basketball rankings through January 14.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (18-0): Three-headed monster of Marcus Shaver, Jaelen House and Jovan Blacksher getting lots of help to make a mockery of 4A.

No. 2 Chandler Basha (20-0): Can anybody in 6A beat the Bears?

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (16-3): Faces big Tuesday 5A showdown at home against Sunnyslope.

No. 4 Phoenix Desert Vista (13-2): Blending in and pouncing on opponents’ mistakes to make the Thunder a dangerous 6A team down the stretch.

No. 5 Tempe Corona del Sol (18-2): Alex Barcello and Saben Lee face a huge obstacle Tuesday at Desert Vista.

No. 6 Avondale Westview (17-1): Big man Brendan Van Dyke and guard D’maurian Williams packing a devastating one-two punch in 6A on 14-game win streak.

No. 7 Phoenix Sunnyslope (15-2): The 5A Conference will be shaped with Sunnyslope’s two meetings with Apollo the rest of this month.

No. 8 Laveen Cesar Chavez (16-4): Fast, athletic team praying for Mike Rogers’ return.

No. 9 Phoenix Arcadia (15-3): Close 5A team with several players who have been playing together since middle school.

No. 10 Phoenix Pinnacle (14-5): Guard-oriented team starting to turn it on in 6A.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 20-0

No. 2 Phoenix Desert Vista (2) 13-2

No. 3 Tempe Corona del Sol (3) 18-2

No. 4 Avondale Westview (4) 17-1

No. 5 Laveen Cesar Chavez (5) 16-4

No. 6 Phoenix Pinnacle (6) 14-5

No. 7 Phoenix Brophy Prep (8) 12-5

No. 8 Mesa Red Mountain (9) 12-8

No. 9 Chandler Hamilton (7) 14-6

No. 10 Phoenix Central (10) 14-5

5A Conference

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (1) 16-3

No. 2 Phoenix Sunnyslope (2) 15-2

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 15-3

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (5) 14-5

No. 5 Avondale Agua Fria (x) 13-5

No. 6 Paradise Valley (6) 13-5

No. 7 Peoria Liberty (9) 12-6

No. 8 Glendale Deer Valley (4) 13-6

No. 9 Buckeye Verrado (x) 12-6

No. 10 Vail Cienega (x) 12-6

4A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 16-0

No. 2 Rio Rico (2) 13-3

No. 3 Flagstaff (3) 15-1

No. 4 Phoenix Moon Valley (4) 17-3

No. 5 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (5) 12-6

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 14-5

No. 7 Tucson Catalina Foothills (7) 14-5

No. 8 Phoenix St. Mary’s (8) 10-8

No. 9 El Mirage Dysart (x) 14-5

No. 10 Buckeye (x) 11-4

3A Conference

No. 1 Ganado (1) 21-1

No. 2 Chandler Valley Christian (2) 15-3

No. 3 Fountain Hills (3) 13-4

No. 4 Yuma Catholic (4) 15-4

No. 5 Winslow (5) 14-5

No. 6 Lakeside Blue Ridge (7) 17-4

No. 7 Queen Creek American Leadership (10) 10-5

No. 8 Tucson Santa Rita (x) 9-4

No. 9 Page (x) 11-5

No. 10 Tucson Empire (x) 15-8

2A Conference

No. 1 Pima (1) 15-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (2) 12-5

No. 3 Whiteriver Alchesay (4) 21-2

No. 4 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep (5) 9-7

No. 5 Phoenix Horizon Honors (6) 19-3

No. 6 Scottsdale Christian (7) 9-6

No. 7 San Carlos (8) 15-2

No. 8 Tucson St. Augustine (3) 16-2

No. 9 Phoenix Country Day (9) 11-4

No. 10 Goodyear Trivium Prep (10) 13-3

1A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix NFL Yet (1) 17-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 18-1

No. 3 St. David (8) 10-5

No. 4 Red Mesa (4) 11-7

No. 5 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (6) 12-4

No. 6 Sells Baboquivari (3) 14-2

No. 7 Cibecue (x) 11-4

No. 8 Colorado City El Capitan (5) 12-7

No. 9 St. Michael (7) 9-4

No. 10 Joseph City (x) 12-8

