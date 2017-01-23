High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 21

Here are the azcentral sports boys basketball rankings through January 21.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (18-0): We will see if St. Mary’s can give it a challenge in Tuesday’s 4A showdown.

No. 2 Chandler Basha (23-0): Second time through the 6A Premier features meetings this week with Brophy Prep, Hamilton.

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (19-3): Guards Holland Woods, Dre Marin may be toughest backcourt combo going in 5A.

No. 4 Tempe Corona del Sol (18-2): Alex Barcello, Saben Lee combo will make the Aztecs dangerous in the 6A tourney.

No. 5 Avondale Westview (19-1): Coach Brendan McEvoy doing remarkable job, keeping players’ focus on the team as it rolls up 16 consecutive wins in 6A.

No. 6 Phoenix Sunnyslope (17-3): That triple-overtime loss to Apollo last week will only make it hungrier in 5A down the stretch.

No. 7 Laveen Cesar Chavez (18-4): With Michael Rogers back, this could wind up being Chavez’s best team ever.

No. 8 Phoenix Arcadia (17-3): Back-to-back wins over Chaparral and Paradise Valley show this team is a legitimate 5A contender.

No. 9 Phoenix Pinnacle (16-5): Sophomore Trent Brown last week broke Dorian Pickens’ season 3-pointers record in nine fewer games.

No. 10 Phoenix St. Mary’s (12-8): Toughest schedule in state should have it ready for home 4A showdown Tuesday against Shadow Mountain.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 23-0

No. 2 Tempe Corona del Sol (3) 19-2

No. 3 Avondale Westview (4) 19-1

No. 4 Laveen Cesar Chavez (5) 18-4

No. 5 Phoenix Pinnacle (6) 16-5

No. 6 Phoenix Brophy Prep (7) 14-5

No. 7 Mesa Red Mountain (8) 14-8

No. 8 Chandler Hamilton (9) 15-6

No. 9 Phoenix Desert Vista (2) 13-4

No. 10 Phoenix Central (10) 16-5

5A Conference

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (1) 19-3

No. 2 Phoenix Sunnyslope (2) 17-3

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 17-3

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 16-5

No. 5 Avondale Agua Fria (5) 16-5

No. 6 Peoria Liberty (7) 14-6

No. 7 Glendale Deer Valley (8) 15-6

No. 8 Marana Mountain View (x) 13-6

No. 9 Sierra Vista Buena (x) 21-3

No. 10 Paradise Valley (6) 13-7

4A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 18-0

No. 2 Phoenix St. Mary’s (8) 12-8

No. 3 Rio Rico (2) 17-3

No. 4 Flagstaff (3) 17-1

No. 5 Phoenix Moon Valley (4) 18-3

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 14-5

No. 7 Tucson Catalina Foothills (7) 17-5

No. 8 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (5) 14-7

No. 9 Buckeye (10) 13-5

No. 10 San Tan Valley Combs (x) 14-8

3A Conference

No. 1 Ganado (1) 23-1

No. 2 Chandler Valley Christian (2) 16-3

No. 3 Fountain Hills (3) 15-4

No. 4 Lakeside Blue Ridge (6) 19-4

No. 5 Queen Creek American Leadership (7) 12-5

No. 6 Casteel (x) 15-8

No. 7 Yuma Catholic (4) 16-6

No. 8 Page (9) 12-5

No. 9 Show Low (x) 13-8

No. 10 Winslow (5) 16-6

2A Conference

No. 1 Pima (1) 18-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (2) 14-5

No. 3 Whiteriver Alchesay (3) 23-2

No. 4 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep (4) 11-8

No. 5 Phoenix Horizon Honors (5) 20-3

No. 6 Scottsdale Christian (6) 11-8

No. 7 San Carlos (7) 17-2

No. 8 Tucson St. Augustine (8) 19-2

No. 9 Goodyear Trivium Prep (10) 16-3

No. 10 Thatcher (x) 13-5

1A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix NFL Yet (1) 19-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 21-1

No. 3 Red Mesa (4) 12-7

No. 4 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (5) 17-4

No. 5 Sells Baboquivari (6) 15-2

No. 6 Cibecue (7) 12-4

No. 7 St. David (3) 12-6

No. 8 Colorado City El Capitan (8) 14-7

No. 9 Joseph City (10) 14-8

No. 10 Tucson Immaculate Heart (x) 12-8

