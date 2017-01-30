High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 28

Here are the azcentral sports boys basketball rankings through January 28.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (20-0): Has won 44 consecutive games against Arizona teams and there doesn’t appear to be a 4A team in sight that can challenge the state’s fastest group.

No. 2 Chandler Basha (25-0): Unbeaten in 6A, but it could be as wide-open as any conference.

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (20-3): Holland Woods, Dre Marin and company will face a hungry Sunnyslope team Tuesday looking to avenge that three-OT 5A loss earlier this month.

No. 4 Tempe Corona del Sol (21-2): Best backcourt in 6A could key a serious run at state.

No. 5 Phoenix Sunnyslope (19-3): Ready for another classic against Apollo.

No. 6 Laveen Cesar Chavez (20-4): Another 6A team with a chance to make noise at state with decent size and speed.

No. 7 Phoenix Arcadia (19-3): Four players, led by Max Moses, have been playing together since they were 10. It’s paying off.

No. 8 Phoenix Pinnacle (18-5): A dangerous 6A team with guards who can shoot from anywhere.

No. 9 Phoenix Brophy Prep (16-5): Played unbeaten Basha twice in the Premier Region.

No. 10 Scottsdale Chaparral (18-5): Starting to reassert itself after hitting a wall a few weeks ago.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 25-0

No. 2 Tempe Corona del Sol (2) 21-2

No. 3 Laveen Cesar Chavez (4) 20-4

No. 4 Phoenix Pinnacle (5) 18-5

No. 5 Phoenix Brophy Prep (6) 16-5

No. 6 Mesa Red Mountain (7) 15-8

No. 7 Chandler Hamilton (8) 16-7

No. 8 Avondale La Joya (x) 13-5

No. 9 Avondale Westview (3) 20-1

No. 10 Phoenix Desert Vista (9) 14-5

5A Conference

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (1) 20-3

No. 2 Phoenix Sunnyslope (2) 19-3

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 19-3

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 18-5

No. 5 Avondale Agua Fria (5) 18-5

No. 6 Peoria Liberty (6) 16-6

No. 7 Sierra Vista Buena (9) 23-3

No. 8 Glendale Deer Valley (7) 15-7

No. 9 Laveen Betty Fairfax (x) 17-6

No. 10 Tucson Cholla (x) 17-4

4A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 20-0

No. 2 Phoenix Moon Valley (5) 20-3

No. 3 Buckeye (9) 16-5

No. 4 Rio Rico (3) 18-4

No. 5 Phoenix St. Mary’s (2) 13-9

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 17-6

No. 7 Tucson Catalina Foothills (7) 17-5

No. 8 Flagstaff (4) 18-3

No. 9 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (8) 15-7

No. 10 El Mirage Dysart (x) 17-6

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (2) 19-3

No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge (4) 21-4

No. 3 Queen Creek American Leadership (5) 14-5

No. 4 Queen Creek Casteel (6) 15-8

No. 5 Tuba City (x) 15-8

No. 6 Ganado (1) 23-3

No. 7 Winslow (10) 18-6

No. 8 Northwest Christian (x) 12-7

No. 9 Fountain Hills (3) 16-6

No. 10 Yuma Catholic (7) 17-7

2A Conference

No. 1 Pima (1) 23-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (2) 17-5

No. 3 Whiteriver Alchesay (3) 25-2

No. 4 Phoenix Horizon Honors (5) 21-3

No. 5 Scottsdale Christian (6) 14-8

No. 6 San Carlos (7) 19-3

No. 7 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep (4) 13-9

No. 8 Tucson St. Augustine (8) 21-2

No. 9 Thatcher (10) 14-7

No. 10 Surprise Paradise Honors (x) 14-4

1A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix NFL Yet (1) 21-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 24-1

No. 3 Red Mesa (3) 16-7

No. 4 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (4) 19-4

No. 5 Sells Baboquivari (5) 17-2

No. 6 Fort Thomas (x) 15-9

No. 7 St. David (7) 14-7

No. 8 Colorado City El Capitan (8) 15-7

No. 9 Joseph City (9) 17-8

No. 10 Tucson Immaculate Heart (10) 16-8

