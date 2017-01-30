Menu
Basketball

High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 28

Basha senior Austin Picarello (3) drives past Hamilton senior KC Kedem (12) and junior Rashad Smith (10) in the second half at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Here are the azcentral sports boys basketball rankings through January 28.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (20-0): Has won 44 consecutive games against Arizona teams and there doesn’t appear to be a 4A team in sight that can challenge the state’s fastest group.

No. 2 Chandler Basha (25-0): Unbeaten in 6A, but it could be as wide-open as any conference.

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (20-3): Holland Woods, Dre Marin and company will face a hungry Sunnyslope team Tuesday looking to avenge that three-OT 5A loss earlier this month.

No. 4 Tempe Corona del Sol (21-2): Best backcourt in 6A could key a serious run at state.

No. 5 Phoenix Sunnyslope (19-3): Ready for another classic against Apollo.

No. 6 Laveen Cesar Chavez (20-4): Another 6A team with a chance to make noise at state with decent size and speed.

No. 7 Phoenix Arcadia (19-3): Four players, led by Max Moses, have been playing together since they were 10. It’s paying off.

No. 8 Phoenix Pinnacle (18-5): A dangerous 6A team with guards who can shoot from anywhere.

No. 9 Phoenix Brophy Prep (16-5): Played unbeaten Basha twice in the Premier Region.

No. 10 Scottsdale Chaparral (18-5): Starting to reassert itself after hitting a wall a few weeks ago.

6A Conference 

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 25-0

No. 2 Tempe Corona del Sol (2) 21-2

No. 3 Laveen Cesar Chavez (4) 20-4

No. 4 Phoenix Pinnacle (5) 18-5

No. 5 Phoenix Brophy Prep (6) 16-5

No. 6 Mesa Red Mountain (7) 15-8

No. 7 Chandler Hamilton (8) 16-7

No. 8 Avondale La Joya (x) 13-5

No. 9 Avondale Westview (3) 20-1

No. 10 Phoenix Desert Vista (9) 14-5

BASHA: Bears improve with win over Hamilton

5A Conference 

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (1) 20-3

No. 2 Phoenix Sunnyslope (2) 19-3

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 19-3

No. 4 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 18-5

No. 5 Avondale Agua Fria (5) 18-5

No. 6 Peoria Liberty (6) 16-6

No. 7 Sierra Vista Buena (9) 23-3

No. 8 Glendale Deer Valley (7) 15-7

No. 9 Laveen Betty Fairfax (x) 17-6

No. 10 Tucson Cholla (x) 17-4

4A Conference 

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 20-0

No. 2 Phoenix Moon Valley (5) 20-3

No. 3 Buckeye (9) 16-5

No. 4 Rio Rico (3) 18-4

No. 5 Phoenix St. Mary’s (2) 13-9

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 17-6

No. 7 Tucson Catalina Foothills (7) 17-5

No. 8 Flagstaff (4) 18-3

No. 9 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (8) 15-7

No. 10 El Mirage Dysart (x) 17-6

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (2) 19-3

No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge (4) 21-4

No. 3 Queen Creek American Leadership (5) 14-5

No. 4 Queen Creek Casteel (6) 15-8

No. 5 Tuba City (x) 15-8

No. 6 Ganado (1) 23-3

No. 7 Winslow (10) 18-6

No. 8 Northwest Christian (x) 12-7

No. 9 Fountain Hills (3) 16-6

No. 10 Yuma Catholic (7) 17-7

2A Conference 

No. 1 Pima (1) 23-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (2) 17-5

No. 3 Whiteriver Alchesay (3) 25-2

No. 4 Phoenix Horizon Honors (5) 21-3

No. 5 Scottsdale Christian (6) 14-8

No. 6 San Carlos (7) 19-3

No. 7 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep (4) 13-9

No. 8 Tucson St. Augustine (8) 21-2

No. 9 Thatcher (10) 14-7

No. 10 Surprise Paradise Honors (x) 14-4

1A Conference 

No. 1 Phoenix NFL Yet (1) 21-2

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 24-1

No. 3 Red Mesa (3) 16-7

No. 4 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (4) 19-4

No. 5 Sells Baboquivari (5) 17-2

No. 6 Fort Thomas (x) 15-9

No. 7 St. David (7) 14-7

No. 8 Colorado City El Capitan (8) 15-7

No. 9 Joseph City (9) 17-8

No. 10 Tucson Immaculate Heart (10) 16-8

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert.

