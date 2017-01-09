High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 8

azcentral sports’ Richard Obert unveils his latest azcentral sports boys basketball rankings, including his Super 10.

Rankings through Jan. 8.

Super 10 (includes all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (16-0): 4A juggernaut returns to action with its 40-game win streak vs. Arizona opponents after having last week off.

No. 2 Chandler Basha (19-0): Picked up two big 6A Premier Region wins last week vs. Brophy Prep and Hamilton.

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (14-3): Hawks had a week to rest for stretch run in 5A.

No. 4 Phoenix Desert Vista (11-2): Balanced 6A team led by 6-foot-6 junior Wesley Harris and his 17 points and six rebounds a game.

No. 5 Tempe Corona del Sol (12-2): Bounced back well from loss to Apollo in Visit Mesa behind senior guards Alex Barcello, Saben Lee.

No. 6 Avondale Westview (15-1): Best team coach Brendan McEvoy has had with a combination of size and speed.

No. 7 Phoenix Sunnyslope (13-2): Next week’s showdown with Apollo should be telling.

No. 8 Laveen Cesar Chavez (14-4): Big 6A game Tuesday at Phoenix Central, which is starting to assert itself.

No. 9 Glendale Deer Valley (12-4): Coach Jed Dunn has the talent to make big noise in a tough 5A Conference.

No. 10 Phoenix Pinnacle (11-5): Hasn’t played since going 3-2 in the MaxPreps Holiday tournament against out-of-state teams before the new year.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 19-0

No. 2 Phoenix Desert Vista (2) 11-2

No. 3 Tempe Corona del Sol (3) 15-2

No. 4 Avondale Westview (4) 15-1

No. 5 Laveen Cesar Chavez (5) 14-4

No. 6 Phoenix Pinnacle (6) 11-5

No. 7 Chandler Hamilton (8) 12-5

No. 8 Phoenix Brophy Prep (9) 9-5

No. 9 Mesa Red Mountain (x) 11-8

No. 10 Phoenix Central (x) 13-4

5A Conference

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (1) 14-3

No. 2 Phoenix Sunnyslope (3) 13-2

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (6) 12-3

No. 4 Glendale Deer Valley (4) 12-5

No. 5 Scottsdale Chaparral (2) 12-4

No. 6 Paradise Valley (7) 11-4

No. 7 Sierra Vista Buena (5) 18-2

No. 8 Tucson Sahuaro (8) 11-2

No. 9 Peoria Liberty (9) 12-6

No. 10 Maricopa (x) 12-3

4A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 16-0

No. 2 Rio Rico (2) 12-3

No. 3 Flagstaff (3) 13-1

No. 4 Phoenix Moon Valley (4) 14-3

No. 5 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (5) 10-6

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 12-4

No. 7 Tucson Catalina Foothills (8) 12-5

No. 8 Phoenix St. Mary’s (10) 8-8

No. 9 Bullhead City Mohave (7) 14-5

No. 10 Scottsdale Saguaro (9) 12-5

3A Conference

No. 1 Ganado (1) 19-1

No. 2 Chandler Valley Christian (2) 14-3

No. 3 Fountain Hills (3) 11-4

No. 4 Yuma Catholic (5) 14-3

No. 5 Winslow (4) 12-5

No. 6 Globe (6) 13-5

No. 7 Lakeside Blue Ridge (9) 14-4

No. 8 Florence (8) 10-6

No. 9 Queen Creek Casteel (10) 13-6

No. 10 Queen Creek American Leadership (7) 8-5

2A Conference

No. 1 Pima (1) 13-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (2) 9-5

No. 3 Tucson St. Augustine (3) 14-1

No. 4 Whiteriver Alchesay (4) 18-2

No. 5 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep (x) 8-6

No. 6 Phoenix Horizon Honors (5) 16-3

No. 7 Scottsdale Christian (8) 6-6

No. 8 San Carlos (10) 13-2

No. 9 Phoenix Country Day (x) 9-3

No. 10 Goodyear Trivium Prep (9) 11-3

1A Conference

No. 1 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 15-1

No. 2 Sells Baboquivari (5) 11-1

No. 3 Phoenix NFL Yet (1) 14-1

No. 4 Red Mesa (x) 9-6

No. 5 Colorado City El Capitan (3) 11-5

No. 6 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (7) 10-4

No. 7 St. Michael (4) 8-3

No. 8 St. David (6) 8-5

No. 9 Superior (8) 8-8

No. 10 Williams (10) 11-7

