Basketball

High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 8

Deer Valley head boys basketball coach Jed Dunn talks to the team during a timeout during the boys basketball game against Catalina Foothills at Scottsdale Christian Academy on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.

azcentral sports’ Richard Obert unveils his latest azcentral sports boys basketball rankings, including his Super 10.

Rankings through Jan. 8.

Super 10 (includes all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (16-0): 4A juggernaut returns to action with its 40-game win streak vs. Arizona opponents after having last week off.

No. 2 Chandler Basha (19-0): Picked up two big 6A Premier Region wins last week vs. Brophy Prep and Hamilton.

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (14-3): Hawks had a week to rest for stretch run in 5A.

No. 4 Phoenix Desert Vista (11-2): Balanced 6A team led by 6-foot-6 junior Wesley Harris and his 17 points and six rebounds a game.

No. 5 Tempe Corona del Sol (12-2): Bounced back well from loss to Apollo in Visit Mesa behind senior guards Alex Barcello, Saben Lee.

No. 6 Avondale Westview (15-1): Best team coach Brendan McEvoy has had with a combination of size and speed.

No. 7 Phoenix Sunnyslope (13-2): Next week’s showdown with Apollo should be telling.

No. 8 Laveen Cesar Chavez (14-4): Big 6A game Tuesday at Phoenix Central, which is starting to assert itself.

No. 9 Glendale Deer Valley (12-4): Coach Jed Dunn has the talent to make big noise in a tough 5A Conference.

No. 10 Phoenix Pinnacle (11-5): Hasn’t played since going 3-2 in the MaxPreps Holiday tournament against out-of-state teams before the new year.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 19-0

No. 2 Phoenix Desert Vista (2) 11-2

No. 3 Tempe Corona del Sol (3) 15-2

No. 4 Avondale Westview (4) 15-1

No. 5 Laveen Cesar Chavez (5) 14-4

No. 6 Phoenix Pinnacle (6) 11-5

No. 7 Chandler Hamilton (8) 12-5

No. 8 Phoenix Brophy Prep (9) 9-5

No. 9 Mesa Red Mountain (x) 11-8

No. 10 Phoenix Central (x) 13-4

5A Conference 

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (1) 14-3

No. 2 Phoenix Sunnyslope (3) 13-2

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (6) 12-3

No. 4 Glendale Deer Valley (4) 12-5

No. 5 Scottsdale Chaparral (2) 12-4

No. 6 Paradise Valley (7) 11-4

No. 7 Sierra Vista Buena (5) 18-2

No. 8 Tucson Sahuaro (8) 11-2

No. 9 Peoria Liberty (9) 12-6

No. 10 Maricopa (x) 12-3

4A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 16-0

No. 2 Rio Rico (2) 12-3

No. 3 Flagstaff (3) 13-1

No. 4 Phoenix Moon Valley (4) 14-3

No. 5 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (5) 10-6

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (6) 12-4

No. 7 Tucson Catalina Foothills (8) 12-5

No. 8 Phoenix St. Mary’s (10) 8-8

No. 9 Bullhead City Mohave (7) 14-5

No. 10 Scottsdale Saguaro (9) 12-5

3A Conference

No. 1 Ganado (1) 19-1

No. 2 Chandler Valley Christian (2) 14-3

No. 3 Fountain Hills (3) 11-4

No. 4 Yuma Catholic (5) 14-3

No. 5 Winslow (4) 12-5

No. 6 Globe (6) 13-5

No. 7 Lakeside Blue Ridge (9) 14-4

No. 8 Florence (8) 10-6

No. 9 Queen Creek Casteel (10) 13-6

No. 10 Queen Creek American Leadership (7) 8-5

2A Conference

No. 1 Pima (1) 13-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (2) 9-5

No. 3 Tucson St. Augustine (3) 14-1

No. 4 Whiteriver Alchesay (4) 18-2

No. 5 Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep (x) 8-6

No. 6 Phoenix Horizon Honors (5) 16-3

No. 7 Scottsdale Christian (8) 6-6

No. 8 San Carlos (10) 13-2

No. 9 Phoenix Country Day (x) 9-3

No. 10 Goodyear Trivium Prep (9) 11-3

1A Conference

No. 1 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 15-1

No. 2 Sells Baboquivari (5) 11-1

No. 3 Phoenix NFL Yet (1) 14-1

No. 4 Red Mesa (x) 9-6

No. 5 Colorado City El Capitan (3) 11-5

No. 6 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (7) 10-4

No. 7 St. Michael (4) 8-3

No. 8 St. David (6) 8-5

No. 9 Superior (8) 8-8

No. 10 Williams (10) 11-7

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert.

