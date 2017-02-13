High school boys basketball Super 10: Through Feb. 11

Here are the azcentral sports boys basketball rankings through February 11.

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (23-0)

Shadow Mountain is driven to finish with a 4A championship with the shot at a trip to New York for an eight-team national tournament.

No. 2 Phoenix Pinnacle (21-6)

Pinnacle’s young guns Nico Mannion, Spencer Rattler and Trent Brown out to shock the 6A world.

No. 3 Phoenix Desert Vista (17-5)

With 6-foot-6 junior Wesley Harris leading them, the Thunder are rolling into 6A tourney after beating top-seed Corona del Sol in final regular-season game.

No. 4 Chandler Basha (26-1)

Basha got a 6A wakeup call losing its only game to since-eliminated Gilbert Perry in final regular-season game.

No. 5 Glendale Apollo (23-3)

Apollo can’t look too far into the future, thinking Phoenix Sunnyslope could be at the other end waiting for them in the 5A final.

No. 6 Tempe Corona del Sol (23-3)

That loss to Pinnacle to close the regular season might be what it needed to make sure everybody is sharp from the start in the 6A tourney.

No. 7 Phoenix Sunnyslope (22-4)

Mentally tough team that knows how to win tournament games.

No. 8 Laveen Cesar Chavez (22-4)

On a 6A roll with Michael Rogers back 100 percent and charged up.

No. 9 Phoenix Arcadia (23-3)

Max Moses looking to part the 5A bracket with his clutch shots.

No. 10 Avondale La Joya

Breaks through the Super 10 for first time this season, maybe the most dangerous tournament right now.

