High school boys golf preview

Coaches’ predictions: 1. East Lansing, 2. Okemos, 3. Grand Ledge, 4. Holt, 5. Jackson, 6. Lansing

Top golfers: Tony Fuentes (East Lansing), Avi Rajendra-Nicolucci (Okemos), Scott Campbell (East Lansing), Cameron Carroll (East Lansing), Luke Bunting (Grand Ledge), Viali Her (Lansing)

EAST LANSING

Last year: 1st

Coach: Victor Whipp (8th season)

Top returning golfers: Tony Fuentes (sr.), Scott Campbell (sr.), Cameron Carroll (sr.), Miles Crutcher (sr.), Peyton Brogan (sr.), Fritz Hittner (sr.)

Other contributors: Casey Ring, Michael Swords, Jack Gagnier

Outlook: The Trojans return five starters from last year’s team that won five invitationals and went unbeaten in conference play. East Lansing also won Division 2 district and regional titles last season while finishing as the runners-up finish in the state tournament. Fuentes is an all-state performer who is committed to Eastern Michigan. Campbell and Carroll were both all-conference golfers a season ago.

GRAND LEDGE

Last year: 2nd

Coach: Bob Stuewe (14th season)

Top returning golfers: Luke Bunting (sr.), Mark Moore (sr.), Joe Strother (sr.)

Other contributors: Connor Merryfield (jr.), Evan Marchlewicz (jr.)

Home course: Ledge Meadows

Outlook: Bunting is a four-year varsity golfer, and he’ll be looked at to lead the Comets this season. Moore and Strother are both two-year varsity golfers. Stuewe is looking for his team to “hit our stride” in time for regionals.

HOLT

Last year: 4th

Coach: Doug Harkema (10th season)

Top returning golfers: Zack Johns (sr.), Joey Zurek (sr.), Adam Szymborski (sr.), Cameron Bruce (jr.), Josh Adado (sr.)

Other contributors: Kolin Leyrer (sr.), Dylan Reich (sr.)

Home course: Eldorado

Outlook: Johns, who was honorable mention all-conference last season and will golf at Spring Arbor next year, is one of several returning golfers from last year’s team. Harkema said the Rams have improved individually from a year ago, and he hopes for Holt to contend for a spot in the top half of the conference.

OKEMOS

Coach: Chad Kurmel (1st season)

Top returning golfers: Avi Rajendra-Nicolucci (jr.), Zach Fraser (jr.), Patrick Gordon (jr.), Payne Garrison (jr.), Zachary Hetfield (so.)

Other contributors: Owen Brewer (so.), Grant Hinterman (fr.), Damon Cooper (jr.)

Home course: College Fields Golf Club

Outlook: Kurmel, in his first year at the helm, will take over a Chiefs team that has just one senior. Rajendra-Nicolucci is a three-year varsity standout and, along with Fraser, was an all-conference selection a season ago. Cooper transferred from Lansing Christian.

LANSING (SEXTON, EVERETT, EASTERN)

Coach: Chris Henderson

Top returning golfers: Isaiah Duncan, Viali Her, Zohlon Sampson, Steve Anderson, Elijah Savoie, Justin James, John Murdoch, Ahmed Abdisalam, Devin Dine

Outlook: This is the first year that the Lansing city schools will combine to make a boys golf team. Henderson said Lansing will be looking to develop its players. Her, who attends Everett, grabbed a top-10 placing in the CAAC Blue last year.

CAPITAL AREA ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE (RED)

Coaches’ predictions: 1. St. Johns, 2. DeWitt, 3. Haslett, 4. Mason, 5. Owosso, 6. Waverly

Top golfers: Eric Nunn (St. Johns), Zach Rosendale (St. Johns), Charlie DeLong (DeWitt), Ben VanGorder (Haslett), Alex Jordan (Mason), Jack Horan (DeWitt), Jack Bouck (St. Johns)

DEWITT

Last year: 2nd place

Coach: Dave Koenigsknecht (10th season)

Top returning golfers: Charlie DeLong (so.), Brendan Kahl (sr.), Joey Croley (jr.)

Other contributors: Jack Horan (jr.), Nick Hegerfeld (sr.)

Home course: Prairie Creek

Outlook: With all-league performers DeLong and Kahl returning, the Panthers will look to challenge for the top spot in the CAAC Red. DeWitt last won a league title in 2015, as it looks to dethrone defending Division 2 state champion St. Johns in 2017.

HASLETT

Coach: Chris Mory (2nd season)

Top returning golfer: Ben VanGorder (jr.)

Other contributor: Michael Corder (so.)

Home course: Meridian Sun Golf Club

Outlook: With a youthful team, the Vikings will look to capture their first conference title since 2009.

MASON

Last year: 3rd

Coach: Kirk Petee (13th season)

Top returning golfers: Alex Jordan (so.), Brett Beaune (sr.)

Other contributors: Brett Macneil (so.), Tanner Miller (fr.), Cameron Delbridge (jr.), Alex Ferguson (so.)

Home course: Eldorado

Outlook: The Bulldogs are a young team but Petee believes his group will be much improved by the season’s halfway point. Jordan, a sophomore, was an all-league performer a season ago.

OWOSSO

Last year: 5th

Coach: Dave Owens (15th season)

Top returning golfers: Warren Bueche (sr.), Colton Koepplinger (jr.), Andrew Bueche (so.), Alden Johnson (sr.)

Other contributors: Austin Lighthill (sr.), Randy Dorff (sr.)

Home course: Owosso Country Club

Outlook: Owens believes the rest of the CAAC Red will be chasing St. Johns this season, and the Trojans will look to be in the league race. Bueche was honorable mention all-conference a season ago, and Owens is hoping to see his senior earn all-area recognition this year.

ST. JOHNS

Last year: 1st

Coach: Paul Sternburgh (37th season)

Top returning golfers: Zach Rosendale (sr.), Eric Nunn (sr.), Jack Bouck (sr.), Zeke Ely (jr.), Nate Brown (sr.)

Home course: Emerald

Outlook: The reigning Division 2 state champions will look to repeat in 2017. Nunn, who is signed to Grand Valley State, and Rosendale, who is signed to Michigan State, are both all-state performers looking to help the Redwings continue their successful run. Bouck was an all-league performer, while Ely and Brown were honorable mention all-league performers. Sternburgh said this will be his final season at the helm.

WAVERLY

Last year: t-5th

Coach: Lee Peters (15th season)

Top returning golfers: Zach Beavers (sr.), Cameron Smith (jr.), Brett Roth (jr.), Dylan Plaunt (jr.), Chris Parmelee (jr.)

Home course: Royal Scot

Outlook: Beavers, an all-league performer a year ago, will be looked at to lead the Warriors this season. Peters believes Waverly has an opportunity to be more competitive this year.

CAPITAL AREA ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE (WHITE)

Coaches’ predictions: 1. Lansing Catholic, 2. Fowlerville, 3. Williamston, 4. Portland, 5. Ionia, 6. Eaton Rapids

Top golfers: Peter Kramer (Lansing Catholic), Ethan O’Farrell (Lansing Catholic), Tyler Hausserman (Ionia), Luke Schafer (Williamston), Stephen Ward-Brown (Fowlerville), John Toaso (Fowlerville)

EATON RAPIDS

Last year: 6th

Coach: Matthew Marriott (4th season)

Top returning golfers: Chandler Zohott (sr.), Nick Reinecke (jr.)

Other contributors: Collin Gillilland (so.), Brendon Sharpe (fr.)

Home course: Bonnie View

Outlook: Marriott is expecting strong seasons from Zohott and Reinecke, as the upperclassmen are two returning starters from a year ago. Marriott said he’s excited to see the contributions from underclassmen Gillilland and Sharpe, as well.

FOWLERVILLE

Last year: 2nd

Coach: Mark Ward (4th season)

Top returning golfers: Stephen Ward-Brown (sr.), John Toaso (sr.), Niko Montrose (sr.), Shaw Sova (so.)

Home course: Wheatfield Valley

Outlook: Ward-Brown and Toaso are returning all-conference performers for the Gladiators, who will look to grab a top-2 finish in the CAAC White this season.

IONIA

Last year: 5th

Coach: Bryan Wetherwax (4th season)

Top returning golfer: Tyler Hausserman (so.)

Other contributors: Collin Stewart (fr.), Gavin Cusack (fr.)

Home course: Shadow Ridge

Outlook: The Bulldogs will have a roster made up of six sophomores and six freshman, and Wetherwax said he expects his team to struggle at the beginning of the season. Hausserman is a returning all-league golfer, and he’ll look to help inexperienced Ionia improve as the year goes on.

LANSING CATHOLIC

Last year: 1st

Coach: Kim Johnson (3rd season)

Top returning golfers: Peter Kramer (sr.), Ethan O’Farrell (jr.)

Other contributors: Anthony Jimenez (sr.), Michael Bennett (jr.), Clay Curtin (jr.), Aaron Hamel (so.)

Home course: Country Club of Lansing

Outlook: The Cougars are on a quest for their fourth straight league title. Lansing Catholic will return just two starters from last season’s team, and Johnson believes the Cougars will have a good mix of newcomers and veterans. Both Kramer and O’Farrell were all-league performers last season.

PORTLAND

Last year: 3rd

Coach: Jon Snellenberger (3rd season)

Contributors: Kyle Leonard (jr.), Devin Miller (jr.), Zach Pier (fr.)

Home course: Portland Country Club

Outlook: The Raiders don’t return any starters from last season’s team as they try and capture their first conference title since 2010. Leonard, Miller and Pier are three golfers expected to contribute for Portland this year.

WILLIAMSTON

Coach: Bob Burns (25th season)

Top returning golfers: Luke Schafer (so.), Owen Rokita (jr.), Mitchell Nemeth (jr.)

Home course: Brookshire Inn & Golf

Outlook: The Hornets will look to continue their rise in the CAAC White with the return of some key golfers from last season. Schafer was an all-league performer as a freshman, and he’s expected to lead Williamston this season.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (CMAC)

Coaches’ predictions: 1. Laingsburg, 2. Fulton, 3. Fowler, 4. Bath, 5. Pewamo-Westphalia, 6. Portland St. Patrick, 7. Dansville

Top golfers: Marcel Ball (Laingsburg), Nick Lafontsee (Laingsburg), Jake Kohagen (Fulton), Kyle Wyskowski (Bath), Bryce Thelen (Pewamo-Westphalia), Dustin Armbrustmacher (Fowler)

BATH

Last year: 5th

Coach: Chad Vietzke (12th season)

Top returning golfers: Kyle Wyskowski (jr.), Mitchell Bjorne (so.), Ethan Karpinski (so.), Noah Schott (so.)

Other contributors: Landon Schmidtmann (so.), Nathan Cook (fr.), Nick Chester (fr.)

Home course: Timber Ridge

Outlook: With just one junior and three sophomores returning from last year’s team, the Bees will be a young group in 2017. Vietzke expects his team to struggle at the beginning of the season before things start to come together. Wyskowski was an honorable mention all-league performer a season ago. Bath is hoping to capture its first conference title since 2005.

DANSVILLE

Coach: Jeremy Beck (1st season)

Contributors: Adrian Schmidt (jr.), Ethan Miller (jr.)

Outlook: This is the Aggies’ first season as a program, and coach Beck wants his players to “understand the game better” in the inaugural year. He added that Dansville won’t “worry about wins and losses until we get more comfortable with the game.”

FOWLER

Coach: Keith Kleimola (2nd season)

Top returning golfers: Marcus Braun, Dustin Armbrustmacher, Jess Minns

Other contributors: Gunnar Platte, Lewis Miller, Carter Bertram. Wyatt Martin

Outlook: Kleimola believes the Eagles will contend for a league title as long as “the top 3 play well, and the newcomers perform as expected.” Armbrustmacher is one of the league’s top golfers.

FULTON

Last season: 3rd

Coach: Boone McEwen (1st season)

Top returning golfers: Jake Kohagen (sr.), Ethan Craig (sr.)

Other contributors: Jayden Coblentz (so.), Matt Craft (jr.), Jon Baker (jr.), Hudson Friesen (jr.)

Home course: The Emerald

Outlook: Kohagen is a returning all-conference performer for the Pirates, and Craig was honorable mention all-conference a season ago. First-year coach McEwen believes his team has a “fairly high ceiling,” but he added that consistency will need to be developed in order to be competitive.

LAINGSBURG

Last season: 1st

Coach: Greg Beavers (5th season)

Top returning golfers: Nick Lafontsee (jr.), Marcel Ball (sr.)

Other contributors: Aidan Soeltner (fr.), Josh Righter (jr.)

Home course: Pine Hills

Outlook: Beavers expects the Wolfpack to defend their CMAC title, and they will do so by welcoming back two of the conference’s top golfers. Both Lafontsee and Ball were all-CMAC golfers a season ago and have been multiple-year varsity standouts. Beavers believes Laingsburg has a chance to qualify for the state tournament as a team.

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

Last season: 2nd

Coach: Jarrod Hafner (1st season)

Top returning golfers: Bryce Thelen (sr.), Bobby Prince (sr.)

Other contributors: Brent Pung (jr.), Gabrielle Hafner (jr.), Braden Huhn (fr.)

Home course: Huckleberry Creek

Outlook: First-year coach Hafner is taking over a Pirates team that has limited varsity experience. Thelen and Prince will be leaned on heavily for P-W. Hafner believes his team has “high ambition and work ethic,” which, he hopes, will allow the Pirates to compete in the CMAC.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK

Last season: 6th

Coach: Aaron Thelen (3rd season)

Top returning golfers: Sam Hodge (sr.), Matt Jandernoa (sr.)

Other contributors: Hunter Barber (jr.), Blake Hodge (sr.)

Home course: Portland Country

Outlook: The Shamrocks return a solid core from last season’s team, which includes Hodge and Jandernoa. The two seniors were regional qualifiers a season ago. Thelen believes Barber and Blake Hodge will be key contributors in 2017.

GREATER LANSING ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE (GLAC)

Coaches’ prediction: 1. Lansing Christian, 2. Olivet, 3. Leslie, 4. Lakewood, 5. Maple Valley, 6. Perry, 7. Stockbridge

Top golfers: Parker Jamieson (Lansing Christian), Drake Norton (Olivet), Phil Stuart (Olivet), Nick Jamieson (Lansing Christian). Davey Latter (Leslie), Andrew Prieskorn (Lansing Christian), Logan Hazel (Lakewood)

LAKEWOOD

Last season: t-3rd

Coach: Carl Kutch (13th season)

Top returning golfers: Logan Hazel (jr.), Caleb Farlee (so.)

Other contributors: Ben Madejczyk (jr.), Brenden Littlefield (jr.), John Hewitt (fr.), Cooper Morgan (sr.)

Home course: Centennial Acres—Sunfield

Outlook: The Vikings return just two golfers with varsity experience. Hazel was honorable mention all-conference a season ago. Lakewood is looking for its first conference title since 2011.

LANSING CHRISTIAN

Last season: 2nd

Coach: Jason Block (3rd season)

Top returning golfers: Parker Jamieson (jr.), Nick Jamieson (sr.), Jack Gillespie (sr.), Dawson Block (jr.), Jacob Wagoner (jr.)

Other contributors: Andrew Prieskorn (jr.)

Home course: College Fields

Outlook: Both Parker and Nick Jamieson were first-team all-conference last season. Parker Jamieson is the returning Division 4 state champion, and he hopes to help the Pilgrims capture a state team championship this season. Prieskorn is a transfer from Detroit Catholic Central, and Block expects the junior to be impactful this year.

LESLIE

Last season: t-3rd

Coach: Tom Shafer (10th season)

Top returning golfers: Davey Latter (sr.), Matt Dolbee (sr.), Andrew Richards (jr.)

Home course: Hankerd Hills

Outlook: Latter was named second-team all-league after last year, while Dolbee and Richards earned honorable mention all-league honors. Shafer said the Blackhawks are young and inexperienced behind his three returning golfers. He expects his team to get better as the season progresses.

MAPLE VALLEY

No information submitted

OLIVET

Last season: 1st

Coach: Eddie Collins (12th year)

Top returning golfers: Drake Norton (sr.), Jake Andrews (sr.), Chase Collins (sr.), Kam Porter (sr.), Levi Burgett (sr.), Dan Higgins (sr.)

Outlook: The defending GLAC champions return a solid group of golfers who contributed to last season’s success. Collins said the Eagles could have a “special year” if they stay focused and disciplined.

PERRY

Last season: 5th

Coach: Jake Baumgartner (18th season)

Top returning golfers: Reese Middleton (sr.), Evan Smith (sr.), Max Walasek (sr.), Noah Esch (jr.)

Other contributors: Nate Scovill (so.), Jacob Spiess (jr.), Ethan Orweller (sr.), Blake Woerner (so.)

Home course: Glenbrier Golf Course

Outlook: The Ramblers welcome back everyone from last year’s team, which includes Middleton, who qualified for the regional tournament in his first season on the team. Perry has a handful of golfers with varsity experience, but Baumgartner said his team will need to be more consistent if it plans on surprising team in the conference.

STOCKBRIDGE

Last season: 2nd

Coaches: Bruce Hansen and Lyn St. Dennis (1st season)

Top returning golfers: Kyler Buurma (sr.), Zane Turner (jr.), Gabe Millen (jr.), Liam Corby (jr.)

Other contributors: Taylor Carson (jr.), Paton Buurma (fr.), Jade Harbert (fr.), Isaac Pratt (fr.)

Home course: Willow Creek

Outlook: With two new coaches, the Panthers will look to continue to stay in the hunt for a GLAC title.

OTHER

CHARLOTTE

Coach: Brent Crossman (10th season)

Top returning golfers: Zack Welch (so.), Alex McClean (sr.)

Other contributors: Brandon Silvers (so.), Blaine Somers (sr.), Evan Davis (fr.), Emett Holliday (sr.)

Outlook: The Orioles, who aren’t in a conference, will look to rebuild after losing five seniors from last season’s team. Welch, a sophomore, is the only returning starter from a year ago. Crossman believes underclassmen Silvers and Davis will be big contributors for Charlotte this season.

