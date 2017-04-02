High school boys lacrosse preview

Notes: G–goalie, M–midfield, D–defender, A–attack, FOGO-face-off

CAAC

Coaches’ predictions: t-1. Waverly/Lansing Catholic, t-1. Okemos, 3. Haslett/Williamston, 4. Grand Ledge, 5. DeWitt, 6. Holt, 7. East Lansing

Top players: Logan Fenech (Haslett/Williamston), Nathan Glaza (Haslett/Williamston), David Mendoza (Holt), Evan Jamieson (Okemos), Mario Gonzalez (Okemos), Joey Ciuk (Okemos), Spencer Fox (Waverly/Lansing Catholic), Noah Usiak (Waverly/Lansing Catholic), Beau Yabs (DeWitt), Travis Barr (DeWitt), Ryan Madar (DeWitt)

DEWITT

Last year: 7th (5-11)

Coach: Nathaniel Smith (1st season)

Top returning players: Beau Yabs (sr. M), Michael Kransberger (so. M), Caleb Randall (sr. M), Edward Beyer (jr. M)

Other contributors: Travis Barr (jr. A), Ryan Madar (sr. D)

Outlook: The Panthers return key players from last season’s team, which includes Yabs, who was a Dream Teamer and third-team all-state selection a year ago. Smith, who is in his first-year at the helm, believes DeWitt has the talent to compete for a top spot in the league but said it will need to find its “new identity.”

EAST LANSING

Last year: 6th (9-11)

Coach: Will Wismer (1st season)

Top returning players: Alec Fordell (jr. A), Dre Williams (jr. M/A), Jack Watters (jr. M/FOGO), Derrick Lee (jr. D), Jalen Mireles (so. D), Atticus Sprague (jr. G), Jay Thompson (sr. A), Nate Meyer (sr. M/D), Lucas Polack (jr. D/M)

Other contributors: Matt Fortino (fr. M/A)

Outlook: The Trojans will be led by a junior class that has had a lot of playing experience over the past two seasons. Williams was honorable mention all-conference a year ago.

GRAND LEDGE

Last year: 4th (14-5)

Coach: Ken Wright (1st season)

Top returning players: Mason Meyer (sr. M), Jackson Alspaugh (jr. A), Nate Lalumia (sr. D), Eric Brand (jr. A), Cole Williams (jr. M), Casey Peterson (sr. A), Noah Wilson (jr. G), Mike Purnhagen (jr. D), Conor Chapin (jr. M)

Other contributors: Vince Behnke (sr. D), Devlin Beaton (jr. M)

Outlook: Under first-year coach Wright, the Comets will look to contend for a CAAC title. Meyer and Lalumia are three-year starters for Grand Ledge.

HASLETT/WILLIAMSTON

Last year: 13-7

Coach: Jacob Murphy (2nd season)

Top returning players: Luke Ezzo (sr. M), Logan Fenech (sr. M), Nathan Glaza (sr. G), Nick Piner (sr. D), Cam Best (sr. A), Austin Agrusa (sr. D)

Other contributors: Griffin Fenech (fr. M), Sam Faber (so. FOGO), Nolan Kelley (so. A), JC Daigneault (so. D)

Outlook: Ezzo was a top-4 scorer a season ago for the combined team of Haslett/Williamston, and he’ll look to carry that role again in 2017. Fenech, an all-state performer, and Glaza were two key players from last year who return this season. Haslett/Williamston has 11 underclassmen on its 24-man roster, and second-year coach Murphy said his team is “very talented” and looks to contend for the CAAC title.

HOLT

Coach: Stan Granger (3rd season)

Top returning players: David Mendoza (sr. M), Zac Bet (sr. M), Kade Brickey (sr. G), Scott Finch (sr. A), Julianni Pavlat (sr. FOGO), Shawn Voorhis (sr. M), Andrez Chuney (sr. M), Emilio Pupo-Rivero (sr. A)

Other contributors: Nathan Murphy (jr. M), Noah Kosnik (jr. D), Joe Corner (jr. D), Nic Rice (jr. A), Jacob Bondi (jr. M)

Outlook: Mendoza and Bet are the only three-year varsity players returning for the Rams, who lost 18 players from last season’s team. Granger said this year’s group of seniors will have to “make quick and significant growth, not only on the field, but also on the sidelines as young leaders.” Granger believes that Holt can make a run for the conference title and a run in the postseason tournament if the proper adjustments are made.

OKEMOS

Last year: 1st (17-3)

Coach: Mike Van Antwerp (1st season)

Top returning players: Evan Jamieson (sr. M/A), Mario Gonzalez (sr. M), Joey Ciuk (so. G)

Outlook: Under first-year coach Van Antwerp, who has taken over for longtime coach Shawn Grady, the Chiefs will be looking to replace a heap of starters from the last two seasons. Jamieson, Gonzalez and Ciuk, all of whom were all-league performers a year ago, will be heading the rebuilding process for Okemos. After his team gets past its inexperience, Van Antwerp said, the Chiefs hope to reach the bar set over the last few seasons.

WAVERLY/LANSING CATHOLIC

Last year: 2nd (11-5)

Coach: Rich Kimball (2nd season)

Top returning players: Spencer Fox (sr. G), Noah Usiak (sr. M), Jake Roberts (sr. M), Everett Thomas (sr. A), Anthony Stone (sr. A), Santiago Diaz (sr. M), Abrahm Leppanen (sr. D), Tommy Grigans (sr. D), Evan Zarotney (jr. M)

Other contributors: Ezra Leppanen (so. A), Jake Paul (so. M), Michael Talton (so. M)

Outlook: The Warriors return a senior-laden group that has starting experience in several key positions. Fox was third-team all-state a season ago and will anchor a back line of defense that returns all of its starters. Kimball said the offense will dictate how far his team goes this season.

