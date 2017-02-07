High school girls basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Feb. 4

Here are the azcentral sports girls basketball rankings through February 4.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (26-1): Has won 21 in a row, behind the big three of Shaylee Gonzales, Lindsey Vanallen, Lauren Gustin.

No. 2 Chandler Hamilton (23-3): No slowing this 6A machine.

No. 3 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (23-4): Only loss to an Arizona school came early in the season to 5A giant Mesquite.

No. 4 Chandler Seton Catholic (25-3): Jenn Wirth has been on a roll the last two weeks.

No. 5 Gilbert (23-2): The trio of Cavinder sisters (Brandi, and twins Haley and Hanna) could give Hamilton a run in 6A.

No. 6 Goodyear Millennium (21-6): Ready to let Hamilton and Gilbert know in 6A that there is a west side team to deal with in the playoffs.

No. 7 Tucson (23-2): Quietly making moves in 6A.

No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian (21-3): This 3A juggernaut has so many weapons and shooters who can hit the 3-ball.

No. 9 Tucson Pueblo (25-1): The 4A is more than a two-team race between Cactus Shadows and Seton.

No. 10 Scottsdale Chaparral (21-3): Showdown with Arcadia is Tuesday.

BOYS: Super 10, rankings for high school boys basketball through Feb. 4

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (1) 23-3

No. 2 Gilbert (2) 23-2

No. 3 Goodyear Millennium (3) 21-6

No. 4 Tucson (4) 23-2

No. 5 Surprise Valley Vista (5) 18-6

No. 6 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (6) 20-8

No. 7 Mesa Dobson (7) 19-8

No. 8 Chandler (8) 19-6

No. 9 Phoenix Xavier Prep (10) 19-6

No. 10 Mesa Red Mountain (x) 17-8

NOMINATE: azcentral.com Sports Awards Athletes of the Week, Academic All-Star

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 26-1

No. 2 Scottsdale Chaparral (2) 23-3

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 24-2

No. 4 Marana (4) 21-4

No. 5 Phoenix Sierra Linda (5) 24-1

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (6) 18-3

No. 7 Goodyear Desert Edge (8) 20-7

No. 8 Tucson Sahuaro (9) 17-9

No. 9 Glendale Ironwood (x) 20-5

No. 10 Maricopa (x) 21-4

GIRLS: Top girls basketball performances of the week: Jan. 30-Feb. 4

4A Conference

No. 1 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (1) 23-4

No. 2 Chandler Seton Catholic (2) 25-3

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (3) 25-1

No. 4 Flagstaff (9) 22-5

No. 5 Flagstaff Coconino (4) 23-3

No. 6 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (6) 21-5

No. 7 Glendale Cactus (8) 19-8

No. 8 Phoenix Moon Valley (10) 16-8

No. 9 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (x) 19-8

No. 10 Buckeye (5) 19-3

BOYS: High school boys top performers: Jan. 30-Feb. 4

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 21-3

No. 2 Page (2) 20-3

No. 3 Tucson Pusch Ridge (3) 24-1

No. 4 Mohave Valley River Valley (4) 19-2

No. 5 Safford (5) 17-6

No. 6 Tuba City (7) 19-9

No. 7 Chinle (8) 18-5

No. 8 Holbrook (6) 22-5

No. 9 Yuma Catholic (9) 19-7

No. 10 Tucson Tanque Verde (10) 22-4

REWIND: High school hoops rewind: Shadow lengthens

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (1) 27-1

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (2) 25-2

No. 3 Sanders Valley (3) 21-2

No. 4 Scottsdale Christian (4) 22-4

No. 5 Thatcher (5) 21-2

No. 6 Gilbert Christian (6) 23-4

No. 7 Phoenix Country Day (7) 20-7

No. 8 Chandler Prep (8) 23-4

No. 9 Tonopah Valley (10) 16-8

No. 10 Morenci (9) 16-7

SPIRIT: High school basketball student sections show their school pride

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 24-2

No. 2 Tucson Immaculate Heart (2) 24-4

No. 3 St. Michael (3) 15-4

No. 4 St. David (4) 17-7

No. 5 Tucson The Gregory School (6) 19-7

No. 6 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (10) 20-5

No. 7 Heber Mogollon (x) 16-6

No. 8 Rock Point (9) 16-6

No. 9 Sells Baboquivari (7) 13-6

No. 10 Kearny Ray (x) 19-7

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.