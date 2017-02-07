Menu
Basketball

High school girls basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Feb. 4

Jennifer Wirth (left, Seton Catholic) takes a shot against Maya Dodson (St. Francis), December 19, 2016, during the Nike Tournament of Champions (Joe Smith bracket) game at Mesquite High School, 500 S. McQueen Road, Gilbert.

Here are the azcentral sports girls basketball rankings through February 4.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (26-1): Has won 21 in a row, behind the big three of Shaylee Gonzales, Lindsey Vanallen, Lauren Gustin.

No. 2 Chandler Hamilton (23-3): No slowing this 6A machine.

No. 3 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (23-4): Only loss to an Arizona school came early in the season to 5A giant Mesquite.

No. 4 Chandler Seton Catholic (25-3): Jenn Wirth has been on a roll the last two weeks.

No. 5 Gilbert (23-2): The trio of Cavinder sisters (Brandi, and twins Haley and Hanna) could give Hamilton a run in 6A.

No. 6 Goodyear Millennium (21-6): Ready to let Hamilton and Gilbert know in 6A that there is a west side team to deal with in the playoffs.

No. 7 Tucson (23-2): Quietly making moves in 6A.

No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian (21-3): This 3A juggernaut has so many weapons and shooters who can hit the 3-ball.

No. 9 Tucson Pueblo (25-1): The 4A is more than a two-team race between Cactus Shadows and Seton.

No. 10 Scottsdale Chaparral (21-3): Showdown with Arcadia is Tuesday.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (1) 23-3

No. 2 Gilbert (2) 23-2

No. 3 Goodyear Millennium (3) 21-6

No. 4 Tucson (4) 23-2

No. 5 Surprise Valley Vista (5) 18-6

No. 6 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (6) 20-8

No. 7 Mesa Dobson (7) 19-8

No. 8 Chandler (8) 19-6

No. 9 Phoenix Xavier Prep (10) 19-6

No. 10 Mesa Red Mountain (x) 17-8

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 26-1

No. 2 Scottsdale Chaparral (2) 23-3

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 24-2

No. 4 Marana (4) 21-4

No. 5 Phoenix Sierra Linda (5) 24-1

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (6) 18-3

No. 7 Goodyear Desert Edge (8) 20-7

No. 8 Tucson Sahuaro (9) 17-9

No. 9 Glendale Ironwood (x) 20-5

No. 10 Maricopa (x) 21-4

4A Conference

No. 1 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (1) 23-4

No. 2 Chandler Seton Catholic (2) 25-3

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (3) 25-1

No. 4 Flagstaff (9) 22-5

No. 5 Flagstaff Coconino (4) 23-3

No. 6 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (6) 21-5

No. 7 Glendale Cactus (8) 19-8

No. 8 Phoenix Moon Valley (10) 16-8

No. 9 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (x) 19-8

No. 10 Buckeye (5) 19-3

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 21-3

No. 2 Page (2) 20-3

No. 3 Tucson Pusch Ridge (3) 24-1

No. 4 Mohave Valley River Valley (4) 19-2

No. 5 Safford (5) 17-6

No. 6 Tuba City (7) 19-9

No. 7 Chinle (8) 18-5

No. 8 Holbrook (6) 22-5

No. 9 Yuma Catholic (9) 19-7

No. 10 Tucson Tanque Verde (10) 22-4

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (1) 27-1

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (2) 25-2

No. 3 Sanders Valley (3) 21-2

No. 4 Scottsdale Christian (4) 22-4

No. 5 Thatcher (5) 21-2

No. 6 Gilbert Christian (6) 23-4

No. 7 Phoenix Country Day (7) 20-7

No. 8 Chandler Prep (8) 23-4

No. 9 Tonopah Valley (10) 16-8

No. 10 Morenci (9) 16-7

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 24-2

No. 2 Tucson Immaculate Heart (2) 24-4

No. 3 St. Michael (3) 15-4

No. 4 St. David (4) 17-7

No. 5 Tucson The Gregory School (6) 19-7

No. 6 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (10) 20-5

No. 7 Heber Mogollon (x) 16-6

No. 8 Rock Point (9) 16-6

No. 9 Sells Baboquivari (7) 13-6

No. 10 Kearny Ray (x) 19-7

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.

