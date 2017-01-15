Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

High school girls basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 14

Chaparral junior Summer Menke (11) goes up for a layup as Arcadia junior Dylan Watkiss (10) defends in the second half at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Chaparral junior Summer Menke (11) goes up for a layup as Arcadia junior Dylan Watkiss (10) defends in the second half at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Here are the azcentral sports high school girls basketball rankings through January 14.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (18-2): Like Shadow Mountain in boys hoops, the Sentinels are making a mockery out of the 4A girls competition.

No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite (19-1): Made big 5A statement with blowout win of previously unbeaten Sierra Linda.

No. 3 Chandler Hamilton (17-3): So many strong pieces left over from last year’s 6A championship team, making the Huskies even better.

No. 4 Surprise Valley Vista (12-5): Junior guard Taylor Chavez making this a magical season in 6A.

No. 5 Tucson (18-2): Maybe the most well-balanced team in Southern Arizona.

No. 6 Gilbert (15-2): Dominated Tempe Corona del Sol and Gilbert Highland last week to remain in the upper echelon in 6A.

No. 7 Chandler Valley Christian (14-3): This top 3A team’s only in-state loss was to No. 1 (6A) Hamilton.

No. 8 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (16-4): Scottsdale Saguaro and Phoenix Shadow Mountain should be tough challenges in 4A this week.

No. 9 Tucson Pueblo (18-1): Has won 16 in a row with three players averaging in double figures scoring.

No. 10 Scottsdale Chaparral (17-3): Knocked Phoenix Arcadia out of the Super 10 with a six-point win in a key 5A matchup.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (1) 17-3

No. 2 Surprise Valley Vista (2) 12-5

No. 3 Tucson (3) 18-2

No. 4 Gilbert (5) 15-2

No. 5 Phoenix Xavier Prep (6) 15-4

No. 6 Goodyear Millennium (7) 16-6

No. 7 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (8) 16-6

No. 8 Mesa Dobson (x) 15-7

No. 9 Chandler (4) 12-6

No. 10 Gilbert Highland (10) 14-7

BOYS: High school boys basketball Super 10, rankings through Jan. 14

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 19-1

No. 2 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 17-3

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 17-2

No. 4 Marana (5) 13-4

No. 5 Phoenix Sierra Linda (2) 16-1

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (6) 12-2

No. 7 Campo Verde (7) 14-5

No. 8 Peoria Liberty (8) 13-6

No. 9 Vail Cienega (9) 10-3

No. 10 Maricopa (10) 15-3

4A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (1) 18-2

No. 2 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (2) 16-4

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (3) 18-1

No. 4 Flagstaff Coconino (6) 18-2

No. 5 Flagstaff (4) 14-3

No. 6 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (8) 13-5

No. 7 Scottsdale Saguaro (10) 15-7

No. 8 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (7) 15-6

No. 9 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (9) 14-6

No. 10 Phoenix Thunderbird (5) 13-7

COACHES: Arizona’s best high school girls basketball coaches

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 14-3

No. 2 Chinle (3) 13-3

No. 3 Page (4) 13-3

No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge (8) 17-1

No. 5 Mohave Valley River Valley (9) 13-2

No. 6 Tucson Tanque Verde (10) 16-2

No. 7 Yuma Catholic (2) 15-4

No. 8 Ganado (5) 17-4

No. 9 Holbrook (6) 15-4

No. 10 Winslow (7) 12-5

SPORTS APP: Download the free azcentral sports app

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (1) 19-0

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (2) 18-2

No. 3 Scottsdale Christian (3) 15-3

No. 4 Sanders Valley (4) 16-1

No. 5 Chandler Prep (5) 12-3

No. 6 Thatcher (6) 14-2

No. 7 Gilbert Christian (7) 16-3

No. 8 Phoenix Horizon Honors (10) 12-6

No. 9 Phoenix Country Day (x) 12-6

No. 10 Morenci (8) 12-5

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 17-2

No. 2 Tucson Immaculate Heart (3) 18-4

No. 3 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (4) 16-3

No. 4 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 12-6

No. 5 Kearny Ray (5) 12-6

No. 6 St. Michael (6) 10-3

No. 7 St. David (7) 11-5

No. 8 Sells Baboquivari (8) 10-4

No. 9 Grand Canyon (x) 10-3

No. 10 Rock Point (x) 10-6

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Gallery 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News