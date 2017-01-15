High school girls basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 14

Here are the azcentral sports high school girls basketball rankings through January 14.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (18-2): Like Shadow Mountain in boys hoops, the Sentinels are making a mockery out of the 4A girls competition.

No. 2 Gilbert Mesquite (19-1): Made big 5A statement with blowout win of previously unbeaten Sierra Linda.

No. 3 Chandler Hamilton (17-3): So many strong pieces left over from last year’s 6A championship team, making the Huskies even better.

No. 4 Surprise Valley Vista (12-5): Junior guard Taylor Chavez making this a magical season in 6A.

No. 5 Tucson (18-2): Maybe the most well-balanced team in Southern Arizona.

No. 6 Gilbert (15-2): Dominated Tempe Corona del Sol and Gilbert Highland last week to remain in the upper echelon in 6A.

No. 7 Chandler Valley Christian (14-3): This top 3A team’s only in-state loss was to No. 1 (6A) Hamilton.

No. 8 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (16-4): Scottsdale Saguaro and Phoenix Shadow Mountain should be tough challenges in 4A this week.

No. 9 Tucson Pueblo (18-1): Has won 16 in a row with three players averaging in double figures scoring.

No. 10 Scottsdale Chaparral (17-3): Knocked Phoenix Arcadia out of the Super 10 with a six-point win in a key 5A matchup.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (1) 17-3

No. 2 Surprise Valley Vista (2) 12-5

No. 3 Tucson (3) 18-2

No. 4 Gilbert (5) 15-2

No. 5 Phoenix Xavier Prep (6) 15-4

No. 6 Goodyear Millennium (7) 16-6

No. 7 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (8) 16-6

No. 8 Mesa Dobson (x) 15-7

No. 9 Chandler (4) 12-6

No. 10 Gilbert Highland (10) 14-7

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 19-1

No. 2 Scottsdale Chaparral (4) 17-3

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 17-2

No. 4 Marana (5) 13-4

No. 5 Phoenix Sierra Linda (2) 16-1

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (6) 12-2

No. 7 Campo Verde (7) 14-5

No. 8 Peoria Liberty (8) 13-6

No. 9 Vail Cienega (9) 10-3

No. 10 Maricopa (10) 15-3

4A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Seton Catholic (1) 18-2

No. 2 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (2) 16-4

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (3) 18-1

No. 4 Flagstaff Coconino (6) 18-2

No. 5 Flagstaff (4) 14-3

No. 6 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (8) 13-5

No. 7 Scottsdale Saguaro (10) 15-7

No. 8 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (7) 15-6

No. 9 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (9) 14-6

No. 10 Phoenix Thunderbird (5) 13-7

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 14-3

No. 2 Chinle (3) 13-3

No. 3 Page (4) 13-3

No. 4 Tucson Pusch Ridge (8) 17-1

No. 5 Mohave Valley River Valley (9) 13-2

No. 6 Tucson Tanque Verde (10) 16-2

No. 7 Yuma Catholic (2) 15-4

No. 8 Ganado (5) 17-4

No. 9 Holbrook (6) 15-4

No. 10 Winslow (7) 12-5

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (1) 19-0

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (2) 18-2

No. 3 Scottsdale Christian (3) 15-3

No. 4 Sanders Valley (4) 16-1

No. 5 Chandler Prep (5) 12-3

No. 6 Thatcher (6) 14-2

No. 7 Gilbert Christian (7) 16-3

No. 8 Phoenix Horizon Honors (10) 12-6

No. 9 Phoenix Country Day (x) 12-6

No. 10 Morenci (8) 12-5

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 17-2

No. 2 Tucson Immaculate Heart (3) 18-4

No. 3 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (4) 16-3

No. 4 Tucson The Gregory School (2) 12-6

No. 5 Kearny Ray (5) 12-6

No. 6 St. Michael (6) 10-3

No. 7 St. David (7) 11-5

No. 8 Sells Baboquivari (8) 10-4

No. 9 Grand Canyon (x) 10-3

No. 10 Rock Point (x) 10-6

