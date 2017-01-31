High school girls basketball Super 10, rankings: Through Jan. 28

Here are the azcentral sports girls basketball rankings through January 28.

Super 10 (all conferences)

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (24-1): Still rolling strong in 5A with defense, speed and outstanding shooting.

No. 2 Chandler Hamilton (21-3): Defending 6A champions showing no signs of weakness down the stretch.

No. 3 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (20-4): Not stopped since the big upset of Seton Catholic two weeks ago.

No. 4 Chandler Seton Catholic (23-3): Won three in a row in devastating fashion since the wake-up call against 4A Cactus Shadows.

No. 5 Gilbert (20-2): This team is great in the paint and on the perimeter.

No. 6 Goodyear Millennium (20-6): Ready to make a run for the 6A championship with defense.

No. 7 Tucson (22-2): Won 11 straight games, making a statement that there is no better Southern Arizona girls team.

No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian (19-3): Features three veterans who have gone over 1,000 points in their careers.

No. 9 Tucson Pueblo (23-1): Close, tight group that wins with teamwork.

No. 10 Scottsdale Chaparral (21-3): Has been on a mission in 5A since the new year.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton (1) 21-3

No. 2 Gilbert (2) 20-2

No. 3 Goodyear Millennium (3) 20-6

No. 4 Tucson (4) 22-2

No. 5 Surprise Valley Vista (6) 15-6

No. 6 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (7) 18-8

No. 7 Mesa Dobson (8) 18-7

No. 8 Chandler (9) 17-6

No. 9 Gilbert Highland (10) 17-8

No. 10 Phoenix Xavier Prep (5) 18-5

REWIND: High school hoops clutch time

5A Conference

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (1) 24-1

No. 2 Scottsdale Chaparral (2) 21-3

No. 3 Phoenix Arcadia (3) 21-2

No. 4 Marana (4) 18-4

No. 5 Phoenix Sierra Linda (5) 22-1

No. 6 Laveen Betty Fairfax (6) 16-3

No. 7 Peoria Liberty (7) 16-7

No. 8 Goodyear Desert Edge (x) 18-7

No. 9 Tucson Sahuaro (x) 15-9

No. 10 Gilbert Campo Verde (10) 17-7

4A Conference

No. 1 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (1) 20-4

No. 2 Chandler Seton Catholic (2) 23-3

No. 3 Tucson Pueblo (3) 23-1

No. 4 Flagstaff Coconino (4) 21-2

No. 5 Buckeye (6) 18-2

No. 6 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro (7) 18-5

No. 7 Yuma Gila Ridge (9) 17-7

No. 8 Glendale Cactus (10) 17-7

No. 9 Flagstaff (5) 18-4

No. 10 Phoenix Moon Valley (x) 14-8

SPORTS APP: Download the free azcentral sports app

3A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian (1) 19-3

No. 2 Page (2) 16-3

No. 3 Tucson Pusch Ridge (3) 22-1

No. 4 Mohave Valley River Valley (4) 17-2

No. 5 Safford (6) 14-6

No. 6 Holbrook (9) 19-4

No. 7 Tuba City (10) 17-7

No. 8 Chinle (7) 17-4

No. 9 Yuma Catholic (8) 18-6

No. 10 Tucson Tanque Verde (5) 20-3

2A Conference

No. 1 Sedona Red Rock (1) 24-0

No. 2 Gilbert Leading Edge (2) 23-2

No. 3 Sanders Valley (4) 18-2

No. 4 Scottsdale Christian (5) 20-4

No. 5 Thatcher (6) 19-2

No. 6 Gilbert Christian (7) 21-4

No. 7 Phoenix Country Day (8) 17-7

No. 8 Chandler Prep (3) 14-4

No. 9 Morenci (10) 16-6

No. 10 Tonopah Valley (x) 14-7

TEAMS: Arizona’s best high school girls basketball programs

COACHES: Arizona’s best high school girls basketball coaches

1A Conference

No. 1 Fort Thomas (1) 23-1

No. 2 Tucson Immaculate Heart (2) 22-4

No. 3 St. Michael (3) 12-3

No. 4 St. David (4) 15-6

No. 5 Anthem Prep (5) 11-4

No. 6 Tucson The Gregory School (6) 17-7

No. 7 Sells Baboquivari (7) 13-4

No. 8 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (10) 19-4

No. 9 Heber Mogollon (x) 13-6

No. 10 Rock Point (9) 14-6

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.