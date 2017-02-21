High school girls basketball Super 10: Shaylee Gonzales takes over

A look at the girls high school basketball top 10 teams in Arizona, including all conferences:

Super 10

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (29-1)

The Wildcats haven’t been held to under 80 points since Jan. 13. They have scored at least 90 points four times since then and more than 100 twice, including a 102-51 5A quarterfinal rout of Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge. Junior guard Shaylee Gonzales is averaging a triple-double in the tournament for points, assists and steals.

No. 2 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (26-4)

Only a couple of Flagstaff schools stand in the way of a Cactus Shadows-Chandler Seton Catholic rematch in the 4A final.

No. 3 Chandler Seton Catholic (28-3)

The Sentinels, behind Sarah Barcello and Jenn Wirth, are on a mission since losing to Cactus Shadows nine games ago.

No. 4 Gilbert High (26-2)

After a close call against Gilbert Highland, the Tigers get Goodyear Millennium for the first time in the 6A semifinals.

No. 5 Phoenix Mountain Pointe (23-9)

Mountain Pointe upset Phoenix Xavier Prep and No. 2-seed Chandler Hamilton so far in the 6A tourney.

No. 6 Surprise Valley Vista (22-6)

The Vipers look to make a huge statement in 6A semifinal against Phoenix Mountain Pointe.

No. 7 Goodyear Millennium (23-7)

Sophomore Dominique Phillips wants another shot at Valley Vista, after scoring 18 points in its last loss, 49-43, to Valley Vista on Feb. 7.

No. 8 Chandler Hamilton (25-4)

Hamilton ran into a hot team in Mountain Pointe in the 60-56 6A quarterfinal loss.

No. 9 Flagstaff High (27-5)

Blew out one-loss Tucson Pueblo by 19 to reach the 4A semis against Cactus Shadows.

No. 10 Phoenix Sierra Linda (26-2)

The Bulldogs have locked it down defensively in the 5A tourney to reach the semifinals, behind point guard Janae Gonzales, who is averaging 18 points.

