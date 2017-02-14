High school girls basketball Super 10: Through Feb. 11

Here are the azcentral sports girls basketball rankings through February 11.
No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (27-1)
Ready to finish it off in the 5A tournament, behind Shayla Gonzales, Lindsey Vanallen and Lauren Gastin.
No. 2 Chandler Hamilton (24-3)
Will be motivated for the 6A tournament after not getting the top seed, despite winning last 11 games and losing only by a point to Valley Vista for its only loss to an Arizona school.
No. 3 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (23-4)
Biggest storyline is if the long layoff will create rust for start of the 4A tournament this week.
No. 4 Chandler Seton Catholic (25-3)
Sentinels, now with Sarah Barcello back rolling again, have won five in a row since the loss to Cactus Shadows.
No. 5 Gilbert (24-2)
Wants to prove it is deserving of the No. 1 seed in 6A.
No. 6 Surprise Valley Vista (19-6)
Has won six in a row with the big statement win coming against Goodyear Millennium.
No. 7 Goodyear Millennium (21-7)
Stumbled against Valley Vista in the final regular-season game but is ready to hit the reset button for the 6A tournament.
No. 8 Tucson (24-2)
Has won 13 in a row and looking for more in the 6A tournament.
No. 9 Chandler Valley Christian (22-3)
Won’t hesitate to pull the trigger from the arc, making 212 of 594 3-pointers this season.
No. 10 Tucson Pueblo (25-1)
Has won 23 in a row and got more than a week to get ready for the 4A playoffs.
