High school girls basketball Super 10: Through Feb. 11

Here are the azcentral sports girls basketball rankings through February 11.

No. 1 Gilbert Mesquite (27-1)

Ready to finish it off in the 5A tournament, behind Shayla Gonzales, Lindsey Vanallen and Lauren Gastin.

No. 2 Chandler Hamilton (24-3)

Will be motivated for the 6A tournament after not getting the top seed, despite winning last 11 games and losing only by a point to Valley Vista for its only loss to an Arizona school.

No. 3 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows (23-4)

Biggest storyline is if the long layoff will create rust for start of the 4A tournament this week.

No. 4 Chandler Seton Catholic (25-3)

Sentinels, now with Sarah Barcello back rolling again, have won five in a row since the loss to Cactus Shadows.

No. 5 Gilbert (24-2)

Wants to prove it is deserving of the No. 1 seed in 6A.

No. 6 Surprise Valley Vista (19-6)

Has won six in a row with the big statement win coming against Goodyear Millennium.

No. 7 Goodyear Millennium (21-7)

Stumbled against Valley Vista in the final regular-season game but is ready to hit the reset button for the 6A tournament.

No. 8 Tucson (24-2)

Has won 13 in a row and looking for more in the 6A tournament.

No. 9 Chandler Valley Christian (22-3)

Won’t hesitate to pull the trigger from the arc, making 212 of 594 3-pointers this season.

No. 10 Tucson Pueblo (25-1)

Has won 23 in a row and got more than a week to get ready for the 4A playoffs.

