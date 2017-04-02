High school girls lacrosse preview

Notes: G–goalie, M–midfield, D–defender, A–attack. C-center

CAAC

Coaches’ predictions: 1. Okemos, 2. DeWitt, 3. Haslett/Williamston, 4. East Lansing, 5. Grand Ledge, 6. Holt, 7. Waverly/Lansing Catholic

Top players: Rachel Madar (DeWitt), Jordan Markowski (DeWitt), Sierra Dietz (DeWitt), Adison Salisbury (DeWitt), Ashley Setter (DeWitt), Grace Brown (DeWitt), Danyelle Hardy (Grand Ledge), Olivia Guerra (Grand Ledge), Bianca Kinder (Haslett/Williamston), Reagan Russell (Haslett/Williamston), Melaina Grewal (Okemos), Grace Bielby (Okemos), Emily Renfrew (Okemos), Alyssa Karber (Okemos), Mallory Keenoy (Okemos), Lauren Foltz (Okemos), Megan Gilbert (Holt)

DEWITT

Last year: 4th (15-9)

Coach: Marvin Hardy (2nd season)

Top returning players: Rachel Madar (sr. M), Jordan Markowski (sr. M), Sierra Dietz (sr. A), Adison Salisbury (sr. M), Brianna Mayne (sr. A), Ashley Setter (so. D), Grace Brown (so. D)

Other contributors: Elly Hanson (jr. D), Emorie Bond (so. M), Natalie Yabs (so. M), Delaney Kirinovic (so. D)

Outlook: The Panthers will return seven seniors and 13 total varsity players from last season’s team, which grabbed 15 wins. Last year, DeWitt set team records for wins, goals, assists and saves in a season. Second-year coach Hardy said his team has “high expectations for themselves and the program and are willing to put in the work necessary to achieve them.” Madar was second-team all-state last year, and Markowski was honorable mention all-state.

EAST LANSING

Coach: Nikki Hermann (1st season)

Top returning players: Jenna Merony (sr. M), Makayla Merony (sr. A), Zosha Korzecke (sr. D), Cora Caldwell (sr. G)

Other contributors: Maddy Foley (so. M), Anna Barr (sr. D), Kaylee Seyka (so. A)

Outlook: The Trojans return a handful of key pieces from last year’s squad. Jenna Merony, Makayla Merony, Korzecke and Caldwell are all seniors and captains this year. First-year coach Hermann is hoping to see East Lansing avenge losses from last season in 2017.

GRAND LEDGE

Last year: 6th (6-12)

Coach: Jeff Turner (5th season)

Top returning players: Katy Cowall (jr. M/D), Olivia Guerra (jr. G/M), Danyelle Hardy (jr. M/A), Chloe Kruger (jr. M/A), Karlee Peacock (jr. A), Tallia Rodriquez (jr. A)

Other contributors: Kennedy Aswegan (so. A), Cassidy McGeorge (so. M), Paige Maguire (fr. M), Keegan Rankin (so. M)

Outlook: With a solid group of returning juniors and sophomores, the Comets will look to build off of last year’s league finish. Turner said he’s “very excited” to see how the younger players mesh with the returning varsity players. Both Hardy and Cowall were all-league performers last season, while Guerra was honorable mention all-league.

HASLETT/WILLIAMSTON

Last year: 5th

Coach: Bronti Belanger (2nd season)

Top returning players: Bianca Kinder (sr. M), Reagan Russell (jr. M), Paige Rosenbrook (sr. D), Emily Kurdziel (so. A)

Other contributors: Chloe Aversion (jr. M/A)

Outlook: Kinder is a returning Dream Teamer for the combined team of Haslett/Williamston, which is hoping to improve from last year’s fifth-place league finish.

HOLT

Last year: 2nd (10-6)

Coach: Tom Bennett (4th season)

Top returning players: Megan Gilbert (jr. M), Sydney Galitz (jr. A), Caitlin Crittenden (so. G), Madison Evans (sr. D)

Other contributors: Katie Pierpont (so. A), Sidney Johnson (jr. M/A)

Outlook: The Rams are a young team this season, and Bennett said he expects his girls to start slow before making a run late in conference play. Gilbert returns after scoring 35 goals a season ago and Crittenden after saving more than 50 percent of the shots she faced as a freshman.

OKEMOS

Last year: 1st (18-6)

Coach: Brandon Schwind (2nd season)

Top returning players: Melaina Grewal (jr. M), Grace Bielby (jr. M), Emily Renfrew (jr. M), Alyssa Karber (jr. A), Mallory Keenoy (jr. G), Lauren Foltz (jr. D)

Other contributors: Maddie Sermak (fr. M), Lola Gonzalez (fr. A), Campbell Foltz (fr. D)

Outlook: With more than a handful of all-state performers returning this season, the Chiefs will look to continue to sit atop of the CAAC and make a deep run in the postseason in 2017, according to second-year coach Schwind. Bielby was first-team all-state a season ago, while Grewal, Keenoy and Renfrew were second-team all-state.

WAVERLY/LANSING CATHOLIC

Coach: Loryn Bryson (1st season)

Top returning players: Natalie Woodlawn (so. M), Elaine Gregory (so. A), Claire Jansen (jr. M), Fredricka Laurich (so. D), Annalise Shaw (jr. G)

Other contributors: Claire Elfring (fr. M), Emma Lemmeman (fr. M), Riley Jacovac (fr. M)

Outlook: Jansen and Shaw are both three-year varsity players for the Warriors, who have a new coach in Bryson. The first-year coach said her team will rely on some of the veterans to start the new season.

