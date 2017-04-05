High school girls tennis preview

Note:-S–singles, D–doubles, sr.–senior, jr.–junior, so.–sophomore, fr.–freshman

CAPITAL AREA ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE (BLUE)



Coaches’ predictions: 1. Okemos, 2. Holt, 3. East Lansing, 4. Grand Ledge, 5. Jackson, 6. Everett, 7. Eastern, 8. Sexton

Top players: Amanda Perry (Holt), Riley Gilman (Holt), Monika Francsics (Okemos), Georgie Anne Padalec (Okemos), Sema Colak (Okemos), Anushka Murthy (Okemos), Yana Semerly (Okemos), Larissa Kilgore (Grand Ledge), Celeste Rubino (East Lansing)

EASTERN

Last year: 7th

Coach: Renee Hoekstra (2nd season)

Top returning players: Carolina Hernandez (so. S), Rylee Wolfe (jr. D), Goana Yang (jr. D), Taylor Alford (jr. D), Kevaleigh Parker (so. D), Felicity Burnes (so. S), Anissa Risper (so. D)

Other contributors: Gabrielle Gaskin (jr. S), Maya Manuel (fr. D), Jasmine Thomas (jr. D)

Outlook: With returning experience in Hernandez, Wolfe and Yang, the Quakers are hoping to continue to build on their foundation. Hoekstra said her team is looking to have closer matches in 2017.

EAST LANSING

Last year: 3rd

Coach: Cosette Buckberry (4th season)

Top returning players: Celeste Rubino (sr.), Celina Stevens (sr.), Cameron Simmons (sr.), Hannah Jones (sr.), Sarah Teng (jr.), Felicia French-Croll (so.), Lauren Bertsch (jr.), Julia Brown (jr.)

Other contributors: Jingting Lin (fr.), Marina Kimbouris (fr.), Kiwi McGill (jr.), Annie Sung (jr.)

Outlook: The Trojans, who placed 11th at last year’s Division 2 state tournament, lost seven seniors to graduation from last season’s team. Rubino, Stevens, Simmons, and Jones are all three-year varsity players.

EVERETT

Coach: Judy Kramer (5th season)

Top returning players: Jae’lyn McClain (sr. S), Briana Monroe (sr. D), Zaria Cannon (sr. D), Sadie Austin (jr. S)

Other contributors: Vivian Ho (jr. D), Kenna Yoder (jr. D), Raquel Limas (jr. D), Brianna Wilson (so. D), Zay Porter (so. S)

Outlook: The Vikings are returning four players with more than two years of varsity experience. McClain, Monroe, and Cannon are all co-captains. Kramer said her team has “demonstrated a growing consistency and have been instrumental in helping with the development of their novice teammates.”

GRAND LEDGE

Last year: 4th

Coach: Laurel Miller (1st season)

Top returning players: Larissa Kilgore (jr. S), Katherine Ransom (sr. D), Lauryn Moran (sr. D)

Other contributors: Jennifer Huelskamp (so. S), Allyson Sears (so. D), Loren Spitzley (jr. D)

Outlook: The Comets will be young in 2017 and led by first-year coach Miller. Kilgore is the lone returning singles player, and Ransom and Moran are two of only three seniors on the team.

HOLT

Last year: 2nd

Coach: Russ Olcheske (3rd season)

Top returning players: Amanda Perry (sr. D), Madison David (sr. D), Olivia Martin (sr. D), Destinee Anderson (sr. D), Rashi Kakar (sr. D), Riley Gilman (so. S), Christina Abel (jr. S), Logan Vorce (jr. D), Allie Jenkins (sr. D)

Other contributors: Amanda Szymborksi (so.), Izumi Sato (sr.), Madison Seymour (jr.), Linley Lounds (sr.), Abigail Abou-Tass (sr.)

Outlook: The Rams welcome back some of their key contributors from a season ago. Perry is one of nine seniors on the team and was a Dream Team member last year. Gilman returns at No. 1 singles after holding the spot as a freshman. Olcheske believes Holt has a chance to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2009.

OKEMOS

Last year: 1st (7-0)

Coach: Catherine Parenteau and Athena Trouillot (1st season)

Top returning players: Monika Francsics (sr. S), Sema Colak (so. S), Anushka Murthy (jr. S), Natasha Chinoy (sr. D), Ayesha Panda (so. D), Nishi Patel (jr. D)

Other contributors: Georgie Anne Padalec (jr.), Yana Semerly (fr.)

Outlook: The Chiefs have five players ranked, according to the United State Tennis Association (USTA), and that group is headlined by Francsics, who won a state title at No. 2 singles last year. Parenteau believes Okemos has a chance to be a top-5 team in the state. Padalec is a transfer student who is one of the top players in the state, according to the USTA.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

High school boys golf preview

High school boys lacrosse preview

High school girls lacrosse preview

SEXTON

No information submitted

CAPITAL AREA ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE (RED



Coaches’ predictions: 1. Mason, 2. Haslett, 3. DeWitt, 4. St. Johns, 5. Owosso, 6. Waverly

Top players: Oliva Hanover (Mason), Sophia Vogelsang (Haslett), Anjani Raja (Haslett), Anuva Suresh (Haslett), Mallory Matthews (Mason), Athena Bryer (Mason)

DEWITT

Coach: Michael Hitchcock (1st season)

Top returning players: Kara Johnson (jr. S), Meri Kolemainen (jr. S)

Outlook: First-year coach Hitchcock expects the Panthers to do well in the CAAC Red with 11 returners from a season ago.

HASLETT

Last year: 1st

Coaches: Henry Brunnschweiler and Samantha Brunnschweiler (16th season)

Top returning players: Anuva Suresh (jr. S), Sophia Vogelsang (jr. D), Anjani Raja (jr. D), Alley Trosko (sr. S), Abby Berry (jr. D), McKenna Bartley (jr. D), Lauren Hill (jr. D)

Other contributors: Anagha Kodur (fr. S), Delaney Andridge (so. D), Siwon Han (so. S), Victoria Brown (jr. D), Sienna Goodrich (jr. D)

Outlook: The Vikings bring back experience but will need to replace two of their top players from last year. Vogelsang and Raja, all-area performers for Haslett last season, will remain at No. 1 doubles. Suresh and Trosko will hold the top singles spots. The Vikings will look for their newcomers to add depth in the lower flights as they try to defend their CAAC Red crown.

MASON

Last year: 2nd

Coach: Jim D’Angelo (12th season)

Top returning players: Olivia Hanover (sr. S), Claire LaFleur (sr. S), Mallory Matthews (jr. D), Athena Bryer (jr. D), Clara Guggemos (jr. D), Kat Rochon (jr. D), Jessica LaFraugh (sr. S), Sarah Johnson (jr. S)

Other contributors: Sophie Hanover (fr. S)

Outlook: Olivia Hanover, who was the No. 1 singles runner-up in Division 2 last year, heads a Mason team that welcomes back several players with varsity experience. LaFleur, Matthews, Bryer, Guggemos, and Rochon all earned all-league recognition a season ago. Sophie Hanover, a freshman, is expected to be the No. 2 singles for the Bulldogs.

OWOSSO

Coach: Ed Tyler (1st season)

Top returning players: Lily Meyer (sr.), Mylissa MacKenzie (sr.), Brooke Edington (jr.), Danielle Gregoricka (jr.), Lindsey Woodworth (jr.), Hannah Savage (jr.)

Other contributors: Abigail Brainerd (jr.), Josie Hufnagel (jr.), Sierra Davis (sr.), Belana Sieronski (sr.), Morgan Hebekeuser (jr.), Alyssa Parson (fr.)

Outlook: With a heap of new players, Tyler said the Trojans will “hope to finish in the middle” of the CAAC Red.

ST. JOHNS

Coach: Karl Hanover (8th season)

Top returning players: Tori Hill (jr. S), McKenna Thelen (jr. S), Paige Fleisher (sr. S), Kelsey Karasek (sr. D), Autumn Brown (sr. D)

Other contributors: Jaden Hafner (S)

Outlook: The Redwings will look to be competitive in the CAAC Red with three seniors, six juniors and two sophomores on the roster. Hill will takeover at No. 1 singles after being at No. 2 a year ago.

WAVERLY

No information submitted

RELATED :

Q&A: Williamston native is 2nd-ranked tennis player in country

For a Wyoming tennis star, an unexpected shot at MSU

CAPITAL AREA ACTIVITIES CONFERENCE (WHITE)



Coaches’ predictions: 1. Williamston, 2. Portland, 3. Lansing Catholic, 4. Fowlerville, 5. Eaton Rapids, 6. Ionia

Top players: Sydney Ellsworth (Williamston), Emma Saxton (Lansing Catholic), Grace Castle (Lansing Catholic), Michelle Dorshimer (Portland), Brooke Butterfield (Portland), Morgan Wittkopp (Portland), Jacklyn Walling (Lansing Catholic), Emily Tersigni (Fowlerville), Sophie Daavettila (Williamston)

EATON RAPIDS

Coach: Ryan Anderson (11th season)

Top returning players: Anita Haddad (sr. D), Maddyson Campbell (sr. D), Kersten Henderson (sr. D), Aislyn Ambler (sr. D), Katrina Kesson (jr. S), Emily Newborn (jr. S), MackKenzie Caksackkar (so. D)

Other contributors: MacKenzie Wyman (fr.), Isabelle Villanueva (so.), Xin Dong (jr.), Carly Barrett (sr.)

Outlook: With the return of some veterans and the addition of newcomers, Anderson believes the Greyhounds are “poised for a very competitive season.”

FOWLERVILLE

Last year: 4th

Coach: Jim Jonas (6th season)

Top returning players: Emily Tersigni (sr. S), Devyn Fleischer (sr. S), Abby Stepanski (sr. S), Betsy Bassett (sr. D), Alyssa Bennett (sr. D), Hunter Stobierski (sr. D), Becca Choate (sr. D)

Other contributors: Mikenna Peckens (jr. D), Lydia Nyman (sr. D)

Outlook: The Gladiators have nine seniors in their starting lineup, and Jonas expects Fowlerville to have “our best season to date.” Bassett, Bennett, Stobierski and Choate were all-league performers a season ago.

IONIA

No information submitted

LANSING CATHOLIC

Last year: 2nd

Coach: Dean Baker (1st season)

Top returning players: Jacklyn Walling (jr.), Emma Saxton (jr.), Grace Castle (jr.), Morgan Munford (jr.), Clare Werner (sr.), Lexie Brown (sr.), Sarah Campbell (sr.), Grace Bellgowan (jr.), Isabella Centeno (jr.)

Other contributors: Kylie Tharp (sr.)

Outlook: Walling was the CAAC White champion at No. 3 singles last year, and the junior will be looked at as a big piece for the Cougars in 2017. Despite losing a strong senior class, which helped Lansing Catholic qualify for the state tournament, Baker said the Cougars will look to place near the top of the conference while, once again, qualifying for states.

PORTLAND

Last year: 1st

Coach: Jim Niebling (20th season)

Top returning players: Michelle Dorshimer (sr. S), Brooke Butterfield (sr. D), Morgan Wittkopp (sr. D), Hannah McNaughton (sr. D), Brittany Thelen (sr. D), Rebekka Ludema (jr. D), A’lhona Jordan (jr. S), Rachel VanHouten (so. D)

Other contributors: Sydney Schneider (jr. S), Riley Thelen (so. D), Sam Weber (so. D), Ainsley Ludema (fr.)

Outlook: Much like last year, the Raiders have depth on their roster, and Niebling said that is something his team will “rely on to be successful.” The No. 1 doubles duo of Butterfield and Wittkopp were regional champions last year, as well as honorable mention all-state selections. Niebling believes this can be a “special” year for Portland.

WILLIAMSTON

Coach: Steve Stanley (12th season)

Top returning players: Sydney Ellsworth (sr. S), Maia Guenther (sr. S), Halle Wisbiski (sr. D), Morgan Nolan (sr. D), Christie Carson (sr. D), Maddie Ganton (jr. D), Sofia Mirate (so. D)

Other contributors: Sophie Daavettila (fr. S)

Outlook: Stanley said he believes the Hornets are talented this season, but they’ll have “a lot to prove before they be considered serious contenders for a championship.” Ellsworth was a Dream Team selection last season, and Daavettila, a freshman, is expected to be a big contributor after she returns from injury.

OTHERS



LAKEWOOD

Last year: 12-0

Coach: Martin Snoap (43rd season)

Top returning players: Kendra Stoepker (sr. S), Valory Altoft (sr. S), Erica Potter (jr. S), Mary Haskin (jr. S), Chloe Makley (so. D), Megan Wakley (so. D)

Other contributors: Alivia Benedict (jr.), Laura Krikke (fr.), Meghan Russell, Katie Hanson, Megan Hollern, Kinzie Pierce, Cheyenne Hill, Ali Wheeler

Outlook: The Vikings are coming off of their first Division 3 state tournament appearance since 2005, and they once again have the pieces to get to the sport’s final weekend. Stoepker was a Dream Team performer a season ago and posted an 18-4 record. Snoap is hoping his team can continue to build off its recent success.

LANSING CHRISTIAN

Last year: 4-3-2

Coach: Dick Winters (11th season)

Top returning players: Grace Haley (sr. S), Debbie Sung (sr. S), Kaelin Royce (sr. S/D), Jasmine Imes (sr. S/D), Drew Schooley (sr. S/D), Allison Woodland (sr. D), Maria Salow (jr. D), Ehmani Horton-Flowers (so. D)

Other contributors: Ellen Durling (sr. S), Melana Sharpe (jr. D), Kaitlyn Howe (fr. D), Yuxin Mao (fr. D), Kayli Felton (so. D)

Outlook: The Pilgrims will return nine players from last season, which includes Haley, who is a four-year varsity starter. Winters sees this as a “building” season for Lansing Christian, but believes his team has the opportunity to grab a top-4 finish at the regional tournament. The Pilgrims will be looking for newcomers to fill a few flights for the team in 2017.

ITHACA

Last year: 2-9

Coach: Becky Hartman (11th season)

Top returning players: Danielle Mason (jr. S), Allie Aplin (so. S)

Other contributors: Amber Lash (so. S)

Outlook: The Yellowjackets will look to improve from last year’s seventh-place finish in the Tri-Valley Conference (West).

Contact James L. Edwards III at jledwards@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @JLEdwardsIII.