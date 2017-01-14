High school hoops rewind: Chaparral girls on the move

A quick high school boys and girls basketball rewind throughout Arizona for the week of Jan. 9-14:

On the rise

Scottsdale Chaparral’s girls basketball team picked up a huge power-point win Friday, beating visiting Phoenix Arcadia 50-44, thanks to Maddie Vick’s 16 second-half points. Arcadia was third in the MaxPreps/Arizona Interscholastic Association playoff rankings in the 5A Conference entering the game. Chaparral (17-3) was fifth. “Hopefully, this gets us into the top four,” coach Brian Porth said. Chaparral trailed 22-20 at halftime, before Vick got hot. “The whole team played great team D in the second half and moved the ball looking for great shots for their teammates,” Porth said. “Summer Menke and Maddie Vick were clutch down the stretch.” Lauren Dib led Arcadia with 14 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Nixon added 12 points and four assists.

FIND A GAME: High school boys basketball || Girls basketball

Court storm

Arcadia boys beat visiting Chaparral 51-50 on 6-foot-3 junior guard Jaylin Flemming’s last-second shot that caused students to storm the court on Friday night. Arcadia (15-3) is for real. The Titans lost early in the year to unbeaten and No. 1 6A Chandler Basha by three points. They lost on back-to-back days in the McClintock tournament in late December to 6A Phoenix Brophy Prep in double overtime, then to McClintock, for their only losses this season. They still have eight games left with Paradise Valley (13-5) twice and a rematch with Chaparral. Two years ago, Arcadia reached the state final, giving Gilbert Christian all it could handle in overtime. This team might even be better.

Lights out

Chandler Valley Christian’s girls team made 16 3-pointers in an 85-29 rout of Yuma Catholic with Bethany Wolph making six of them. She averages 16.7 points for the No.1 ranked team in the 3A Conference. Yuma Catholic was ranked No. 2, which shows there might be a huge gap between Valley Christian and the rest of the 3A teams. Megan Timmer (15.3) and Anna Gorman (10.2) also are averaging in double figures scoring with Angie Andreas leading the team in both rebounds and assists.

Making runs

Peoria Liberty has quietly won nine consecutive boys games that included 93 points in a 49-point rout of Surprise Willow Canyon. A big showdown comes Thursday when the Lions face Peoria Centennial (4-13), which won’t impress with its record. But Centennial has won its last three games. Two of its losses since mid-December were in overtime, including double overtime to a Glendale Ironwood team that beat Phoenix Sunnyslope. Mark Wood might have his best Liberty team, which is led by 5-10 senior guard Cole Roether, who is averaging 25 points.

Battle tested

Sedona Red Rock is the girls team to beat in 2A, but watch out for Scottsdale Christian, especially when sophomore Kylie Hearn starts knocking down 3-point shots. Hearn, who averages 14.8 points, made 11 of her state-best 46 3s in three games during the week, connecting on six against Arizona Charter Academy and four on Friday against Scottsdale Prep. The Eagles have won eight in a row but face a brutal stretch with Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, Pima, Chandler Prep and Phoenix Country Day among their next five games. But on Wednesday, SCA returns the services of starting power forward Payton Kolar, who hasn’t played since breaking her hand in the season opener.

Non stop

Phoenix Shadow Mountain boys set what was probably a state record for steals (if that category was kept in Arizona) with 37 in a 114-48 rout of Phoenix Thunderbird. Sophomore guard Jovan Blacksher led Shadow Mountain with 11 steals. Three days later, Shadow Mountain beat Scottsdale Saguaro 94-46, showing what a dramatic drop-off there is in 4A after Shadow Mountain (18-0), which has won 42 consecutive games against Arizona teams. Five players scored in double figures, led by sophomore guard Jaelen House’s 21 points. Shadow Mountain had 19 steals in that game.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter at @azc_obert.