High school hoops standouts: Jan. 17

Here’s a look at the top performers from Tuesday’s boys and girls games in the Lansing area.

BOYS

COLE KLEIVER, WILLIAMSTON – The junior scored 27 points to lead the Hornets to a win over Waverly.

KOLBY CANFIELD, STOCKBRIDGE – The senior finished with 26 points in the Panthers’ loss to Leslie.

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING – The junior had 24 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists in the Class A No. 3-ranked Trojans’ win over Eastern.

JARON FAULDS, HOLT – Led the Rams with 23 points and 18 rebounds in a victory over Jackson.

SEAN COBB, WILLIAMSTON – The sophomore had 21 points in the Hornets’ victory over the Warriors.

JORDAN HENRY, OKEMOS – Scored 21 points for the Chiefs in a win at Sexton.

KYLE PETERSON, CHARLOTTE – The senior had 21 points to lead the Orioles in their win over Eaton Rapids.

NYREEL POWELL, EVERETT – The senior guard scored 21 points in a loss to Okemos

ANDREW COWAN, LESLIE – Led the Blackhawks with 20 points in a GLAC win over Stockbridge.

GIRLS

AAZH NYE, EAST LANSING – The junior paced the Class A No. 9 Trojans with 20 points in their CAAC Blue victory over Eastern.

AMELIA MCNUTT, EAST LANSING – The junior guard had 19 points for the Trojans in a win over Eastern.

JESSI TAYLOR, STOCKBRIDGE – Scored 18 points for the Panthers in a victory over Leslie.

CARLY SHEBLO, CHARLOTTE – The sophomore led the Orioles with 15 points in their loss to Eaton Rapids.

JASMINE CLERKLEY, OKEMOS – The freshman paced the Chiefs with 14 points in a win over Everett.

