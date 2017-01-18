High school hoops standouts: Jan. 17

Here’s a look at the top performers from Tuesday’s boys and girls games in the Lansing area.
BOYS
COLE KLEIVER, WILLIAMSTON – The junior scored 27 points to lead the Hornets to a win over Waverly.
KOLBY CANFIELD, STOCKBRIDGE – The senior finished with 26 points in the Panthers’ loss to Leslie.
BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING – The junior had 24 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists in the Class A No. 3-ranked Trojans’ win over Eastern.
JARON FAULDS, HOLT – Led the Rams with 23 points and 18 rebounds in a victory over Jackson.
SEAN COBB, WILLIAMSTON – The sophomore had 21 points in the Hornets’ victory over the Warriors.
JORDAN HENRY, OKEMOS – Scored 21 points for the Chiefs in a win at Sexton.
KYLE PETERSON, CHARLOTTE – The senior had 21 points to lead the Orioles in their win over Eaton Rapids.
NYREEL POWELL, EVERETT – The senior guard scored 21 points in a loss to Okemos
ANDREW COWAN, LESLIE – Led the Blackhawks with 20 points in a GLAC win over Stockbridge.
GIRLS
AAZH NYE, EAST LANSING – The junior paced the Class A No. 9 Trojans with 20 points in their CAAC Blue victory over Eastern.
AMELIA MCNUTT, EAST LANSING – The junior guard had 19 points for the Trojans in a win over Eastern.
JESSI TAYLOR, STOCKBRIDGE – Scored 18 points for the Panthers in a victory over Leslie.
CARLY SHEBLO, CHARLOTTE – The sophomore led the Orioles with 15 points in their loss to Eaton Rapids.
JASMINE CLERKLEY, OKEMOS – The freshman paced the Chiefs with 14 points in a win over Everett.
