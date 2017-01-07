Menu
High school hoops standouts: Jan. 6

Tanner Reha ,44, of DeWitt shoots over Waverly defender Tony Trice ,11, during their game Friday January 6, 2017 in DeWitt. KEVIN W. FOWLER PHOTO

Here’s a look at the top performances from Friday’s boys and girls basketball games.

BOYS

KYLE PETERSON, CHARLOTTE – Had 30 points for the Orioles in their loss to Pinckney.

TANNER REHA, DEWITT – The junior guard had 27 points for the Panthers in a loss to Waverly.

ZERVONTAE SMITH, SEXTON – Scored 28 points for the Big Reds in their loss to East Lansing.

BRANDON JOHNS, EAST LANSING – The junior forward had 26 points and 12 rebounds in the Trojans’ win over Sexton.

DREW SHAFER, EATON RAPIDS – The senior led the Greyhounds with 25 points in a loss to Williamston.

JADEN SUTTON, WAVERLY – The senior guard scored 25 points for the Warriors in a win over DeWitt.

SEAN COBB, WILLIAMSTON – The sophomore had 24 points to help the Hornets to a victory over Eaton Rapids.

JOSH CRAMER, LANSING CATHOLIC – Paced the Cougars with 22 points in their win over Portland.

DRAKE NOVER, OWOSSO – Scored 22 points to pace the Trojans in a loss to Mason.

CAM SANICKI, IONIA – Led the Bulldogs with 22 points in a loss to Fowlerville.

LUKE SMITH, GRAND LEDGE – Had 22 points to help the Comets to a 52-48 win over Jackson.

JARON FAULDS, HOLT – The senior center had 21 points in a victory over Okemos.

GIRLS

AUTUMN KISSMAN, MASON – The senior paced the Bulldogs with 23 points in a win over Owosso.

NATUIQA GARCIA, EASTERN – Scored 22 points while helping the Quakers beat Everett for their first victory since February 2013.

ANNISA WHIMS, HASLETT – Paced the Vikings with 22 points in their win over St. Johns.

KAYLEA STONE, CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL – Had 21 points for the Eagles in a win over Coleman.

GRACE HALEY, LANSING CHRISTIAN – Led the Pilgrims with 19 points in a GLAC loss to Perry.

LAYA HARTMAN, OKEMOS – The sophomore had 18 points in the Chiefs’ 50-33 win over Holt.

MADDIE MALONEY, ST. JOHNS – The junior scored 18 points in a loss to Haslett.

GABIE SHELLENBARGER, LAKEWOOD – The senior had 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a win over Maple Valley.

OLLIE UPDIKE, FOWLERVILLE – The junior guard had 18 points in a win over Ionia.

JAYLYNN WILLIAMS, IONIA – The senior had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs in a loss to Fowlerville.

JESSICA TAYLOR, STOCKBRIDGE – Had 15 points and 10 rebounds and assisted on the game-winning basket in a 33-32 victory over Olivet.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

