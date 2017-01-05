High school recruiting notebook: Cathedral’s Jarron Coleman "does everything"

Cathedral’s Jarron Coleman is off to a solid start to the season, putting himself in the conversation for potential Indiana Junior All-Star consideration.

The 6-5 Coleman has five games of 20 or more points and leads the Irish in scoring (18.8 points per game), rebounds (6.5), steals (3.1) and blocked shots (1.2).

“The nice things about Jarron is that he does everything,” Cathedral coach Jason Delaney said. “He distributes pretty well. He needs to do a better job of rebounding, but he can score and he gets some steals for us. He knows the game really well.”

Coleman has offers from Ball State and IUPUI and interest from a number of other mid-major and low-major Division I programs. With the graduation of Jordan Walker and Eron Gordon from last year’s team, Coleman’s role – along with others on the team – has expanded considerably. The results have been mixed so far, as Cathedral sits at 6-4 following a 64-50 loss at Lawrence North on Wednesday.

“We’re getting there,” Coleman said. “We’re playing well in the first half and not the second half. We have to learn how to play the whole game.”

Coleman said he hasn’t focused too much on recruiting during the season. He plans to play with the Spiece Indy Heat in the summer.

“This summer will be big,” he said. “Playing on the EYBL circuit will be tough competition, but I don’t feel like I get too rattled.”

Delaney said Coleman’s progress will help to determine how far Cathedral can go this season.

“It’s part of the process,” Delaney said. “A year ago, he was kind of a role player. Now he has to lead a team and do different things. But you see flashes of things he can do.”

Easley update: Lawrence North junior Kevin Easley plans to take his first official visit to VCU this weekend, though the date could change based on the weather.

The 6-6 Easley was offered last month by VCU by coach Will Wade.

“I wanted to go out there and check it out,” Easley said. “They’ve been in the NCAA tournament (six) years in a row so that shows they are a big-time program.”

Easley said he’s in no rush to make a decision. He has offers from a number of other programs, including Butler, Indiana and Purdue.

“I’ll wait until AAU season definitely (to make a decision),” he said. “I’ll take my time with this. I’m only a junior so I’m going to have fun and enjoy the process.”

Culver Academy fast start: Culver Academy, led by former Carmel coach Mark Galloway, is 6-0 and one of eight undefeated teams remaining in the state.

Culver Academy is led by 6-foot sophomore Ethan Brittain-Watts, a point guard averaging 18.0 points and 2.8 assists per game. Brittain-Watts is receiving Division I interest from a number of programs, including Purdue, New Mexico and Wisconsin. Senior guard Ignas Masiulionis (13.8 ppg, 5.8 rebounds) is another of Culver’s top players. Galloway’s son, freshman Trey Galloway, is a name to know for the future. Galloway is averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds through six games.

The Eagles get their toughest test to date when Fort Wayne North Side (12-1) visits Tuesday.

Rafdal pulls commitment: Carmel senior tight end Kurt Rafdal decided this week to open up his recruitment again after previously committing to Indiana. The 6-7, 240-pound Rafdal caught 44 passes for 492 yards and a touchdown to help Carmel to the Class 6A state title as a senior. Rafdal had taken official visits to Auburn and Maryland before committing to the Hoosiers in October. He had an offer from Nebraska, which could be a potential landing spot.

North Central in national rankings: North Central’s boys and girls basketball teams have cracked the national rankings compiled by MaxPreps. The Class 4A top-ranked boys team is No. 11 on this week’s list, up three spots, ahead of a game against visiting Ben Davis on Friday. The North Central girls (17-0) are No. 23 by MaxPreps, breaking into the top-25 for the first time. The Panther girls are at Ben Davis on Friday.

Challenge Cup this weekend: The Kentucky vs. Indiana Hall of Fame Challenge Cup will be played Saturday at New Castle Fieldhouse. Admission is $10 and good for all day. The Greenfield-Central girls will play Mason County (Ky.) in the first game, followed by four boys games: West Washington vs. Bardstown (Ky.) at 1 p.m.; Cloverdale vs. Franklin County (Ky.) at 3 p.m.; Oak Hill vs. Louisville Waggener (Ky.) at 5 p.m.; and Connersville vs. Louisville Ballard at 7 p.m. The ticket proceeds go to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Basketball Hall of Fame.

News and notes: Roncalli senior Paige Saylor broke the school’s career assist record over the holiday break. Saylor now has 375 career assists, breaking the mark of 358 set by Susan Bender from 1990-94. Her teammate, junior Ellie Bischoff, set a season record for 3-pointers with 52. The previous record was 48, set by Indiana All-Star Sarah Hurrle from 1994-95. Bischoff also broke Hurrle’s single-game record by going 9-for-15 in a 71-64 loss to Franklin Central on Wednesday. … Manual will host its Alumni Night on Jan. 27 when the Redskins host Howe in boys basketball. Entry is free for Manual alums with a food service beginning at 6 p.m. … Manual senior Courvoisier McCauley surpassed 1,000 career points over the holiday break. McCauley (now with 1,037) is averaging 31.9 points per game. … Four games are set for the “Big Basketball Show” at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Jan. 28. Pendleton Heights vs. Pike at 2:30 p.m., Mt. Vernon vs. Delta at 4 p.m., Connersville vs. Manual at 5:30 p.m. and McCutcheon vs. Danville at 7 p.m. … Cathedral junior Emil Ekiyor, a Michigan offensive line recruit, has decided to leave the basketball team and focus on football after sustaining a right leg injury. Ekiyor had played basketball for Cathedral as a freshman before an injury kept him out last basketball season.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.