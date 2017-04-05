High school roundup: Beacon baseball ties with Tappan Zee

Beacon baseball’s Lenny Torres had a strong performance on the mound, but his efforts weren’t enough to secure a win over Tappan Zee on Monday.

At Tappan Zee, the pitcher posted eight strikeouts in just three innings of work, but the game ended in a 4-4 tie.

Beacon will next play Lakeland at Lakeland High School on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

Softball



On Monday, Arlington’s Corrine Badger, Kerry O’Shea, Rachel Vecchiarelli, and Emery Gibbons did their best on offense but Clarkstown North’s six-run second inning and seven-run fifth inning were too much to overcome for the Admirals in a 13-5 loss.