HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS SWIMMING
Middletown 94, William Penn 72
200 Medley Relay: Middletown (Robinson, Nylander, Holcroft, Freeburg), 1:58.00; 200 Freestyle: Burg, WP, 2:11.84; 200 Individual Medley: Freeburg, MHS, 2:25.49; 50 Freestyle: Holcroft: MHS, 24.93; 100 Butterfly: Holcroft, MHS, 1:00.04; 100 Freestyle: Kashner, WP, 59.84; 500 Freestyle: Burg, WP, 6:11.72; 200 Free Relay: Middletown (Myers, Holcroft, Robinson, Freeburg), 1:42.73; 100 Backstroke: Robinson, MHS, 1:09.40; 100 Breaststroke: Nylander, MHS, 1:17.03; 400 Free Relay: William Penn (S. Burg, Kashner, Sigmund, K. Burg) 4:07.44. At Boys & Girls Club Rt-40.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Appoquinimink 103, Mount Pleasant 67
200 Medley Relay – Appoquinimink (Forman, McNatt, Newton, DeIonno) 2:02.82; 200 Freestyle: DeIonno, A, 2:02.16; 200 Individual Medley: Bittner, A, 2:25.24; 50 Freestyle: Dolan, A, 27.94; 100 Butterfly: Forman, A, 1:04:09; 100 Freestyle: Morris, A, 1:02.19; 500 Freestyle: DeIonno, A, 5:23.53; 200 Free Relay: Mount Pleasant (Looney, McCloskey, Falstad, Rhodunda) 1:54.36; 100 Backstroke: Forman, A, 1:03.71; 100 Breaststroke: McNatt, A, 1:19.20; 400 Free Relay: Appoquinimink (Bittner, Newton, Forman, DeIonno) 4:06.59. At P.S. DuPont.
William Penn 94, Middletown 57
200 Medley Relay: William Penn (S. Getchell, Evans, Tompkins, Miller), 2:20.40; 200 Freestyle: Latchford, WP, 2:23.97; 200 Individual Medley: Tompkins, WP, 2:45.81; 50 Freestyle: Jackson, MHS, 31.24; 100 Butterfly: Keller, MHS, 1:08.40; 100 Freestyle: Getchell, WP, 1:10.12; 500 Freestyle: Barnett, WP, 7:16.49; 200 Free Relay: Middletown (Keller, Hill, Jackson, Wright), 2:06.72; 100 Backstroke: Keller, MHS, 1:14.41; 100 Breaststroke: Evans, WP, 1:24.24; 400 Free Relay: William Penn (S. Getchell, Barnett, Tompkins, Latchford), 4:38.02. At Boys & Girls Club-Rt. 40.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DMA 51, St. Mark’s 42
|
St. Mark’s
|
10
|
6
|
14
|
12
|
—
|
42
|
DMA
|
8
|
14
|
16
|
13
|
–
|
51
St. Mark’s – Coyle 2 0-0 4, Alessandrini 0 1-2 1, Dougherty 0 0-0 0, Lorang 0 3-6 3, Schweizer 3 2-8 9, Carey 6 0-2 13, Wolff 4 4-6 12. Totals: 15 10-24 42.
Delaware Military Academy – Lewis 0 0-0 0, Cross 0 0-4 0, Ferguson 0 3-4 3, Setting 1 2-6 4, Garvey 2 0-0 4, Winslow 1 1-4 3, Henry 2 1-2 5, Garbowski 7 5-7 21, Wolfe 3 1-2 7, Poad 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 13-29 51.
3-Point Goals: St Mark’s 2 (Schweizer, Carey), DMA 2 (Garbowski 2).
Howard 54, Tatnall 38
|
Howard
|
9
|
14
|
17
|
14
|
—
|
54
|
Tatnall
|
9
|
13
|
8
|
8
|
—
|
38
Howard – Hollis 5 0-2 10, Wright 3 2-2 8, Gaines 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Blatch-Huggins 2 1-2 5, Rouse 6 1-3 13, Diabate 0 0-0 0, Blatch-Huggins 5 4-4 14. Totals: 23 8-13 54.
Tatnall – O’Neil 2 0-0 4, Brown 3 3-6 10, Bailey-Smiley 3 0-2 6, Easterling 3 0-0 9, Hager 3 0-0 7, Soja 1 0-0 2, Woods 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-8 38.
3-Point Goals: Tatnall 5 (Easterling 3, Brown, Hager).
Ursuline 45, Archbishop John Carroll (Pa.) 31
|
Archbishop John Carroll
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
—
|
31
|
Ursuline
|
10
|
15
|
10
|
10
|
—
|
45
Carroll -Bess 0 2-2 2, Sorrentino 5 2-3 12, M. Masciantonio 4 1-2 12, Roccio 0 0-0 0, Kearney 0 0-0 0, Sweeney 0 2-2 2, Pina 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 7-9 31
Ursuline – Lewis 1 1-1 3, Connolly 4 2-2 10, Hendley 3 0-0 8, Mason 6 0-1 12, Gordy 3 4-4 10, L. Brown 1 0-0 2, Wulah 0 0-0 0, Olmstead 0 0-0 0, Rzucidlo 0 0-0 0, Olszewski 0 0-0 0, Cradler 0 0-0 0, Stovall 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-9 45. 3-Point Goals: UA 2 (Hendley), Carroll 4 (M. Masciantonio 3, Pina).
BOYS BASKETBALL
McKean 61, Dickinson 51
