HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Georges 66, A.I. du Pont 63

St. Georges 21 18 14 13 — 66 A.I. du Pont 17 5 20 21 — 63

St. Georges – Rawls 6 12-16 25, Hyland 6 2-2 17, Wharton 1 0-1 2, Sinyang 0 0-0 0, Taylor 1 2-4 4, Chirstoph 0 0-0 0, McCants 1 1-2 3, Brown 6 0-2 12, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Guild 1 1-4 3. Totals: 22 18-31 66.

A.I. du Pont – Comeger 3 0-0 6, Inge 11 9-13 32, Guthrie 1 1-2 3, Oyekan 0 4-6 4, Potts 0 0-0 0, Bailey 5 1-2 11, Gulotti 0 0-0 0, Ortega 0 0-0 0, Wilmore 2 1-3 5, Bell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 16-26 63.

3-Point Goals: St. Georges 4 (Hyland 3, Rawls), AI 2 (Inge 2).

Dover 74, Brandywine 67

Dover 12 24 15 23 — 74 Brandywine 12 10 22 23 — 67

Dover – Gibson-Watts 1 1-2 3, Turner 1 8-8 11, Mosley 1 2-4 4, Peace 2 0-0 4, Magee 0 0-0 0, Rush-Wilson 6 1-2 13, Colon-Silva 0 0-0 0, Davis 7 9-12 24, Allen 4 2-5 10, Koba 1 3-4 5. Totals: 23 26-37 74.

Brandywine – Needs 0 0-0 0, Hunt 2 7-8 11, Glover 5 4-6 14, Irving 0 0-0 0, Chambers 4 8-11 16, Sharif 5 2-5 12, Coleman 4 0-0 9, Pinkney 3 0-1 6, Brown 0 0-0 0, Hayward 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 21-31 67.

3-Point Goals: Dover 2 (Turner, Davis), Brandywine 1 (Coleman).

Hodgson 50, Delcastle 42

Hodgson 6 17 12 15 — 50 Delcastle 8 13 11 10 — 42

Hodgson – Tucker 2 1-3 5, Stanford 2 0-0 4, William 1 3-6 5, Galloway 3 0-0 7, Stansbury 7 2-6 18, Grinnage 5 4-6 15, Holloman 0 1-2 1, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-24 50.

Delcastle – Miller 5 0-0 12, Bryant 2 4-4 9, Smith 4 1-1 9, Olowere 1 0-0 2, Doss 0 0-0 0, Cale 0 1-2 1, Spurlock 4 0-1 11. Totals: 16 6-8 42.

3-Point Goals: HVT 4 (Stansbury 2, Galloway, Grinnage), D 4 (Bryant, Miller 2, Spurlock).

Newark Charter 44, Conrad 29

Newark Charter 6 10 9 19 — 44 Conrad 8 5 3 13 — 29

Mount Pleasant 53, Howard 50

Mount Pleasant 18 10 19 6 — 53 Howard 10 19 10 11 — 50

Mount Pleasant – Smith 0 1-2 1, Ali 5 6-8 16, Taylor 5 1-3 11, Hodges 0 4-6 4, Backus 0 0-0 0, Cole 0 1-2 1, Miles 0 0-0 0, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-1 4, Butcher 0 0-0 0, Fetlow 0 0-0 0, Powell 0 0-0 0, McCreedy 0 0-0 0, Cramer 5 2-2 12, Sneh 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 15-24 53.

Howard – Ewell 0 0-0 0, Jefferson 1 0-0 2, Woody 5 2-3 13, Flowers 6 0-0 13, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Bowman 6 2-5 14, Tribbett 0 0-0 0, Generette 0 0-0 0, Slattery 1 0-1 2, Matthews 2 0-0 4, Nichols 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-9 50.

3-Point Goals: Howard 2 (Woody, Flowers).

Newark 79, Red Lion Christian 57

Red Lion Christian 11 16 11 19 — 57 Newark 18 15 25 21 — 79

Red Lion Christian – Murray 3 0-0 9, Brothers 1 0-0 3, Dean 8 1-3 17, Wright 8 2-2 18, Cain 2 2-3 6, J. Hardcastle 2 0-0 4.

Newark – Byrd 4 2-2 11, Turner 0 0-2 0, Marshall 6 0-0 12, McCants 3 1-2 9, Carter 2 3-4 7, Zegna 1 0-0 2, Sharpe 6 2-2 18, Burton 1 0-0 2, Knox 7 0-0 14, Booker 2 0-1 4.

Smyrna 53, Salesianum 40

Salesianum 5 8 8 19 — 40 Smyrna 9 21 10 13 — 53

Salesianum – Nowack 1 0-0 2, Treratora 3 0-0 8, J. Brown 2 1-2 6, Wallace 1 0-0 3, P. Brown 2 3-3 5, Ingraham 2 3-3 7, Kempski 3 0-0 7, Pastore 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 5-7 40.

Smyrna – Richardson 3 0-1 8, Cole 0 1-2 1, Garnett 2 0-1 4, Matthews 6 6-7 23, Watson 2 1-1 5, Hinson-Purnell 1 0-0 2, Nwankwo 4 2-5 10. Totals: 18 10-17 53.

3-Point Goals: Salesianum 5 (Treratora 2, J. Brown, Wallace, Kempski), Smyrna 7 (Mattews 5, Richardson 2).

Sanford 63, St. Andrew’s 37

Sanford 15 15 16 17 — 63 St. Andrew’s 8 12 7 10 — 37

Sanford – Davis 9 3-3 22, McCollum 6 7-9 20, Perkins 0 0-2 0, Rufo 2 5-7 9, McKeon 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 2-3 6, Harris 0 2-4 2, Walsh 0 0-0 0, Friedman 0 0-0 0, Harrell 0 0-0 0, Sipala 0 0-0 0, J. Williams 0 0-0 0, Dwyer 0 2-2 2, Steinberger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 21-30 63.

St. Andrew’s – Velmar 4 8-9 17, Villafana 1 0-0 2, Simpson 0 0-0 0, McKee 1 0 -0 2, Walts 3 0-0 6, Duncan 0 0-0 0, Nnamdi 0 0-0 0, Drew 1 1-4 3, Stennett 0 0-0 0, Martindola 3 1-1 7. Totals: 13 10-14 37.

3-Point Goals: Sanford 2 (Davis, McCollum), St. Andrew’s 1 (Velmar).

Christiana 48, Tower Hill 42

Christiana 2 9 23 14 — 48 Tower Hill 12 11 12 7 — 42

Christiana – Booker 4 2-2 10, Wilkinson 7 0-0 14, Green 4 3-4 11, Brutan 2 1-1 5, Garnett 0 0-0 0, Hopkins 4 1-2 9. Totals: 21 7-9 49.

Tower Hill – Boyd 1 0-0 2, Allen 2 2-2 7, Millman 1 1-2 4, Nitsche 11 0-1 24, Gilbert 2 1-1 5, Motley 0 0-0 0, Malick 0 0-0 0, DeSantis 0 0-0 0, Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-6 42.

3-Point Goals: Tower Hill 4 (Nitsche 2, Allen, Millman).

William Penn 59, St. Elizabeth 48

St. Elizabeth 3 5 12 28 — 48 William Penn 6 12 18 23 — 59

St. Elizabeth – Dockery 8 0-0 18, Thomas 3 1-2 7, Jo. Money 2 1-2 5, Hicks 1 2-2 4, Hazelton 1 2-2 4, Brown 3 2-4 8, Ju. Money 0 2-2 2, Hockenbrock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-14 48

Wiliiam Penn – Crumel 2 8-12 12, King 4 2-2 11, Rynkowski 0 0-0 0, Harding 2 2-4 7, Riley 0 0-0 0, Cochran 0 0-0 0, Wall 5 4-6 14, Bowling 3 2-2 8, Bateman 3 0-0 7. Totals: 19 18-26 59.

3-Point Goals: St. E 2 (Dockery 2), William Penn 3 (King, Harding, Bateman).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Middletown 49, Appoquinimink 45

Middletown 15 14 8 12 — 49 Appoquinimink 13 8 15 9 — 45

Middletown – Carro-Jackson 8 2-6 19, Cooke 4 0-0 8, Uche 0 0-0 0, Godwin 2 6-8 10, Patel 2 1-2 5, Cook 0 0-0 0, Atkins 1 0-2 2, Lee-Williams 1 1-4 3, Miller 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-22 49.

Appoquinimink – Clark 5 0-0 11, Delia 1 0-0 3, Schloemann 4 1-2 9, Campbell 3 0-0 9, McGonigle 3 0-1 7, Nicholson 2 0-2 5, Redding 0 0-2 0, Johnson 0 0-3 0, Myers 0 0-0 0, Symes 0 0-0 0, Barron 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1-10 45.

3-Point Goals: Middletown 1 (Carrol-Jackson), Appo 8 (Clark, Delia, Schloemann, Campbell 3, McGonigle, Nicholson).

Dover 53, Brandywine 11

Fairwinds Christian 32, Salem County Christian (N.J.) 26

Salem County Christian 5 11 4 6 — 26 Fairwinds Christian 5 6 10 11 — 32

Salem County Christian – Sparks 0 0-0 0, Raymond 3 0-0 6, Hill 4 1-2 9, S. Poff 3 0-0 6, England 2 1-2 5, R. Poff 0 0-0 0, Fine 0 0-0 0, Laurence 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-4 26.

Fairwinds Christian – Sterling 7 4-6 21, Bulloch 1 3-4 5, Birgen 0 0-2 0, Niland 2 0-2 4, J. Bulloch 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, Haines 1 0-0 2. Totals : 11 7-14 32.

Three-Point Goals: Fairwinds 3 (Sterling 3).

Hodgson 53, Delcastle 35

Delcastle 6 9 10 10 — 35 Hodgson 8 15 13 17 — 53

Delcastle – Green 1 0-0 3, Lancaster 4 3-3 11, Pittman 1 0-2 3, Ortiz 4 2-2 12, Matos 3 0-1 6, Coston 0 0-0 0, Tjaden-Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-8 35.

Hodgson – Perkins-Jackson 6 0-1 12, Garnett 0 0-0 0, Braxton-Young 10 1-4 21, Manigault 0 0-0 0, Waters 1 1-2 3, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Baskerville 3 0-0 7, Henry-Butler 2 0-0 4, Harriott 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 4-9 53.

3-Point Goals: Delcastle 4 (Ortiz 2, Green, Pittman), Hodgson 1 (Baskerville).

Mount Pleasant 60, Howard 53

Howard 4 15 19 15 — 53 Mount Pleasant 6 20 27 7 — 60

Howard – Hollis 4 5-4 14, Wright 1 2-2 4, Gaines 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Winnington 2 0-0 4, Ronney Blatch-Huggins 2 4-1 5, Rouse 2 2-2 6, Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins 2 13-10 14. Totals: 16 26-19 53.

Mount Pleasant – Jackson 7 2-1 18, Newson 5 2-2 12, Taylor 3 6-4 10, Burton 3 0-0 7, Smith 2 0-0 4, Obey 1 12-7 9. Totals: 21 22-14 60.

3-Point Goals: Howard 2 (Hollis), MP 4 (Jackson 3, Burton).

Conrad 68, Newark Charter 32

Conrad 21 23 19 5 — 68 Newark Charter 6 11 7 8 — 32

Conrad – Joswick 1 1-2 3, Faville 6 0-0 16, Tiberi 1 0-0 2, Rook 3 1-1 8, Whittlesey 5 0-0 10, Brown 1 0-0 2, Kemske 0 0-0 0, J. Kulesza 3 3-4 10, S. Kulesza 7 0-0 17. Totals: 27 5-7 68.

Newark Charter – Mandavilli 2 0-0 6, Rogers 1 1-2 3, Magan 2 1-2 6, Anasah 5 1-4 11, S. Karr 3 0-1 6. Totals: 13 3-9 32

3-Point Goals: Conrad 9 (Faville 4, S. Kulesza 3, Rook, J. Kulesza), Nwrk Charter 3 (Mandavilli 2, Magan).

Newark 49, Red Lion Christian 44

Red Lion Christian 10 9 7 18 — 44 Newark 8 9 15 17 — 49

Red Lion Christian – Seeney 0 3-8 6, Edler 0 0-0 0, Boodie 0 0-0 0, McGarvey 3 3-6 9, Denk 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Dudley 6 1-5 13, Seeney 6 0-4 12. Totals: 17 7-23 44.

Newark – Holt 5 0-0 13, Whelan-Postell 4 1-6 9, Polk-Medley 4 0-0 8, Williams 0 0-0 0, Williams 6 1-3 19, Kinsella 0 0-0 0, Barrett 0 0-0 0, Osinubi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 2-9 49.

3-Point Goals: RLCA 1 (Seeney), Newark 3 (Holt, Williams 2).

Sanford 74, William Penn 26

William Penn 9 10 7 0 — 26 Sanford 19 11 26 18 — 74

William Penn – Mitchell 5 1-2 11, Behornar 3 0-0 6, Robinson 3 0-0 6, Sykes 1 0-0 2, Yarbray 0 1-2 1, Minor 0 0-0 0, Stewart-Harold 0 0-0 0, Felton 0 0-1 0, King 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-5 26.

Sanford – Tucker 9 0-0 23, Kubek 7 1-2 15, Park-Lane 5 0-0 10, Pollich 3 3-4 9, Tucker 0 0-0 0, Warren 5 0-0 11, Bescript 2 0-0 4, Bianchi 1 0-0 2, Fotakos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 4-6 74.

3-Point Goals: Sanford 6 (Tucker 5, Warren).

St. Thomas More 58, Polytech 34

Polytech 9 10 9 6 — 34 St. Thomas More 15 3 25 15 — 58

Polytech – Mathias 5 1-3 12, Williams 3 0-1 6, Afriyie 2 2-4 6, Turner 1 2-2 4, Knotts 1 0-0 2, Rivera 1 0-0 2, Hendricks 0 2-4 2. Totals: 13 7-15 34.

St. Thomas More – D. Barnes 6 1-5 13, Patterson 6 6-7 21, Rainford 1 0-0 2, K. Barnes 4 4-9 12, Simmons 5 0-3 10. Totals: 22 11-23 58.

3-Point Goals: St. T More 3 (Patterson 3), Polytech 1 (Mathias).

Wilm. Friends 31, St. Andrew’s 13

St. Andrew’s 3 1 2 7 — 13 Wilm. Friends 8 7 4 12 — 31

St. Andrew’s – Pestcoe 0 0-2 0, Mayo 1 0-0 2, Seeley 1 1-7 3, El-Bardie 2 1-3 5, Southerland 0 0-0 0, Cameron 2 0-0 5. Totals: 6 2-10 15.

Wilmington Friends – Sullivan 2 2-4 6, Elmore 1 0-0 2, Billito 0 0-0 0, Bodycot 0 0-0 0, DiCindio 0 0-0 0, Flanagan 1 0-0 2, Irwin 1 0-0 2, Martelli-Raben 1 0-0 2, DePaulo 6 0-0 12, Jones 2 3-8 7. Totals: 14 5-12 33.

3-Point Goals: SA 1 (Cameron).

BOYS SWIMMING

Brandywine 61.5, Dickinson 32.5

Brandywine 83, McKean 11

200 Medley Relay – Brandywine – Br. Hendricks, Flanagan, Troy, Imburgia – 1:55.30; 200 Freestyle – Br. Hendricks, B, 2:05.00; 200 Individual Medley – Bl. Hendricks, B, 2:15.72; 50 Freestyle – J. Bufano, D, and Cianfaro, B, 24.22; 100 Butterfly – Bl. Hendricks, B, 1:02.11; 100 Freestyle – J. Bufano, D, 54.97; 500 Freestyle – Caponi, B, 6:18.81; 200 Free Relay – Brandywine – Br. Hendricks, Flanagan, Cianfaro, Bl. Hendricks – 1:44.58; 100 Backstroke – Br. Hendricks, B, 1:06.89; 100 Breaststroke – Suchys, D, 1:13.03; 400 Free Relay – Brandywine – Bl. Hendricks, Imburgia, Troy, Cianfaro – 3:47.19. At McKean HS.

Caesar Rodney 110, Dover 52

200 Medley Relay – Caesar Rodney – Bratcher, Chen, Tamesis, Prystash – 2:07.97; 200 Freestyle – Saxton, D, 2:11.95; 200 Individual Medley – Turner, D, 2:12.00; 50 Freestyle – Harfeld, CR, 23.26; 100 Butterfly – Hartmann, CR, 59.10; 100 Freestyle – Harfeld, CR, 53.76; 500 Freestyle – Chen, CR, 5:50.01; 200 Freestyle Relay – Caesar Rodney – Hartmann, Tamesis, Pomatto, Harfeld – 1:37.29; 100 Backstroke – Hartmann, CR, 1:00.57; 100 Breaststroke – Cheng, CR, 1:10.72; 400 Freestyle Relay – Caesar Rodney – Hartmann, Chen, Tamesis, Harfeld. At State St. YMCA.

Newark Charter 90, Caravel 72

200 Medley Relay – Newark Charter – Melcher, Wilson, Doughty, Menzer – 1:56.94; 200 Freestyle – Ja. Puharic, CA, 2:18.22; 200 Individual Medley – Hoch, CA, 2:21.58; 50 Freestyle – Menzer, NCS, 23.86; 100 Butterfly – Mullen, NCS, 1:04.95; 100 Freestyle – Menzer, NCS, 55.82; 500 Freestyle – Melcher, NCS, 6:26.29; 200 Free Relay – Newark Charter – Wilson, Doughty, Mullen, Maxwell – 1:50.00; 100 Backstroke – Wilson, NCS, 1:04.98; 100 Breaststroke – Mullen, NCS, 1:15.72; 400 Free Relay – Caravel – Ja. Puharic, Ngo, Hoch, Marando – 4:14.62. At Rt. 40 Boys & Girls Club.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dickinson 67, Brandywine 18

200 Medley Relay – Dickinson – Manthorpe, Everett, Daly, Campion – 2:20.39; 200 Freestyle – Todd, D, 2:45.52; 200 Individual Medley – Daly, D, 2:35.21; 50 Freestyle – Campion, D, 32.12; 100 Butterfly – Everett, D, 1:30.90; 100 Freestyle – Manthope, D, 1:04.12; 500 Freestyle – Ruggerio, B, 7:28.15; 200 Free Relay – Dickinson – Manthorpe, Everett, Daly, Campion – 2:03.88; 100 Backstroke – Daly, D, 1:08.92; 100 Breaststroke – Everett, D, 1:32.25; 400 Free Relay – Not Contested. At McKean HS.

Caesar Rodney 95, Dover 74

200 Medley Relay – Caesar Rodney – Seacord, Villabona, May, Maurer – 2:02.77; 200 Freestyle – Synoski, D, 2:27.98; 200 Individual Medley – Barnes, D, 2:30.92; 50 Freestyle – Pyer, D, 28:50; 100 Butterfly – May, CR, 1:09.57; 100 Freestyle – Strauss, CR, 1:02.58; 500 Freestyle – Synoski, D, 6:55.84; 200 Freestyle Relay – Caesar Rodney – Villabona, May, Maurer, Strauss; 100 Backstroke – Seacord, CR, 1:08.59; 100 Breaststroke – Villabona, CR, 1:10.35; 400 Freestyle Relay – Caesar Rodney – Strauss, Seacord, May, Villabona – 4:19.09. At State St. YMCA.

Newark Charter 86, Caravel 76

200 Medley Relay – Newark Charter – Dryden, K. Menzer, Trent, Kelby – 2:03.84; 200 Freestyle – Fruehstorfer, NCS, 2:07.63; 200 Individual Medley – Sawka, NCS, 2:35.95; 50 Freestyle – Dryden, NCS, 26.61; 100 Butterfly – Li, CA, 1:04.58; 100 Freestyle – E. Menzer, NCS, 57.94; 500 Freestyle – Caruccio, NCS, 6:16.03; 200 Free Relay – Newark Charter – Feldmann, Sawka, Kelby, Freuhstorfer – 1:52.68; 100 Backstroke – Tyler, CA, 1:08.89; 100 Breaststroke – Davis, NCS, 1:21.30; 400 Free Relay – Newark Charter – Wilson, Waltz, Wilkins, Doughty – 4:35.57. At Route 40 Boys & Girls Club.

Wilm. Friends 98, DMA 71

200 Medley Relay – Wilmington Friends – Saber, Chompre, Atkins, Biggs – 2:02.44; 200 Freestyle – Saber, WFS, 2:10.40; 200 Individual Medley – Chompre, WFS, 2:15.45; 50 Freestyle – Atkins, WFS, 28.15; 100 Butterfly – Chompre, WFS, 59.82; 100 Freestyle – Teague, WFS, 1:01.03; 500 Freestyle – Saber, WFS, 5:44.60; 200 Freestyle Relay – Wilmington Friends – Teague, Erskine, Biggs, Atkins – 1:53.47; 100 Backstroke – Naughton, DMA, 1:12.06; 100 Breaststroke – Adlesic, DMA, 1:28.37; 400 Freestyle Relay – Wilmington Friends – Saber, Biggs, Teague, Chompre – 4:23.91. At Wilmington Charter.

WRESTLING

Episcopal (Pa.) 46, Wilm. Friends 25

106 – Shiva, EA won by forfeit; 113 – Munch, WFS maj. dec. Dinger 15-2; 120 – Ort, EA won by forfeit; 126 – Slader, EA fall Hinderhofer 3:41; 132 – Li, EA maj. dec. Opderback 16-6; 138 – Silvi, EA fall Chenault 3:41; 145 – Jaworski, WFS dec. Bernabei 5-1; 152 – Sotoropoulos, WFS fall Green 3:41; 160 – Bell-Taylor, EA fall Jiang 3:30; 170 – Barlee, EA fall Blackwell 1:53; 182 – double forfeit; 195 – Crock, WFS won by forfeit; 220 – Denney, WFS fall McLaughlin 1:26; 285 – Taylor, EA won by forfeit