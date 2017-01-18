HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

DMA 50, Christiana 49

Christiana 13 19 14 3 — 49 DMA 8 15 12 15 — 50

Christiana – Booker 5 0-1 11, Bryan 2 1-2 3, Ford-Hopkins 3 1-2 7, Garnett 2 0-0 5, Green 5 0-1 13, Wilkinson 4 0-0 8. Totals: 21 2-6 49.

DMA – Greene 1 0-0 2, Gee 2 3-4 9, Carney 0 0-1 0, Setting 0 0-0 0, Broccoli 8 8-11 26, Siple 1 0-0 3, Turner 0 0-0 0, Oakley 1 0-1 2, Sammons 5 0-1 10, Diviney 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Brams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-18 50.

3-Point Goals: Christiana 5 (Green 3, Garnett, Booker), DMA 3 (Gee 2, Siple).

Cape Henlopen 71, Delcastle 49

Cape Henlopen 21 14 21 15 — 71 Delcastle 13 16 4 16 — 49

Lake Forest 63, Delmar 35

Lake Forest 17 19 23 4 — 63 Delmar 9 9 8 9 — 35

Glasgow 72, Appoquinimink 58

Appoquinimink 13 4 16 25 — 58 Glasgow 22 8 17 25 — 72

APPOQUINIMINK: Cale 8 5-9 21, Holmes 2 0-0 4, DeLoatch 3 3-4 10, Somelofske 4 1-2 9, Richardson 1 1-2 3, Burns 1 0-0 2, Margis 0 0-0 0, Wing 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Perkins 1 0-2 3, Smollen 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 10-19 58.

GLASGOW: D. Earl 12 0-0 25, Johnson 5 3-6 15, Carter 4 1-1 10, Fisher-Logan 2 0-0 4, McDowell 4 4-4 12, Hurlock 2 0-1 4, Taylor 0 0-0 0, A. Earl 1 0-0 2, Onuonga 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 8-12 72.

3-point goals: A 2 (DeLoatch, Perkins), G 4 (Johnson 2, D. Earl, Carter).

Hodgson 41, Middletown 39

Middletown 8 7 18 6 — 39 Hodgson 13 13 9 6 — 41

Middletown – Pinkett 1 2-4 5, Wilkins 6 0-0 16, Edelin 1 0-0 3, Morrow 1 0-0 3, Bruno 0 0-0 0, Glover 1 0-0 3 Willoughby 0 0-0 0 Henderson 1 1-2 3, Colon 2 0-0 5, Woodard 0 0-0 0 Kite 1 0-0 2 Gray-Murray 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 2, Sutton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 14-22 41.

Hodgson – Tucker 1 3-4 5, Stanford 2 0-0 5, William 1 0-0 3, Galloway 3 1-3 7, Stansbury 4 4-8 13, Grinnage 1 6-7 8, Holloman 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-6 39.

3-Point Goals: HVT 3 (Stanford, Williams, Stansbury), M 8 (Wilkins 4, Pinkett, Colon, Edelin, Morrow).

Woodbridge 76, Indian River 31

Woodbridge 29 19 11 17 — 76 Indian River 2 7 10 12 — 31

Woodbridge – C. Corbin 8 3-4 19, Waters 5 0-2 10, H. Corbin 5 4-6 14, Avery 0 0-0 0, Leatherwood 5 0-0 10, Mosley 4 0-0 11, Rayford 2 0-0 4, Palmer 1 0-0 2, Haynes 2 0-0 4 Flamer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 7-14 76

Indian River – Custis 0 0-0 0, Felton 6 1-3 13, Morris 0 0-0 3, Mumford 1 0-4 5, James 0 0-0 0, Bratten 0 2-4 5, Chandler 0 0-0 0, Waples 0 1-2 1, Jones 1 2-2 4. Totals: 8 6-15 31

3-Point Goals: WB 1 (Mosley), IR 3 (Bratten, Mumford, Morris).

Seaford 59, Laurel 41

Seaford 8 16 15 20 — 59 Laurel 6 11 10 14 — 41

Seaford – Clanton 0 0- 0 0, Holden 0 2-2 2, Gustin 4 2-4 10, X. Williams 0 0-0 0, Bland 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 2-2 5, Hitchens 1 0-0 2, Pilot 5 0-0 13, Minton 0 0-0 0, K. Williams 0 0-0 0, Ulyssee 1 0-0 2, Faulk 10 2-4 25. Totals: 22 8-12 59.

Laurel – Frasier 4 0-2 11, Barrett 2 1-4 6, Correa 2 1-2 5, Deputy 2 1-2 5, Jones 3 5-7 13, Lake 0 2-2 2, Spencer 1 0-0 2, Harris 0 0-2 0, Totals: 13 9-23 41.

3-Point Goals: LAU 7 (Faulk 3, Pilot 3, Miller 1), SEA 6 (Frasier 3, Jones 2, Barrett).

Milford 74, Sussex Academy 31

Sussex Academy 5 10 10 6 — 31 Milford 11 18 32 13 — 74

Sussex Academy – Berdini 0 1-3 1, Krimm 1 3-4 5, Davis 1 0-0 3, Bishop 0 1-2 1, Anthony 2 2-2 8, Zalewski 3 5-9 11, Santo 1 0-0 2, Berdini 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 12-20 31.

Milford – Mifflin 2 0-0 6, Riddick 9 0-0 25, Turner 1 1-2 3, Foster 3 0-0 7, Shockley 1 0-0 2, Chandler 1 0-0 2, Murray 10 2-2 23, Gunter 3 0-1 6, Bowman 0 0-0 0, Sampson 0 0-0 0, Timson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 3-7 74.

3-Point Goals: SA 3 (Anthony 2, Davis), MIL 11 (Riddick 7, Mifflin 2, Foster, Murray).

Smyrna 71, Sussex Central 20

Sussex Central 3 10 5 2 — 20 Smyrna 20 17 21 13 — 71

Sussex Central – Daniels 1 0-0 2, Pettyjohn 4 0-0 12, Lambert 3 0-0 6. Totals: 8 0-0 20.

Smyrna – Richardson 3 3-3 11, Santiago 0 0-2 0, Garnett 3 1-4 7, Matthews 8 4-4 25, Watson 5 0-0 10, Hampton 2 0-0 6, Ferrell 0 1-2 1, Nwankwo 5 1-2 11. Totals: 26 10-17 71.

3-Point Goals: SC 4 (Pettyjohn 4), SMY 9 (Matthews 5, Richardson 2, Hampton 2).

St. Elizabeth 48, St. Mark’s 35

St. Mark’s 7 8 11 9 — 35 St. Elizabeth 14 15 10 9 — 48

St. Marks – Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Tynes 1 0-0 2, Palmer 2 0-0 5, Leski 1 2-2 4, Ludman 8 0-0 17, Huffman 1 0-0 2, Gilardi 1 0-0 3, Totals: 15 2-3 35.

St. Elizabeths – Brown- 0 1-2 1, Dockery 1 0-0 2, Thomas 6 2-2 14, Jo. Money 6 3-4 16, Hicks 1 2-4 4, Ju. Money 2 0-1 4, Hockenbrock 1 0-0 2, Hazelton 2 1-1 5. Totals: 19 9-14 48

3-Point Goals: StM 3 (Palmer, Ludman, Gilardi), StE 1 (Jo. Money).

St. Thomas More 68, McKean 50

McKean 16 9 13 12 — 50 St. Thomas More 20 13 17 18 — 68

McKean – Fields 5 1-2 11, Davis 1 0-1 2, Lofland 5 5-7 15, Brady 6 1-1 13, Roane 3 3-3 9, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-14 50.

St. Thomas More – Bloodsworth 8 2-4 20, Gordon 3 1-2 7, West 3 2-2 10, Montanez 7 2-3 16, Revelle 7 1-2 15, Battle 0 0-0 0, Magee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 8-13 68.

3-Point Goals: STM 4 (West 2, Bloodsworth 2)

Tatnall 62, St. Andrew’s 50

St. Andrew’s 6 13 11 20 — 50 Tatnall 17 13 10 22 — 62

St. Andrews – Velmar 6 4-5 19, Villafana 4 3-4 12, Simpson 0 0-0 0, McKee 0 0-0 0, Watts 2 0-1 4, Duncan 1 2-3 4, Nnamdi 0 0-0 0, Edevbe 1 0-0 3, Stennet 2 0-0 5, Martindale 2 2-4 6, Drew 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-17 53.

Tatnall – Cutrona 9 7-10 26, Ward 3 1-2 7, Perkins 4 9-10 18, Holler 3 1-5 7, Duncan 0 0-0 0, Marvin 1 0-3 2, Nestor 0 1-2 1, Deadwyler 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 21-32 62.

3-Point Goals: SAS 6 (Velmar 3, Villafana, Edevbe, Stennet), TAT 2 (Cutrona, Perkins).

Wilm. Friends 56, Charter of Wilm. 35

Charter of Wilm. 11 6 7 11 — 35 Wilm. Friends 16 12 15 13 — 56

Charter – Truss 1 0-2 2, Constantine 3 0-0 6, Brown 2 1-2 5, Desch 2 0-0 4, Swanson 3 1-1 9, McQuinen 2 3-4 7, Stump 1 0-1 2. Totals: 14 5-10 35.

Wilmington Friends – Beneck 2 0-0 4, McAbee 2 0-0 4, Perkins 7 5-9 19, Kirkpatrick 0 0-0 0, Farley 4 3-4 14, Beskrone 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Moser 0 0-0 0, Chompre 0 0-0 0, Aldridge 2 2-4 6, Okolo 2 2-5 6, Adebi 1 0-0 2, Totals: 21 12-22 55.

3-Point Goals: CSW 2 (Swanson 2), WFS 1 (Farley)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 58, Glasgow 33

Glasgow 8 7 9 9 — 33 Appoquinimink 13 14 12 19 — 58

Appoquinimink – Clark 5 0-0 10, Delia 2 0-0 5, Schloemann 5 0-3 12, Campbell 5 4-6 14, McGonigle 1 0-0 2, Nicholson 2 0-0 5, Redding 2 2-4 6, Vitola 0 0-0 0, Myers 1 0-0 2, Nau 1 0-0 2, Baron 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-13 58.

Glasgow – Taylor 0 5-10 5, Liggon 1 1-3 4, Henry 0 0-5 0, Proctor 8 7-10 24. Totals: 9 13-28 33.

3-Point Goals: A 4 (Schloemann 2, Delia, Nicholson), G 2 (Liggon, Proctor)

Caesar Rodney 73, Dover 36

Dover 12 11 0 13 — 36 Caesar Rodney 29 23 15 6 — 73

Dover – Jackson 0 0-0 0, Henry-Coney 0 2-6 2, Benson 0 0-0 0, Sizer 1 0-0 2, Tolson 0 0-0 0, Smith 2 0-0 5, Jones 1 0-1 2, Hill 7 3-4 17, Hicks 1 0-0 3, Manifold 2 1-2 5. Totals:14 6-13 36.

Caesar Rodney – Finfinger 0 0-0 0, Sebastian 2 2-6 7, Scott 1 0-0 2, Reid 3 6-6 15, Adams 0 0-0 0, Gillette 0 0-0 0, Kornegay-Lucas 7 4-8 18, Brooks 3 2-2 8, Haith 8 3-3 19, Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 17-25 73.

3-Point Goals: CR 4 (Reid 3, Sebastian 1), D 2 (Smith 1, Hicks 1).

Cape Henlopen 36, St. Thomas More 30

St. Thomas More 10 6 10 4 — 30 Cape Henlopen 5 11 14 6 — 36

Charter of Wilm. 42, Wilm. Friends 36

Wilm. Friends 12 6 2 16 — 36 Charter of Wilm. 7 13 8 14 — 42

Wilmington Friends – Sullivan 2 2-2 6, Elmore 0 0-0 0, DiCindio 0 0-0 0, Flanagan 7 2-2 16, Irwin 0 0-0 0, Martelli-Raben 1 1-2 3, DePaulo 2 8-10 12. Totals: 12 13-16 36.

Charter – Anderson 2 3-18 8, Hagerty 3 2-3 9,Steiner 0 0-0 0, Bailey 3 0-0 8, Pic 1 2-2 4, Woodacre 1 4-5 6, Albera 2 2-4 6. Totals: 12 13-28 42.

3-Point Goals: CSW 4 (Bailey 2, Haggerty, Anderson)

Hodgson 55, Middletown 36

Hodgson 18 14 12 11 — 55 Middletown 5 9 7 15 — 36

Hodgson – Perkins-Jackson 7 2-2 16, Garnett 0 0-0 0, Ka. Braxton-Young 10 0-0 21, Farrell 5 1-5 11, Manigault 1 0-0 2, Waters 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Henry-Butler 1 1-2 3, Harriott 1 0-0 2, Scythes 0 0-0 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-8 55.

Red Lion Christian 35, Dickinson 31

Dickinson 5 15 4 7 — 31 Red Lion Christian 10 4 8 13 — 35

Dickinson – Rogers 6 1-2 13, Slade 0 0-0 0, Spratley 0 0-0 0, Parquin 1 0-1 5, Brown 5 3-8 13, Williams 0 0-0 0, Harriott 0 0-0 0, Haman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-11 31.

Red Lion – Ke. Senney 0 3-7 3, Dudley 1 1-6 3, Ka. Seeney 4 7-14 15, Edler 0 0-2 0, McGarvey 4 1-2 12, Smith 0 0-1 0, Dank 1 0-0 2, Pope 0 0-0 0, Boodie 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 12-32 35.

3-Point Goals: D 1 (Parquin), RLCA 1 (McGarvey).

Delmarva Christian 50, Salisbury (Md.) 30

Delmarva Christian 9 8 18 15 — 50 Salisbury 6 10 2 12 — 30

Delmarva Christian – Bennett 4 0-0 8, Breasure 5 3-3 13, Stevens 5 0-0 10, Agapito 2 1-2 5, Williams 2 0-0 4, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Burris 3 0-0 6, Czapp 0 0-0 0, Picconi 0 2-2 2, Marshall 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-7 50.

Salisbury – Pena 1 2-4 4, Butler 4 0-0 8, Schoellkopf 2 1-2 5, Hammand 0 0-0 0, Quillin 0 1-2 1, Lynch 3 2-3 8, Katz 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-11 30.

Laurel 58, Seaford 40

William Penn 39, St. Mark’s 30

William Penn 10 2 15 12 — 39 St. Mark’s 5 12 5 8 — 30

William Penn – Sykes 1 0-2 2, Robinson 6 1-2 13, Behornar 3 0-0 6 Mitchell 6 0-0 12, Yarbray 1 0-0 2, Stewart-Harold 1 0-0 2, Noel 0 2-2 2, Minor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-6 39.

St. Marks – Alessandrini 0 0-0 0, Lorang 0 0-0 0, Coyle 0 0-0 0, Schweizer 5 0-0 12, Carey 4 1-1 9, Sheppard 0 0-0 0, Wolfe 3 1-6 7, Langan 0 0-0 0, Dougherty 0 0-0 0, Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 2-7 30.

3-Point Goals: StM 2 (Schweizer 2).

Sussex Tech 59, Polytech 34

Polytech 5 10 5 14 – 34 Sussex Tech 10 20 16 13 — 59

Polytech – Mathias 1 5-8 7, Williams 1 1-2 3, Afryyie 5 0-2 13, Turner 1 1-2 3, Knotts 1 0-0 2, Rivera 0 0-0 0, Hendricks 2 2-4 6. Totals: 12 9-18 34.

Sussex Tech – Parker 3 0-0 6, Browning 1 0-0 2, Vincent 1 0-0 2, Mullen 2 0-0 4, Hignutt 4 2-3 10, Scott 0 0-0 0, Phillips 1 1-2 3, Harpe 0 0-0 0, Davis 5 0-1 11, Shelton 2 3-4 8, Stevens 6 1-2 13. Totals: 25 7-12 59.

3-Point Goals: PT 1 (Afryyie), ST 2 (Davis, Shelton).

Indian River 39, Woodbridge 36

Indian River 7 12 11 9 — 39 Woodbridge 9 12 5 10 — 36

Woodbridge – Eck 4 1-1 11, Nelson 3 1-2 10, Holden 2 0-0 4, Sampson 2 2-3 6, Burhop 1 0-0 2, Houchens 1 1-2 3, Massey 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-8 36.

BOYS SWIMMING

D.A.P.S.S. 25, Christiana 22

50 Freestyle – Grande, C, 29.52; 100 Freestyle – Awayes, C, 1:19.52; 100 Backstroke – Grande, C, 1:27.10; 100 Breaststroke – Pedicone, DAPSS, 1:33. 61. At Glasgow HS.

Cape Henlopen 129, Lake Forest 33

200 Medley Relay – Cape Henlopen – Toback, Schrock, Bixler, Hochrein – 1:59.44; 200 Freestyle – Heid, CH, 2:17.54; 200 Individual Medley – Bixler, CH, 2:28.80; 50 Freestyle – Hochrein, CH, 25.69; 100 Butterfly – Hochrein, CH, 1:02.98; 100 Freestyle – Hochrein, CH, 57.68; 500 Freestyle – White, LF, 6:36.55; 200 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Schrock, Kaplan, Toback, Heid – 1:45.38; 100 Backstroke – Toback, CH, 1:15.62; 100 Breaststroke – Geppert, CH, 1:12.24; 400 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Toback, Heid, Schrock, Stancofski – 4:10.51. At Sussex YMCA.

Sanford 88, St. Elizabeth 69

200 Medley Relay – St. Elizabeth’s – Holliday, Newswanger, Hendericks, Smith – 2:04.74; 200 Freestyle – A. Lafferty, SAN, 2:04.67; 200 Individual Medley – J. Lafferty, SAN, 2:17.21; 50 Freestyle – Long, SAN, 25.20; 100 Butterfly – J. Lafferty, SAN, 1:02.12; 100 Freestyle – Citro, SAN, 58.51; 500 Freestyle – Holliday, StE, 6:19.53; 200 Free Relay – Sanford – Citro, A. Lafferty, J. Lafferty, Long – 1:41.37; 100 Backstroke – A. Lafferty, SAN, 1:07.40; 100 Breaststroke – Smith, StE, 1:19.61; 400 Free Relay – Sanford – J. Lafferty, Citro, Long, A. Lafferty – 3:59.68. At Walnut St. YMCA.

Sussex Academy 95, Sussex Central 75

200 Medley Relay – Sussex Academy – C. Shawver, Mitchell, Gonzalez, P. Shawver – 1:54.88; 200 Individual Medley – E. Davis, SA, 2:25.71; 50 Freestyle – C. Shawver, SA, 24.39; 100 Butterfly – Gonzalez, SA, 59.48; 100 Freestyle – P. Shawver, SA, 56.74; 500 Freestyle – Mitchell, SA, 6:06.37; 200 Free Relay – Sussex Academy – Gonzalez, P. Shawver, Smith, E. Davis – 1:42.75; 100 Backstroke – E. Davis, SA, 1:06.14; 100 Breaststroke – Mitchell, SA, 1:13.03; 400 Free Relay – Sussex Academy – E. Davis, P. Shawver, Smith, C. Shawver, 3:55.49.

Sussex Tech 111, Dover 56

200 Medley Relay – Dover – Hallock, Kramer, Straker, Turner – 1:49.67; 200 Freestyle – Alloway, ST, 2:04.21; 200 Individual Medley – Turner, D, 2:12.29; 50 Freestyle – Monaco, ST, 24.15; 100 Butterfly – Straker, D, 1:00.06; 100 Freestyle – Longo, ST, 57.27; 500 Freestyle – Alloway, ST, 5:39.62; 200 Free Relay – Dover – Kramer, Saxton, Straker, Turner – 1:40.99; 100 Backstroke – Monaco, ST, 1:02.79; 100 Breaststroke – J. Lee, ST, 1:06.45; 400 Free Relay – Sussex Tech – Broussard, McGowan, Alloway, Monaco – 3:59.89. At State St. YMCA.

William Penn 84, A.I. du Pont 75

200 Medley Relay – AI duPont – Fresolone, Coyne, Daniels, Burchaw – 2:06.49; 200 Freestyle – Daniels, AI, 2:17.02; 200 Individual Medley – S. Burg, WP, 2:24.20; 50 Freestyle – Coyne, AI, 25.10; 100 Butterfly – Roache, WP, 1:11.32; 100 Freestyle – Coyne, AI, 54.79; 500 Freestyle – Roache, WP, 6:28.60; 200 Free Relay – William Penn – S. Burg, Dao, Sigmund, Kashner – 1:45.75; 100 Backstroke – S. Burg, WP, 1:06.87; 100 Breaststroke – Getz, AI, 1:17.91; 400 Free Relay – William Penn -Sigmund, K. Burg, Kashner, S. Burg – 4:01.65. At McKean HS.

St. Andrew’s 106, Wilm. Friends 62

200 Medley Relay – St. Andrew’s – Cammerzell, Torrance, Archie, Pando – 1:49.30; 200 Freestyle – Torrance, SAS, 1:59.27; 200 Individual Medley – Scheibe, SAS, 2:22.18; 50 Freestyle – Huo, WFS, 22.88; 100 Butterfly – Ruhl, WFS, 1:00.61; 100 Freestyle – Huo, WFS, 50.62; 500 Freestyle – Luckangelo, WFS, 5:54.88; 200 Free Relay – St. Andrew’s – Covell, Cammerzell, Campbell, Scheibe – 1:40.61; 100 Backstroke – Pando, SAS, 1:00.69; 100 Breaststroke – Ruhl, WFS, 1:11.54; 400 Free Relay – St. Andrew’s – Scheibe, Cammerzell, Torrance, Pando – 3:35.59.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Christiana 66, D.A.P.S.S. 27

200 Medley Relay – Christiana – Ozor, Davis, Humphrey, White, 3:01.79; 200 Freestyle – Holcomb, C, 3:00.87; 200 Individual Medley – White, C, 3:54.58; 50 Freestyle – Richardson, DAPSS, 36.46; 100 Butterfly – White, C, 1:58.23; 100 Freestyle – Ozor, C, 1:11.02; 500 Freestyle – Jones, DAPSS, 9:47.53; 200 Free Relay – Christiana – Davis, Humphrey, White, Ozor, 2:41.33; 100 Backstroke – Ozor, C, 1:23.64; 100 Breaststroke – Davis, C, 1:43.50. At Glasgow HS.

Ursuline 113, DMA 57

200 Individual Medley- M. Dickson, UA, 2:16.18; 50 Freestyle- Blake, DMA, 26.07; 100 Butterfly- Blake, DMA, 1:03.43; 100 Freestyle- Thomas, UA, 1:00.00; 500 Freestyle- Smith, UA, 5:48.69; 200 Free Relay- Ursuline – McGonigle, Garcia, McAneny-Droz, Thomas – 1:50.96; 100 Backstroke- Poole, UA, 1:08.34; 100 Breaststroke- McAneny-Droz, UA, 1:13.16; 400 Free Relay- Ursuline – McGonigle, Poole, Smith, Thomas – 4:16.23. At Brown Boys & Girls Club.

Cape Henlopen 137, Lake Forest 21

200 Medley Relay – Cape Henlopen – McGreevy, Weeks, Reynolds, Ludwicki – 2:15.89; 200 Freestyle – Caldwell, CH, 2:28.02; 200 Individual Medley – McGreevy, CH, 2:31.55; 50 Freestyle – Hyde, CH, 27.18; 100 Butterfly – Weeks, CH, 1:09.33; 100 Freestyle – Nigh-Johnson, CH, 1:02.40; 500 Freestyle – Reynolds, CH, 7:02.28; 200 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Hyde, Geppert, Stancofski, Rambo – 2:02.20; 100 Backstroke – Rambo, CH, 1:11.90; 100 Breaststroke – McGreevy, CH, 1:19.50; 400 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Reynolds, Stancofski, Ludwicki, McGreevy – 4:49.08. At Sussex YMCA.

Sanford 104, St. Elizabeth 63

200 Medley Relay – Sanford – Kuczykowski, Warner, Colgan, Kung – 2:04.95; 200 Freestyle – Correll, SAN, 2:19.91; 200 Individual Medley – Colgan, SAN, 2:33.09; 50 Freestyle – Kuczykowski, SAN, 27.34; 100 Butterfly – Warner, SAN, 1:00.43; 100 Freestyle – Warner, SAN, 54.78; 500 Freestyle – Colgan, SAN, 6:41.17; 200 Free Relay – Sanford – Correll, Kuzcykowski, Christopher, Hunt; 100 Backstroke – Correll, SAN, 1:12.58; 100 Breaststroke – Hunt, SAN, 1:20.26; 400 Free Relay – St. Elizabeth’s – Ouffutt, Newswanger, Hagerty, Mattson – 4:51.47. At Walnut St. YMCA.

Sussex Academy 122, Sussex Central 50

200 Medley Relay – Sussex Academy – Elling, Murphy, Wheatley, Helou, 2:11.51; 200 Freestyle – Murphy, SA, 2:20.46; 200 Individual Medley – Mariner, SA, 2:41.38; 50 Freestyle – Martiner, SA, 28.28; 100 Butterfly – Elling, SA, 1:18.60; 100 Freestyle – Murphy, SA, 1:02.24; 500 Freestyle – Martiner, SA, 5:52.99; 200 Free Relay – Sussex Academy – Guida, Mariner, Martiner, Elling, 1:59.74; 100 Backstroke – Mariner, SA, 1:13.02; 100 Breaststroke – Koyonagi, SA, 1:29.62; 400 Free Relay – Sussex Academy – Martiner, Mariner, Guida, Murphy, 4:26.65.

Sussex Tech 106, Dover 63

200 Medley Relay – Sussex Tech – Beard, A. Venables, H. Venables, Perdue – 2:01.82; 200 Freestyle – Allen, ST, 2:14.36; 200 Individual Medley – Fowler, ST, 2:26.16; 50 Freestyle – Stevenson, D, 26.73; 100 Butterfly – A. Venables, ST, 1:10.85; 100 Freestyle – H. Venables, ST, 57.56; 500 Freestyle – Synoski, D, 6:54.09; 200 Free Relay – Sussex Tech – H. Venables, Short, Johnson, A. Venables – 1:48.81; 100 Backstroke – Fowler, ST, 1:06.47; 100 Breaststroke – Barnes, D, 1:11.85; 400 Free Relay – Sussex Tech – H. Venables, Allen, Short, Perdue – 4:10.77. At State St YMCA.

William Penn 84, A.I. du Pont 82

200 Medley Relay – William Penn – Barnett, Evans, Latchford, Miller – 2:20.94; 200 Freestyle: Barnett, WP, 2:30.75; 200 Individual Medley – Kane, AI, 2:39.39; 50 Freestyle – Latchford, WP, 29.35; 100 Butterfly – Peden, AI, 1:14.58; 100 Freestyle – Kane, AI, 1:03.38; 500 Freestyle – Simpson, AI, 7:48.53; 200 Free Relay – AI duPont – Peden, Mason, Simpson, Kane – 2:08.69; 100 Backstroke – Peden, AI, 1:11.26; 100 Breaststroke – Evans, WP, 1:23.60; 400 Free Relay – AI duPont – Kane, Simpson, Mason, Peden – 4:46.47. At McKean HS.

Wilm. Friends 87, St. Andrew’s 83

200 Medley Relay – Wilmington Friends – Saber, Fulginiti, Atkins, Biggs – 2:07.99; 200 Freestyle – Cobb, SAS, 2:02.29; 200 Individual Medley – Chompre, WFS, 2:16.77; 50 Freestyle – Caron, SAS, 26.59; 100 Butterfly – Chompre, WFS, 1:02.04; 100 Freestyle – Cobb, SAS, 56.60; 500 Freestyle – Saber, WFS, 5:39.03; 200 Free Relay – Wilmington Friends – Biggs, Atkins, Teague, Chompre – 1:46.74; 100 Backstroke – Bassett, SAS, 1:10.05; 100 Breaststroke – Atkins, WFS, 1:18.24; 400 Free Relay – St. Andrew’s – Bassett, Caron, Beams, Cobb – 3:58.16.