HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delcastle 71, DMA 48

DMA 9 9 13 17 — 48 Delcastle 14 20 12 25 — 71

DMA – Greene 2 0-2 4, Gee 2 4-6 10, Carney 1 0-0 2, Broccoli 2 0-0 4, Siple 0 3-4 3, Oakley 2 3-6 7, Diviney 1 1-2 3, Sammons 1 4-6 6, Martin 2 0-0 6, Brams 1 0-2 3. Totals: 14 15-32 48.

Delcastle – Miller 1 0-0 4, Bryant 4 8-5 14, Boutte 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-1 4, Spurlock 3 3-4 11, Olowere 0 2-2 2, Doss 2 0-0 4, Ofori 5 4-6 16, Cale 5 4-5 14, Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals: 42 18-26 71.

3-Point Goals: DMA 5 (Gee 2, Martin 2, Brams), DEL 5 (Ofori 2, Spurlock 2, Bryant)

Sanford 67, Ferris 30

Sanford 20 18 21 8 — 67 Ferris for Boys 7 2 14 7 — 30

Sanford – Davis 6 0-0 16 McCollum 4 1-2 9 Perkins 1 2-2 5 Rufo 3 3-4 9 McKeon 6 0-1 12 Williams 2 2-4 6 Harris 1 0-2 4 Walsh 1 0-0 2 Friedman 1 0-0 3 Harrell 0 0-0 0 Sipala 0 0-0 0 J.Williams 0 0-0 0 Dwyer 1 0-0 3 Steinberger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8-15 67

3-Point Goals: SAN 7 (Davis 4, Perkins, Friedman, Dwyer).

Appoquinimink 56, Howard 30

Appoquinimink 12 18 13 13 — 56 Howard 10 9 4 7 — 30

William Penn 44, St. Georges 42

William Penn 8 14 8 14 — 44 St. Georges 9 3 10 20 — 42

William Penn King 5 0-1 10, Cochran 2 6-12 10, Crumel 3 0-2 6, Bowling 2 1-3 5, Wall 0 5-6 5, Harding 1 1-3 4, Riley 1 2-2 4, Bateman 0 0-2 0. TOTALS 14 15-31 44

St. Georges Rawls 5 7-8 17, Hyland 5 3-8 16, Brown 2 0-2 4, McCants 1 1-2 3, Sinyangwe 0 2-4 2, Guild 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 13 13-24 42

Three-point field goals William Penn 1 (Harding), St. Georges 2 (Hyland 2)

Sussex Central 67, Sussex Academy 30

Sussex Academy 3 13 5 9 — 30 Sussex Central 21 12 17 17 — 67

Sussex Academy – Davis 0 2-2 2, Bishop 0 1-2 1, Krim 0 1-4 1, Anthony 1 1-2 4, Zalewski 4 14-20 22. Totals: 5 19-30 30.

Sussex Central – Daniels 1 0-0 2, Lambert 3 2-3 8, Reynolds 5 0-2 12, Mollock 1 2-4 5, Matthews 4 3-4 15, Nocks 2-2 2, Sheppard 1 0-0 2, Handy 2 2-2 6, Turner 3 2-4 8, Evans 1 1-2 3, Pumphrey 2 0-0 4. Totals: 23 13-23 67.

3-Point Goals: SA 1 (Anthony), SC 5 (Reynolds 2, Matthews 2, Mollock).

A.I. du Pont 74, Sussex Tech 54

A.I. du Pont 15 17 21 21 — 74 Sussex Tech 18 14 7 15 — 54

AI duPont – Comeger 11. Inge 19. Guthrie 3. Oyekan 5. Dang let 8. Potts 2. Bailey 16. Wilmore 5. Brown 3. Bell 2. Totals: 74.

Sussex Tech – Burton 9. Mifflin 9. Bolden 10. Hunt 4. Kane 10 Williams 5. Lamontagene 1. Troyer 4. Totals: 54.

3 Point Goals: AI 2 (Inge, Oyekan) ST 6 (Burton 3, Kane 2, Bolden)

Newark Charter 63, McKean 56

Newark Charter 11 15 17 20 — 63 McKean 18 16 7 15 — 56

Newark Charter -P. Gyan 2 0-0 4, Lesher 6 1-2 16, D. Gyan 1 1-2 3, Thomas 11 9-12 36, Simpson 0 0-4 0, Proctor 0 0-0 0, White 1 0-0 2, Lyon 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 13-22 63.

McKean – Fields 6 2-4 16, Davis 2 0-0 4, Lofland 7 1-3 16, Brady 4 2-2 12, Roane 2 2-2 6, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-11 56.

3-Point Goals: NCS 8 (Lesher 3, Thomas 5), McK 5 (Fields 2, Lofland, Brady 2)

Wilm. Friends 63, Wilmington Christian 52

Wilm. Friends 15 19 16 13 — 63 Wilmington Christian 9 13 7 23 — 52

Wilmington Friends – Beneck 0 0-0 0, McAbee 3 3-4 9, Perkins 5 7-8 17, Kirkpatrick 1 1-3 3, Farley 4 2-4 11, Beskrone 2 0-0 4, Williams 1 0-0 2, Moser 0 0-0 0, Chompre 1 1-4 4, Aldridge 1 0-0 2, Okolo 2 3-6 7, Adebi 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 17-29 63.

Wilmington Christian – B. Rettig 0 0-0 0, Hamm 1 0-1 2, Minimier 5 3-3 14, Hockerbrock 1 1-2 3, Berg 4 6-8 15, Williams 1 0-0 3, Sipala 3 2-3 11, L. Rettig 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 12-17 52.

3-Point Goals: WFS 2 (Farley, Chompre)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Middletown 38, Christiana 27

Christiana 3 12 6 6 — 27 Middletown 11 3 13 11 — 38

Christiana – Brown 1 1-2 3, Davis 3 2-4 7, Gillespie 0 2-6 2, Wilson 4 0-0 8, Iwu 1 1-2 3, Copeland 1 0-2 2. Totals: 10 6-16 27.

Middletown – Carroll-Jackson 1 0-0 2, Lee-Williams 2 4-12 8, Godwin 1 1-2 3, Patel 4 1-2 10, Atkins 3 1-4 7, Cooke 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 9-24 38.

3-Point Goals: M 1 (Patel), C 1 (Davis)

Newark Charter 66, Dickinson 57

Dickinson 15 14 19 9 — 57 Newark Charter 14 18 15 19 — 66

Dickinson – Rogers 4 4-6 12, Spratley 1 0-0 2, Porquin 1 0-0 2, Brown 11 10-16 35, Williams 2 0-0 5, Haman 0 1-6 1. Totals: 19 15-26 57.

Newark Charter – Mandavilli 6 0-0 13, Rogers 0 1-2 1, Ferris 0 0-0 0, Morgan 7 9-12 25, 9 5-13 23, M. Karr 1 0-0 2, S. Karr 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 15-27 66.

3-Point Goals: D 4 (Brown 3, Williams), NCS 3 (Mandavilli, Morgan 2)

Woodbridge 57, Polytech 28

Charter of Wilm. 46, Smyrna 36

Charter of Wilm. 10 11 9 16 — 46 Smyrna 7 7 8 14 — 36

Charter – Anderson 6 10-17 23, Hagerty 0 1-2 1, Steiner 0 0-0 0, Bailey 1 0-0 2, Pic 3 0-1 7, Woodacre 4 3-9 11, Albera 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 14-28 46.

Smyrna – Dowell 0 0-0 0, McClenton 0 0-0 0, Sloven 2 0-0 4, Richard 0 0-0 0, Bennett 1 0-0 2, Thomas 2 0-0 5, Smith 2 2-6 7, Credle 5 4-6 15, Carney 1 0-0 3, Trench 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-12 36.

3-Point Goals: CSW 2 (Pic, Anderson), SMY 4 (Thomas, Smith, Credle, Carney).

Red Lion Christian 34, St. Andrew’s 23

Red Lion Christian 4 8 12 10 — 34 St. Andrew’s 5 6 6 6 — 23

Red Lion Christian – Ke. Seeney 1 0-0 2, Edler 0 0-0 0, Boodie 0 0-0 0, McGarvey 4 0-1 8, Willis 1 0-0 2, Dank 1 2-2 4, Ka. Seeney 5 3-8 13, Smith 0 0-0 0, Pope 0 0-0 0, Dudley 2 1-3 5. Totals: 14 6-14 34.

St. Andrews – Tong 0 0-0 0, Pestcoe 3 0-0 6, Mayo 0 0-0 0, Seeley 0 0-0 3, Flynn 0 0-0 0, El-Bavadie 5 0-0 10, Paris 1 0-0 2, Sailer 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Paton 0 0-0 0, Cameron 0 0-0 0, Wu 0 0-0 0, Southerland 1 0-4 2. Totals: 10 0-4 23.

3-Point Goals: SAS 1 (Seeley).

St. Elizabeth 44, St. Mark’s 34

St. Elizabeth 13 15 11 5 — 44 St. Mark’s 13 4 4 13 — 34

St. Elizabeths – Metz 3 3-4 12, McCarron 2 1-2 5, Collins 1 3-6 6, Speaks 6 0-1 13, Lee 3 2-5 8. Totals: 15 10-18 44.

St. Marks – Schweizer 3 1-2 9, Alessandrini 0 0-0 0, Wolff 0 1-2 1, Coyle 3 0-0 7, Carey 7 1-2 15, Lorang 1 0-0 2, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Shepherd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-6 34.

3-Point Goals: StE 4 (Metz 3, Speaks), StM 3 (Schweizer 2, Coyle).

St. Thomas More 51, Sussex Central 40

Sussex Central 10 14 8 8 — 40 St. Thomas More 12 9 17 13 — 51

Sussex Central – Garrison 2 0-0 5, A.Stratton 3 0-0 7, R.Stratton 4 1-2 12, Bowden 3 1-2 7, Lambert 3 1-4 7, Houston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-8 40.

St.T More – D. Barnes 3 4-7 11, Patterson 5 3-3 13, Rainford 2 0-0 6, K. Barnes 5 0-0 11, Simmons 3 0-0 6, Wiltbank 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 7-11 51.

3-Point Goals: SC 5 (Garrison, A Stratton, R Stratton 3), STM 3 (D. Barnes, Rainford 2).

Wilm. Friends 35, Tatnall 31

Wilm. Friends 11 0 9 15 — 35 Tatnall 8 12 9 2 — 31

Wilmington Friends – Sullivan 1 1-3 4, Flanagan 3 0-0 6, Irwin 0 0-0 0, Martelli-Raben 2 1-2 5, DePaulo 6 7-14 20. Totals: 12 9-19 35.

Tatnall – O’ Neil 0 0-0 0, Brown 4 3-5 12, Bailey-Smiley 3 0-0 6, Easterling 2 1-2 5, Erica Hager 2 2-2 8, Soja 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-9 31.

3-Point Goals: WFS 2 (Sullivan, DePaulo), TAT 3 (Hager 2, Brown)

BOYS SWIMMING

Appoquinimink 110, Middletown 60

200 Medley Relay – Appoquinimink – Parthemore, Candy, Feinour, Pao – 1:51.72; 200 Freestyle – Zuspann, A, 2:05.75; 200 Individual Medley – Hoecraft, M, 2:17.32; 50 Freestyle – Pao, A, 24.12; 100 Butterfly – Feinour, A, 58.55; 100 Freestyle – Pao, A, 53.65; 500 Freestyle – Feinour, A, 5:25.56; 200 Free Relay – Middletown – Myers, Freeburg, Hoecraft, Nichols – 1:43.88; 100 Backstroke – Robinson, M, 1:07.05; 100 Breaststroke – Candy, A, 1:09.11; 400 Free Relay – Appoquinimink – Zuspann, Royer, Feinour, Pao – 3:57.17. At Route 40 Boys & Girls Club.

Cape Henlopen 89, Sussex Academy 81

200 Medley Relay – Sussex Academy – C. Shawver, Mitchell, Gonzalez, P. Shawver, 1:50.37; 200 Freestyle – E. Davis, SA, 2:00.02; 200 Individual Medley – Gonzalez, SA, 2:19.64; 50 Freestyle – A. Hochrein, CH, 22.89; 100 Butterfly – Gonzalez, SA, 58.78; 100 Freestyle – C. Shawver, SA, 54.39; 500 Freestyle – Bixler, CH, 5:49.35; 200 Free Relay – Sussex Academy – E. Davis, Smith, P. Shawver, C. Shawver, 1:39.56; 100 Backstroke – J. Toback, CH, 1:05.00; 100 Breaststroke – Schrock, CH, 1:09.68; 400 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Bixler, B. Hochrein, Toback, A. Hocherein, 3:41.97.

Milford 82, Dover 78

200 Medley Relay – Dover – Hallock, Kramer, Saxton, Straker – 1:54.69; 200 Freestyle – Davis, M, 2:03.98; 200 Individual Medley – Lankford, M, 2:33.34; 50 Freestyle – Straker, D, 23.08; 100 Butterfly – Rossetti, 1:15.53; 100 Freestyle – Straker, D, 53.95; 500 Freestyle – Saxton, D, 6:09.75; 200 Free Relay – Dover – Hallock, Kramer, Saxton, Straker – 1:40.16; 100 Backstroke – Mackesey, M, 1:08.49; 100 Breaststroke – Davis, M, 1:12.20; 400 Free Relay – Milford – Mackesey, Leighty, Reichold, Rossetti – 4:37.18. At Milford Boys & Girls Club.

Conrad 91, Dickinson 70

200 Medley Relay – Conrad – Grunza, Eckrich, Morrill, Pirrung, 1:50.97; 200 Freestyle – Eckrich, CSS, 2:00.45; 200 Individual Medley – Grunza, CSS, 2:15.24; 50 Freestyle – Bufano, D, 24.24; 1 meter Diving Kidwell, CSS, 211.28; 100 Butterfly – Pirrung, CSS, 1:00.31; 100 Freestyle – Grunza, CSS, 53.49; 500 Freestyle – Eckrich, CSS, 5:22.44; 200 Free Relay – Conrad – Jacobs, Peffley, LoCurcio, Murray, 1:40.26; 100 Backstroke – Louie, D, 1:10.62; 100 Breaststroke – Suchyj, D, 1:11.84; 400 Free Relay – Dickinson – Bright, McGrellis, Bodner, Penn, 4:34.01. At McKean HS.

Caesar Rodney 71, Polytech 23

Caesar Rodney 81, Seaford 13

200 Medley Relay – Caesar Rodney – Bratcher, Chen, Tamesis, Stevenson – 2:28.62; 200 Freestyle – Bratcher, CR, 2:04.30; 200 Individual Medley – Harfeld, CR, 2:14.33; 50 Freestyle – Pomatto, CR, 24.37; 100 Butterfly – Chen, CR, 1:01.22; 100 Freestyle – Pomatto, CR, 57.20; 500 Freestyle – Hartmann, CR, 5:33.34; 200 Free Relay – Caesar Rodney – Chen, Tamesis, Pomatto, Harfeld – 1:37.45; 100 Backstroke – Hartmann, CR, 1:01.33; 100 Breaststroke – Cheng, CR, 1:11.78; 400 Free Relay – Caesar Rodney – Hartmann, Pomatto, Tamesis, Harfeld – 3:38.31. At State St. YMCA.

Salesianum 97, DMA 68

200 Medley Relay – Salesianum – Marion, Mcfate, Dickson, Halberg – 1:46.17; 200 Freestyle -Boyle, S, 1:55.05; 200 Individual Medley – Dickson, S, 2:07.16; 50 Freestyle – Halberg, S, 23.50; 100 Butterfly – Bartel, DMA, 58.15; 100 Freestyle – Marion, S, 53.03; 500 Freestyle – Dickson, S, 5:07.67; 200 Free Relay – Salesianum – Boyle, Halberg, Marion, Oster – 1:36.44; 100 Backstroke – McFate, S, 1:00.67; 100 Breaststroke – Oster, S, 1:07.53; 400 Free Relay – Salesianum – Niemkiewicz, Duranti, Faulk, Allport – 4:17.56. At Wilmington Charter.

William Penn 95, Glasgow 73

200 Medley Relay – William Penn – K. Burg, S. Burg, Sigmund, Kashner – 2:04.40; 200 Freestyle – Watson, G, 2:09.40; 200 Individual Medley – Roache, WP, 2:45.35; 50 Freestyle – Watson, G, 25.48; 100 Butterfly – Reed, G, 1:07.92; 100 Freestyle – Roache, WP, 1:04.59; 500 Freestyle – Cules, G, 8:07.96; 200 Free Relay – Glasgow -Reed, Williams, Watson, Acosta – no time; 100 Backstroke – S. Burg, WP, 1:05.10; 100 Breaststroke – Reed, G, 1:22.04; 400 Free Relay – William Penn – Sigmund, Roache, Kashner, S.Burg – no time.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Appoquinimink 109, Middletown 46

200 Medley Relay – Appoquinimink – Forman, McNatt, Dolan, Newton – 2:08.14; 200 Freestyle -Bittner, A, 2:13.49; 200 Individual Medley – Newton, A, 2:29.67; 50 Freestyle – Forman, A, 27.71; 100 Butterfly – Newton, A, 1:06.47; 100 Freestyle – A, 1:04.68; 500 Freestyle – Dolan, A, 6:55.17; 200 Free Relay – Appoquinimink – Bittner, Candy, Morris, McNatt; 100 Backstroke – Forman, A, 1:04.72; 100 Breaststroke – McNatt, A, 1:21.26; 400 Free Relay – Appoquinimink – Dolan, Newton, Forman, Morris – 4:24.03. At Route 40 Boys & Girls Club.

Cape Henlopen 113, Sussex Academy 57

200 Medley Relay – Cape Henlopen – Rambo, Hyde, Nigh-Johnson, Weeks, 1:59.41; 200 Freestyle – Weeks, CH, 2:06.72; 200 Individual Medley – Hyde, CH, 2:22.73; 50 Freestyle – Nigh-Johnson, CH, 27.28; 100 Butterfly – Nigh-Johnson, CH, 1:05.29; 100 Freestyle – Rambo, CH, 59.11; 500 Freestyle – Weeks, CH, 5:44.89; 200 Free Relay – Sussex Academy – Martiner, Guida, Murphy, Elling, 1:53.13; 100 Backstroke – Rambo, CH, 1:04.71; 100 Breaststroke – Hyde, CH, 1:13.53; 400 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Hyde, Weeks, Rambo Nigh-Johnson, 4:03.92.

Dover 105, Milford 65

200 Medley Relay – Dover – Bruce, Gast, Whitney, Edmunds – 2:05.35; 200 Freestyle – Gast, D, 2:32.54; 200 Individual Medley – Barnes, D, 2:31.80; 50 Freestyle – Dyer, D, 28.36; 100 Butterfly – Whitney, D, 1:21.11; 100 Freestyle – Stevenson, D, 1:01.42; 500 Freestyle – Synoski, D, 7:04.03; 200 Free Relay – Dover – Barnes, Dyer, Steed, Stevenson – 1:52.72; 100 Backstroke – Stevenson, D, 1:10.89; 100 Breaststroke – Barnes, D, 1:13.97; 400 Free Relay – Milford – Shockley, Santiago, Vezmar – 4:44.70. At Milford Boys & Girls Club.

Conrad 99, Dickinson 61

200 Medley Relay – Conrad – Yount, Benson, Jones, Carr – 2:06.97; 200 Freestyle – Yount, CSS, 2:16.02; 200 Individual Medley – Sies, CSS, 2:20.60; 50 Freestyle – Jones, CSS, 26.82; 1 meter Diving – Rosato, CSS, 167.63; 100 Butterfly – Sies, CSS, 1:05.93; 100 Freestyle – Manthorpe, D, 1:04.27; 500 Freestyle – Benson, CSS, 5:50.45; 200 Free Relay – Conrad – Sies, Benson, Burns, Capuano – 1:55.07; 100 Backstroke – Delgado, D, 1:23.02; 100 Breaststroke – Dilworth, D, 1:36.14; 400 Free Relay – Dickinson – Tims, Delgado, Todd, Dilworth – 5:30.62. At McKean HS.

Caesar Rodney 74, Polytech 19

Caesar Rodney 77, Seaford 16

200 Medley Relay – Caesar Rodney – Seacord, Villabona, May, Tamesis – 2:03.33; 200 Freestyle – Knack, CR, 2:33.83; 200 Individual Medley – Villabona, CR, 2:28.14; 50 Freestyle – Seacord, CR, 28.48; 100 Butterfly – Cotton, S, 1:06.56; 100 Freestyle – Villabona, CR, 1:00.38; 500 Freestyle – Cotton, S, 5:40.97; 200 Free Relay – Caesar Rodney – Maurer, Tamesis, May, Strauss – 1:55.52; 100 Backstroke – Seacord, CR, 1:08.34; 100 Breaststroke – Heiges, CR, 1:24.71; 400 Free Relay – Caesar Rodney – Strauss, Seacord, May, Villabona – 4:10.96. At State St. YMCA.

William Penn 97, Glasgow 49

200 Medley Relay – William Penn -Barnett, Evans, Tompkins, Latchford – 2:20.89; 200 Freestyle – Getchell, WP, 2:39.88; 200 Individual Medley – Barnett, WP, 2:49.26; 50 Freestyle – Miller, WP, 30.31; 100 Butterfly – Grinnell, G, 1:30.48; 100 Freestyle – Latchford, WP, 1:04.47; 500 Freestyle – Barnett, WP, 6:51.72; 200 Free Relay – William Penn – Latchford, Evans, Barnett, Tompkins – 2:03.88; 100 Backstroke – Latchford, WP, 1:21.98; 100 Breaststroke – Evans, WP, 1:24.05; 400 Free Relay – William Penn -A. Getchell, S. Getchell, Miller, Tompkins – no time.

WRESTLING

Wilm. Friends 48, St. Mark’s 29

