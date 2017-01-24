HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delmarva Christian 43, Salisbury (Md.) 40

Salisbury 10 13 9 8 — 40 Delmarva Christian 8 13 9 13 — 43

Salisbury – Butler 5 2-5 12, Lynch 2 0-0 4, Katz 4 0-2 8, Hammond 0 5-7 5, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Pena 2 3-4 7, Schoellkopf 1 2-5 4, Quillen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-22 40.

Delmarva Christian – Bennett 2 0-2 4, Breasure 3 4-9 10, Stevens 3 5-5 11, Marshall 3 0-2 6, Williams 3 0-2 6, Burris 2 0-0 4, Picconi 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Agapito 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 11-22 43.

Newark Charter 29, Red Lion Christian 24

Newark Charter 4 12 6 7 — 29 Red Lion Christian 4 5 8 7 — 24

Newark Charter – Mandavilli 2 0-0 4, Proctor 1 0-0 2, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ajeigbe 0 0-0 0, Ferris 0 0-0 0, Morgan 3 3-4 9, Ansah 2 0-0 4, M.Karr 2 0-0 4, S. Karr 3 0-2 6. Totals: 13 3-6 29.

Red Lion Christian – Ke. Seeny 0 0-2 0, Elder 1 0-0 2, McGarvey 2 0-0 4, Dank 2 1-1 5, Smith 0 0-0 0, Ka. Seeny 5 1-1 11, Pope 1 0-0 2, Dudley 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 2-6 24.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delcastle 77, Appoquinimink 72

Delcastle 11 16 14 20 16 — 77 Appoquinimink 20 22 11 8 11 — 72

Delcastle – Miller 3 4-4 10, Bryant 4 5-6 13, Smith 13 9-15 36, Spurlock 3 1-3 7, Ofori 2 4-4 9, Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 23-34 77.

Appoquinimink – Perkins 2 1-1 6, Cale 12 3-4 28, Holmes 0 2-2 2, Deloatch 4 3-3 13, Rurigi 1 0-1 2, Somelofske 2 0-0 6, Jenkins 7 1-4 15. Totals: 28 10-16 72.

3-Point Goals: Delcastle 2 (Smith, Ofori), Appo 5 (Deloatch 2, Somelofske, Cale, Perkins).

Caravel 54, Archmere 44

Delmarva Christian 42, Salisbury (Md.) 38

Salisbury 11 10 2 13 2 — 38 Delmarva Christian 3 12 14 9 4 — 42

Salisbury – McCabe 1 1-2 3, Zsebe 5 2-5 13, Coltingham 3 0-0 6, Abraham 7 1-7 18, Xie 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-14 40.

Delmarva Christian – Hammond 4 1-1 9, Workman 5 2-2 16, Giltner 0 1-2 1, C. Vonhof 3 1-1 7, J. Vonhof 2 0-0 4, W. Kwiatkowski 2 0-0 5, Catron 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-6 42.

3-Point Goals: Salisbury 4 (Zsebe, Abraham 3), DCHS 5 (Workman 4, W. Kwiatkowski).

Highlights: Ty Hammond finished a clutch layup with time expiring in overtime to give the Royals the victory in ESIAC conference play. Andrew Workman led the Royals with 16 including two critical free throws in overtime.

BOYS SWIMMING

Sussex Tech 104, Sussex Academy 66

200 Medley Relay Sussex Tech (Monaco, J. Lee, Taylor, Hinds) 1:51.57; 200 Freestyle Alloway, ST, 2:01.88; 200 Individual Medley J. Lee, ST, 2:15.68; 50 Freestyle C. Shawver, SA, 24.35; 100 Butterfly Gonzalez, SA, 1:00.30; 100 Freestyle C. Shawver, SA, 54.46; 500 Freestyle Alloway, ST, 5:43.32; 200 Free Relay Sussex Tech (Taylor, Johnson, Johnson, Alloway) 1:49.94; 100 Backstroke Monaco, ST, 1:05.26; 100 Breaststroke J. Lee, ST, 1:06.88; 400 Free Relay Sussex Academy (E. Davis, P. Shawver, C. Shawver, Smith) 3:49.91. At Sussex Academy.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Sussex Tech 119, Sussex Academy 51

200 Medley Relay Sussex Tech (Fowler, Venables, Venables, Perdue) 1:57.5; 200 Freestyle Martiner, SA, 2:10.18; 200 Individual Medley Fowler, ST, 2:24.76; 50 Freestyle M. Perdue, ST, 26.48; 100 Butterfly A. Venables, ST, 1:11.14; 100 Freestyle H. Venables, ST, 58.22; 500 Freestyle Allen, ST, 5:47.34; 200 Free Relay Sussex Tech (Short, Perdue, Johnson, Venables) 1:49.6; 100 Backstroke Fowler, ST, 1:04.59; 100 Breaststroke Venables, ST, 1:14.8; 400 Free Relay Sussex Tech (Venables, Allen, Perdue, & Perdue) 4:14.5. At Sussex Academy.