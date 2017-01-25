HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sanford 60, Caravel 33

Sanford 12 15 15 18 — 60 Caravel 7 7 10 9 — 33

SANFORD: Park 3 2-6 8, Pollich 5 4-4 14, O. Tucker 7 5-8 21, Kubek 2 2-2 6, K. Tucker 2 1-7 5, Warren 2 2-2 6, Bescript 0 0-0 0, Bianchi 0 0-0 0, Fotakos 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 16-29 60.

CARAVEL: Lange 2 1-3 5, Cauley 1 0-0 2, Otlowski 2 1-2 5, Bryson 2 1-2 6, Marvel 2 6-10 10, Brown 1 2-4 5, Spae 0 0-0 0, Hunt 0 0-0 0, Swift 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-21 33.

3-point goals: S 2 (O. Tucker 2), C 2 (Bryson, Brown).

Delcastle 43, DMA 36

Delcastle 10 8 13 12 — 43 DMA 9 9 11 7 — 36

Delcastle – Green 1 0-0 3, Lancaster 6 1-4 13, Pittman 3 0-0 7, Milam 0 0-1 0, Ortiz 3 2-4 9, Matos 3 5-8 11, Coston 0 0-0 0, Tjaden-Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-17 43.

Delaware Military Academy – Nevels 0 0-2 0, Cross 0 0-0 0, Setting 1 0-0 2, Garvey 0 0-0 0, Winslow 6 4-6 16, Henry 2 5-9 9, Garbowski 2 0-0 6, Wolfe 0 3-4 3. Totals: 11 12-21 36.

3-Point Goals: Delcastle 3 (Green, Pittman, Ortiz), DMA 2 (Garbowski 2).

Hodgson 60, Dickinson 18

Hodgson 19 15 16 10 — 60 Dickinson 5 4 5 4 — 18

Hodgson – Perkins-Jackson 5 0-0 12, Braxton-Young 10 3-4 23, Farrell 3 0-1 6, Manigault 2 0-2 4, Waters 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Baskerville 1 0-0 3, Henry-Butler 5 2-5 12, Scythes 0 0-0 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 5-12 60.

Dickinson – Slade-Martin 0 0-2 0, Sprately 1 0-4 2, Porquin 0 0-1 0, Brown 2 4-9 9, Williams 2 0-0 5, Everette 1 0-2 2, Harriott 0 0-0 0, Haman 0 0-0 0, Garcia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-18 18.

3-Point Goals: Hodgson 3 (Perkins-Jackson 2, Baskerville), Dickinson 2 (Brown, Williams).

Sussex Central 48, Dover 46

Glasgow 41, Brandywine 35

Brandywine 8 9 14 4 — 35 Glasgow 9 6 17 9 — 41

Brandywine – Strickland 1 0-0 3, Maloney 3 2-7 8, Bumstead 4 0-0 8, Ruoff 0 0-3 0, Hale-Jones 1 0-0 2, Perkins 4 0-0 10, Gbemudu 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 2-10 35.

Glasgow – Cruz 1 4-5 6, Liggon 4 2-2 12, Henry 1 0-0 2, Proctor 7 6-7 21, Cook 0 0-0 0, Rodgers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 12-14 41.

3-Point Goals: Glasgow 3 (Liggon 2, Proctor), Brandywine 3 (Perkins 2, Strickland).

Indian River 54, Seaford 32

Seaford 5 6 8 13 — 32 Indian River 9 13 15 17 — 54

Seaford – Dickens 0 0-1 0, Newcomb 0 0-2 0, Ramil 0 0-0 0, Evans 7 2-9 16, Daniel 0 0-0 0, Diaz 0 0-0 0, Wescott 0 0-0 0, Whaley 6 4-11 16. Totals: 13 6-23 32.

Indian River – Belzner 0 0-0 0, Nock 2 2-2 6, Ford 3 3-10 9, McCray 2 0-1 5, McGee 2 0-0 4, Whitman 5 1-3 11, Jordan 8 3-5 19, Clark 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Wise 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-21 54.

3-Point Goals: Indian River 1 (McCray).

Laurel 62, Lake Forest 42

Middletown 41, St. Mark’s 38

St. Mark’s 6 9 7 16 — 38 Middletown 8 5 17 11 — 41

St. Mark’s – Schweizer 0 4-6 4, Alessandrini 0 0-0 0, Wolff 5 5-6 15, Coyle 1 0-0 2, Carey 3 4-4 10, Lorang 2 1-4 5, Dougherty 0 0-2 0, Thomas 1 0-2 2. Totals: 12 14-24 38.

Middletown – Atkins 2 0-0 4, Williams 4 1-3 10, Patel 3 0-0 7, Carrol-Jackson 5 1-1 11, Cooke 1 2-2 4, Cook 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 5-8 41.

3-Point Goals: Middletown 2 (Williams, Patel).

Newark Charter 50, St. Georges 38

St. Georges 11 3 13 11 — 38 Newark Charter 9 18 17 6 — 50

St. Georges – Washington 0 3-6 3, Reed 0 0-0 0, Brittingham 2 0-0 5, Johnson 2 2-2 6, Escobar 1 0-0 2, Crafton 6 1-3 13, Skinner 1 1-2 3, Williams 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 7-13 38.

Newark Charter – Mandavilli 6 0-2 12, Proctor 0 0-0 0, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ferris 0 0-0 0, Morgan 4 2-6 10, Ansah 5 4-7 14, M. Karr 1 0-0 2, S. Karr 6 0-2 12. Totals: 22 6-17 50.

3-Point Goals: St Georges 1 (Brittingham).

Highlights: Emily Ansah’s had eight steals, and Ritika Mandavilli had five.

Polytech 53, Cape Henlopen 41

Cape Henlopen 8 7 14 12 — 41 Polytech 15 14 11 13 — 53

Cape Henlopen – Cannon 5 3-6 15, Marshall 2 2-4 6, Jones 3 1-2 7, Mosley 4 0-0 8, Watkins 1 0-0 2, Pederson 1 0-1 2, Enama 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 7-18 41.

Polytech – Mathias 4 6-10 15, Williams 3 2-2 9, Afriyie 5 2-2 12, Turner 4 3-4 11, Hendricks 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 13-18 53.

3-Point Goals: Poly 3 (Williams, Afriyie, Mathias).

Sussex Tech 61, Smyrna 38

Sussex Tech 8 23 13 17 — 61 Smyrna 7 7 15 9 — 38

Sussex Tech – Parker 3 0-0 6, Browning 3 0-2 6, Mullen 2 1-2 5, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Hignutt 2 3-6 7, Scott 0 0-0 0, Harpe 0 1-2 1, Davis 7 2-2 19, Shelton 4 2-2 10, Stevens 3 1-4 7. Totals: 24 10-22 61.

Smyrna – Dowell 0 0-2 0, McClenton 0 2-2 2, Sloven 2 1-2 5, Richard 1 2-2 2, Bennett 0 0-0 0, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Smith 3 2-3 8, Credle 5 7-11 17, Carney 0 0-0 0, Trench 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 14-22 38.

3-Point Goals: Sussex Tech 3 (Davis).

St. Andrew’s 31, Wilm. Friends 29

Wilm. Friends 0 17 2 10 — 29 St. Andrew’s 5 12 8 6 — 31

Wilmington Friends – Sullivan 1 1-3 3, Elmore 1 1-2 3, Flanagan 2 1-2 5, Irwin 1 0-0 2, Martelli-Raben 2 0-0 4, DePaulo 8 2-3 18. Totals: 15 5-10 35.

St. Andrew’s – Pestcoe 0 0-2 0, Mayo 0 0-0 0, Seeley 4 0-1 9, El-Baradie 4 0-0 8, Paton 0 0-0 0, Southerland 3 2-2 8. Totals: 11 2-5 25.

3-Point Goals: SAS 1 (Seeley).

Conrad 57, Wilmington Christian 10

Conrad 9 21 21 6 — 57 Wilmington Christian 6 0 4 0 — 10

Conrad – McGovern 1 0-0 2, Joswick 0 0-0 0, Faville 4 2-4 12, Tiberi 3 0-0 6, Rook 5 5-8 16, Whittlesey 2 0-0 4, Brown 4 0-0 8, S. Kulesza 2 5-8 9. Totals: 21 12-20 57.

Wilmington Christian – Bourantas 1 0-0 2, Neville 0 0-0 0, Sorey 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 2-2 2, Ioni 0 0-0 0 Deloatch 1 0-0 2, Carter 1 0-0 2. Totals: 4 2-2 10.

3-Point Goals: Conrad 3 (Faville 2, Rook).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Newark 52, A.I. du Pont 51

Newark 17 14 8 13 — 52 A.I. du Pont 11 16 10 14 — 51

Newark – Byrd 3 1-2 8, Turner 1 3-4 5, Marshall 4 0-0 8, McCants 1 1-2 4, Zegna 2 0-1 4, Hodges 1 0-0 2, Sharpe 4 5-10 14, Knox 3 1-2 7.

A.I. du Pont – Comerger 1 1-2 3, Inge 5 10-11 21, Oyekan 3 2-2 8, Dantley 1 0-0 2, Bailey 2 5-6 9, Ortega 0 2-2 2, Wilmore 1 0-0 2, Bell 1 1-2 4.

Glasgow 63, Brandywine 47

Glasgow 10 17 18 18 — 63 Brandywine 9 13 12 13 — 47

Glasgow – Johnson 3 0-1 8, Hurlock 1 0-0 2, Earl 0 1-2 1, Onuonga 1 1-2 3, Carter 6 2-2 17, Earl 8 1-1 17, Younger 0 0-2 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, McDowell 5 1-2 11, Williams 0 0-0 0, Fisher-Logan 2 0-2 4, Grimsley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6-14 63.

Brandywine – Needs 1 2-2 4, Hunt 2 1-2 6, Miller 2 1-2 5, Chambers 4 3-5 12, Warner 0 0-0 0, Sharif 8 0-0 16, Coleman 1 0-1 2, Pinkney 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-12 47.

3-Point Goals: Glasgow 5 (Johnson 2, Carter 3), Brandywine 2 (Hunt, Chambers).

Cape Henlopen 75, Polytech 43

Polytech 5 15 15 8 — 43 Cape Henlopen 18 16 19 22 — 75

Polytech – Chasanov 6 4-4 16, Haass 4 1-2 11, Rivera 1 0-0 2, Obidike 0 1-2 1, Demoe 0 0-0 0, Forrest 1 3-6 5, Davis 0 0-0 0, Voshell 0 0-0 0, Kelly 1 0-0 2, Notice 0 0-0 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, O’ Brien 1 0-0 2, Pope 0 0-0 0, Cote 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 9-14 43.

Cape Henlopen – Harden 4 0-1 9, Barnes 5 2-5 12, Woods 7 0-1 15, Rickards 6 1-5 13, Robertson 2 6-8 10, Chandler 1 0-0 2, Piper 1 0-0 2, Jones 3 0-1 8, Mitchell 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 9-21 75.

3-point Goals: Polytech-2 (Haass 2), Cape 4 (Jones 2, Harden, Woods).

Middletown 50, Concord 47

Middletown 16 12 7 15 — 50 Concord 12 15 4 16 — 47

Middletown – Glover 3 1-4 8, Pinkett 2 3-4 8, Willoughby 0 0-2 0, Wilkins 6 1-2 14, Henderson 0 0-1 0, Colon 0 2-2 2, Edelin 3 3-5 9, Morrow 2 0-2 6, Kite 0 1-2 1, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 11-24 50.

Concord – Arrabal 0 0-2 0, Neal 2 3-3 9, Connor 1 0-0 2, Danny 4 0-0 8, Davis 2 1-2 5, McHugh 8 3-3 22, Simpson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 17 8-12 47.

3-Point Goals: Concord 5 (Neal 2, McHugh 3), Middletown 5 (Glover, Pinkett, Wilkins, Morrow 2).

Conrad 48, Wilmington Christian 38

Wilmington Christian 9 5 13 11 — 38 Conrad 4 14 11 19 — 48

Wilmington Christian – Rettig 5 0-0 13, Minimier 3 0-0 7, Hockenbrock 1 1-4 3, Berg 3 1-4 7, Williams 1 0-0 2, Rettig 3 0-0 6. Totals: 17 2-8 38.

Conrad – Walker 4 2-2 10, Park-Brown 5 1-2 11, Madonna 2 3-5 7, Molokwu-Fields 1 0-0 2, Griffin 4 2-2 10, Moses 1 6-12 7. Totals: 17 14-23 48.

3-Point Goals: Wilm Christian 4 (Rettig 3, Minimier).

Hodgson 78, Dickinson 27

Dickinson 6 3 9 9 — 27 Hodgson 23 23 24 8 — 78

Dickinson – Boyce 1 0-0 2, Muhammed 0 0-0 0, Stewait 0 0-0 0, Hunter 4 1-2 12, Tanner 5 2-5 12, Thomas 0 1-2 1, Lawthorne 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4-9 27.

Hodgson – Tucker 1 0-0 2, Stanford 2 0-0 5, Williams 3 0-1 7, Galloway 6 2-2 16, Smith 0 0-0 0, Stansbury 8 1-3 20, Hurst 0 0-0 0, Grinnage 7 5-5 19, Holloman 2 0-0 4, Doran 1 0-0 2, Flowers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 8-11 78.

3-Point Goals: HVT 7 (Stansbury 3, Galloway 2, Williams, Standford) D 3 (Hunter 3).

Milford 60, Delmar 47

Delmar 10 14 11 12 — 47 Milford 13 14 23 10 — 60

Delmar – Lumpein-Beale 2 0-0 5, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Rider 3 0-0 7, Spence 1 0-0 2, McKnight 1 0-0 2, Schvyler 3 3-4 9, Parker 8 4-11 20, Majors 0 0-0 0, Trader 0 0-0 0, Covington 0 0-0 0, Dennard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-15 47.

Milford – Bowman 2 2-4 6, Riddick 10 4-4 29, Sampson 2 0-0 4, Turner 1 0-0 2, Shockley 2 1-1 5, Chandler 1 0-1 2, Murray 4 2-5 12, Timson 0 0-2 0, Foster 0 0-0 0, Gunter 0 0-0 0, Correa 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 9-17 60.

3-Point Goals: Delmar 2 (Rider, Lumpein-Beale), Milford 7 (Riddick 5, Murray 2).

Sanford 36, Salesianum 30

Salesianum 8 9 3 10 — 30 Sanford 8 10 7 11 — 36

Salesianum – Novak 2 1-2 5, Cahill 0 0-0 0, Trevelota 1 2-2 4, Brown 3 2-2 9, Vaughn 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 3-3 7, Ferrante 1 0-0 2, Pastore 0 1-2 1. Totals: 9 9-11 30.

Sanford – Davis 4 5-9 14, McCollum 3 5-8 11, Perkins 0 0-0 0, Rufo 0 3-4 3, McKeon 1 2-2 4, Williams 2 0-0 4, Harris 0 0-0 0, Walsh 0 0-0 0, Friedman 0 0-0 0, Sipala 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 15-23 36.

3-Point Goals: Sals 1 (Brown), Sanford 1 (Davis).

St. Andrew’s 51, Tower Hill 38

Tower Hill 9 12 2 15 — 38 St. Andrew’s 11 11 14 15 — 51

Tower Hill – Boyd 2 4-4 10, Allen 3 3-3 10, Motley 1 0-0 2, Nitsche 4 2-2 10, Gilbert 2 0-0 4, DeSantis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 9-9 38.

St. Andrew’s – Velmar 3 2-2 9, Villafanna 4 0-0 9, McKee 0 1-2 1, Watts 4 1-1 9, Duncan 0 0-2 0, Marthdale 3 0-0 6, Drew 2 1-2 5, Namdi 6 0-0 12. Totals: 22 5-9 51.

3-Point Goals: Tower Hill 3 (Boyd 2, Allen), St. Andrew’s 2 (Velmar, Villafana).

Sussex Central 49, Dover 48

Dover 14 13 10 11 — 48 Sussex Central 16 8 11 14 — 49

Dover – Turner 2 0-0 6, Mosley 7 1-4 15, Peace 2 0-0 5, Magee 0 1-2 1, Rush-Wilson 5 1-4 12, Davis 2 2-3 7, Allen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 5-13 48.

Sussex Central – Pettyjohn 2 1-2 6, Lambert 6 8-11 20, Reynolds 1 3-5 5, Matthews 2 2-6 6, Handy 1 1-2 3, Polk 4 1-2 9. Totals: 16 15-26 49.

3-Point Goals: Dover 5 (Turner 2, Peace, Rush-Wilson, Davis), SC 1 (Pettyjohn).

McKean 94, Design-Lab 72

Design-Lab 21 10 22 19 — 72 McKean 18 26 14 36 — 94

Design-Lab – LeCompte 20 4-6 46, Bateman 1 0-0 3, C. Miller 2 1-2 5, S. Wilson 5 4-6 17, Sykes 1 0-0 2, D. Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 9-14 72.

McKean – J. Fields 4 2-3 10, I. Pinder 0 0-0 0, P. Lofland 20 5-9 46, V. Thomas 0 0-0 0, A. Brady 10 5-6 26, D. Taylor 1 0-0 2, M. Roane 4 0-0 8, T. Lovett 1 0-0 2. Totals: 40 13-19 94.

3-Point Goals: McKean 1 (Brady), Design-Lab DE HS 5 (Wilson 3, Lecompte 2, Bateman).

Wilm. Friends 48, Tatnall 47

Tatnall 11 11 9 16 — 47 Wilm. Friends 9 14 13 12 — 48

Tatnall – Ward 5 2-2 12, Duncan 0 0-0 0, Marvin 1 0-0 2, Holler 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 2, Perkins 6 3-5 21, Deadwylar 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 6-9 47.

Wilmington Friends – Beneck 0 0-0 0, McAbee 0 0-0 0, Perkins 5 10-11 21, Farley 1 4-6 6, Aldridge 4 2-0 10, Okolo 3 3-4 9, Adebi 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 17-23 48.

3-Point Goals: Tatnall 7 (Perkins 4, Nestor 2, Deadwylar), WFS 3 (Aldridge 2, Perkins).

Woodbridge 56, Sussex Academy 0

Sussex Academy 0 0 0 0 — 0 Woodbridge 4 21 25 6 — 56

BOYS SWIMMING

Concord 58, Brandywine 36

200 Medley Relay: Concord (Gaynor, Grossman, Clark, Goldberg) 1:50.15; 200 Freestyle: Hendricks, B, 2:01.44; 200 Individual Medley: Hendricks, B, 2:15.35; 50 Freestyle: Davis, C, 23.38; 100 Butterfly: Grossman, C, 59.78; 100 Freestyle: Davis, C, 52.70; 500 Freestyle: Hendricks, B, 5:22.95; 200 Free Relay: Concord (Long, Morris, A. Long, Davis) 1:39.07; 100 Backstroke: Hendricks, B, 58.52; 100 Breaststroke: Grossman, C, 1:08.26; 400 Free Relay: Concord (Morris, A. Long, J. Long, Davis) 3:43.22. At Concord high school.

Cape Henlopen 121, Polytech 48

200 Medley Relay: Cape Henlopen (Bixler, Schrock, Toback, Hochrein) 1:55.16; 200 Freestyle: Toback, Cape, 2:03.59; 200 Individual Medley: Bixler, Cape, 2:27.39; 50 Freestyle: Davis Jac, Poly, 25.01; 100 Butterfly: Conrad, Cape, 1:11.6; 400 Freestyle: Hochrein B, Cape, 58.36; 500 Freestyle: Thomas, Cape, 6:38.13; 200 Free Relay: Cape Henlopen (Bixler, Geppert, Toback, Hochrein) 1:40.90; 100 Backstroke: Bixler, Cape, 1:08.01; 100 Breaststroke: Schrock, Cape, 1:12.20; 400 Free Relay: Cape Henlopen (Toback, Toback, Hochrein, Kaplan) 4:05.01. At YMCA-Dover.

McKean 54, D.A.P.S.S. 47

200 Medley Relay: McKean (Archer, Franklin, Japa, Lopez) 2:23.03; 200 Freestyle: Archer, M, 3:02.66; 200 Individual Medley: Japa, M, 3:15.56; 50 Freestyle: Lopez, M, 27.75; 100 Butterfly: Pedicone, D.A.P.S.S., 1:24.67; 100 Freestyle: T. Carpenter, D.A.P.S.S., 1:07.84; 500 Freestyle: R. Lopez, M, 7:27.57; 200 Free Relay: D.A.P.S.S. (Carpenter, Angel, Whetsone, Pedicone) 1:35.29; 100 Backstroke: Archer, M, 1:43.00; 100 Breaststroke: T. Franklin, M, 1:21.59; 400 Free Relay: D.A.P.S.S. (Carpenter, Angel, Whetsone, Pedicone) 4:10.03. At McKean high school.

Caravel 88, Dickinson 82

200 Medley Relay- Dickinson (J. Bufano, T. Suchyj, S. Bufano, Z. Bright) 1:58.53; 200 Freestyle- T. Suchyj, Dickinson, 2:07.36; 200 Individual Medley- A. Hoch, Caravel, 2:19.34; 50 Freestyle- J. Bufano, Dickinson, 24.27; 100 Butterfly- J. Bufano, Dickinson, 1:06.72; 100 Freestyle- K. Louie, Dickinson, 56.33; 500 Freestyle- A. Hoch, Caravel, 5:42.94; 200 Free Relay- Dickinson (K. Louie, A. McGrellis, S. Bufano, J. Bufano) 1:42.91; 100 Backstroke- K. Louie, Dickinson, 1:06.69; 100 Breaststroke- T. Suchyj, Dickinson, 1:14.41; 400 Free Relay- Caravel (Ja. Puharic, A. Elliott, A. Ngo, A. Hoch) 4:00.46. At McKean high school.

Mount Pleasant 94, Middletown 73

200 Medley Relay: Mount Pleasant (Burk, Morken, Shanus, Ciecko) 1:50.75; 200 Freestyle: Morken, MP, 2:02.68; 200 Individual Medley: Ciecko, MP, 2:09.95; 50 Freestyle: Burk, MP, 24.48; 100 Butterfly: Ciecko, MP, 58.82; 100 Freestyle: Robinson, M, 55.57; 500 Freestyle: Burk, MP, 5:27.92; 200 Free Relay: Middletown (Myers, B. Robinson, E. Holcroft, R. Freeburg) 1:41.26; 100 Backstroke: Ciecko, MP, 1:02.15; 100 Breaststroke: Morken, MP, 1:08.78; 400 Free Relay: Mount Pleasant (Mas, A. Bradley, E. Ciecko, G. Burk) 3:59.24. At P.S. DuPont.

Indian River 67, Nandua (Va.) 21

Indian River 81, Seaford 15

200 Medley Relay Indian River; 200 Freestyle Kohr, IR, 2:13.05; 200 Individual Medley Barnes, IR, 2:27.47; 50 Freestyle Kohr, IR, 24.84; 100 Butterfly Shuart, IR, 1:00.22; 100 Freestyle Kohr, IR, 57.38; 500 Freestyle Barnes, IR, 6:00.55; 200 Free Relay Indian River 1:45.81; 100 Backstroke Shuart, IR, 1:04.10; 100 Breaststroke Tuttle, IR, 1:13.93; 400 Free Relay Indian River (Shuart, M. Kohr, Barnes, McGee) 4:03.97. At Sussex Academy.

Newark 88, A.I. du Pont

200 Medley Relay – Newark (Coffing, Gidick, McGay, Coffing) 1:54.68; 200 Freestyle – Daniels, AI, 2:14.60; 200 Individual Medley – Coffing, N, 2:20.19; 50 Freestyle – Coffing, N, 24.44; 1 meter Diving – Newberry, AI, 154.425; 100 Butterfly – McGay, N, 1:07.53; 100 Freestyle – Coffing, N, 52.61; 500 Freestyle – Coffing, N, 5:33.69; 200 Free Relay – A.I. du Pont (Getz, Fresolone, Daniels, Coyne) 1:48.52; 100 Backstroke – Fresolone, AI, 1:11.14; 100 Breaststroke – McGay, N, 1:08.69; 400 Free Relay – Newark (Hagan, Coffing, McGay, Coffing) 4:26.22. At Glasgow high school.

St. Andrew’s 116, Sanford 51

200 Medley Relay-St. Andrew’s (Cammerzell, Yan, Torrence, Campbell) 1:51.21; 200 Freestyle Pando, SA, 1:56.78; 200 Individual Medley Torrence, SA, 2:08.94; 50 Freestyle Pando, SA, 23.86; 100 Butterfly Long, S, 1:10.40; 100 Freestyle Campbell, SA, 53.61; 500 Freestyle, SA, 5:18.85; 200 Free Relay St. Andrew’s (Pando, Commerzell, Covell Scheibe) 1:38.66; 100 Backstroke Torrence, SA, 58.36; 100 Breaststroke Yan, SA, 1:09.51; 400 Free Relay St. Andrew’s (Scheibe, Torrence, Campbell, Pando) 3:37.50. At St. Andrew’s.

Archmere 103, St. Mark’s 64

200 Medley Relay Archmere (Zhu, Cho, Iacono, Maddox), 1:55.86; 200 Freestyle- Rush, SM, 1:57.50; 200 Individual Medley Grant, A, 2:17.98; 50 Freestyle- Padien, A, 24.81; 100 Butterfly- Linton, A, 59.00; 100 Freestyle- Grant, A, 53.33; 500 Freestyle- Rush, SM, 5:22.32; 200 Free Relay- Archmere (Padien, Linton, Iacono, Grant), 1:38.50; 100 Backstroke- Zhu, A, 1:09.93; 100 Breaststroke- Campbell, SM, 1:13.91; 400 Free Relay- St. Mark’s (Barker, Campbell, Hessler, Mouser), 4:03.00. At YMCA-Walnut Street.

Wilm. Friends 91, Tatnall 64

200 Medley Relay Tatnall (Belkadi, J. Crossland, T. Li, C. Narimanian) 1:56.9; 200 Freestyle Cochran, WF, 2:02.29; 200 Individual Medley, Ruhl, WF, 2:18.09; 50 Freestyle Huo, WF, 22.95; 100 Butterfly Crossland, T, 1:00.22; 100 Freestyle Narimanian, T, 54.91; 500 Freestyle Ruhl, WF, 5:44.97; 200 Free Relay Wilmington Friends (Cochran, S. Ruhl, J. Luckangelo, S. Huo) 1:40.97; 100 Backstroke Crossland, T, 1:01.13; 100 Breaststroke Huo, WF, 1:05.25; 400 Free Relay Wilmington Friends (Cochran, N. Ruhl, S. Huo, J. Luckangelo) 3:56.12. At Hicks Anderson Community Center.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Concord 78, Brandywine 14

200 Medley Relay: Concord (K. Brady, C. Broadway, A. Christensen, A. Haas), 2:13.26; 200 Freestyle: J. McKelvey, C, 2:33.39; 200 Individual Medley: M. Haines, C, 2:27.27; 50 Freestyle: E. Strazzella, C, 30.70; 100 Butterfly: R. Knipe, C, 1:13.19; 100 Freestyle: J. Brady, C, 1:07.39; 500 Freestyle: A. Barlow, C, 6:55.38; 200 Free Relay: Concord (J. McKelvey, M. Rehal, A. Haas, C. Best), 2:04.97; 100 Backstroke: M. Blithe, C, 1:19.27; 100 Breaststroke: R. Shippy, C, 1:21.69; 400 Free Relay: Concord (E. Strazzella, L. Smith, M. Haines, K. Brady), 4:35.07. At Concord high school.

Cape Henlopen 129, Polytech 32

200 Medley Relay: Cape Henlopen (McGreevy, Weeks, Spicer, Caldwell) 2:09.03; 200 Freestyle: Spicer, Cape, 2:25.66; 200 Individual Medley: Hyde, Cape, 2:21.24; 50 Freestyle: Nigh-Johnson, Cape, 28.10; 100 Butterfly: Spicer, Cape, 1:10.10; 100 Freestyle: Weeks, Cape, 58.80; 500 Freestyle: Reynolds, Cape, 6:43.15; 200 Free Relay: Cape Henlopen (Spicer, Caldwell, Vayda, Warner) 2:01.01; 100 Backstroke: Nigh-Johnson, Cape, 1:08.82; 100 Breaststroke: Vayda, Cape, 1:19.36; 400 Free Relay: Cape Henlopen (Reynolds, Ludwicki, Smith, Stancofski) 4:47.24. At YMCA-Dover.

McKean 74, D.A.P.S.S. 36

200 Medley Relay: McKean (Miller, L. Frazier, J. Frazier, Ingram) 2:23.10; 200 Freestyle: M. Donohue, McKean, 2:48.24; 200 Individual Medley: H. Miller, McKean, 2:51.55; 50 Freestyle: J. Frazier, McKean, 28.67; 100 Butterfly: E. Vedolla-Moralies, McKean, 1:59.81; 100 Freestyle: J. Frazier, McKean, 1:06.11; 500 Freestyle: M. Donohue, McKean, 7:36.74; 200 Free Relay: McKean (J. Frazier, Ingram, L. Frazier, Miller) 2:07.62; 100 Backstroke: H. Miller, McKean, 1:15.28; 100 Breaststroke: L. Frazier, McKean, 1:20.53; 400 Free Relay: McKean (Page, Vedolla-Moralies, Donohue, Ingram) 5:29.55. At McKean high school.

Caravel 110, Dickinson 65

200 Medley Relay- Caravel (A. Ladzinski, G. Li, M. Tyler, B. Sheridan) 2:15.87; 200 Freestyle- C. Sheridan, Caravel, 2:36.01; 200 Individual Medley- M. Tyler, Caravel, 2:27.31; 50 Freestyle- A. Everett, Dickinson, 29.66; 1 meter Diving- R. Tims, Dickinson; 100 Butterfly- G. Li, Caravel, 1:25.01; 100 Freestyle- A. Everett, Dickinson, 1:06.40; 500 Freestyle- A. Ladzinski, Caravel, 6:34.49; 200 Free Relay- Caravel (A. Staman, C. Sheridan, A. Ladzinski, M. Tyler) 1:56.58; 100 Backstroke- M. Tyler, Caravel, 1:09.55; 100 Breaststroke- C. Sheridan, Caravel, 1:25.24; 400 Free Relay- Caravel (A. Staman, G. Li, B. Sheridan, C. Sheridan) 4:45.74. At McKean high school.

Mount Pleasant 104, Middletown 52

200 Medley Relay: Mount Pleasant (Looney, M. Mason, A. Rhodunda, J. Wright) 2:11.58; 200 Freestyle: McCloskey, MP, 2:18.65; 200 Individual Medley: Rhodunda, MP, 2:39.38; 50 Freestyle: Falstad, MP, 29.22; 100 Butterfly: McCloskey, MP, 1:13.02; 100 Freestyle: Falstad, MP, 1:04.94; 500 Freestyle: Keller, M, 6:38.96; 200 Free Relay: Mount Pleasant (McCloskey, K. Pulling, A. Batt, S. Mullan) 2:07.75; 100 Back stroke: Rhodunda, MP, 1:14.83; 100 Breaststroke: Mason, MP, 1:21.14; 400 Free Relay: Mount Pleasant (Wright, R. Galbraith, E. Zheng, A. Rhodunda) 4:32.68.

Indian River 54, Nandua (Va.) 39

Indian River 69, Seaford 25

200 Medley Relay Indian River (Roehl, Grow, Burke, Haden) 2:10.13; 200 Freestyle Roehl, IR, 2:31.16; 200 Individual Medley Johnson, N, 2:24.14; 50 Freestyle Haden, IR, 29.50; 100 Butterfly Johnson, N, 1:03.04; 100 Freestyle Lucy, N, 1:01.41; 500 Freestyle Lotten, S, 5:43.27; 200 Free Relay Nandua 1:56.60; 100 Backstroke Furman, IR, 1:19.59; 100 Breaststroke Lucy, N, 1:15.93; 400 Free Relay Indian River (Burke, Haden, Roehl, Grow) 4:33.90. At Sussex Academy.

Newark 87, A.I. du Pont 78

200 Medley Relay Newark (Hughes, O’Quinn, McGay, Caton) 2:37.56; 200 Freestyle Talley, N, 2:29.01; 200 Individual Medley Way, N, 3:06.15; 50 Freestyle Griffin, N, 28.78; 1 meter Diving Bedford, N; 100 Butterfly Peden, AI, 1:12.35; 100 Freestyle Griffin, N, 1:03.93; 500 Freestyle Kane, AI, 6:12.20; 200 Free Relay Newark (Talley, Williams, O’Quinn, Griffin) 2:01.75; 100 Backstroke Peden, AI, 1:11.14; 100 Breaststroke Mason, AI, 1:38.46; 400 Free Relay Newark (Talley, Williams, Way, Griffin) 4:35.14. At Glasgow high school.

St. Andrew’s 93, Sanford 76

200 Medley Relay- St. Andrew’s (Bassett, Cobb, Caron, Beams) 2:02.26; 200 Freestyle Warner, S, 1:57.43; 200 Individual Medley Colgan, S, 2:31.41; 50 Freestyle Caron, SA; 100 Butterfly Hunt, S, 1:10.69; 100 Freestyle Warner, S, 54.19; 500 Freestyle Bassett, SA, 5:58.09; 200 Free Relay St. Andrew’s (Hummell, Beams, Hopkins, Schutt) 1:53.41; 100 Backstroke Caron, SA, 1:03.84; 100 Breaststroke Cobb, SA, 1:13.54; 400 Free Relay St. Andrew’s (Schutt, Bassett, Caron, Cobb) 3:57.17. At St. Andrew’s.

St. Mark’s 86, Archmere 85

200 Medley Relay Archmere (Quinn, Mousley, Lugg, Liu) 2:01.20; 200 Freestyle Liu, A, 2:02.49; 200 Individual Medley Quinn, A, 2:21.97; 50 Freestyle Wilson, SM, 26.40; 100 Butterfly Lugg, A, 1:06.54; 100 Freestyle Liu, A, 54.96; 500 Freestyle Blankenship, SM, 5:44.09; 200 Free Relay St. Mark’s (Wilson, Blankenship, A. Day, M. Day) 1:52.37; 100 Backstroke Quinn, A, 1:02.24; 100 Breaststroke Mousley, A, 1:16.83; 400 Free Relay Archmere (Quinn, Mousley, Liu, Lugg) 4:00.55. At YMCA-Walnut Street.

Wilm. Friends 91, Tatnall 77

200 Medley Relay Wilmington Friends (Saber, A. Chompre, B. Atkins, P. Biggs) 2:02.08; 200 Freestyle Chompre, WF, 2:02.55; 200 Individual Medley Teague, WF, 2:37.47; 50 Freestyle Atkins, WF, 27.25; 100 Butterfly Chompre, WF, 1:04.23; 100 Freestyle Teague, WF, 1:01.81; 500 Freestyle Saber, WF, 5:39.76; 200 Free Relay Wilmington Friends (Biggs, B. Atkins, A. Teague, A. Chompre) 1:53.37; 100 Backstroke Saber, WF, 1:07.27; 100 Breaststroke Atkins, WF, 1:16.38; 400 Free Relay Tatnall (J. Cambell, C. Hoban, A. Delport, E. Murray) 4:13.16. At Hicks Anderson Community Center.

WRESTLING

Archmere 51, Wilmington Friends 24

Tower Hill 49, Conrad 30

182- Brown, TH, won by forfeit; 195: Quimby, TH, won by forfeit; 220, Gallagher, TH, major dec. Benson 8-0; 285- Frietze, TH, won by forfeit; 106- Salder, C, won by forfeit; 113- Meredith, C, won by forfeit; 120- Gillis, C, won by forfeit; 126- Gunter, C, pinned Vaddi 1:21; 132- Boyden, TH, pinned Appleton :54; 138- Hughes, TH, dec. Ranegan 14-11; 145- Cercena, TH, pinned Savdinis 1:22; 152- Gianforcaro, TH, pinned Gaughan 2:44; 160- Walton, C, pinned Hickey 1:01; 170: Quimby, TH, pinned Whitmarsh 1:01. At Tower Hill.