HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 71, Charter of Wilm. 50

Appoquinimink 22 16 18 15 — 71 Charter of Wilm. 10 13 15 12 — 50

Brandywine 72, Dickinson 69

Brandywine 22 11 13 26 — 72 Dickinson 13 15 18 23 — 69

Brandywine – Needs 0 0-0 0, Hunt 4 4-5 14, Glover 1 4-7 6, Chambers 8 8-10 27, Sharif 6 6-8 18, Coleman 0 0-1 0, Pinkney 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 23-33 72.

Dickinson – Muhammed 4 3-3 13, Lawhorne 3 0-0 6, Stewart 4 2-2 11, Hunter 5 0-0 10, Tanner 8 5-6 21, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Pressley 1 0-0 2, Price 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 10-11 69.

3-Point Goals: B 5 (Cahmbers 3, Hunt 2), D 3 (Muhammed 2, Stewart).

Indian River 67, Delmar 64

Delmar 20 10 11 16 7 — 64 Indian River 16 14 11 16 10 — 67

Delmar – Lumpkin-Beale 4 3-4 11, Majors 1 1-2 3, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Rider 1 2-4 4, Spence 0 0-2 0 Trader 1 4-6 6, Covington 4 0-2 8, Schuyler 5 6-8 16, Parker 3 5-8 14. Totals: 20 21-36 64.

Indian River – Custis 6 1-4 13, Felton 6 6-9 21, Morris 2 3-8 7, Mumford 2 6-10 13, Bratton 5 1-4 11 Waples 1 0-0 2.Totals: 22 17-35 67.

3-Point Goals: IR 2 (Felton, Mumford), DEL 1 (Parker)

Mount Pleasant 66, Middletown 41

Mount Pleasant 13 12 15 26 — 66 Middletown 11 4 11 15 — 41

Mt. Pleasant – Smith 0 0-0 0, Ali 6 1-3 14, Taylor 3 0-0 6, Hodges 4 1-2 10, Backus 2 1-1 5, Cole 0 0-0 0, Miles 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Butcher 0 0-0 0, Fetlow 2 0-1 4, Powell 0 0-0 0, McCready 0 0-0 0, Cramer 5 7-8 17, Sneh 2 2-4 6. Totals 26 12-20 66.

Middletown – Glover 1 0-1 2, Pinkett 4 4-5 13, Willoughly 0 0-0 0, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Colon 1 0-0 3, Edelin 3 1-2 9, Woodard 1 0-0 2, Morrow 1 0-0 3, Uite 0 0-0 0, Gray-Murray 2 0-0 6, Smith 0 0-0 0, Bruno 1 0-0 3, Sutton 0 0-0 0, Semoelle 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 41.

3-Point Goals: MtP 2 (Ali, Hodges), MID 8 (Pinkett, Colon, Edelin 2, Morrow, Gray-Murray 2, Bruno).

Newark 71, Concord 59

Concord 16 9 14 20 — 59 Newark 10 24 19 18 — 71

Concord – Ilodique 1 0-0 3, Neal 2 0-0 5, Smith 0 1-2 1, Smith 3 1-2 7, Davis 4 0-0 12, McHugh 7 0-0 17, Boyer 1 0-0 2, Arrabel 4 0-0 12. Totals: 22 2-4 59.

Newark – Byrd 3 8-9 15, Turner 2 3-6 7, Marshall 4 0-2 8, McCants 2 5-5 9, Carter 2 0-0 4, Hodges 0 0-2 0, Sharpe 7 7-9 26, Booker 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 25-35 71.

3-Point Goals: C 13 (Davis 4, Arrabel 4, McHugh 3, Ilodique, Neal), N 4 (Sharpe 3, Byrd)

Hodgson 75, McKean 39

Hodgson 20 14 27 14 — 75 McKean 16 4 13 6 — 39

Hodgson – Tucker 3 0-0 7, Stanford 2 1-2 6, Williams 6 0-1 12, Galloway 4 0-0 10, Smith 2 0-0 4, Stansbury 8 0-2 16, Hurst 0 0-0 0, Grinnage 7 5-6 19, Holloman 0 0-0 0, Doran 0 0-0 0, Flowers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 7-14 73.

McKean – Fields 3 0-0 6, Davis 1 0-0 2, Lofland 7 4-7 19, Brady 2 0-0 5, Roan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 4-8 39.

3-Point Goals: HVT 6 (Galloway 2, Stansbury 2, Stanford, Tucker) M 1 (Brady)

Wilm. Friends 52, Tower Hill 23

Wilm. Friends 9 12 13 18 — 52 Tower Hill 7 9 5 2 — 23

Wilmington Friends – Beneck 1 2-3 4, McAbee 0 1-2 1, Perkins 7 7-9 21, Farley 3 1-2 10, Beskrine 0 0-2 0, Aldridge 2 0-0 4, Okolo 4 0-0 8, Adebi 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 11-18 52.

Tower Hill – Boyd 1 1-2 4, Allen 1 2-4 5, Nitsche 4 7-11 15, Gilbert 2 1-2 5, Malik 1 0-0 2, Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 11-19 33.

3-Point Goals: WFS 1 (Farley), TH 2 (Boyd, Allen).

William Penn 60, A.I. du Pont 40

A.I. du Pont 7 13 12 8 — 40 William Penn 15 5 18 22 — 60

AI duPont – Comegar 2 0-0 4, Inge 8 4-6 24, Dantley 0 1-2 1, Bailey 2 0-0 4, Wilmore 0 0-0 0, Guthrie 1 0-0 2, Oyekan 0 1-2 1, Potts 0 3-4 3, Ortega 0 0-1 0, Bates 0 0-1 0, Bell 1 0-0 2, Kinard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-14 40.

William Penn – Cochran 1 2-2 4, Crumel 3 3-4 10, King 1 6-6 8, Wall 4 10-12 19, Bowling 1 2-3 4, Rynkowski 0 0-0 0, Harding 3 0-0 7, Riley 0 0-0 0, Macelree 0 0-0 0, Bateman 2 3-4 8. Totals: 15 26-31 60.

3-Point Goals: AI 4 (Inge), WP 4 (Crumel, Wall, Harding, Bateman).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A.I. du Pont 68, William Penn 33

William Penn 10 7 9 7 — 33 A.I. du Pont 20 11 19 18 — 68

William Penn: Sykes 3 0-0 6, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Behornar 3 2-2 8, Mitchell 3 1-2 8, Yarbray 3 1-2 7, Minor 0 0-2 0, King 0 0-0 0, Noel 1 0-0 2, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-8 33.

A.I. DuPont: Runco 5 2-2 14, Ferrell 1 0-0 2, Griffin 5 3-4 15, Ward-Mayo 10 4-5 25, Wilson 4 0-2 8, MacDonald 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 9-13 68.

3-point goals: WP 1 (Mitchell), AI 5 (Runco 2, Griffin 2, Ward-Mayo).

Concord 76, Newark 57

Newark 11 13 18 15 — 57 Concord 19 21 19 17 — 76

Delcastle 61, D.A.P.S.S. 9

Delcastle 21 16 14 10 — 61 D.A.P.S.S. 0 3 6 0 — 9

DAPSS – Adams 3 0-0 6, Negron 0 0-2 0, Sotelo 0 0-0 0, Salazar 1 0-1 3, Hannes 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0-3 9.

Delcastle – Green 1 0-0 2, Lancaster 7 2-5 16, Pittman 2 0-0 4, Milam 0 0-0 0, Ortiz 5 0-1 11, Matos 6 2-2 14, Coston 1 2-3 4, Tjaden-Smith 5 0-0 10, Morales 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 6-11 61.

3-Point Goals: DAPSS 1 (Salazar), DEL 1 (Ortiz).

DMA 42, Newark Charter 37

Newark Charter 8 2 13 14 — 37 DMA 14 9 18 1 — 42

Newark Charter – Mandoville 1 0-0 3, Porter 0 0-0 0, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ferris 0 0-0 0, Morgan 2 2-8 7, Ansan 5 4-12 14, M. Karr 0 0-0 0, S. Karr 5 2-2 13.Totals: 13 8-23 37.

DMA – Nevels 0 0-1 0, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Cross 0 1-2 1, Lankitus 0 0-1 0, Ferguson 1 0-1 2, Setting 1 0-0 2, Garvey 3 0-0 7, Winslow 2 0-0 4, Henry 1 0-0 2, Garbowski 6 0-0 16, Wolfe 3 2-2 8. Totals: 17 3-6 42.

3-Point Goals: NCS 3 (Mandoville, Morgan, S. Karr), DMA 3 (Garvey, Garbowski 2).

Hodgson 53, McKean 9

McKean 3 1 5 0 — 9 Hodgson 20 13 14 6 — 53

McKean – Williams 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 1-2 1, Height 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Laws 0 2-4 2, Hall 0 0-0 0, Commodore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 3-6 9.

Hodgson – Perkins-Jackson 7 2-2 18, Garnett 0 0-0 0, Ka. Braxton-Young 4 2-2 10, Farrell 3 0-0 6, Manigault 2 1-2 6, Chantel 1 0-0 2, Waters 0 0-0 0, Shaw 1 0-0 2, Baskerville 1 0-0 2, Henry-Butler 2 0-0 4, Harriott 0 1-2 1, Scythes 0 0-0 0, Griffin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 6-8 53.

3-Point Goals: HVT 2 (Perkins-Jackson)

Milford 61, Woodbridge 35

Woodbridge 7 9 7 12 — 35 Milford 18 15 13 15 — 61

Woodbridge – Eck 5 0-0 11, Nelson 3 0-2 8, Massey 0 0-2 0, Holden 2 2-4 6, Burhop 0 0-0 0, Sampson 1 0-2 2, Serpa 2 3-5 8. Totals: 13 5-15 35.

Milford – Bowe 5 1-3 11, Mifflin 3 0-0 6, Baker 5 2-4 15, Reynolds 2 2-8 6, Duffy 2 0-2 4, Donovan 1 0-0 2, Brittingham 6 0-0 17. Totals: 24 5-17 61.

3-Point Goals: WB 4 (Serpa, Eck, Nelson 2), MIL 8 (Brittingham 5, Baker 3).

Mount Pleasant 58, Middletown 29

Middletown 4 14 3 8 — 29 Mount Pleasant 12 15 19 12 — 58

Middletown – Williams 2 2-4 7, Patel 3 3-4 9, Jackson 2 5-6 9, Cooke 1 2-4 4. Totals: 8 12-19 29.

Mt.Pleasant – Jackson 4 1-2 9, Newson 7 3-6 17, Taylor 5 0-0 10, Burton 2 0-0 5, Smith 2 0-0 5, Obey 3 0-1 6, Wooten 1 0-0 2, Green 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 4-8 58.

3-Point Goals: MHS (Williams), MtP 2 (Smith, Burton)

St. Andrew’s 82, Sanford 15

Sanford 2 4 3 6 — 15 St. Andrew’s 30 20 22 10 — 82

Sanford – O. Tucker 7 2-4 18, Park-Lane 6 4-4 16, Pollich 5 4-6 14, Kubek 6 1-1 13, K. Tucker 4 0-5 8, Warren 2 1-2 6, Bescript 2 0-0 5, Bianchi 1 0-0 2, Fotakos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 12-22 82.

St. Andrews – Seeley 2 0-0 4, El-Baradie 1 0-0 2, Southerland 1 0-0 2, Pestcoe 0 2-2 2, Cameron 0 1-2 1, Mayo 1 0-0 2, Paton 1 0-0 2, Adams 0 0-0 0, Flynn 0 0-0 0, Sailer 0 0-0 0, Tong 0 0-0 0, Wu 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-4 15.

3-Point Goals: SAN 4 (O. Tucker 2, Bescript, Warren).

St. Georges 39, Christiana 27

Christiana 5 9 7 6 — 27 St. Georges 17 6 12 4 — 39

Christiana – Wilson 1 1-2 3, Davis 1 0-0 2, Rodgers 0 1-2 1, Gillespie 2 5-6 11, Brown 3 4-8 10, Iwu 0 0-1 0. Totals: 7 11-19 27.

St. Georges – Am. Washington 2 0-3 4, Brittingham 2 0-0 5, Watson 4 4-6 12, Escobar 1 0-2 2, Crafton 1 3-8 6, Williams 4 0-2 8, An. Washington 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 7-21 39.

3-Point Goals: CHR 2 (Gillespie 2), SG 2 (Brittingham, Crafton).

Ursuline 66, St. Mark’s 20

St. Mark’s 4 6 8 2 — 20 Ursuline 29 15 18 4 — 66

St. Marks – Alessandrini 0 0-0 0, Lorang 1 0-0 2, Loyce 0 0-0 0, Wolff 1 2-4 4, Langan 0 0-0 0, Schweizer 3 4-9 10, Dougherty 1 1-2 4, Carey 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 7-15 20.

Ursuline – Lewis 7 1-1 16, Connolly 4 0-0 9, Hendley 3 0-0 6, Mason 1 0-1 2, Gordy 2 1-2 5, L.Brown 2 0-0 4, Olmstead 0 4-4 4, Wulah 1 0-2 2, Rzucidlo 2 3-6 7, Olszewski 4 0-0 9, Cradler 0 0-0 0, Stovall 1 0-0 2, Grinnage-Cassidy 0 0-0 0, C.Brown 0 0-0 0, String 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 9-16 66.

3-Point Goals: UA 3 (Lewis,Connolly Olszewski), StM 1 (Dougherty).

BOYS SWIMMING

Charter of Wilm. 92, A.I. du Pont 57

200 Medley Relay – Charter – Cheng, Londono, Sontchi, Mroz – 2:02.41; 200 Freestyle – Mroz, CSW, 2:21.57; 200 Individual Medley – Cheng, CSW, 2:21.41; 50 Freestyle – von Fricken, CSW, 25.03; 100 Butterfly – Long, CSW, 59.65; 100 Freestyle – Teague, CSW, 54.72; 500 Freestyle – Long, CSW, 5:23.77; 200 Free Relay – Charter – Teoli, Buzdygon, Carp, Teague – 1:40.25; 100 Backstroke – Fresolone, AI, 1:11.40; 100 Breaststroke – Coyne, AI, 1:08.39; 400 Free Relay – AI – Kalafut Burcham Fresolone McDade – 4:26.29.

Caravel 97, William Penn 73

200 Medley Relay- Caravel – Hoch, Anderson, Marando, Elliott – 2:00.94; 200 Freestyle- S. Burg, WP, 2:10.48; 200 Individual Medley- Hoch, CA, 2:23.96; 50 Freestyle- Kashmir, WP, 25.53; 100 Butterfly- Marando, CA, 1:07.08; 100 Freestyle- Hoch, CA, 58.12; 500 Freestyle- Roach, WP, 6:33.94; 200 Free Relay- William Penn â€“ S. Burg, Sigmund, Dai, Kashner – 1:44.65; 100 Backstroke- S. Burg, WP, 1:05.66; 100 Breaststroke- Edwards, CA, 1:18.84; 400 Free Relay- William Penn – Sigmund, K. Burg. Kashner, S. Burg – 4:00.57.

Dover 87, Seaford 63

200 Medley Relay – Dover – Hallock, Kramer, Saxton, Straker – 1:58.96; 200 Freestyle – Saxton, D, 2:11.17; 200 Individual Medley – Gladding, SEA, 2:39.48; 50 Freestyle – Baine, SEA, 28.50; 100 Butterfly – Straker, D, 1:01.90; 100 Freestyle – Kramer, D, 58.32; 500 Freestyle – Saxton, D, 6:04.66; 200 Free Relay – Seaford – Baine, Drace, Norman, Gladding – 1:54.19; 100 Backstroke – Straker, D, 1:27.54;100 Breaststroke – Hallock, D, 1:18.09; 400 Free Relay – Dover – Hallock, Kramer, Saxton, Straker – 4:07.78. At West Sussex Boys & Girls Club.

Cape Henlopen 89, Indian River 81

200 Medley Relay – Indian River – McIntire, Banks, Shuart, J. Kohr – 1:48.61; 200 Freestyle – Banks, IR, 2:00.24; 200 Individual Medley – Shuart, IR, 2:20.12; 50 Freestyle – A. Hochrein, CH, 23.10; 100 Butterfly – Shuart, IR, 1:01.97; 100 Freestyle – A. Hochrein, CH, 50.89; 500 Freestyle – McIntire, IR, 5:28.07; 200 Free Relay- Cape Henlopen – Stancofski, Geppert, B. Hochrein, A. Hochrein – 1:37.95; 100 Backstroke – McIntire, IR, 1:01.68; 100 Breaststroke – Schrock, CH, 1:09.75; 400 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Bixler, Toback, B. Hochrein, A. Hochrein – 3:37.11. At Sussex YMCA.

Mount Pleasant 97, Dickinson 30

200 Medley Relay – Mt. Pleasant – Burk, Morken, E. Ciecko, Dennett – 1:53.40; 200 Freestyle – Burk, MtP, 2:00.77; 200 Individual Medley – E. Ciecko, MtP, 2:13.49; 50 Freestyle – J. Bufano, D, 24.18; 100 Butterfly – B. Ciecko, MtP, 59.56; 100 Freestyle – Morken, MtP, 52.92; 500 Freestyle – Suchyj, D, 5:33.38; 200 Free Relay – Mt. Pleasant – Bradley, Dennett, Mas, E. Ciecko – 1:42.61; 100 Backstroke – Morken, MtP, 1:06.54; 100 Breaststroke – B. Ciecko, MtP, 1:11.63; 400 Free Relay – Dickinson – Louie, Suchyj, S. Bufano, J. Bufano – 3:51.56. At P.S. DuPont.

Appoquinimink 95, Newark 75

200 Medley Relay – Newark – N. Coffing, Z. Coffing, McGay, Gidick 1:49.06; 200 Freestyle – N. Coffing, N, 2:01.41; 200 Individual Medley – Z. Coffing, N. 2:07.52; 50 Freestyle – McGay, N, 24.31; 100 Butterfly – Z. Coffing, N, 59.72; 100 Freestyle – N. Coffing, N, 51.84; 500 Freestyle – Zuspann, A, 5:44.52; 200 Free Relay – Appoquinimink – Miller, Zuspann, Candy, Dawson – 1:44.66; 100 Backstroke – Parthemore, A, 1:06.65; 100 Breaststroke – Candy, A, 1:09.15; 400 Free Relay – Newark – Z. Coffing, N. Coffing, Smith, McGay – 3:37.84. At Glasgow HS.

McKean 57, Christiana 23

200 Medley Relay – McKean – Archer, Franklin, Japa, Lopez – 2:24.86; 200 Freestyle – Archer, McK, 2:51.73; 50 Freestyle – Lopez, McK, 27.50; 100 Butterfly – Japa, McK, 1:27.36; 100 Freestyle – Lopez, McK, 1:06.15; 500 Freestyle – Franklin, McK, 8:06.10; 200 Free Relay – McKean, Holmes, Van Camp, Archer, Japa – 2:07.89; 100 Backstroke – Archer, McK, 1:46.41; 100 Breaststroke – Franklin, McK, 1:21.83; 400 Free Relay – McK, Japa, Holmes, Franklin, Lopez – 5:27.57. At Glasgow HS.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Charter of Wilm. 95, A.I. du Pont 62

200 Medley Relay – Charter – Barbieri, Longenecker, Reeves, M. Sheats – 2:05.18; 200 Freestyle – Barbieri, CSW, 2:12.75; 200 Individual Medley – Green, CSW, 2:30.56; 50 Freestyle – McCormick, CSW, 26.41; 100 Butterfly – Raden, CSW, 1:05.69; 100 Freestyle – Smith, CSW, 1:01.03; 500 Freestyle – Green, CSW, 5:46.25; 200 Free Relay – Charter – Bye, Zlupko, Thomas, Klabunde – 1:57.86; 100 Backstroke – Peden, AI, 1:09.47; 100 Breaststroke – Mason, AI, 1:32.22; 400 Free Relay – AI – Dooley, Machado, Pritchett, Weyl – 4:40.00.

Caravel 93, William Penn 77

200 Medley Relay – Caravel – Ladzinski, C. Sheridan, Tyler, Staman – 2:12.08; 200 Freestyle – Latchford, WP, 2:22.24; 200 Individual Medley – Tompkins, WP, 2:42.73; 50 Freestyle – Tyler, CA, 26.40; 100 Butterfly – Tyler, CA, 1:05.14; 100 Freestyle – Latchford, WP, 1:04.47; 500 Freestyle – Ladzinski, WP, 6:37.02; 200 Free Relay – Caravel – Li, B. Sheridan, C. Sheridan, Tyler – 1:57.90; 100 Backstroke – Ladzinski, CA, 1:16.49; 100 Breaststroke – C. Sheridan, CA, 1:23.27; 400 Free Relay – William Penn – Tompkins, Barnett, Getchell, Latchford – 4:31.25.

Dover 121, Seaford 39

200 Medley Relay – Dover – Barnes, Bruce, Stead, Stevenson – 2:13.63; 200 Freestyle – Gast, D, 2:33.65; 200 Individual Medley – Barnes, D, 2:27.57; 50 Freestyle – Stevenson, D, 28.32; 100 Butterfly – Barnes, D, 1:14.07; 100 Freestyle – Steed, D, 1:04.04; 500 Freestyle – Cotten, SEA, 5:46.82; 200 Free Relay – Dover – Bruce, Edmonds, Gast, Kirby – 2:07.14; 100 Backstroke – Stevenson, D, 1:13.46; 100 Breaststroke – Whitney, D, 1:27.39; 400 Free Relay – Dover – Barnes, Steed, Gast, Stevenson – 4:29.34. At West Sussex Boys and Girls Club.

Cape Henlopen 128, Indian River 41

200 Medley Relay – Cape Henlopen – McGreevy, Hyde, Nigh-Johnson, Caldwell – 2:05.98; 200 Freestyle – Weeks, CH, 2:06.81; 200 Individual Medley – Hyde, CH, 2:22.63; 50 Freestyle – Nigh-Johnson, CH, 27.14; 100 Butterfly – Nigh-Johnson, CH, 1:03.70; 100 Freestyle – Weeks, CH, 57.70; 500 Freestyle – McGreevy, CH, 6:16.27; 200 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Hyde, Caldwell, Nigh-Johnson, Weeks – 1:51.75; 100 Backstroke – Rambo, CH, 1:06.18; 100 Breaststroke – Hyde, CH, 1:16.66; 400 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – McGreevy, Warner, Buchwald, Rambo – 4:30.16. At Sussex YMCA.

Mount Pleasant 108, Dickinson 47

200 Medley Relay – Mt. Pleasant – Rhodunda, Falstad, McCloskey, Wright – 2:10.83; 200 Freestyle – McCloskey, MtP, 2:20.38; 200 Individual Medley – Falstad, MtP, 2:36.45; 50 Freestyle – Wright, MtP, 28.60; 100 Butterfly – Rhodunda, MtP, 1:11.24; 100 Freestyle – Zheng, MtP, 1:03.07; 500 Freestyle – Adler, MtP, 6:57.19; 200 Free Relay – Mt. Pleasant – Wright, McCloskey, Falstad, Rhodunda – 1:58.15; 100 Backstroke – Rhodunda, MtP, 1:15.34; 100 Breaststroke – Dillworth, D, 1:39.88; 400 Free Relay – Mt. Pleasant – Adler, Pullig, Mullan, Looney – 5:00.18. At P.S. DuPont.

Appoquinimink 103, Newark 62

200 Medley Relay – Appoquinimink – Forman, McNatt, Newton, DeIonno – 2:05.52; 200 Freestyle – Bittner, A, 2:10.81; 200 Individual Medley – Newton, A, 2:29.40; 50 Freestyle – Forman, A, 27.46; 100 Butterfly – Forman, A, 1:06.91; 100 Freestyle – DeIonno, A, 59.03; 500 Freestyle – Talley, N, 6:33.97; 200 Free Relay – Appoquinimink – McNatt, Morris, Dolan, Bittner – 1:55.11; 100 Backstroke – DeIonno, A, 1:04.24; 100 Breaststroke – Dolan, A, 1:26.86; 400 Free Relay – Newark – William, Griffin, Talley, O’Quinn – 4:32.30. At Glasgow HS.

McKean 70, Christiana 51

200 Medley Relay – McKean – Miller, L. Frazier, J. Frazier, Page – 2:28.93; 200 Freestyle – Ingram, McK, 2:50.32; 200 Individual Medley – L. Frazier, McK, 2:55.27; 50 Freestyle – J. Frazier, McK, 28.87; 100 Butterfly: Vedolla-Moralies, McK, 1:44.42; 100 Freestyle – J. Frazier, McK, 1:05.44; 500 Freestyle – Ingram, McK, 7:19.52; 200 Free Relay – McKean – Miller, Page, L. Frazier, J. Frazier, 2:09.62; 100 Backstroke – Miller, McK, 1:13.18; 100 Breaststroke – L. Frazier, McK, 1:21.68; 400 Free Relay – McKean – Ingram, Page, Vedolla-Moralies, Donohue – 4:58.74. At Glasgow HS.

WRESTLING

Wilm. Friends 36, Tower Hill 28

106 – Double forfeit; 113 – Munch, WFS won by forfeit 120 – Hinderhofer, WFS won by forfeit; 126 – Vaddi, TH dec. Tyler 10-4; 132 – Coons, WFS dec. Bayden 1-0; 138 – Chenault, WFS dec. Hughes 6-4; 145 – Cercena, TH won by forfeit; 152 – Gianfarcaro, TH maj. dec. Jaworski 11-3; 160 – Sotiropolous, WFS fall Hickey 1:55; 170 – H. Quimby, TH dec. Jiang 7-1; 182 – Blackwell, WFS fall Brown 2:27; 195 – Gallagher, TH fall Crock 1:40; 220 – Denney, WFS fall C. Quimby 1:59