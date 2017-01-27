Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Wrestling

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appoquinimink 71, Charter of Wilm. 50

Appoquinimink

22

16

18

15

71

Charter of Wilm.

10

13

15

12

50

Brandywine 72, Dickinson 69

Brandywine

22

11

13

26

72

Dickinson

13

15

18

23

69

Brandywine – Needs 0 0-0 0, Hunt 4 4-5 14, Glover 1 4-7 6, Chambers 8 8-10 27, Sharif 6 6-8 18, Coleman 0 0-1 0, Pinkney 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 0-0 4, Miller 1 1-2 3. Totals: 22 23-33 72.

Dickinson – Muhammed 4 3-3 13, Lawhorne 3 0-0 6, Stewart 4 2-2 11, Hunter 5 0-0 10, Tanner 8 5-6 21, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Pressley 1 0-0 2, Price 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 10-11 69.

3-Point Goals: B 5 (Cahmbers 3, Hunt 2), D 3 (Muhammed 2, Stewart).

Indian River 67, Delmar 64

Delmar

20

10

11

16

7

64

Indian River

16

14

11

16

10

67

Delmar – Lumpkin-Beale 4 3-4 11, Majors 1 1-2 3, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Rider 1 2-4 4, Spence 0 0-2 0 Trader 1 4-6 6, Covington 4 0-2 8, Schuyler 5 6-8 16, Parker 3 5-8 14. Totals: 20 21-36 64.

Indian River – Custis 6 1-4 13, Felton 6 6-9 21, Morris 2 3-8 7, Mumford 2 6-10 13, Bratton 5 1-4 11 Waples 1 0-0 2.Totals: 22 17-35 67.

3-Point Goals: IR 2 (Felton, Mumford), DEL 1 (Parker)

Mount Pleasant 66, Middletown 41

Mount Pleasant

13

12

15

26

66

Middletown

11

4

11

15

41

Mt. Pleasant – Smith 0 0-0 0, Ali 6 1-3 14, Taylor 3 0-0 6, Hodges 4 1-2 10, Backus 2 1-1 5, Cole 0 0-0 0, Miles 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Butcher 0 0-0 0, Fetlow 2 0-1 4, Powell 0 0-0 0, McCready 0 0-0 0, Cramer 5 7-8 17, Sneh 2 2-4 6. Totals 26 12-20 66.

Middletown – Glover 1 0-1 2, Pinkett 4 4-5 13, Willoughly 0 0-0 0, Henderson 0 0-0 0, Colon 1 0-0 3, Edelin 3 1-2 9, Woodard 1 0-0 2, Morrow 1 0-0 3, Uite 0 0-0 0, Gray-Murray 2 0-0 6, Smith 0 0-0 0, Bruno 1 0-0 3, Sutton 0 0-0 0, Semoelle 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 41.

3-Point Goals: MtP 2 (Ali, Hodges), MID 8 (Pinkett, Colon, Edelin 2, Morrow, Gray-Murray 2, Bruno).

Newark 71, Concord 59

Concord

16

9

14

20

59

Newark

10

24

19

18

71

Concord – Ilodique 1 0-0 3, Neal 2 0-0 5, Smith 0 1-2 1, Smith 3 1-2 7, Davis 4 0-0 12, McHugh 7 0-0 17, Boyer 1 0-0 2, Arrabel 4 0-0 12. Totals: 22 2-4 59.

Newark – Byrd 3 8-9 15, Turner 2 3-6 7, Marshall 4 0-2 8, McCants 2 5-5 9, Carter 2 0-0 4, Hodges 0 0-2 0, Sharpe 7 7-9 26, Booker 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 25-35 71.

3-Point Goals: C 13 (Davis 4, Arrabel 4, McHugh 3, Ilodique, Neal), N 4 (Sharpe 3, Byrd)

Hodgson 75, McKean 39

Hodgson

20

14

27

14

75

McKean

16

4

13

6

39

Hodgson – Tucker 3 0-0 7, Stanford 2 1-2 6, Williams 6 0-1 12, Galloway 4 0-0 10, Smith 2 0-0 4, Stansbury 8 0-2 16, Hurst 0 0-0 0, Grinnage 7 5-6 19, Holloman 0 0-0 0, Doran 0 0-0 0, Flowers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 7-14 73.

McKean – Fields 3 0-0 6, Davis 1 0-0 2, Lofland 7 4-7 19, Brady 2 0-0 5, Roan 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 4-8 39.

3-Point Goals: HVT 6 (Galloway 2, Stansbury 2, Stanford, Tucker) M 1 (Brady)

Wilm. Friends 52, Tower Hill 23

Wilm. Friends

9

12

13

18

52

Tower Hill

7

9

5

2

23

Wilmington Friends – Beneck 1 2-3 4, McAbee 0 1-2 1, Perkins 7 7-9 21, Farley 3 1-2 10, Beskrine 0 0-2 0, Aldridge 2 0-0 4, Okolo 4 0-0 8, Adebi 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 11-18 52.

Tower Hill – Boyd 1 1-2 4, Allen 1 2-4 5, Nitsche 4 7-11 15, Gilbert 2 1-2 5, Malik 1 0-0 2, Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 11-19 33.

3-Point Goals: WFS 1 (Farley), TH 2 (Boyd, Allen).

William Penn 60, A.I. du Pont 40

A.I. du Pont

7

13

12

8

40

William Penn

15

5

18

22

60

AI duPont – Comegar 2 0-0 4, Inge 8 4-6 24, Dantley 0 1-2 1, Bailey 2 0-0 4, Wilmore 0 0-0 0, Guthrie 1 0-0 2, Oyekan 0 1-2 1, Potts 0 3-4 3, Ortega 0 0-1 0, Bates 0 0-1 0, Bell 1 0-0 2, Kinard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-14 40.

William Penn – Cochran 1 2-2 4, Crumel 3 3-4 10, King 1 6-6 8, Wall 4 10-12 19, Bowling 1 2-3 4, Rynkowski 0 0-0 0, Harding 3 0-0 7, Riley 0 0-0 0, Macelree 0 0-0 0, Bateman 2 3-4 8. Totals: 15 26-31 60.

3-Point Goals: AI 4 (Inge), WP 4 (Crumel, Wall, Harding, Bateman).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A.I. du Pont 68, William Penn 33

William Penn

10

7

9

7

33

A.I. du Pont

20

11

19

18

68

William Penn: Sykes 3 0-0 6, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Behornar 3 2-2 8, Mitchell 3 1-2 8, Yarbray 3 1-2 7, Minor 0 0-2 0, King 0 0-0 0, Noel 1 0-0 2, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-8 33.

A.I. DuPont: Runco 5 2-2 14, Ferrell 1 0-0 2, Griffin 5 3-4 15, Ward-Mayo 10 4-5 25, Wilson 4 0-2 8, MacDonald 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 9-13 68.

3-point goals: WP 1 (Mitchell), AI 5 (Runco 2, Griffin 2, Ward-Mayo).

Concord 76, Newark 57

Newark

11

13

18

15

57

Concord

19

21

19

17

76

Delcastle 61, D.A.P.S.S. 9

Delcastle

21

16

14

10

61

D.A.P.S.S.

0

3

6

0

9

DAPSS – Adams 3 0-0 6, Negron 0 0-2 0, Sotelo 0 0-0 0, Salazar 1 0-1 3, Hannes 0 0-0 0, Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0-3 9.

Delcastle – Green 1 0-0 2, Lancaster 7 2-5 16, Pittman 2 0-0 4, Milam 0 0-0 0, Ortiz 5 0-1 11, Matos 6 2-2 14, Coston 1 2-3 4, Tjaden-Smith 5 0-0 10, Morales 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 6-11 61.

3-Point Goals: DAPSS 1 (Salazar), DEL 1 (Ortiz).

DMA 42, Newark Charter 37

Newark Charter

8

2

13

14

37

DMA

14

9

18

1

42

Newark Charter – Mandoville 1 0-0 3, Porter 0 0-0 0, Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ferris 0 0-0 0, Morgan 2 2-8 7, Ansan 5 4-12 14, M. Karr 0 0-0 0, S. Karr 5 2-2 13.Totals: 13 8-23 37.

DMA – Nevels 0 0-1 0, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Cross 0 1-2 1, Lankitus 0 0-1 0, Ferguson 1 0-1 2, Setting 1 0-0 2, Garvey 3 0-0 7, Winslow 2 0-0 4, Henry 1 0-0 2, Garbowski 6 0-0 16, Wolfe 3 2-2 8. Totals: 17 3-6 42.

3-Point Goals: NCS 3 (Mandoville, Morgan, S. Karr), DMA 3 (Garvey, Garbowski 2).

Hodgson 53, McKean 9

McKean

3

1

5

0

9

Hodgson

20

13

14

6

53

McKean – Williams 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 1-2 1, Height 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Laws 0 2-4 2, Hall 0 0-0 0, Commodore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 3-6 9.

Hodgson – Perkins-Jackson 7 2-2 18, Garnett 0 0-0 0, Ka. Braxton-Young 4 2-2 10, Farrell 3 0-0 6, Manigault 2 1-2 6, Chantel 1 0-0 2, Waters 0 0-0 0, Shaw 1 0-0 2, Baskerville 1 0-0 2, Henry-Butler 2 0-0 4, Harriott 0 1-2 1, Scythes 0 0-0 0, Griffin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 6-8 53.

3-Point Goals: HVT 2 (Perkins-Jackson)

Milford 61, Woodbridge 35

Woodbridge

7

9

7

12

35

Milford

18

15

13

15

61

Woodbridge – Eck 5 0-0 11, Nelson 3 0-2 8, Massey 0 0-2 0, Holden 2 2-4 6, Burhop 0 0-0 0, Sampson 1 0-2 2, Serpa 2 3-5 8. Totals: 13 5-15 35.

Milford – Bowe 5 1-3 11, Mifflin 3 0-0 6, Baker 5 2-4 15, Reynolds 2 2-8 6, Duffy 2 0-2 4, Donovan 1 0-0 2, Brittingham 6 0-0 17. Totals: 24 5-17 61.

3-Point Goals: WB 4 (Serpa, Eck, Nelson 2), MIL 8 (Brittingham 5, Baker 3).

Mount Pleasant 58, Middletown 29

Middletown

4

14

3

8

29

Mount Pleasant

12

15

19

12

58

Middletown – Williams 2 2-4 7, Patel 3 3-4 9, Jackson 2 5-6 9, Cooke 1 2-4 4. Totals: 8 12-19 29.

Mt.Pleasant – Jackson 4 1-2 9, Newson 7 3-6 17, Taylor 5 0-0 10, Burton 2 0-0 5, Smith 2 0-0 5, Obey 3 0-1 6, Wooten 1 0-0 2, Green 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 4-8 58.

3-Point Goals: MHS (Williams), MtP 2 (Smith, Burton)

St. Andrew’s 82, Sanford 15

Sanford

2

4

3

6

15

St. Andrew’s

30

20

22

10

82

Sanford – O. Tucker 7 2-4 18, Park-Lane 6 4-4 16, Pollich 5 4-6 14, Kubek 6 1-1 13, K. Tucker 4 0-5 8, Warren 2 1-2 6, Bescript 2 0-0 5, Bianchi 1 0-0 2, Fotakos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 12-22 82.

St. Andrews – Seeley 2 0-0 4, El-Baradie 1 0-0 2, Southerland 1 0-0 2, Pestcoe 0 2-2 2, Cameron 0 1-2 1, Mayo 1 0-0 2, Paton 1 0-0 2, Adams 0 0-0 0, Flynn 0 0-0 0, Sailer 0 0-0 0, Tong 0 0-0 0, Wu 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-4 15.

3-Point Goals: SAN 4 (O. Tucker 2, Bescript, Warren).

St. Georges 39, Christiana 27

Christiana

5

9

7

6

27

St. Georges

17

6

12

4

39

Christiana – Wilson 1 1-2 3, Davis 1 0-0 2, Rodgers 0 1-2 1, Gillespie 2 5-6 11, Brown 3 4-8 10, Iwu 0 0-1 0. Totals: 7 11-19 27.

St. Georges – Am. Washington 2 0-3 4, Brittingham 2 0-0 5, Watson 4 4-6 12, Escobar 1 0-2 2, Crafton 1 3-8 6, Williams 4 0-2 8, An. Washington 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 7-21 39.

3-Point Goals: CHR 2 (Gillespie 2), SG 2 (Brittingham, Crafton).

Ursuline 66, St. Mark’s 20

St. Mark’s

4

6

8

2

20

Ursuline

29

15

18

4

66

St. Marks – Alessandrini 0 0-0 0, Lorang 1 0-0 2, Loyce 0 0-0 0, Wolff 1 2-4 4, Langan 0 0-0 0, Schweizer 3 4-9 10, Dougherty 1 1-2 4, Carey 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 7-15 20.

Ursuline – Lewis 7 1-1 16, Connolly 4 0-0 9, Hendley 3 0-0 6, Mason 1 0-1 2, Gordy 2 1-2 5, L.Brown 2 0-0 4, Olmstead 0 4-4 4, Wulah 1 0-2 2, Rzucidlo 2 3-6 7, Olszewski 4 0-0 9, Cradler 0 0-0 0, Stovall 1 0-0 2, Grinnage-Cassidy 0 0-0 0, C.Brown 0 0-0 0, String 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 9-16 66.

3-Point Goals: UA 3 (Lewis,Connolly Olszewski), StM 1 (Dougherty).

BOYS SWIMMING

Charter of Wilm. 92, A.I. du Pont 57

200 Medley Relay – Charter – Cheng, Londono, Sontchi, Mroz – 2:02.41; 200 Freestyle – Mroz, CSW, 2:21.57; 200 Individual Medley – Cheng, CSW, 2:21.41; 50 Freestyle – von Fricken, CSW, 25.03; 100 Butterfly – Long, CSW, 59.65; 100 Freestyle – Teague, CSW, 54.72; 500 Freestyle – Long, CSW, 5:23.77; 200 Free Relay – Charter – Teoli, Buzdygon, Carp, Teague – 1:40.25; 100 Backstroke – Fresolone, AI, 1:11.40; 100 Breaststroke – Coyne, AI, 1:08.39; 400 Free Relay – AI – Kalafut Burcham Fresolone McDade – 4:26.29.

Caravel 97, William Penn 73

200 Medley Relay- Caravel – Hoch, Anderson, Marando, Elliott – 2:00.94; 200 Freestyle- S. Burg, WP, 2:10.48; 200 Individual Medley- Hoch, CA, 2:23.96; 50 Freestyle- Kashmir, WP, 25.53; 100 Butterfly- Marando, CA, 1:07.08; 100 Freestyle- Hoch, CA, 58.12; 500 Freestyle- Roach, WP, 6:33.94; 200 Free Relay- William Penn â€“ S. Burg, Sigmund, Dai, Kashner – 1:44.65; 100 Backstroke- S. Burg, WP, 1:05.66; 100 Breaststroke- Edwards, CA, 1:18.84; 400 Free Relay- William Penn – Sigmund, K. Burg. Kashner, S. Burg – 4:00.57.

Dover 87, Seaford 63

200 Medley Relay – Dover – Hallock, Kramer, Saxton, Straker – 1:58.96; 200 Freestyle – Saxton, D, 2:11.17; 200 Individual Medley – Gladding, SEA, 2:39.48; 50 Freestyle – Baine, SEA, 28.50; 100 Butterfly – Straker, D, 1:01.90; 100 Freestyle – Kramer, D, 58.32; 500 Freestyle – Saxton, D, 6:04.66; 200 Free Relay – Seaford – Baine, Drace, Norman, Gladding – 1:54.19; 100 Backstroke – Straker, D, 1:27.54;100 Breaststroke – Hallock, D, 1:18.09; 400 Free Relay – Dover – Hallock, Kramer, Saxton, Straker – 4:07.78. At West Sussex Boys & Girls Club.

Cape Henlopen 89, Indian River 81

200 Medley Relay – Indian River – McIntire, Banks, Shuart, J. Kohr – 1:48.61; 200 Freestyle – Banks, IR, 2:00.24; 200 Individual Medley – Shuart, IR, 2:20.12; 50 Freestyle – A. Hochrein, CH, 23.10; 100 Butterfly – Shuart, IR, 1:01.97; 100 Freestyle – A. Hochrein, CH, 50.89; 500 Freestyle – McIntire, IR, 5:28.07; 200 Free Relay- Cape Henlopen – Stancofski, Geppert, B. Hochrein, A. Hochrein – 1:37.95; 100 Backstroke – McIntire, IR, 1:01.68; 100 Breaststroke – Schrock, CH, 1:09.75; 400 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Bixler, Toback, B. Hochrein, A. Hochrein – 3:37.11. At Sussex YMCA.

Mount Pleasant 97, Dickinson 30

200 Medley Relay – Mt. Pleasant – Burk, Morken, E. Ciecko, Dennett – 1:53.40; 200 Freestyle – Burk, MtP, 2:00.77; 200 Individual Medley – E. Ciecko, MtP, 2:13.49; 50 Freestyle – J. Bufano, D, 24.18; 100 Butterfly – B. Ciecko, MtP, 59.56; 100 Freestyle – Morken, MtP, 52.92; 500 Freestyle – Suchyj, D, 5:33.38; 200 Free Relay – Mt. Pleasant – Bradley, Dennett, Mas, E. Ciecko – 1:42.61; 100 Backstroke – Morken, MtP, 1:06.54; 100 Breaststroke – B. Ciecko, MtP, 1:11.63; 400 Free Relay – Dickinson – Louie, Suchyj, S. Bufano, J. Bufano – 3:51.56. At P.S. DuPont.

Appoquinimink 95, Newark 75

200 Medley Relay – Newark – N. Coffing, Z. Coffing, McGay, Gidick 1:49.06; 200 Freestyle – N. Coffing, N, 2:01.41; 200 Individual Medley – Z. Coffing, N. 2:07.52; 50 Freestyle – McGay, N, 24.31; 100 Butterfly – Z. Coffing, N, 59.72; 100 Freestyle – N. Coffing, N, 51.84; 500 Freestyle – Zuspann, A, 5:44.52; 200 Free Relay – Appoquinimink – Miller, Zuspann, Candy, Dawson – 1:44.66; 100 Backstroke – Parthemore, A, 1:06.65; 100 Breaststroke – Candy, A, 1:09.15; 400 Free Relay – Newark – Z. Coffing, N. Coffing, Smith, McGay – 3:37.84. At Glasgow HS.

McKean 57, Christiana 23

200 Medley Relay – McKean – Archer, Franklin, Japa, Lopez – 2:24.86; 200 Freestyle – Archer, McK, 2:51.73; 50 Freestyle – Lopez, McK, 27.50; 100 Butterfly – Japa, McK, 1:27.36; 100 Freestyle – Lopez, McK, 1:06.15; 500 Freestyle – Franklin, McK, 8:06.10; 200 Free Relay – McKean, Holmes, Van Camp, Archer, Japa – 2:07.89; 100 Backstroke – Archer, McK, 1:46.41; 100 Breaststroke – Franklin, McK, 1:21.83; 400 Free Relay – McK, Japa, Holmes, Franklin, Lopez – 5:27.57. At Glasgow HS.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Charter of Wilm. 95, A.I. du Pont 62

200 Medley Relay – Charter – Barbieri, Longenecker, Reeves, M. Sheats – 2:05.18; 200 Freestyle – Barbieri, CSW, 2:12.75; 200 Individual Medley – Green, CSW, 2:30.56; 50 Freestyle – McCormick, CSW, 26.41; 100 Butterfly – Raden, CSW, 1:05.69; 100 Freestyle – Smith, CSW, 1:01.03; 500 Freestyle – Green, CSW, 5:46.25; 200 Free Relay – Charter – Bye, Zlupko, Thomas, Klabunde – 1:57.86; 100 Backstroke – Peden, AI, 1:09.47; 100 Breaststroke – Mason, AI, 1:32.22; 400 Free Relay – AI – Dooley, Machado, Pritchett, Weyl – 4:40.00.

Caravel 93, William Penn 77

200 Medley Relay – Caravel – Ladzinski, C. Sheridan, Tyler, Staman – 2:12.08; 200 Freestyle – Latchford, WP, 2:22.24; 200 Individual Medley – Tompkins, WP, 2:42.73; 50 Freestyle – Tyler, CA, 26.40; 100 Butterfly – Tyler, CA, 1:05.14; 100 Freestyle – Latchford, WP, 1:04.47; 500 Freestyle – Ladzinski, WP, 6:37.02; 200 Free Relay – Caravel – Li, B. Sheridan, C. Sheridan, Tyler – 1:57.90; 100 Backstroke – Ladzinski, CA, 1:16.49; 100 Breaststroke – C. Sheridan, CA, 1:23.27; 400 Free Relay – William Penn – Tompkins, Barnett, Getchell, Latchford – 4:31.25.

Dover 121, Seaford 39

200 Medley Relay – Dover – Barnes, Bruce, Stead, Stevenson – 2:13.63; 200 Freestyle – Gast, D, 2:33.65; 200 Individual Medley – Barnes, D, 2:27.57; 50 Freestyle – Stevenson, D, 28.32; 100 Butterfly – Barnes, D, 1:14.07; 100 Freestyle – Steed, D, 1:04.04; 500 Freestyle – Cotten, SEA, 5:46.82; 200 Free Relay – Dover – Bruce, Edmonds, Gast, Kirby – 2:07.14; 100 Backstroke – Stevenson, D, 1:13.46; 100 Breaststroke – Whitney, D, 1:27.39; 400 Free Relay – Dover – Barnes, Steed, Gast, Stevenson – 4:29.34. At West Sussex Boys and Girls Club.

Cape Henlopen 128, Indian River 41

200 Medley Relay – Cape Henlopen – McGreevy, Hyde, Nigh-Johnson, Caldwell – 2:05.98; 200 Freestyle – Weeks, CH, 2:06.81; 200 Individual Medley – Hyde, CH, 2:22.63; 50 Freestyle – Nigh-Johnson, CH, 27.14; 100 Butterfly – Nigh-Johnson, CH, 1:03.70; 100 Freestyle – Weeks, CH, 57.70; 500 Freestyle – McGreevy, CH, 6:16.27; 200 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Hyde, Caldwell, Nigh-Johnson, Weeks – 1:51.75; 100 Backstroke – Rambo, CH, 1:06.18; 100 Breaststroke – Hyde, CH, 1:16.66; 400 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – McGreevy, Warner, Buchwald, Rambo – 4:30.16. At Sussex YMCA.

Mount Pleasant 108, Dickinson 47

200 Medley Relay – Mt. Pleasant – Rhodunda, Falstad, McCloskey, Wright – 2:10.83; 200 Freestyle – McCloskey, MtP, 2:20.38; 200 Individual Medley – Falstad, MtP, 2:36.45; 50 Freestyle – Wright, MtP, 28.60; 100 Butterfly – Rhodunda, MtP, 1:11.24; 100 Freestyle – Zheng, MtP, 1:03.07; 500 Freestyle – Adler, MtP, 6:57.19; 200 Free Relay – Mt. Pleasant – Wright, McCloskey, Falstad, Rhodunda – 1:58.15; 100 Backstroke – Rhodunda, MtP, 1:15.34; 100 Breaststroke – Dillworth, D, 1:39.88; 400 Free Relay – Mt. Pleasant – Adler, Pullig, Mullan, Looney – 5:00.18. At P.S. DuPont.

Appoquinimink 103, Newark 62

200 Medley Relay – Appoquinimink – Forman, McNatt, Newton, DeIonno – 2:05.52; 200 Freestyle – Bittner, A, 2:10.81; 200 Individual Medley – Newton, A, 2:29.40; 50 Freestyle – Forman, A, 27.46; 100 Butterfly – Forman, A, 1:06.91; 100 Freestyle – DeIonno, A, 59.03; 500 Freestyle – Talley, N, 6:33.97; 200 Free Relay – Appoquinimink – McNatt, Morris, Dolan, Bittner – 1:55.11; 100 Backstroke – DeIonno, A, 1:04.24; 100 Breaststroke – Dolan, A, 1:26.86; 400 Free Relay – Newark – William, Griffin, Talley, O’Quinn – 4:32.30. At Glasgow HS.

McKean 70, Christiana 51

200 Medley Relay – McKean – Miller, L. Frazier, J. Frazier, Page – 2:28.93; 200 Freestyle – Ingram, McK, 2:50.32; 200 Individual Medley – L. Frazier, McK, 2:55.27; 50 Freestyle – J. Frazier, McK, 28.87; 100 Butterfly: Vedolla-Moralies, McK, 1:44.42; 100 Freestyle – J. Frazier, McK, 1:05.44; 500 Freestyle – Ingram, McK, 7:19.52; 200 Free Relay – McKean – Miller, Page, L. Frazier, J. Frazier, 2:09.62; 100 Backstroke – Miller, McK, 1:13.18; 100 Breaststroke – L. Frazier, McK, 1:21.68; 400 Free Relay – McKean – Ingram, Page, Vedolla-Moralies, Donohue – 4:58.74. At Glasgow HS.

WRESTLING

Wilm. Friends 36, Tower Hill 28

106 – Double forfeit; 113 – Munch, WFS won by forfeit 120 – Hinderhofer, WFS won by forfeit; 126 – Vaddi, TH dec. Tyler 10-4; 132 – Coons, WFS dec. Bayden 1-0; 138 – Chenault, WFS dec. Hughes 6-4; 145 – Cercena, TH won by forfeit; 152 – Gianfarcaro, TH maj. dec. Jaworski 11-3; 160 – Sotiropolous, WFS fall Hickey 1:55; 170 – H. Quimby, TH dec. Jiang 7-1; 182 – Blackwell, WFS fall Brown 2:27; 195 – Gallagher, TH fall Crock 1:40; 220 – Denney, WFS fall C. Quimby 1:59

, , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News