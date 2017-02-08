HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

A.I. du Pont 67, Concord 52

Concord 11 16 12 13 — 52 A.I. du Pont 14 18 14 21 — 67

Concord – Ilodique 2 0-0 4, Arrabale 4 0-0 11, Neal 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 3, Lawrence 1 0-2 2, Davis 1 2-2 5, McHugh 8 1-2 17, Boyer 2 0-0 6. Totals: 19 3-6 52.

AI duPont – Comeger 3 3-3 9, Inge 8 3-4 24, Guthrie 2 0-0 4, Oyekan 0 1-2 1, Dantley 8 3-3 19, Potts 0 0-0 0, Bailey 2 0-0 4, Gulotti 0 0-0 0, Ortega 2 2-2 6, Wilmore 0 0-0 0, Bates 0 0-0 0, Bell 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 12-13 67.

3-Point Goals: C 9 (Arrabale 3, McHugh 2, Boyer 2, Smith), AI 5 (Inge)

Indian River 54, Milford 47

Milford 16 12 12 7 — 47 Indian River 9 17 11 17 — 54

Milford – Bowman 0 0-0 3, Riddick 2 0-0 7, Sampson 6 1-1 19, Turner 2 0-0 4, Shockley 0 0-0 3, Chandler 0 0-2 0, Murray 3 5-7 11.Totals: 13 6-10 47.

Indian River – Custis 5 1-2 11, Felton 5 5-9 15, Mumford 2 0-0 4, Dibuo 2 3-4 7, Bratton 4 0-2 8, Chandler 2 1-2 5, Jones 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 10-19 54.

3-Point Goals: MIL 5 (Shockley, Sampson 2, Riddick, Bowman).

Laurel 53, Delmar 38

Delmar 8 11 7 12 — 38 Laurel 9 11 17 16 — 53

Delmar – Lumpkin-Beale 3 1-2 7, Majors 1 0-4 3, Nelson 0 0-0-0, Rider 1 0-0 2, Trader 0 1-2 1, Covington 1 0-0-2, McKnight 0 0-0 0, Dennard 0 0-0 0, Schuyler 2 2-5-6, Roberts 0 0-0 0, Parker 7 3-7 17. Totals: 14 7-20 38.

Laurel – Gustin 5 0-4 10, X.Williams 0 0-0 0, Garrison 1 0-1 2, Pilot 2 0-2 4, Hitchens 3 0-0 6, Johnson 0 0-1 0, Minton 0 0-0 0, K.Williams 2 2-2 6, Faulk 5 2-4 20, Ulyssses 2 1-4 5. Totals: 18 5-18 53

3-Point Goals: L 2 (Faulk), DEL 1 (Majors).

Middletown 57, Delcastle 51

Delcastle 14 14 7 7 9 — 51 Middletown 14 10 11 7 15 — 57

Delcastle – Miller 2 5-9 9 Bryant 7 2-2 17 Smith 3 1-3 7 Spurlock 4 0-0 9 Olowere 0 2-2 2 Doss 1 1-2 3 Ofori 2 0-5 4 Cale 0 0-0 0 Phillips 0 0-0 0. Totals:19 11-23 51.

Middletown – Glover 0 0-0 0 Willoughby 1 2-2 4 Wilkins 8 7-15 26 Henderson 2 2-4 6 Colon 0 0-0 0 Morrow 1 0-0 2 Kite 1 1-2 3 Gray-Murray 2 0-0 2 Smith 1 0-0 2 Bruno 0 0-0 0 Semonelle 0 0-0 0 Pinkett 2 6-9 11. Totals:18 18-32 58.

3-Point Goals: DEL 2 (Bryant, Spurlock), MID 4 (Wilkins 3, Pinkett)

Newark 69, Appoquinimink 61

Appoquinimink 16 10 19 16 — 61 Newark 21 16 19 13 — 69

Appoquinimink – Perkins 4 1-1 12, Cale 5 7-8 21, Holmes 2 0-2 4, Deloath 4 1-2 10, Jenkins 7 0-0 14. Totals: 22 9-15 61.

Newark – Ki. Turner 2 0-0 6, Marshall 2 1-2 6, McCants 1 3-5 6, Hodges 5 0-0 10, Sharpe 3 4-6 11, Craigg 2 1-1 7, Knox 8 8-12 24. Totals: 23 17-26 69.

3-Point Goals: A 8 (Perkins 3, Cale 4, Deloath), N 6 (Turner 2, McCants, Craigg 2, Sharpe)

Salesianum 85, Brandywine 55

Brandywine 0 26 10 19 — 55 Salesianum 21 14 21 29 — 85

Brandywine – Hunt 3 0-0 6, Pickney 2 2-4 6, Brown 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Needs 0 0-0 0, Chambers 10 6-7 32, Glover 1 0-0 3, Sharif 3 2-5 8, Coleman 0 0-0 0, LeCompte 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 10-16 55.

Salesianum – P. Brown 12 0-2 24, Treratola 3 1-1 7, J. Brown 4 0-0 10, Nowak 2 0-0 4, Kempski 3 0-0 6, Wallace 4 1-2 9, Pastore 4 0-0 9, Vaughn 3 3-4 9, Henshey 2 1-2 5, Cohill 0 0-0 0, Meyer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 38 6-11 85.

3-Point Goals: B 7 (Chambers 6, Glover), SAL 3 (J. Brown 2, Pastore)

Smyrna 77, Polytech 37

Polytech 11 11 8 7 — 37 Smyrna 19 20 22 16 — 77

Polytech – Chasnov 5 3-6 13, Haass 5 0-0 15, Obidike 1 0-0 2, Voshell 1 0-0 3, Notice 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 3-6 37.

Smyrna – Richardson 2 0-0 6, Cole 5 0-0 10, Garnett 3 2-2 8, Matthews 6 0-0 17, Watson 2 4-4 8, Farrell 2 0-0 4, Hinson-Purnell 0 4-4 4, Hill 1 0-0 2, Nwankwo 7 4-5 18. Totals: 28 14-15 77.

3-Point Goals: PT 6 (Haass 5, Voshell), SMY 7 (Matthews 5, Richardson 2)

St. Georges 52, Hodgson 48

Hodgson 10 10 10 18 — 48 St. Georges 19 14 6 13 — 52

HODGSON: Stansbury 6 5-8 19, Tucker 4 6-6 14, Grinnage 4 0-3 8, Williams 1 1-2 3, Galloway 1 0-0 2 Smith 1 0-0 2, Stanford 0 0-0 0, Holloman 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 17 12-19 48

ST. GEORGES: Hyland 8 7-7 25, Rawls 4 3-4 15, Brown 3 0-0 6, Guild 1 2-4 4, McCants 1 0-0 2, Sinyangwe 0 0-0 0, Christopher 0 0-0 0, Wharton 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 17 12-15 52

3-point field goals â€“ Hodgson 2 (Stansbury), St. Georges 6 (Rawls 4, Hyland 2)

St. Mark’s 50, St. Elizabeth 39

St. Elizabeth 11 2 10 16 — 39 St. Mark’s 9 11 13 17 — 50

St. Elizabeths – J. Brown 2 2-2 6, Dockery 2 0-0 4, Thomas 5 0-0 11, Jo. Money 3 0-0 6, Hicks 2 2-2 6, Ju. Money 1 2-2 4, Hockenbrock 0 0-0 0, Hazelton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-6 39.

St. Marks – Sullivan 4 0-2 8, Tynes 1 0-1 2, Palmer 1 4-7 7, Leski 1 4-4 6, C. Ludman 6 0-0 12, Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Gilardi 3 0-0 8, E. Ludman 1 3-4 5. Totals: 18 11-18 50.

3-Point Goals: StE 1 (Thomas) StM 3 (Palmer, Gilardi 2)

Mount Pleasant 55, William Penn 45

Mount Pleasant 13 14 10 18 — 55 William Penn 9 9 8 19 — 45

MOUNT PLEASANT: Smith 1 0-0 2, Taylor 0 1-2 1, Hodges 2 1-3 5, Cramer 2 2-7 6, Sneh 3 4-4 10, Ali 5 4-8 14, Cole 2 0-0 4, Fetlow 2 0-0 4, Johnson 3 3-4 9, Butcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-28 55.

WILLIAM PENN: Cochran 3 1-4 8, Crumel 0 2-2 2, King 6 0-0 13, Wall 0 0-0 0, Bowling 0 0-0 0, Harding 5 0-0 13, Riley 0 1-2 1, Bateman 2 0-0 6, Rynkowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-8 45.

3-point goals: WP 7 (Harding 3, Bateman 2, Cochran, King).

Wilmington Christian 38, Tower Hill 31

Tower Hill 10 8 6 7 — 31 Wilmington Christian 6 7 13 12 — 38

Tower Hill – Allen 3 0-1 6, Nitsche 5 0-0 13, Flaco 1 0-0 2, Spraunce 2 3-3 7, Millman 0 1-2 1, Jackson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 4-6 31.

Wilmington Christian – B. Rettig 2 2-4 7, Minimier 7 0-0 16, Hockenbrock 3 1-3 7, Berg 2 1-2 6, Sipala 0 0-0 0, L. Rettig 1 1-2 2, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-10 38.

3-Point Goals: TH 3 (Nitsche), WCS 4 (Minimier 2, Rettig B, Berg)

Worcester Prep 45, Delmarva Christian 43

Delmarva Christian 11 8 9 15 — 43 Worcester Prep 10 6 10 19 — 45

Delmarva Christian – Hammond 4 1-1 9, Workman 2 1-3 7, Giltner 4 0-0 11, C. Vonhof 1 2-2 4, J. Vonhof 4 0-2 8, AJ Kwiatkowski 0 0-0 0, W. Kwiatkowski 0 0-0 0, Catron 2 0-1 4, Mollock 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-9 43.

Worcester – Nally 0 0-4 0, Patera 3 0-0 6, Pizza 0 0-2 0, Shockley 4 2-4 11, Brown 4 2-2 11, C. Miller 5 0-0 13, B. Miller 1 2-2 4. Totals: 17 6-14 45.

3-Point Goals: DCHS 5 (Workman 2, Giltner 3), WPS 5 (Shockley, Brown, C. Miller 3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Archmere 56, Charter of Wilm. 17

Charter of Wilm. 7 2 4 4 — 17 Archmere 15 24 13 4 — 56

Charter – Anderson 2 0-0 5, Brock 0 0-0 0, Sweeney 0 0-0 0, Goliazewski 1 0-0 2, Hagerty 1 0-0 3, Steiner 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0 , Pic 0 0-0 0, Freel 1 1-3 3, Woodacre 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 0-0 0, Albera 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 1-3 17.

Archmere – Malloy 4 2-2 11, Brown 6 0-0 14, Howarth 0 0-0 0, McCann 3 0-0 7, Denning 4 0-1 8, Stewart 2 0-2 5, Roszkowski 1 0-0 3, Jogani 2 0-0 4, Niumataiwalu 1 0-0 2, McGonigle 0 0-0 0, Lutz 0 0-0 0, Yanick 0 0-0 0, Armstrong 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 2-5 56.

3-Point Goals: CSW 2 (Hagerty, Anderson) Archmere 6 (Brown 2, Malloy, Stewart, Roszkowski, McCann)

Cape Henlopen 47, Dover 34

Dover 14 15 5 0 — 34 Cape Henlopen 11 9 12 15 — 47

Concord 49, A.I. du Pont 46

A.I. du Pont 9 10 12 15 — 46 Concord 11 13 11 14 — 49

AI duPont – Runco 1 2-4 4, Ferrell 0 0-1 0, Griffin 7 4-9 20, Mayo 7 4-11 20, MacDonald 0 0-0 0, Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 10-25 46.

Concord – Plasmier 0 0-0 0, Sharif 2 0-6 5, Christy 0 0-0 0, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Procak 1 1-2 3, Snow 9 1-6 21, Dennis 3 3-4 10, Grant 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 7-20 4.

3-Point Goals: AI 4 (Griffin 2, Mayo 2), CON 4 (Sharif, Snow 2, Dennis)

Delcastle 42, Middletown 32

Middletown 10 4 8 10 — 32 Delcastle 3 15 10 14 — 42

Middletown – Cook 0 0-0 0, Patel 3 0-2 6, Lee-Williams 2 1-2 5, Carrol-Jackson 3 1-2 7, Uche 0 0-0 0, Godwin 2 4-5 8, Cooke 3 0-2 6. Totals: 13 6-13 32.

Delcastle – Green 0 0-0 0, Lancaster 5 4-8 14, Pittman 1 0-0 2, Milam 0 1-2 1, Ortiz 3 2-2 8, Matos 7 3-4 17, Tjaden-Smith 0 0-0 0, Morales 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 10-16 42.

Laurel 45, Delmar 37

Conrad 52, Newark Charter 33

Newark Charter 8 4 4 17 — 33 Conrad 14 14 19 5 — 52

Newark Charter – Mandavilli 3 0-1 6, Morgan 3 2-2 8, Ansah 6 1-2 13, M. Karr 0 0-0 0, S. Karr 0 2-2 2, Proctor 1 0-0 2, Rogers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-9 33.

Conrad – Joswick 1 0-0 2, McGovern 0 0-0 0, Tiberi 0 0-0 0, Faville 4 5-5 14 , Rook 4 1-1 10 Whittlesey 2 0-0 4, Brown 0 0-0 0, J. Kulesza 5 0-0 11, S.Kulesza 4 0-0 11. Totals: 20 6-6 52.

3-Point Goals: CSS 6 (S. Kulesza 3, J. Kulesza, Rook, Faville)

Hodgson 70, St. Georges 46

St. Georges 13 13 12 8 — 46 Hodgson 19 19 23 9 — 70

St. Georges – Am. Washington 0 0-0 0, Reed 1 0-0 0, Brittingham 5 0-1 11, Watson 2 1-1 5, An. Washington 0 0-0 0, Johnson 4 0-0 8, Escobar 2 0-0 4, Crafton 3 0-0 8, Skinner 1 0-0 2, Williams 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 1-2 46.

Hodgson – Perkins-Jackson 11 2-3 26, Braxton-Young, Ka. 10 4-6 27, Farrell 2 0-2 4, Manigault 0 0-0 0, Winn 2 1-1 6, Waters 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0, M. Baskerville 0 0-0 0, Henry-Butler 3 0-0 6, Harriott 0 1-2 1, Griffin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 8-17 70.

3-Point Goals: HVT 6 (Ka. Braxton-Young 3, Perkins-Jackson 2, Winn), SG 3 (Brittingham, Crafton 2)

Milford 62, Indian River 20

Indian River 5 4 4 7 — 20 Milford 7 19 21 15 — 62

Indian River – Belzner 0 1-2 1, Nock 1 0-2 2, Ford 0 0-2 0, McCray 5 1-2 13, McGee 0 0-2 0, Whitman 1 0-2 2, Atkins 0 0-0 0, Jordan 1 0-2 2, Crites 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-14 20.

Milford – Bowe 10 1-4 21; Mifflin 3 1-4 7, Baker 4 1-2 12, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Duffy 3 0-0 6, Donovan 1 0-0 3, Brittingham 4 0-0 11, Wright 0 0-0 0, Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 3-10 62.

3-Point Goals – IR: 2 (McCray), MIL 7 (Baker 3, Brittingham 3, Donovan).

William Penn 33, Mount Pleasant 32

William Penn 11 2 13 7 — 33 Mount Pleasant 4 15 4 9 — 32

, Sussex Tech 24

— Sussex Tech 8 8 2 6 — 24

Caesar Rodney – Sebastian 0 0-0 0, Scott 0 0-0 0, Reid 4 1-2 9, Gillette 1 0-0 2, Kornegay-Lucas 7 2-4 16, Brooks 0 0-0 0, Eaton 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 1-2 7. Totals: 16 4-8 36.

Sussex Tech – Parker 0 0-0 0, Browning 0 1-2 1, Mullen 1 0-0 2, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Hignutt 0 0-0 0, Harpe 2 1-4 5, Davis 5 2-2 14, Shelton 0 0-0 0, Stevens 1 0-2 2.

3-Point Goals ST 2 (Davis).

Sanford 51, Tatnall 24

Sanford 11 10 11 19 — 51 Tatnall 3 8 5 8 — 24

Sanford – Kubek 8 8-11 24, Park-Lane 4 2-3 10, K. Tucker 3 2-4 8, Pollich 3 0-0 6, Warren 3 0-0 6, Fotakos 1 0-0 2, Bescript 0 0-0 0, Bianchi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 12-18 56.

Tatnall – Bailey-Smiley 3 1-3 7, O’Neil 2 0-0 4, Easterling 2 0-0 4, Hager 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 1-2 1, Soja 2 0-0 4, Woods 1 0-0 2, Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-5 24.

DMA 52, McKean 19

DMA 15 11 11 15 — 52 McKean 4 4 9 2 — 19

Tower Hill 36, St. Andrew’s 15

St. Andrew’s 6 2 3 4 — 15 Tower Hill 14 10 8 4 — 36

St. Andrews – Pestcoe 1 0-0 2, Mayo 0 1-2 1, Seeley 2 0-4 4, Flynn 0 0-0 0, El-Baradie 2 0-1 4, Paris 0 0-0 0, Sailer 0 0-0 0, Adams 1 0-0 2, Paton 0 0-0 0, Cameron 0 0-0 0, Wu 0 0-0 0, Southerland 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 1-7 15.

Tower Hill – Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Nestor 0 3-6 3, Attix 1 2-2 5, Diehl 2 0-0 4, Cucuzzella 1 0-0 2, Taschner 0 0-0 0, Wenzel 1 0-0 2, Hobbs 2 0-0 5, McCoy 4 0-0 9, Kowal 1 2-2 4, Peddrick 1 0-0 2, Olurin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-10 36.

3-Point Goals: TH 3 (Attix, McCoy, Hobbs).

Wilm. Friends 39, Wilmington Christian 23

Wilmington Christian 7 5 5 6 — 23 Wilm. Friends 10 11 10 8 — 39

Wilmington Christian – Bourantas 1 0-4 2, Neville 0 0-0 0, Sorey 1 2-5 4, Miller 2 0-2 6, Carter 2 0-3 4, Deloatch 2 1-2 5, Lorii 0 2-2 2. Totals: 8 5-19 23

Wilmington Friends – Sullivan 1 0-2 2, Elmore 0 0-0 0, DiCindio 2 0-0 4, Flanagan 2 0-0 4, Irwin 0 0-0 0, Jones 4 3-4 11, Martelli-Raben 2 0-0 4, DePaulo 5 4-4 14, Bodycot 0 0-0 0, Bilitto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-10 39.

3-Point Goals: WC 2 (Miller 2)

Worcester Prep 34, Delmarva Christian 24

Delmarva Christian 6 3 9 6 — 24 Worcester Prep 9 8 5 12 — 34

Delmarva Christian – Bennett 0 0-0 0, Breasure 3 3-4 9, Stevens 1 0-0 2, Marshall 2 0-0 4, Williams 1 0-0 2, Agapito 3 0-2 7, Burris 0 0-0 0, Picconi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-6 24.

Worcester – L. Lingo 5 1-5 11, Southcomb 3 0-1 6, R. Lingo 2 0-0 4, Han. Merritt 2 1-3 5, Bescak 1 0-1 2, Copeland 1 0-0 2, Parks 0 0-0 0, Emchee 0 0-0 0, Laws 1 0-0 2, Hal. Merritt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 2-10 34.

3-Point Goals: DCHS 1 (Agapito)

BOYS SWIMMING

Wilm. Friends 93, Caravel 75

200 Medley Relay – Caravel – J. Puharic, Marando, Hoch, Elliott – 2:00.27; 200 Freestyle – Cochran, WFS, 2:10.97; 200 Individual Medley – Ruhl, WFS, 2:21.06; 50 Freestyle – Huo, WFS, 23.86; 100 Butterfly – Huo, WFS, 59.74; 100 Freestyle – Ruhl, WFS, 55.45; 500 Freestyle – Cochran, WFS, 5:39.51; 200 Free Relay – Wilmington Friends – Luckangelo, Ruhl, Anderson, Huo – 1:44.07; 100 Backstroke – Luckangelo, WFS, 1:07.33; 100 Breaststroke – Hoch, CA, 1:15.35; 400 Free Relay – Wilmington Friends – Luckangelo, Ruhl, Cochran, Huo – 3:58.57. At Hicks Anderson Community Center.

Sussex Academy 114, Delmarva Christian 53

200 Medley Relay – Sussex Academy – C. Shawver, Mitchell, Gonzalez, P. Shawver – 1:56.05; 200 Freestyle – Gonzalez, SA, 2:06.52; 200 Individual Medley – C. Shawver, SA, 2:23.42; 50 Freestyle – E. Davis, SA, 24.68; 100 Butterfly – Gonzalez, SA, 1:02.60; 100 Freestyle – P. Shawver, SA, 56.76; 500 Freestyle – McCullough, DC, 6:49.64; 200 Free Relay – Sussex Academy – Mitchell, Smith, Kent, E. Davis – 1:47.18; 100 Backstroke – Strong, DC, 1:12.78; 100 Breaststroke – Mitchell, SA, 1:14.45; 400 Free Relay – Sussex Academy – E. Davis, Gonzalez, P. Shawver, C. Shawver – 3:49.93.

Cape Henlopen 86, Easton 84

200 Medley Relay – Easton – S. Newmeir, Gardner, James, Bennett – 1:51.95; 200 Freestyle: Bennett, EHS, 1:59.83; 200 Individual Medley: Newmeir, EHS, 2:15.74; 50 Freestyle – A. Hochrein, CH, 23.19; 100 Butterfly: Trice, EHS, 1:01.25, 100 Freestyle – A. Hochrein, CH, 51.37; 500 Freestyle – Bennett, EHS, 5:24.00; 200 Free Relay – Cape – Stancofski, Geppert, B. Hochrein, A. Hochrein -1:40.33; 100 Backstroke – Newmeir, EHS, 1:00.79; 100 Breaststroke – Gardner, EHS, 1:07.20; 400 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Bixler, J. Toback, B. Hochrein, A. Hochrein – 3:33.23. At Sussex YMCA.

Salesianum 95, Archmere 67

200 Medley Relay- Salesianum – 1:48.44; 200 Freestyle- Dickson, S, 1:55.78; 200 Individual Medley- Otto, S, 2:01.68; 50 Freestyle- Halberg, S, 23.08; 100 Butterfly- Otto, S, 54.94; 100 Freestyle- Halberg, S, 52.62; 500 Freestyle- Lewis, S, 5:34.37; 200 Free Relay- Salesianum – 1:37.12; 100 Backstroke- Padien, AA, 1:06.60; 100 Breaststroke- Linton, AA, 1:18.24; 400 Free Relay- Archmere – 3:42.74. At Walnut St. YMCA.

Charter of Wilm. 93, St. Mark’s 63

200 Medley Relay – Charter – Sweeney, Kain, Pack, Buzdygon – 1:47.38; 200 Freestyle – Sweeney, CSW, 1:53.97; 200 Individual Medley – Teague, CSW, 2:09.94; 50 Freestyle – Carp, CSW, 55.08; 100 Butterfly – Zwilgmeyer, StM, 57.41; 100 Freestyle – Carp, CSW, 55.08; 500 Freestyle – Taddei, CSW, 5:45.18; 200 Free Relay – St. Marks – Rush, Daly, Mouser, Zwilgmeyer – 1:42.68; 100 Backstroke – Buzdygon, CSW, 59.4; 100 Breaststroke – Campbell, StM, 1:12.30; 400 Free Relay – St. Marks – Rush, Daly, Mouser, Zwilgmeyer – 3:35.56.

Concord 55, William Penn 39

200 Medley Relay – Concord – Davis, J. Long, Morris, Deming – 1:54.38; 200 Freestyle – Berg, WP, 2:03.41; 200 Individual Medley – Grossman, C, 2:14.50; 50 Freestyle – Deming, Concord. 25.19; 100 Butterfly – Steinbrecher, C, 1:04.08; 100 Freestyle – Goldberg, C, 56.15; 500 Freestyle – Welch, C, 5:33.95; 200 Free Relay – Concord – Morris, A. Long, J. Long, Davis – 1:37.52; 100 Backstroke – Grossman, C, 1:05.84; 100 Breaststroke – Welch, C, 1:10.09; 400 Free Relay – Concord – Morris, A. Long, J. Long, Davis – 4:41.28.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Padua 53, Archmere 41

200 Medley Relay- Padua – 1:58.14; 200 Freestyle- Liu, AA, 2:00.74; 200 Individual Medley- Pfeifer, PA, 2:18.08; 50 Freestyle- E. Stuebing, PA,26.02; 100 Butterfly- Mottel, PA,1:00.53; 100 Freestyle- Liu, AA, 54.98; 500 Freestyle- Mousley, AA, 5:49.00; 200 Free Relay – Padua – 1:50.72; 100 Backstroke- Quinn, AA, 1:01.77; 100 Breaststroke- Pfeifer, PA, 1:13.96; 400 Free Relay- Archmere. At Walnut St. YMCA.

Wilm. Friends 96, Caravel 66

200 Medley Relay – Wilmington Friends – Saber, Chompre, Atkins, Biggs – 2:05.69; 200 Freestyle – Saber, WFS, 2:05.13; 200 Individual Medley – Chompre, WFS, 2:30.03; 50 Freestyle – Biggs, WFS, 27.84; 100 Butterfly – Chompre, WFS, 1:05.25; 100 Freestyle – Tyler, CA, 57.73; 500 Freestyle – Atkins, WFS, 6:20.31; 200 Free Relay – Wilmington Friends – Biggs, Erskine, Teague, Atkins – 1:55.49; 100 Backstroke – Saber, WFS, 1:09.87; 100 Breaststroke – Gutsche, WFS, 1:23.30; 400 Free Relay – Wilmington Friends – Atkins, Biggs, Saber, Chompre – 4:19.17. At Hicks Anderson Community Center.

Charter of Wilm. 85, St. Mark’s 77

200 Medley Relay – Charter – Barbieri, Wujcik, Thompson, McCormick – 2:01.42; 200 Freestyle – Green, CSW, 2:07.78; 200 Individual Medley – Barbieri, CSW, 2:22.72; 50 Freestyle – Longenecker, CSW, 26.76; 100 Butterfly – Bye, CSW, 1:06.21; 100 Freestyle – Wilson, StM, 57.48; 500 Freestyle – Longenecker, CSW, 5:39.29; 200 Free Relay – Charter – Zlupko, M.Sheats, Smith, S.Sheats – 1:50.43; 100 Backstroke – Schnoppe, StM, 1:12.43; 100 Breaststroke – Day, StM, 1:17.67; 400 Free Relay – St. Marks – Black, Day, Sawyer, Wilson – 4:10.81.

Sussex Academy 123, Delmarva Christian 30

200 Medley Relay – Sussex Academy – Mariner, Wheatley, Murphy, Guida, 2:12.16; 200 Freestyle Fijardo, SA, 2:26.43; 200 Individual Medley – Trout, SA, 2:48.11; 50 Freestyle – Anderson, DC, 28.66; 100 Butterfly – Trout, SA, 1:20.92; 100 Freestyle – Anderson, SA, 1:02.07; 500 Freestyle – Mariner, SA, 6:12.09; 200 Free Relay – Sussex Academy – Mariner, Guida, Martiner, Elling – 2:01.24; 100 Backstroke – Fijardo, SA, 1:17.79; 100 Breaststroke – Wheatley, SA, 1:24.89; 400 Free Relay – Sussex Academy – Helou, Trout, Whittaker, Nagy – 4:42.97.

Cape Henlopen 94, Easton 76

200 Medley Relay – Cape Henlopen – Weeks, Hyde, Nigh-Johnson, Rambo – 1:55.78; 200 Freestyle – Weems, EHS, 2:04.68; 200 Individual Medley – J. Friedman, EHS, 2:14.84; 50 Freestyle – Clark, EHS, 26.13; 100 Butterfly – Nigh-Johnson, CH, 1:02.38; 100 Freestyle – Rambo, CH, 58.17; 500 Freestyle – Weeks, CH, 5:36.82; 200 Free Relay – Easton – J. Friedman, Clark, Sauter, Weems – 1:51.52; 100 Backstroke – Weeks, CH, 1:01.15; 100 Breaststroke – Hyde, CH, 1:10.81; 400 Free Relay – Cape Henlopen – Weeks, Hyde, Nigh-Johnson, Rambo – 4:02.36. At Sussex YMCA.

Ursuline 63, Archmere 31

200 Medley Relay – Ursuline – 1:58.81; 200 Freestyle- H.Dickson, UA, 1:58.61; 200 Individual Medley- M.Dickson, UA, 2:11.82; 50 Freestyle- Garcia, UA, 26.81; 100 Butterfly- M.Dickson, UA, 1:00.31; 100 Freestyle- Liu, AA, 54.98; 500 Freestyle- UA, 5:23.37; 200 Free Relay- Ursuline – 1:47.03; 100 Backstroke- L.Quinn, AA, 1:01.32; 100 Breaststroke- S.Mousley, AA, 1:16.83; 400 Free Relay- Ursuline – 3:48.78. At Walnut St. YMCA.

Concord 67, William Penn 27

200 Medley Relay – Concord – Wagner, Shippy, Haines, Brady – 2:13.64; 200 Freestyle – Knipe, C, 2:15.44; 200 Individual Medley – Haines, C, 2:26.46; 50 Freestyle – Broadway, C, 29.09; 100 Butterfly – Haines, C, 1:08.68; 100 Freestyle – Brady, C, 58.40; 500 Freestyle – Knipe, C, 6:24.45; 200 Free Relay – Concord – McKelvey, Best, Broadway, Knipe – 1:58.76; 100 Backstroke – Wagner, C, 1:11.56; 100 Breaststroke – Shippy, C, 1:21.63; 400 Free Relay – William Penn – Latchford, Barnett, Getchell, Tompkins.

WRESTLING

Wilm. Friends 56, Newark Charter 13

106 – Lenno, NCS won by forfeit; 113 – Munch, WFS maj. dec. Dittomasso 11-2; 120 – Hinderhofer, WFS maj. dec. Jones 13-0; 126 – Hevelow, NCS maj. dec. Tyler 13-0; 132 – Coons, WFS won by forfeit; 138 – Chenault, WFS won by forfeit; 145 – Jaworski, WFS fall Leech 5:11; 152 – Sotiropolous, WFS won by forfeit; 160 – Saterfield, WFS won by forfeit; 170 – Cobb, NCS dec. Jiang 7-2; 182 – Blackwell, WFS won by forfeit; 195 – Crock, WFS won by forfeit; 220 – double forfeit; 285 – Denney, WFS fall Vivian 1:15.