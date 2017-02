HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delmar 38, Seaford 32

Seaford 6 6 14 6 — 32 Delmar 11 7 3 17 — 38

Ursuline 58, St. Elizabeth 43

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seaford 52, Laurel 51

Laurel 16 10 13 12 — 51 Seaford 8 10 18 16 — 52

Laurel – Gustin 3 1-2 7, Pilot 4 0-0 9, Hitchens 0 1-3 1, Williams 5 1-3 12, Faulk 6 1-2 14, Ulysses 3 2-2 8. Totals: 21 6-12 51.

Seaford – Barrett 6 0-0 14, Correa 2 0-0 4, Deputy 2 0-0 5, Jones 8 6-9 25, Lake 1 0-2 2, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 6-11 52.

WRESTLING

Sussex Tech 37, William Penn 30

106- Pike, WP, dec. Rolph 10-5; 113- Owusu, WP, pinned Flood 1:15; 120- Berduo, ST, pinned Patel 3:21; 126- Hineline, ST, pinned Assmann 2:46; 132- Santos, ST, pinned Ogbin 2:48; 138- Juarez, WP, pinned Bunting 1:46; 145- Covey, ST, pinned Walsh 3:28; 152- Bedwell, WP, major dec. Jones 10-1; 160- Sturgis, ST, dec. Rodriguez 12-6; 170- Hamer, ST, major dec. Lane 15-2; 182- Lane, WP, tech fall Perez 17-2, 5:30; 195- El, WP, pinned Van Pelt 1:12; 220- Hawkins, ST, dec. Goodson 7-4; 285- Schirmer, ST, dec. Hope 3-2. At Sussex Tech.

Middletown 63, Mount Pleasant 12

106- Al-Chokhachy, M, pinned Palmer 1:39; 113- Bailey, M, pinned Cook 1:20; 120- Carl, M pinned Thompson 3:14; 126- Hossain, MP, pinned Ellis 1:53; 132- Mayo, MP, won by forfeit; 138- Immediatio, M, won by forfeit; 145- Casalvera, M, dec. Wallen 9-2; 152- Schneider, M, pinned Roberts 2:20; 160- Savino, M, won by forfeit; 170- Double forfeit; 182- Winkelman, M, pinned Harkins :48; 195- Brobst, M, pinned Grant 1:21; 220- Smith, M, won by forfeit; 285- Gage, M, won by forfeit. At Mount Pleasant.

Archmere 60, Newark Charter 9

285- Devine, A, pinned Vivian 1:56; 106- Lenno, NC, pinned Ciampoli 1:48; 113- Jones, NC, dec. Clements 6-0; 120- Clements, A, pinned DiTomasso :44; 126- Mottola, A, pinned Hevelow :58; 132- Double forfeit;

138- McDougal, A, won by forfeit; 145- Collins, A, pinned Lynch :42; 152- Trusello, A, won by forfeit; 160- Double forfeit; 170- Brooks, A, pinned Cobb :52; 182- Wicks, A, won by forfeit; 195- Soscia, A, won by forfeit; 220- Quercetti, A, won by forfeit. At Wilmington Christian.

Sussex Central 41, Indian River 25

106-Rayne, IR, dec. Saffold 8-6; 113-Garcia, SC, pinned Lopez 5:03; 120-Knight, IR, major dec. Perez 12-2; 126-Stratton, SC, pinned Ely 1:17; 132- Oneal, IR, dec. Greenlee 9-3; 138-Arlett, IR, pinned Perez 4:48; 145-Bunting, SC, dec. Turner 10-7; 152- Tolson, SC, pinned Payan 1:50; 160-Bautista, SC, tech fall Salas 23-8 5:23; 170-Chambers, SC, pinned Howard 4:32; 182- Hudson, SC, pinned Keller 1:54; 195-Marcozzi, IR, pinned Wright 1:50; 220-Cryz, SC, dec. Schultz 11-5; 285- Turner, IR, dec. Santizo 3-1. At Sussex Central.

First State Military Academy 45, Dickinson 12

106- Dunning, FSMA, won by forfeit; 113- Keefer, FSMA, won by forfeit; 132- Boesenberg, FSMA, pinned Rodriguez 1:26; 138- McAlpine, FSMA, won by forfeit; 145- Connelly, FSMA, won by forfeit; 152- Ferrell, FSMA, won by forfeit; 160- Colon-Ortiz, FSMA, won by forfeit; 170- Flora, D, pinned Chardon :51; 182-Hayes, D, pinned Parsons 1:45; 220- Hollingsworth, FSMA, dec. Stevens 9-7. At First State Military Academy.

Red Lion Christian 36, Dickinson 18

120-VanWingerden, RLC, won by forfeit; 126- Sherman, RLC, pinned Rodriguez; 132- Sherman, RLC, won by forfeit; 138-Pargoe, RLC, won by forfeit; 145- Denk, RLC, won by forfeit; 170-Flora, D, won by forfeit; 182- Hayes, D, won by forfeit; 220- Stevens, D, pinned Posey; 285- Schmitz, RLC, won by forfeit. At First State Military Academy.

First State Military Academy 62, Red Lion Christian 18

106- Dunning, FSMA, won by forfeit; 113- Keefer, FSMA, won by forfeit; 120-VanWingerden, RLC, won by forfeit; 126-Sherman, RLC, won by forfeit; 132-Boesenberg, FSMA, pinned Sherman 3:52; 138- McAlpine, FSMA, major dec. Pargoe 9-1; 145- Connelly, FSMA, pinned Denk; 152- Ferrell, FSMA, won by forfeit; 160- Colon-Ortiz, FSMA, won by forfeit; 170- Chardon, FSMA, won by forfeit; 182- Parsons, FSMA, won by forfeit; 195- Estes, FSMA, won by forfeit; 220- Hollingsworth, FSMA, pinned Posey; 285- Schmitz, RLC, won by forfeit. At First State Military Academy.

Tower Hill 36, Brandywine 21

145- Cercena, TH, pinned Campbell :54; 152- Majewski, B, dec. Harmon 9-6; 160- Quimby, TH, pinned Sutton 5:48; 170- Kranz, B, tech fall Borda 19-2, 3:12; 182- Brown, TH, won by forfeit; 195- Gallagher, TH, won by forfeit; 220- Quimby, TH, won by forfeit; 285- Frietze, TH, pinned Eicholz :27; 106- Double forfeit; 113- Double forfeit; 120- Keleta, B, won by forfeit; 126- Olin, B, dec. Vaddi 9-5; 132- Double forfeit; 138- Guinn, B, major dec. Boyden 13-5. At Tower Hill.

Archmere 57, Wilmington Christian 21

113- Ciampoli, A, won by forfeit; 120- Clements, A, pinned Snellgrove :32; 126- Mottola, A, won by forfeit; 132- Deely, WC, won by forfeit; 138- McDougal, A, won by forfeit; 145- Bradford, WC, won by forfeit; 152- Collins, A, pinned McNeill 4:36; 160- Trusello, A, dec. Boulet 1-0; 170- Brooks, A, pinned Roberts 3:15; 182- Campbell, WC, dec. Wicks 3-1; 195- Reynoso, WC, pinned Soscia 2:26; 220- Devine, A, won by forfeit; 285- Quecetti, A, won by forfeit; 106- Clements, A, pinned Seeman :16. At Wilmington Christian.

Sussex Tech 56, Concord 19

120- Weinkowitz, C, major dec. Berduo 10-2; 126- Hineline, ST, pinned Piha 4:15; 132- Black, C, dec. Santos 6-2; 138- Bunting, ST, pinned Worthington 2:29; 145- Covey, ST, pinned Peter 1:15; 152- Jones, ST, pinned Rapposelli 3:53; 160- Sturgis, ST, dec. Barbuto 9-3; 170- Marsh, ST, pinned Hee 1:53; 182- Roebuck, C, pinned Perez 2:43; 195- Van Pelt, ST, won by forfeit; 220- Hawkins, ST, tech fall Salmorbekov 16-1, 5:32; 285- Schirmer, ST, pinned Buckham 1:04. At Sussex Tech.

Sussex Central 43, Dover 24

106- Saffold, SC, pinned Glass :34; 113- Garcia, SC, pinned Fonticiella 4:46; 120- Joyner, D, dec. Perez 5-1; 126- Straaton, SC, pinned Sanders :47; 132- Greenlee, SC, pinned Alexander 4:41; 138- Fisher, D, pinned Perez :32; 145- Lee, D, dec. Bunting 12-6; 152- Watkins, D, injury over Tolson; 160-Bautista, SC, major dec. Robertson 17-4; 170- Chambers, SC, dec. Evans 7-1; 182- Hudgson, SC, pinned Wilson-Turner 1:32; 195- Wright, SC, pinned Awkuoille Jr. 2:34; 220- Harp, D, dec. Cryz 4-2; 285- Anyanwu, D, dec. Santizo 3-0. At Sussex Central.

BOYS SWIMMING

Sanford 75, Tatnall 75

200 Medley Relay Tatnall (Crossland, Li, Belkadi, Narimanian) 1:55.81; 200 Freestyle Lafferty, S, 1:59.42; 200 Individual Medley Lafferty, S, 2:15.15; 50 Freestyle Narimanian, T, 24.85; 100 Butterfly Crossland, T, 1:00.06; 100 Freestyle Citro, S, 57.89; 500 Freestyle Lafferty, S, 5:24.15; 200 Free Relay Tatnall (Tainqi, Datto, Narimanian, Crossland) 1:42.87; 100 Backstroke Crossland, T, 1:04.63; 100 Breaststroke Li, T, 1:13; 400 Free Relay Sanford (Long, Citro, J. Lafferty, A. Lafferty) 3:46.60. At YMCA-Walnut Street.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tatnall 87, Sanford 82

200 Medley Relay Tatnall (Murrart, M. Hoban, C. Hoban, J. Cambell) 2:03.16; 200 Freestyle Murrary, T, 2:16.04; 200 Individual Medley Hoban, T, 2:27.88; 50 Freestyle Warner, S, 25.49; 100 Butterfly Stebial, T, 1:11.03; 100 Freestyle Warner, S, 58.58; 500 Freestyle Mariner, T, 6:25.88; 200 Free Relay Tatnall (M. Hoban, C. Hoban, E. Murrary, K. Mariner) 1:52.16; 100 Backstroke (Tie) Kuczykowski, S, Steblai, T; 100 Breaststroke Hoban, T, 1:16.53; 400 Free Relay Sanford (Colgan, Christopher, Hunt, Correll) 4:18.08. At YMCA-Walnut Street.