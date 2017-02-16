Menu
Basketball

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Newark 84, Christiana 40

Newark

20

16

30

18

84

Christiana

9

6

14

11

40

Newark – Kwa. Turner 8 2-2 18, Ki. Turner 5 0-0 14, Marshall 1 0-0 2, McCants 1 1-2 3, Carter 1 0-0 2, Zegna 2 0-0 4, Hodges 6 0-2 12, Craigg 1 0-0 3, Knox 4 2-4 10, Booker 3 1-3 7, Jenkins 4 0-0 9. Totals: 36 6-13 84.

Christiana – Wilkinson 4 1-3 9, Daniels 3 0-1 8, Brajan 1 0-0 2, Bell 2 0-0 5, Green 2 6-9 11, Jackson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 7-15 40.

Aquinas 36, Delaware for the Deaf 29

Aquinas

4

9

10

13

36

Delaware for the Deaf

8

5

2

14

29

Aquinas – I. Rock 5 7-12 18, Pavina 3 0-3 6, JI 1 0-0 2, D. Rock 2 1-2 6, A. Rock 1 0-1 2, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Appiah 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-18 36.

Delaware School for the Deaf – Nutto 1 0-0 2, Hecker 1 3-9 5, Thomas 5 2-4 13, Macedo 1 0-0 2, Givens-Barlowe 3 0-3 7, Hayes 0 0-0 0, Murray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-16 29.

3-Point Goals: AA 2 (I. Rock, D. Rock), DSD 2 (Thomas, Givens-Barlowe).

Smyrna 52, Cape Henlopen 36

Cape Henlopen

9

7

8

12

36

Smyrna

10

15

10

17

52

CAPE HENLOPEN: Harden 1 2-2 4, Barnes 1 2-2 4, Woods 2 0-0 5, Rickards 3 3-8 11, Robertson 3 1-2 9, Chandler 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Piper 0 0-0 0, Rushin 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Kirby 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-14 36.

SMYRNA: Hinson-Purnell 0 1-2 1, Watson 5 1-2 12, Matthews 6 4-4 16, Garnett 7 0-1 14, Nwankwo 4 1-2 9, Ferrell 0 0-0 0, Cole 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0, Hampson 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-11 52.

3-point goals: Cape 6 (Rickards 2, Robertson 2, Woods, Chandler), S 1 (Watson).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Archmere 56, A.I. du Pont 48

Archmere

16

10

13

17

56

A.I. du Pont

12

13

15

8

48

Archmere – Malloy 2 2-2 6, Brown 2 4-6 9, Stewart 4 6-8 15, McCann 4 2-2 12, Denning 1 2-3 4, Howarth 0 0-0 0, Niumataiwalu 1 0-0 2, McGonigle 3 2-2 8. Totals: 17 18-23 56.

A.I. du Pont – Runco 3 0-0 6, Ferell 2 0-0 4, Griffin 2 2-2 7, Mayo 6 4-7 16 ,MacDonald 1 2-2 4, Wilson 4 3-5 11. Totals: 18 11-16 48.

3-Point Goals: Archmere 4 (McCann 2, Brown, Stewart), AI 1 (Griffin).

Aquinas 63, Delaware for the Deaf 33

Aquinas

13

16

21

13

63

Delaware for the Deaf

10

6

7

10

33

Aquinas – Moore 10 1-2 22, Cahill 10 0-0 21, Kerchner 3 0-0 6, Ferraro 4 0-0 8, Bryant 1 0-0 2, Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 1-2 63

Delaware School for the Deaf – Henshaw 7 1-2 15, S. Hopkins 0 0-0 0, M. Hopkins 1 0-0 2, Bratten 4 0-0 8, Rollins 1 0-0 2, Russell 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 1-2 33.

3-Point Goals: AA 2 (Moore, Cahill).

Newark Charter 45, Wilmington Christian 32

Wilmington Christian

7

13

7

5

32

Newark Charter

6

6

21

12

45

Wilmington Christian – Bourantas 3 0-0 7, Neville 1 3-5 6, Sorey 1 2-6 4, Carter 4 5-10 13, Lorii 0 0- 0 0, Fields-Miller 0 0-0 0, Glawser 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 10-21 32.

Newark Charter – Mandaville 3 0-0 6, Proctor 0 2-2 2, Rogers 1 0-0 3, Ajeigbe 0 1-2 1, Ferris 1 0-0 2, Ansah 7 1-3 15, S. Karr 5 6-8 16. Totals: 17 10-15 45. 3-Point Goals: WCS (Bournatas 1, Neville 1), NCS 1 (Rogers).

Christiana 30, Red Lion Christian 20

Christiana

7

8

5

10

30

Red Lion Christian

1

4

5

10

20

Brandywine 36, McKean 16

Brandywine

9

9

11

7

36

McKean

3

0

5

8

16

Brandywine – Strickland 2 0-0 5, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Ruoff 4 3-6 11, Sankoh 1 0-0 2, Hale-Jones 5 0-1 10, Perkins 1 0-1 2, Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Gbemudu 2 0-0 4, Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-8 36.

McKean – Daniels 0 0-0 0, Williams 3 0-0 7, Laws 0 0-2 0, Hall 0 0-0 0, Davis 2 0-0 5, Vega 0 0-0 0, Moreta 0 0-0 0, Commodore 1 0-0 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-2 16.

3-Point Goals: Brandywine 1 (Strickland) McKean 3 (Williams 2, Davis).

