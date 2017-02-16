HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL
Newark 84, Christiana 40
|
Newark
|
20
|
16
|
30
|
18
|
—
|
84
|
Christiana
|
9
|
6
|
14
|
11
|
—
|
40
Newark – Kwa. Turner 8 2-2 18, Ki. Turner 5 0-0 14, Marshall 1 0-0 2, McCants 1 1-2 3, Carter 1 0-0 2, Zegna 2 0-0 4, Hodges 6 0-2 12, Craigg 1 0-0 3, Knox 4 2-4 10, Booker 3 1-3 7, Jenkins 4 0-0 9. Totals: 36 6-13 84.
Christiana – Wilkinson 4 1-3 9, Daniels 3 0-1 8, Brajan 1 0-0 2, Bell 2 0-0 5, Green 2 6-9 11, Jackson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 7-15 40.
Aquinas 36, Delaware for the Deaf 29
|
Aquinas
|
4
|
9
|
10
|
13
|
—
|
36
|
Delaware for the Deaf
|
8
|
5
|
2
|
14
|
—
|
29
Aquinas – I. Rock 5 7-12 18, Pavina 3 0-3 6, JI 1 0-0 2, D. Rock 2 1-2 6, A. Rock 1 0-1 2, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Appiah 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-18 36.
Delaware School for the Deaf – Nutto 1 0-0 2, Hecker 1 3-9 5, Thomas 5 2-4 13, Macedo 1 0-0 2, Givens-Barlowe 3 0-3 7, Hayes 0 0-0 0, Murray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-16 29.
3-Point Goals: AA 2 (I. Rock, D. Rock), DSD 2 (Thomas, Givens-Barlowe).
Smyrna 52, Cape Henlopen 36
|
Cape Henlopen
|
9
|
7
|
8
|
12
|
—
|
36
|
Smyrna
|
10
|
15
|
10
|
17
|
—
|
52
CAPE HENLOPEN: Harden 1 2-2 4, Barnes 1 2-2 4, Woods 2 0-0 5, Rickards 3 3-8 11, Robertson 3 1-2 9, Chandler 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Piper 0 0-0 0, Rushin 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Kirby 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-14 36.
SMYRNA: Hinson-Purnell 0 1-2 1, Watson 5 1-2 12, Matthews 6 4-4 16, Garnett 7 0-1 14, Nwankwo 4 1-2 9, Ferrell 0 0-0 0, Cole 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0, Hampson 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-11 52.
3-point goals: Cape 6 (Rickards 2, Robertson 2, Woods, Chandler), S 1 (Watson).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archmere 56, A.I. du Pont 48
|
Archmere
|
16
|
10
|
13
|
17
|
—
|
56
|
A.I. du Pont
|
12
|
13
|
15
|
8
|
—
|
48
Archmere – Malloy 2 2-2 6, Brown 2 4-6 9, Stewart 4 6-8 15, McCann 4 2-2 12, Denning 1 2-3 4, Howarth 0 0-0 0, Niumataiwalu 1 0-0 2, McGonigle 3 2-2 8. Totals: 17 18-23 56.
A.I. du Pont – Runco 3 0-0 6, Ferell 2 0-0 4, Griffin 2 2-2 7, Mayo 6 4-7 16 ,MacDonald 1 2-2 4, Wilson 4 3-5 11. Totals: 18 11-16 48.
3-Point Goals: Archmere 4 (McCann 2, Brown, Stewart), AI 1 (Griffin).
Aquinas 63, Delaware for the Deaf 33
|
Aquinas
|
13
|
16
|
21
|
13
|
—
|
63
|
Delaware for the Deaf
|
10
|
6
|
7
|
10
|
—
|
33
Aquinas – Moore 10 1-2 22, Cahill 10 0-0 21, Kerchner 3 0-0 6, Ferraro 4 0-0 8, Bryant 1 0-0 2, Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 1-2 63
Delaware School for the Deaf – Henshaw 7 1-2 15, S. Hopkins 0 0-0 0, M. Hopkins 1 0-0 2, Bratten 4 0-0 8, Rollins 1 0-0 2, Russell 3 0-0 6. Totals: 16 1-2 33.
3-Point Goals: AA 2 (Moore, Cahill).
Newark Charter 45, Wilmington Christian 32
|
Wilmington Christian
|
7
|
13
|
7
|
5
|
—
|
32
|
Newark Charter
|
6
|
6
|
21
|
12
|
—
|
45
Wilmington Christian – Bourantas 3 0-0 7, Neville 1 3-5 6, Sorey 1 2-6 4, Carter 4 5-10 13, Lorii 0 0- 0 0, Fields-Miller 0 0-0 0, Glawser 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 10-21 32.
Newark Charter – Mandaville 3 0-0 6, Proctor 0 2-2 2, Rogers 1 0-0 3, Ajeigbe 0 1-2 1, Ferris 1 0-0 2, Ansah 7 1-3 15, S. Karr 5 6-8 16. Totals: 17 10-15 45. 3-Point Goals: WCS (Bournatas 1, Neville 1), NCS 1 (Rogers).
Christiana 30, Red Lion Christian 20
|
Christiana
|
7
|
8
|
5
|
10
|
—
|
30
|
Red Lion Christian
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
10
|
—
|
20
Brandywine 36, McKean 16
|
Brandywine
|
9
|
9
|
11
|
7
|
—
|
36
|
McKean
|
3
|
0
|
5
|
8
|
—
|
16
Brandywine – Strickland 2 0-0 5, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Ruoff 4 3-6 11, Sankoh 1 0-0 2, Hale-Jones 5 0-1 10, Perkins 1 0-1 2, Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Gbemudu 2 0-0 4, Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-8 36.
McKean – Daniels 0 0-0 0, Williams 3 0-0 7, Laws 0 0-2 0, Hall 0 0-0 0, Davis 2 0-0 5, Vega 0 0-0 0, Moreta 0 0-0 0, Commodore 1 0-0 2, Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-2 16.
3-Point Goals: Brandywine 1 (Strickland) McKean 3 (Williams 2, Davis).