HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL
Smyrna 2, A.I. du Pont 0
Appoquinimink 52, Milford 38
|
Milford
|
9
|
11
|
11
|
7
|
—
|
38
|
Appoquinimink
|
13
|
8
|
10
|
21
|
—
|
52
Milford – Riddick 2 1-2 5, Sampson 5 0-0 11, Shockley 1 0-0 2, Correa 2 0-3 5, Murray 6 2-2 15. Totals: 16 3-7 38.
Appoquinimink – Perkins 5 1-2 11, Cale 8 8-10 25, Holmes 2 0-0 6, DeLoatch 0 0-2 0, Rurigi 2 0-0 4, Somelofske 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 2 0-2 4. Totals: 20 9-14 52.
3-Point Goals: MIL 3 (Sampson, Correa, Murray), A 3 (Cale, Holmes 2)
Cape Henlopen 81, Brandywine 46
|
Cape Henlopen
|
25
|
17
|
19
|
20
|
—
|
81
|
Brandywine
|
11
|
14
|
8
|
13
|
—
|
46
Cape Henlopen – Harden 7 0-0 15, Barnes 3 2-3 8, Woods 0 0-0 0, Rickards 8 2-5 18, Robertson 7 1-2 17, Kirby 1 0-0 2, Chandler 3 0-0 8, Piper 2 0-0 4, Jones 2 0-0 5, Mitchell 1 0-2 2, Rushin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 35 5-12 81.
Brandywine – Needs 1 0-0 3, Hunt 6 1-3 16, Glover 1 2-4 4, Chambers 1 0-0 3, Brown 1 0-0 2, Sharif 5 1-2 11, Coleman 1 3-4 5, Pinkney 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-13 46.
3-Point Goals – CH 6 (Robertson 2, Chandler 2, Harden, Jones). B 5 (Hunt 3, Needs, Chambers).
Newark 63, Delcastle 53
|
Newark
|
12
|
13
|
11
|
27
|
—
|
63
|
Delcastle
|
15
|
11
|
11
|
16
|
—
|
53
Newark – Kwa. Turner 5 0-0 13, Byrd 1 0-0 2, Marshall 5 0-0 10, McCants 1 0-0 3, Carter 1 2-7 4, Zegna 2 0-0 4, Hodges 2 0-2 4, Sharpe 5 0-0 12, Knox 5 1-2 11. Totals: 27 3-11 63.
Delcastle – Miller 5 2-2 14, Bryant 7 2-2 17, Shurlock 4 0-2 10, Olowere 2 0-0 5, Doss 1 0-0 3, Ofori 1 0-0 3, Cale 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 5-8 53.
Dickinson 53, Wilmington Christian 47
|
Wilmington Christian
|
11
|
14
|
8
|
14
|
—
|
47
|
Dickinson
|
13
|
16
|
7
|
17
|
—
|
53
Wilmington Christian – l. Rettig 5 0-0 10, Berg 2 0-1 10, Minimier 3 1-2 7, Hockerbrock 2 3-3 7, B. Rettig 1 0-0 5, Williams 2 0-0 4, Sipoln 0 4-4 4, Hamm 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 8-10 47
Dickinson – Tanner 5 6-9 16, Muhammad 3 2-2 14, Stewart 4 2-3 10, Gonzalez 0 0-0 9, McMichael 1 0-0 2, Kirlew 2 0-1 2. Totals: 14 10-14 53
3-Point Goals: WCS 3 (Berg 2, B. Rettig), DHS 5 (Gonzalez 3, Muhammad 2)
Dover 97, D.A.P.S.S. 60
|
D.A.P.S.S.
|
18
|
11
|
16
|
15
|
—
|
60
|
Dover
|
30
|
12
|
20
|
35
|
—
|
97
Caravel 61, Glasgow 60
|
Caravel
|
15
|
12
|
9
|
18
|
7
|
—
|
61
|
Glasgow
|
13
|
11
|
16
|
14
|
6
|
—
|
60
Caravel – Lange 1 2-2 4, Togbanyahn 0 0-0 0, M. Sengphachanh 0 2-2 2, B. Sengphachanh 3 5-8 12, Keister 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 1 2-3 4, Kaden 0 0-0 0, Brooks 0 1-2 1, Parker 10 4-7 26, Earl 5 3-4 13. Totals:20 18-28 61.
Glasgow – Johnson 4 0-0 10, Hurlock 1 1-2 3, Carter 6 0-0 15, D. Earl 3 3-3 9, Younger 0 0-0 0, McDowell 3 1-1 7, Truesdale 3 0-0 6, Fisher-Logan5 0-0 10. Totals:25 5-6 60.
3-Point Goals: CA 3 (Parker 2, B. Sengphachanh), G 5 (Carter 3, Johnson 2)
Laurel 52, Sussex Central 44
|
Sussex Central
|
14
|
4
|
8
|
18
|
—
|
44
|
Laurel
|
12
|
12
|
14
|
14
|
—
|
52
Salesianum 62, Concord 51
|
Concord
|
10
|
21
|
14
|
6
|
—
|
51
|
Salesianum
|
22
|
17
|
5
|
18
|
—
|
62
Sanford 56, Hodgson 49
|
Hodgson
|
3
|
16
|
9
|
21
|
—
|
49
|
Sanford
|
17
|
7
|
13
|
19
|
—
|
56
HODGSON: Tucker 0 2-2 2, Stanford 0 2-2 2, Galloway 1 6-6 8, Grinnage 3 4-6 11, Holloman 0 0-0 0, Stansbury 6 6-12 21, Williams 2 1-3 5, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 21-31 49.
SANFORD: Rufo 5 3-6 14, Perkins 2 10-16 14, McKeon 2 0-0 4, Davis 3 5-5 11, McCollum 6 1-5 13, Williams 0 0-0 0, Friedman 0 0-0 0, Walsh 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 19-32 56.
3-point goals: H 4 (Stansbury 3, Grinnage), S 1 (Rufo).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ursuline 71, Concord 37
|
Ursuline
|
17
|
19
|
13
|
22
|
—
|
71
|
Concord
|
7
|
7
|
12
|
11
|
—
|
37
URSULINE – Connolly 5 3-3 16, Wulah 4 0-0 9, Mason 4 0-0 8, Olmstead 3 0-0 8, Lewis 3 1-2 7, Gordy 3 0-1 6, L. Brown 2 0-0 6, Olszewski 1 2-2 4, Grinnage-Cassidy 1 0-0 3, Stovall 1 0-0 2 Hendley-McCalla 1 0-0 2, C. Brown 0 0-0 0, Cradler 0 0-0 0, String 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28 6-8 71
CONCORD – Snow 6 2-2 18, Dennis 2 6-10 11, Grant 1 3-4 5, Christy 1 0-0 3, DiCicco 0 0-1 0, Procak 0 0-0 0, Lupi 0 0-0 0, Marsilli 0 0-0 0, Ellis 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10 11-17 37
3-point field goals – Ursuline 8 (Connolly 2, Olmstead 2, L. Brown 2, Wulah, Grinnage-Cassidy), Concord 4 (Snow 2, Dennis, Christy)
Laurel 61, Delmarva Christian 38
Howard 61, Glasgow 25
|
Glasgow
|
0
|
11
|
9
|
5
|
—
|
25
|
Howard
|
28
|
9
|
17
|
7
|
—
|
61
Glasgow – Taylor 1 5-10 8, Affia 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-0 0, Donaldson 0 0-0 0, Bul 0 0-0 0, Proctor 6 5-9 17, Cook 0 0-0 0, Rando 0 0-0 0, Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 10-19 25.
Howard – Hollis 0 0-0 0, Wright 5 0-0 10, Meachum 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 0-0 0, Perkins 1 0-2 2, Winnington 1 0-0 3, Rouse 1 0-0 2, Jackson 2 0-0 5, Hardin 1 0-0 2, Newton 2 0-0 4, Dale 0 0-0 0, Gaines 4 0-0 8, Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins 6 0-0 12, Ronnay Blatch-Huggins 4 1-2 9. Totals: 29 1-4 61.
3-Point Goals: G 1 (Taylor), HOW 2 (Winnington, Jackson)
Delcastle 52, Newark 21
|
Delcastle
|
15
|
17
|
18
|
2
|
—
|
52
|
Newark
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
11
|
—
|
21
Delcastle – Green 2 0-0 4, Lancaster 7 0-2 14, Pittman 2 2-2 6, Milam 1 0-0 2, Ortiz 4 1-2 9, Matos 4 3-4 11, Coston 2 0-0 4, Tjaden-Smith 1 0-0 2, Goldsborough 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-10 52.
Newark – Holt 3 4-6 12, Polk-Medley 0 0-0 0, Whelan-Postal 2 0-2 4, Williams 0 0-0 0, Osinubi 0 0-0 0, Huntley 0 0-0 0, Kinsella 1 0-0 2, Gordon 1 0-0 3, Pritchett 0 0-0 0, Townsend 0 0-0 0, Phillips 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-8 21.
3-Point Goals: N 3 (Holt 2, Gordon)
Sanford 69, Padua 46
|
Sanford
|
20
|
13
|
21
|
15
|
—
|
69
|
Padua
|
7
|
8
|
19
|
12
|
—
|
46
Sanford – Park-Lane 9 7-13 28, Pollich 9 1-1 19, Warren 5 3-5 13, K. Tucker 3 0-3 6, Bianchi 0 1-2 1, Fotakos 0 2-3 2, Bescript 0 0-0 0, Colgan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 14-27 69.
Padua – Julian 4 3-3 13, Scully 4 2-4 10, Kenton 3 0-0 8, Mavridis 1 0-0 2, Onekalit 0 1-2 1, Njoku 2 0-2 4, Szczerba 1 2-2 4, Scott 1 0-0 2, Emmi 1 0-0 2, Boyer 0 0-0 0, Delate 0 0-0 0, Henry 0 0-0 0, McCormac 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-13 46.
3-Point Goals: SAN 3 (Park-Lane) PA 4 (Julian 2, Kenton 2)
Sussex Tech 58, Milford 33
Tower Hill 40, Charter of Wilm. 33
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
12
|
7
|
6
|
8
|
—
|
33
|
Tower Hill
|
3
|
13
|
12
|
12
|
—
|
40
Charter – Anderson 3 3-3 9, Brock 0 0-0 0, Hagerty 2 0-0 4, Steiner 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Pic 2 0-0 4, Woodacre 4 0-0 8, Wright 0 0-0 0, Albera 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 5-7 33.
Tower Hill – Nestor 1 1-2 3, Attix 2 2-3 7, Diehl 2 1-2 5, Wenzel 0 0-0 0, Hobbs 3 4-7 11, McCoy 5 0-0 12, Peddrick 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 10-16 40.
3-Point Goals: TH 4 (McCoy 2, Attix, Hobbs).
Woodbridge 70, Design-Lab 7
|
Design-Lab
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
7
|
Woodbridge
|
21
|
23
|
9
|
17
|
—
|
70
Design-Lab – Totals: 3 1-4 7.
Woodbridge – Nelson 4 2-4 12, Sampson 3 3-5 9, Rayford 6 2-6 14, Wilmarth 0 0-0 0, Smack 0 0-0 0, Johnson 3 2-2 8, Serpa 6 2-8 14, Massey 1 0-2 2, Holden 2 0-0 4, Roach 1 1-2 3, Burhop 2 0-2 4. Totals: 21 12-31 70.