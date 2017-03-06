Menu
Basketball

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Georges 64, Mount Pleasant 48

St. Georges

7

18

13

26

64

Mount Pleasant

17

12

11

8

48

ST. GEORGES: Rawls 8 4-5 23, Hyland 5 1-2 13, McCants 4 2-2 10, Brown 4 0-2 8, Guild 4 2-2 10, Tarley 0 0-0 0, Wharton 0 0-1 0, Sinyangwe 0 0-2 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-16.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Ali 1 2-2 4, Taylor 0 0-2 0, Hodges 5 4-6 16, Cole 3 0-0 6, Cramer 8 0-0 16, Smith 0 0-0 0, Miles 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Dinkins 1 0-0 2, Sneh 1 2-2 2. Totals 19 8-12.

3-point goals: StG 5 (Rawls 3, Hyland 2), MP 2 (Hodges 2).

Caravel 66, Sanford 56

Caravel

10

10

17

29

66

Sanford

15

6

16

19

56

SANFORD: Rufo 2 4-6 8, Perkins 5 0-1 13, McKeon 3 0-0 6, Davis 5 5-8 16, McCollum 2 3-6 7, Williams 0 2-2 2, Harris 1 2-4 4, Friedman 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-27 56.

CARAVEL: Lange 0 0-0 0, Alderman 5 4-5 15, B. Sengphachanh 2 0-0 4, Montgomery 3 4-7 10, Parker 9 7-9 27, Togbanyahn 0 0-2 0, M. Sengphachanh 0 1-2 1, Keister 1 2-2 4, Kaden 1 0-0 2, Earl 0 3-5 3. Totals 21 21-32 66.

3-point goals: S 4 (Perkins 3, Davis), C 3 (Parker 2, Alderman).

St. Thomas More 48, Appoquinimink 40

Appoquinimink

4

7

20

9

40

St. Thomas More

8

16

9

15

48

APPOQUINIMINK: Perkins 3 0-0 8, Cale 3 7-11 14, DeLoatch 4 0-0 10, Somelofske 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 1 1-2 3, Holmes 1 0-0 2, Yellowdy 0 0-0 0, Smollen 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 9-15 40.

ST. THOMAS MORE: Gordon 3 0-1 6, Bloodsworth 10 4-5 26, Montanez 3 4-7 10, Lee 0 0-0 0, West 1 2-2 4, Magee 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Boakai 1 0-1 2. Totals 18 10-16 48.

3-point goals: A 5 (Perkins 2, DeLoatch 2, Cale), STM 2 (Bloodsworth 2).

Smyrna 63, Woodbridge 51

Smyrna

18

14

14

17

63

Woodbridge

12

14

9

16

51

SMYRNA: Garnett 4 4-6 12, Matthews 8 8-8 26, Watson 3 2-2 11, Hinson-Purnell 1 0-2 2, Nwankwo 3 2-2 8, Cole 1 1-2 4, Ferrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-22 63.

WOODBRIDGE: C. Corbin 2 2-3 6, Waters 4 0-0 10, Mosley 2 1-2 7, H. Corbin 8 2-2 18, Rayford 0 0-0 0, Haynes 2 1-2 7, Avery 0 0-0 0, Vessels 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 7-11 51.

3-point goals: S 6 (Watson 3, Matthews 2, Cole), W 6 (Waters 2, Mosley 2, Haynes 2).

