HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Georges 64, Mount Pleasant 48
|
St. Georges
|
7
|
18
|
13
|
26
|
—
|
64
|
Mount Pleasant
|
17
|
12
|
11
|
8
|
—
|
48
ST. GEORGES: Rawls 8 4-5 23, Hyland 5 1-2 13, McCants 4 2-2 10, Brown 4 0-2 8, Guild 4 2-2 10, Tarley 0 0-0 0, Wharton 0 0-1 0, Sinyangwe 0 0-2 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-16.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Ali 1 2-2 4, Taylor 0 0-2 0, Hodges 5 4-6 16, Cole 3 0-0 6, Cramer 8 0-0 16, Smith 0 0-0 0, Miles 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Dinkins 1 0-0 2, Sneh 1 2-2 2. Totals 19 8-12.
3-point goals: StG 5 (Rawls 3, Hyland 2), MP 2 (Hodges 2).
Caravel 66, Sanford 56
|
Caravel
|
10
|
10
|
17
|
29
|
—
|
66
|
Sanford
|
15
|
6
|
16
|
19
|
—
|
56
SANFORD: Rufo 2 4-6 8, Perkins 5 0-1 13, McKeon 3 0-0 6, Davis 5 5-8 16, McCollum 2 3-6 7, Williams 0 2-2 2, Harris 1 2-4 4, Friedman 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 16-27 56.
CARAVEL: Lange 0 0-0 0, Alderman 5 4-5 15, B. Sengphachanh 2 0-0 4, Montgomery 3 4-7 10, Parker 9 7-9 27, Togbanyahn 0 0-2 0, M. Sengphachanh 0 1-2 1, Keister 1 2-2 4, Kaden 1 0-0 2, Earl 0 3-5 3. Totals 21 21-32 66.
3-point goals: S 4 (Perkins 3, Davis), C 3 (Parker 2, Alderman).
St. Thomas More 48, Appoquinimink 40
|
Appoquinimink
|
4
|
7
|
20
|
9
|
—
|
40
|
St. Thomas More
|
8
|
16
|
9
|
15
|
—
|
48
APPOQUINIMINK: Perkins 3 0-0 8, Cale 3 7-11 14, DeLoatch 4 0-0 10, Somelofske 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 1 1-2 3, Holmes 1 0-0 2, Yellowdy 0 0-0 0, Smollen 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 9-15 40.
ST. THOMAS MORE: Gordon 3 0-1 6, Bloodsworth 10 4-5 26, Montanez 3 4-7 10, Lee 0 0-0 0, West 1 2-2 4, Magee 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Boakai 1 0-1 2. Totals 18 10-16 48.
3-point goals: A 5 (Perkins 2, DeLoatch 2, Cale), STM 2 (Bloodsworth 2).
Smyrna 63, Woodbridge 51
|
Smyrna
|
18
|
14
|
14
|
17
|
—
|
63
|
Woodbridge
|
12
|
14
|
9
|
16
|
—
|
51
SMYRNA: Garnett 4 4-6 12, Matthews 8 8-8 26, Watson 3 2-2 11, Hinson-Purnell 1 0-2 2, Nwankwo 3 2-2 8, Cole 1 1-2 4, Ferrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-22 63.
WOODBRIDGE: C. Corbin 2 2-3 6, Waters 4 0-0 10, Mosley 2 1-2 7, H. Corbin 8 2-2 18, Rayford 0 0-0 0, Haynes 2 1-2 7, Avery 0 0-0 0, Vessels 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 7-11 51.
3-point goals: S 6 (Watson 3, Matthews 2, Cole), W 6 (Waters 2, Mosley 2, Haynes 2).