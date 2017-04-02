High School Scoreboard, April 1

EBALL
St. Mark’s 3, Indian River 2
|
St. Mark’s
|
200
|
010
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
Indian River
|
000
|
200
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
7
|
2
Killen, Blades (7) and Hitch. Dubecq, Bialecki (6), Sullivan (6) and Hatch. W – Dubecq. L – Killen.
2B — IR: Anderson. HR — StM: Theodorakis.
Archmere 10, Milford 1
|
Archmere
|
300
|
230
|
2
|
—
|
10
|
12
|
1
|
Milford
|
000
|
000
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
0
Lynch, Dellose (5), Bice (7) and Alexander. Mow, Thornley (5), Stewart (7) and Kimmel. W – Lynch. L – Mow.
2B — AA: Roux, MIL: Kimmel, Oplinger. 3B — AA: Gioffre, Watson
Milford 9, Lake Forest 2
|
Lake Forest
|
100
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
Milford
|
230
|
022
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
12
|
2
Holemo, Farlow (2), Redden (5), Brooks (7) and McGray. Robertson, Reichold (5) and Kimmel. W – Robertson. L – Holemo.
2B — LF: Fleetwood, MIL: Kucharzyk.
Tower Hill 10, St. Andrew’s 2
|
Tower Hill
|
013
|
312
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
10
|
2
|
St. Andrew’s
|
000
|
100
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
6
|
2
Love, Reynolds (6), Rovner (7) and H. Quimby. Cool, Townsend (4), Park (6) and McArthur. W – Love (1-0). L – Cool (0-1).
2B — TH: H. Quimby, Gilbert, Anderson, Zittlau, SAS: Townsend. HR – TH: Reynolds 2.
William Penn 7, Wilmington Friends 2
|
William Penn
|
102
|
100
|
3
|
—
|
7
|
10
|
1
|
Wilm. Friends
|
100
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
4
|
2
Johns, Heim (6) and D. Fernicola. Gise, Durgin (6) and Taormina. W – Johns. L – Gise.
2B – WP: Hammond, Wikerson.
SOFTBALL
Caesar Rodney 14, Appoquinimink 10
|
Appoquinimink
|
324
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
12
|
1
|
Caesar Rodney
|
204
|
206
|
0
|
—
|
14
|
18
|
1
Short, Gentry and Weir. Ball and Harris. W – Ball. L – Short.
2B — CR: Ball, Stamas, A: Miller. 3B – CR: Harris, Horne.
Indian River 12, St. Mark’s 2
|
St. Mark’s
|
200
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
Indian River
|
421
|
050
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
11
|
1
Rath and Thomas. N. Patille and G. Snyder. W — N. Patille. L – Rath.
2B — StM: Hessler, IR: Collins, Mumford, Mayfield. 3B – IR: McGee and Mumford. HR – StM: Thomas.
Lake Forest 5, Milford 4
|
Milford
|
012
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
Lake Forest
|
200
|
210
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
8
|
1
Abbott and Kohel. Stahre, Simpson and Garey. W – Stahre. L – Abbott.
2B — MIL: Brennan, LF: Glanden. 3B – LF: Maddox. HR – LF: Thompson.
Caravel 1, Mt. St. Dominic 0
St John Vianney 5, Caravel 1
BOYS LACROSSE
Archmere 12, Tower Hill 7
|
Tower Hill
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
7
|
Archmere
|
3
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
12
Goals — TH: W. Corroon 2, Okoniewski 2, R. Corroon, Hodgson, Togo; AA: Glavin 6, Bauer 2, Moyer 2, Kates, Salameda. Assists – TH: Hattersley, Spruance. AA: DiBattista 2, Cipriano, Moyer. Shots – TH 15, AA 40. Saves – TH 14 (Gianforcaro), AA 6 (Smeader).
Brandywine 7, A.I. du Pont 4
|
A.I. du Pont
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
Brandywine
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
7
Goals — B: Kramer 3, Ostroff 2, Ruggiero, Dennis. Assists – B: Dennis 4, Ostroff 2, Ruggiero. Saves – B 8 (Tobin).
Sanford 12, Caravel 6
Indian River 19, Wilmington Christian 4
|
Wilmington Christian
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
4
|
Indian River
|
5
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
19
Goals — WCS: Cairo 3; IR: Josetti 5, Martin 5, Kovatch 5, Gottshalk 2, Stong, Schultz. Assists – IR: Josetti 3, Martin 3, Gottshalk 2, Kovatch 2, White. Shots — WCS 16, IR 34 Saves — IR 14 (McWilliams 10, Milten 4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Sanford 14, Brandywine 6
|
Brandywine
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
Sanford
|
8
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
14
Goals — B: Pietrzak 2,Ruoff 2, Clay, Hubbard; SAN: Riordan 8, Zabel 2, Gandhi, Seder-Burnaford, Leo, Kennedy. Assists — B: Clay. SAN: Riordan 3, Seder-Burnaford, Kennedy.
Saves – SAN: 8 (K. Warren).
Tower Hill 16, Caesar Rodney 10
|
Caesar Rodney
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
Tower Hill
|
7
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
16
Goals — CR: Ayers 4, Cava 2, Eibhlin 2, Bennett, Walker. TH: Bailer 4, McCoy 3, I. Zungailia 3, Stenz 3, S. Zungailia 3. Assists — CR: Walker 16, Cava 2, Bennett 2, Ayers; TH: I. Zungailia 2, Conaty, Olurin, Bailer. Shots — CR 18, TH 25. Saves – CR 4 (Hall), TH 3 (Brown).
GIRLS SOCCER
Archmere 4, Dover 0
|
Dover
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Archmere
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
4
First Half — Dawson, AA, 4:00; Dawson (DaCosta), AA, 10:00; DaCosta (Dawson), AA, 15:00. Second Half — Berkowitz (Reilly), AA, 59:00.
Shots — D 1, AA 30. Corner Kicks – D 1, AA 5.
Saves — D 22 (Rosello), AA 0 (Giakas)
Charter of Wilm. 3, Cape Henlopen 0
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
3
|
Cape Henlopen
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
First Half — Koval (Allen), CSW, 39:00. Second Half – Mitchell, CSW, 69:00; McNulty (Fusco), CSW, 77:00.
Shots — CSW 22, CH 4. Corner Kicks – CSW 5, CH 2. Saves – CSW 4 (McIntyre), CH 11 (Siranides)
DMA 1, St. Andrew’s 0
|
St. Andrew’s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
DMA
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
O.T. — Immediato, (Buonopane), DMA, 87:22.
Shots — DMA 11, SAS 8. Corner Kicks – DMA 12, SAS 1. Saves – DMA 8 (Emerich), SAS 6 (Paton).
Ursuline 2, Lake Forest 0
|
Ursuline
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
Lake Forest
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Second Half — A. Olmstead (A. Kochie), UA, 65:00; Ogden (PK), UA, 79:00.
Shots — UA 18, LF 9. Corner Kicks UA 9, LF 0. Saves – UA 8 (Brown), LF 13 (Tucker).
Kellam 0, Padua 0
|
Kellam
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Padua
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Shots — PA 5, K 5. Corner Kicks — PA 7, K 2. Saves — PA 5, K 8.
Sanford 4, Wilmington Christian 0
|
Wilmington Christian
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Sanford
|
0
|
4
|
—
|
4
Second Half — Bescript, SAN, 41:00; Bescript, SAN, 43:00; E. Amendum, SAN, 70:00; E. Amendum, SAN, 75:00.
Shots — WCS 3, SAN 16. Corner Kicks – WCS 2, SAN 4. Saves – WCS 12 (Carter), SAN 3 (Weinstein).
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Andrew’s 4, Newark Charter 1
Singles — Reeves, NCS d. Roach 7-5, 6-2; Stilwell, SAS d. Hail 6-1, 6-0; Gehrs, SAS d. Khan 6-0, 6-3. Doubles – Fishman-An, SAS d. Perrin-Indukuri 6-1, 6-0; Southerland-Rattray, SAS d. Blake-Kothari 6-1, 6-0. At St. Andrew’s School.