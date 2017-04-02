Menu
Tennis

High School Scoreboard, April 1

EBALL

St. Mark’s 3, Indian River 2

St. Mark’s

200

010

0

3

3

2

Indian River

000

200

0

2

7

2

Killen, Blades (7) and Hitch. Dubecq, Bialecki (6), Sullivan (6) and Hatch. W – Dubecq. L – Killen.

2B — IR: Anderson. HR — StM: Theodorakis.

Archmere 10, Milford 1

Archmere

300

230

2

10

12

1

Milford

000

000

1

1

3

0

Lynch, Dellose (5), Bice (7) and Alexander. Mow, Thornley (5), Stewart (7) and Kimmel. W – Lynch. L – Mow.

2B — AA: Roux, MIL: Kimmel, Oplinger. 3B — AA: Gioffre, Watson

Milford 9, Lake Forest 2

Lake Forest

100

001

0

2

5

1

Milford

230

022

0

9

12

2

Holemo, Farlow (2), Redden (5), Brooks (7) and McGray. Robertson, Reichold (5) and Kimmel. W – Robertson. L – Holemo.

2B — LF: Fleetwood, MIL: Kucharzyk.

Tower Hill 10, St. Andrew’s 2

Tower Hill

013

312

0

10

10

2

St. Andrew’s

000

100

1

2

6

2

Love, Reynolds (6), Rovner (7) and H. Quimby. Cool, Townsend (4), Park (6) and McArthur. W – Love (1-0). L – Cool (0-1).

2B — TH: H. Quimby, Gilbert, Anderson, Zittlau, SAS: Townsend. HR – TH: Reynolds 2.

William Penn 7, Wilmington Friends 2

William Penn

102

100

3

7

10

1

Wilm. Friends

100

001

0

2

4

2

Johns, Heim (6) and D. Fernicola. Gise, Durgin (6) and Taormina. W – Johns. L – Gise.

2B – WP: Hammond, Wikerson.

SOFTBALL

Caesar Rodney 14, Appoquinimink 10

Appoquinimink

324

100

0

10

12

1

Caesar Rodney

204

206

0

14

18

1

Short, Gentry and Weir. Ball and Harris. W – Ball. L – Short.

2B — CR: Ball, Stamas, A: Miller. 3B – CR: Harris, Horne.

Indian River 12, St. Mark’s 2

St. Mark’s

200

000

0

2

2

4

Indian River

421

050

0

12

11

1

Rath and Thomas. N. Patille and G. Snyder. W — N. Patille. L – Rath.

2B — StM: Hessler, IR: Collins, Mumford, Mayfield. 3B – IR: McGee and Mumford. HR – StM: Thomas.

Lake Forest 5, Milford 4

Milford

012

001

0

4

6

0

Lake Forest

200

210

0

5

8

1

Abbott and Kohel. Stahre, Simpson and Garey. W – Stahre. L – Abbott.

2B — MIL: Brennan, LF: Glanden. 3B – LF: Maddox. HR – LF: Thompson.

Caravel 1, Mt. St. Dominic 0

St John Vianney 5, Caravel 1

BOYS LACROSSE

Archmere 12, Tower Hill 7

Tower Hill

4

1

1

1

7

Archmere

3

4

2

3

12

Goals — TH: W. Corroon 2, Okoniewski 2, R. Corroon, Hodgson, Togo; AA: Glavin 6, Bauer 2, Moyer 2, Kates, Salameda. Assists – TH: Hattersley, Spruance. AA: DiBattista 2, Cipriano, Moyer. Shots – TH 15, AA 40. Saves – TH 14 (Gianforcaro), AA 6 (Smeader).

Brandywine 7, A.I. du Pont 4

A.I. du Pont

1

1

2

0

4

Brandywine

1

1

2

3

7

Goals — B: Kramer 3, Ostroff 2, Ruggiero, Dennis. Assists – B: Dennis 4, Ostroff 2, Ruggiero. Saves – B 8 (Tobin).

Sanford 12, Caravel 6

Indian River 19, Wilmington Christian 4

Wilmington Christian

1

0

0

3

4

Indian River

5

9

3

2

19

Goals — WCS: Cairo 3; IR: Josetti 5, Martin 5, Kovatch 5, Gottshalk 2, Stong, Schultz. Assists – IR: Josetti 3, Martin 3, Gottshalk 2, Kovatch 2, White. Shots — WCS 16, IR 34 Saves — IR 14 (McWilliams 10, Milten 4).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sanford 14, Brandywine 6

Brandywine

3

3

0

0

6

Sanford

8

6

0

0

14

Goals — B: Pietrzak 2,Ruoff 2, Clay, Hubbard; SAN: Riordan 8, Zabel 2, Gandhi, Seder-Burnaford, Leo, Kennedy. Assists — B: Clay. SAN: Riordan 3, Seder-Burnaford, Kennedy.

Saves – SAN: 8 (K. Warren).

Tower Hill 16, Caesar Rodney 10

Caesar Rodney

7

3

0

0

10

Tower Hill

7

9

0

0

16

Goals — CR: Ayers 4, Cava 2, Eibhlin 2, Bennett, Walker. TH: Bailer 4, McCoy 3, I. Zungailia 3, Stenz 3, S. Zungailia 3. Assists — CR: Walker 16, Cava 2, Bennett 2, Ayers; TH: I. Zungailia 2, Conaty, Olurin, Bailer. Shots — CR 18, TH 25. Saves – CR 4 (Hall), TH 3 (Brown).

GIRLS SOCCER

Archmere 4, Dover 0

Dover

0

0

0

Archmere

3

1

4

First Half — Dawson, AA, 4:00; Dawson (DaCosta), AA, 10:00; DaCosta (Dawson), AA, 15:00. Second Half — Berkowitz (Reilly), AA, 59:00.

Shots — D 1, AA 30. Corner Kicks – D 1, AA 5.

Saves — D 22 (Rosello), AA 0 (Giakas)

Charter of Wilm. 3, Cape Henlopen 0

Charter of Wilm.

1

2

3

Cape Henlopen

0

0

0

First Half — Koval (Allen), CSW, 39:00. Second Half – Mitchell, CSW, 69:00; McNulty (Fusco), CSW, 77:00.

Shots — CSW 22, CH 4. Corner Kicks – CSW 5, CH 2. Saves – CSW 4 (McIntyre), CH 11 (Siranides)

DMA 1, St. Andrew’s 0

St. Andrew’s

0

0

0

0

DMA

0

0

1

1

O.T. — Immediato, (Buonopane), DMA, 87:22.

Shots — DMA 11, SAS 8. Corner Kicks – DMA 12, SAS 1. Saves – DMA 8 (Emerich), SAS 6 (Paton).

Ursuline 2, Lake Forest 0

Ursuline

0

2

2

Lake Forest

0

0

0

Second Half — A. Olmstead (A. Kochie), UA, 65:00; Ogden (PK), UA, 79:00.

Shots — UA 18, LF 9. Corner Kicks UA 9, LF 0. Saves – UA 8 (Brown), LF 13 (Tucker).

Kellam 0, Padua 0

Kellam

0

0

0

Padua

0

0

0

Shots — PA 5, K 5. Corner Kicks — PA 7, K 2. Saves — PA 5, K 8.

Sanford 4, Wilmington Christian 0

Wilmington Christian

0

0

0

Sanford

0

4

4

Second Half — Bescript, SAN, 41:00; Bescript, SAN, 43:00; E. Amendum, SAN, 70:00; E. Amendum, SAN, 75:00.

Shots — WCS 3, SAN 16. Corner Kicks – WCS 2, SAN 4. Saves – WCS 12 (Carter), SAN 3 (Weinstein).

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Andrew’s 4, Newark Charter 1

Singles — Reeves, NCS d. Roach 7-5, 6-2; Stilwell, SAS d. Hail 6-1, 6-0; Gehrs, SAS d. Khan 6-0, 6-3. Doubles – Fishman-An, SAS d. Perrin-Indukuri 6-1, 6-0; Southerland-Rattray, SAS d. Blake-Kothari 6-1, 6-0. At St. Andrew’s School.

