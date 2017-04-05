High school scoreboard April 4

BASEBALL

Sussex Tech 6, Caesar Rodney 3

Sussex Tech 100 000 5 — 6 5 0 Caesar Rodney 000 021 0 — 3 8 0

Parks. DeAtley, Rigby (6), Maier (7) and Donovan.

2B – ST: Hitchcock, CR: Rigby. HR – ST: Rolph.

Cape Henlopen 6, Sussex Central 4

Sussex Central 200 020 0 — 4 5 0 Cape Henlopen 014 100 0 — 6 6 2

Brewington, Hollenbeck (3), Kelley (3) and Watkinson. Elliott, Heffernan (2) and Carey. W – Heffernan. L – Hollenbeck.

2B – CH: Heffernan, SC: Bowden. 3B – SC: Emerick. HR – CH: Erickson, Elliott.

St. Georges 17, Christiana 0

St. Georges 461 600 0 — 17 23 1 Christiana 000 000 0 — 0 1 10

Riley, Guild (3), Wallace (4), McDermott (5) and Marucci, Bolden (3). Sparklin, Bautista (2), Tango (3), Betts (3), Marlow (3) and Miles. W – Riley. L – Sparklin.

2B – SG: Wallace, Boc, Marucci, McVey, McDermott, Guild, Bradford.

DMA 11, Dickinson 0

Dickinson 000 000 0 — 0 0 3 DMA 131 060 0 — 11 12 0

Picco, Tenny (4) and Aayal. Siple, Blanchard (4) and Serafin, Petrucci (3). W – Siple (2-0). L – Picco.

2B – DMA: Gee, Kohan. HR – DMA: Brooks, Petrucci.

Wilmington Christian 5, Delmarva Christian 4

Wilmington Christian 203 000 0 — 5 5 0 Delmarva Christian 400 000 0 — 4 5 2

Sordowice and B. Rettig. Workman, Murphy (6) and W. Hobbs. W – Sordowice. L – Workman.

2B – WCS: Williams, DC: W. Hobbs.

Laurel 9, Milford 4

Laurel 203 103 0 — 9 9 1 Milford 000 031 0 — 4 4 5

Moye, Hitchens (5), Nichols (6) and Rosado. Hilligoss, Thornley (4), Winckoski (6) and Kimmel.

2B – L: Nichols, Perdue, Moyer.

Newark Charter 6, Archmere 5

Archmere 010 000 4 — 5 7 0 Newark Charter 103 010 1 — 6 9 3

Dellose, Watson (6) and Mallamaci. Chopko, Dorr (6), Kelby (7) and Fredd. W – Kelby. L – Watson.

2B – AA: Dellose, Gioffre, McVey.

Newark 10, William Penn 0

William Penn 000 000 0 — 0 4 0 Newark 202 330 0 — 10 11 0

Insley, Hammond (1), Palomo (4), Kelly (5) and Fernicola. Blevins, Delpercio (4) and Visalli. W – Blevins (2-0). L – Insley.

2B – N: DelPercio, Hansen, Emory, Blevins, Lanouette. 3B – N: Hansen. HR – N: Hansen, Emory.

Red Lion Christian 12, Sanford 3

Red Lion Christian 131 041 2 — 12 14 0 Sanford 102 000 0 — 3 5 1

Weber, Pusey (4), Emberger (7) and Emberger, Pusey (7). Leo, Valentine (5) and Citro. W – Weber. L- Leo.

2B – RLCA: N. Hardcastle, McAllister 2, Willis 2, Weber. 3B – RLCA: N. Hardcastle, Willis 2.

Seaford 11, Lake Forest 0

Lake Forest 000 000 0 — 0 3 1 Seaford 731 000 0 — 11 10 0

Brooks, Noell (1) and Farlow, Reed. Nibblett and Gray. W – Nibblett. L – Brooks.

2B – SEA: Gray. 3B – SEA: Allen

Dover 13, Smyrna 1

Dover 000 175 0 — 13 9 1 Smyrna 001 000 0 — 1 5 3

Velasquez, Davis (5) and Wunsch. Casey, Unterreiner (5), Lattomus (5), Barr (6) and Penuel, Dias (6). W – Velazquez. L – Casey.

2B – DOV: Hickox, Lanuoette, SMY: Carrow 2, Hi.

Tatnall 8, St. Andrew’s 3

Tatnall 110 004 2 — 8 11 1 St. Andrew’s 000 030 0 — 3 6 5

Sheehy, Marvin (7) and Maloy. Cool, Windels (5) and McArthur. W – Sheehy. L – Cool.

2B – TAT: Campbell 2, SAS: Windels.

St. Mark’s 10, St. Elizabeth 2

St. Elizabeth 000 110 0 — 2 4 2 St. Mark’s 223 030 0 — 10 10 3

Brooks, Trimarco (3), Anderson (5), Hazelton (6) and Strickland. Sullivan, Venti (6) and Sinko, Swain (7). W – Sullivan. L – Brooks.

2B – StM: Gannett, Ludman, Warrington, StE: Thomas.

Woodbridge 4, Delmar 0

Delmar 000 000 0 — 0 2 0 Woodbridge 000 400 0 — 4 6 0

Adkins, Richardson (4) and Austin. Avery, Joseph (6) and Ogden. W – Avery. L – Adkins.

Highlights: Doug Avery allowed only a leadoff single to Dylan Pasta over 5 2/3 innings of work, striking out five

The Blue Raiders plated four runs in the 4th inning, sparked by Tyler DeFord’s two RBI single.

SOFTBALL

Sussex Tech 3, Caesar Rodney 0

Sussex Tech 300 000 0 — 3 7 1 Caesar Rodney 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Wroten and Lord. Ball and Harris. W – Wroten. L – Ball.

3B – ST: Sample.

Sussex Central 9, Cape Henlopen 6

Sussex Central 132 011 1 — 9 6 5 Cape Henlopen 000 010 5 — 6 6 8

McCabe and Rogers. Davis, Reed (4) and Jackson. W – McCabe. L – Davis.

2B – SC: Evick. 3B – SC: Abbot, Gray, CH: Lallier. HR – CH: Virden, Jones.

Delmarva Christian 23, Christiana 6

Christiana 004 020 0 — 6 7 4 Delmarva Christian 1 11 10 100 0 — 23 21 3

Groce, McCall (3) and Henshaw. Thompson, Culver (4) and Stonebraker, Jones (4). W – Thompson (4-0). L – Groce.

2B – C: Zamorez, DC: Noble, Mo.Waide, DiFava. 3B – C: Henshaw.

Milford 14, Laurel 2

Laurel 000 200 0 — 2 5 2 Milford 430 700 0 — 14 16 0

Calloway, Walls and Allen. Abbott and Kohel. W – Abbott. L – Calloway.

2B – L: Hitchens, MIL: Fry and Kohel. 3B – MIL: Fry, R. Bowe, N. Bowe. HR – MIL: N. Bowe.

Newark Charter 7, Archmere 0

Archmere 000 000 0 — 0 3 2 Newark Charter 060 100 0 — 7 12 1

Murray and McDougal. Pontak and Turner. W – Pontak. L – Murray.

2B – NCS: McGough, Wingo, Hagen, Vivian.

William Penn 25, Newark 2

William Penn 972 250 0 — 25 10 1 Newark 002 000 0 — 2 2 5

Purnell, Gallagher (3) and Gallagher, Testa (3). Rose and Smith. W – Purnell. L – Rose.

2B – WP: Testa, Purnell, Foster, Bib. HR – WP: Behomar.

St. Georges 2, Polytech 1

St. Georges 011 000 0 — 2 4 3 Polytech 010 000 0 — 1 5 1

Long and Seiverd. Ka. Burawski and Ke. Burawski. W – Long. L – Ka. Burawski.

2B – PT: Ke. Burawski. 3B – SG: DiMarcello.

Smyrna 18, Dover 0

Dover 000 000 0 — 0 2 9 Smyrna 819 000 0 — 18 15 0

Frantz and Quick. Anderson, Smith (3) and Drummond. W – Anderson. L – Frantz.

2B – SMY: Farragher, Press, Zay. 3B – SMY: Wilson.

St. Elizabeth 12, St. Thomas More 2

St. Elizabeth 000 000 0 — 12 St. Thomas More 000 000 0 — 2

Wohner and Sweeney. W – Wohner.

2B – StE: Kelleher. 3B – StE: Sweeney 2.

Delmar 19, Woodbridge 1

Delmar 3 10 4 020 0 — 19 17 0 Woodbridge 000 100 0 — 1 4 2

Pleasanton, Weldon (3) and Taylor. Stephenson. W – Pleasanton. L – Stephenson.

2B – DEL: Wheatley.

BOYS LACROSSE

Appoquinimink 17, Concord 2

Appoquinimink 7 4 5 1 — 17 Concord 0 2 0 0 — 2

Goals – A: Ferrara 6, Z. Bowen 6, Truitt 2, Connor Garrison, Spellman, Barber; CON: Doogan, Lindenhofen. Assists – A: Ferrara 4, Wolhar 2, Z. Bowen, Truitt, Connor Garrison; CON: Doogan.

Shots – A 31, CON 13

Saves – A 8 (Meckley 6, Given 2), CON: 10 (Cable)

DMA 9, St. Mark’s 3

St. Mark’s 0 1 1 1 — 3 DMA 3 3 3 0 — 9

Goals – StM: Mauria 2, Salazar. DMA: Cook 3, McCormick 2, Towner 2, Klassman, Taub. Assists – StM: Kline. DMA: McCormick 4, Lewis.

Saves – StM 17 (Groves), DMA 5 (Whittaker).

Middletown 6, St. Georges 5

St. Georges 3 1 1 0 0 — 5 Middletown 2 0 1 2 1 — 6

Goals – MID: Myers 3, Davis, Huisenga, Kracyla. Assists – MID: Horlacher.

Saves – MID 14 (Johnston).

St. Andrew’s 16, Newark Charter 5

St. Andrew’s 3 8 4 1 — 16 Newark Charter 2 0 1 2 — 5

Newark 17, Delcastle 3

Delcastle 0 1 1 1 — 3 Newark 3 2 8 4 — 17

Tower Hill 10, Tatnall 6

Tatnall 1 1 2 2 — 6 Tower Hill 3 4 1 2 — 10

Goals – TAT: Godshall 2, Ragland 2, Singer 2; TH: Spartin 3, Spruance 2, Hattersley 2, W. Corroon, R. Corroon, HodgsonSpartin 3, Spruance 2, Hattersley 2, W. Corroon, R. Corroon, Hodgson.

Assists – TAT: Ragland, Godshall. TH: Togo 2, Spartin, Cercena, W. Corroon.

Shots – TAT 27, TH 38

Saves – TAT: 13 (Hiller)

TH: 15 (Gianforcaro).

A.I. du Pont 7, William Penn 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Andrew’s 15, Wilm. Friends 9

Wilm. Friends 4 5 — 9 St. Andrew’s 9 6 — 15

Goals – WFS: Veale 5, Atkins 2, Malone, Plumb; SAS: Cameron 4, Tucker 4, Sailer 2, Soulati 2, Davila, El-Baradie, Meyer

Assists – WFS: Winfield; SAS: Meyer, Soulati, Tucker.

Archmere 19, DMA 0

DMA 0 0 — 0 Archmere 11 8 — 19

Goals – AA: Yanick 4, Baldi 4, Olsen 3, Collins 2, Donovan 2, Malloy, Ross, Roszkowski, Liu

Assists – AA: Yanick 2, Olsen 2, Collins, Roszkowski, Bellew, DeBaecke.

Caravel 14, Tower Hill 11

Tower Hill 7 4 — 11 Caravel 8 6 — 14

Goals – TH: McCoy 3, Podolsky 2, Stenz 2, S. Zungailia 2, I. Zungailia, Bailer; CA: Duarte 6, Phillips 4, Bryson 2, Jones, Otlowski. Assists – TH: I. Zungailia. CA: Phillips 2, Duarte.

Shots – TH 26, CA 28

Saves – TH 9 (Brown), CA 12 (Judd).

Hodgson 19, A.I. du Pont 5

A.I. du Pont 2 3 — 5 Hodgson 12 7 — 19

Goals – AI: Nelson 3, Gentry 2; HVT: Wibecan 6, Massey 5, Cabreja 4, Buckworth 3, Freund. Assists – HVT: Pennell.

Shots – HVT 26

Saves – AI 17 (Guzman), HVT 3 (Clark).

Mount Pleasant 15, Middletown 8

Goals – MID: Davis 4, Saylor 4, Keller 3, Knowlton 2, Kastar, Mann; MP: Rhodunda 3, Soucy 2, Batt, Cabrera, Kling. Assists – MID: Knowlton 2, Keller, Riley, Saylor, Summer; MP: Kling, Rhodunda, Soucy.

Saves – MID 17, MP 10 (Mullan 8, Brown 2).

Tatnall 10, Sanford 9

Tatnall 4 6 — 10 Sanford 5 4 — 9

Goals – TAT: Jensen 6, Morgan 2, Volp, Principe; SAN: Riordan 4, Zabel 2, Gandhi, Burnaford, Straker. Assists – TAT: Jensen, Volp, Mariner; SAN: Gandhi, Zabel, Riordan.

Shots – TAT 18, SAN 18

Saves – SAN 9 (Warren), TAT 3 (Edstrom).

Ursuline 13, St. Mark’s 12

St. Mark’s 4 8 — 12 Ursuline 8 5 — 13

Goals – UA: Schmeusser 5, E. O’Doherty 5, Kennedy, Lyons, Carroll; StM: Megargee 4, M. Noonan 4, Schweizer 3, Wolff. Assists – UA: Carroll 2, Schmeusser, Kennedy, McFadden, Schroyer; StM: Schweizer 2, Estes.

Saves – UA 9 (Monohan), StM 5 (Giannaras).

GIRLS SOCCER

Indian River 4, Cape Henlopen 0

Indian River 2 2 — 4 Cape Henlopen 0 0 — 0

First Half – Lowman (A. Congleton), IR, 24:00; Lowman (Hogsten), IR, 39:00. Second Half – Hogsten (Whelen), IR, 51:00; Hogsten (PK), IR, 57:00.

Shots – IR 24, CH 1

Corner Kicks – IR 7, CH 0

Saves – IR 1 (Belzer), CH 20 (Siranides).

Delmarva Christian 9, Christiana 0

Christiana 0 0 — 0 Delmarva Christian 6 3 — 9

First Half – Taylor, DC; Czapp, DC; Agapito, DC; Slacum, DC; Anderson, DC; Agapito (Czapp), DC. Second Half – Vander Valk, DC; Burris, DC; Agapito, DC.

Shots – DC 33, CHS 7

Corner Kicks – DC 6

Saves – DC 3 (Marshall), CHS 19 (Saunders).

Laurel 5, Nandua 2

Nandua 0 2 — 2 Laurel 0 5 — 5

Second Half – Brittingham (Malone), LAU, 41:00; Charles-Aine (Brittingham), LAU, 44:00; Gonzalez, NAN, 50:00; Cunningham, NAN, 52:00; Rice, LAU, 59:00; Sheppard, LAU, 63:00; Perez-Chilel (Rice), LAU, 71:00.

Shots – LAU 14, NAN 4

Corner Kicks – LAU 5, NAN 1

Saves – LAU 2 (Barrios-Soto), NAN 2 (Henriquez).

Archmere 7, Red Lion Christian 0

Archmere 5 2 — 7 Red Lion Christian 0 0 — 0

First Half – Wursthorn, AA, 12:00; Wursthorn, AA, 13:00; O’Dwyer (Dawson), AA, 18:00; Law, AA, 24:00; DaCosta, AA, 26:00. Second Half – Berkowitz (DaCosta), AA, 50:00; O’Dwyer (Berkowitz), AA, 54:00.

Shots – AA 30, RLCA 4

Corner Kicks – AA 7, RLCA 0

Saves – AA 4 (Giakas), RLCA 17.

Sanford 1, St. Andrew’s 1

Sanford 0 1 0 — 1 St. Andrew’s 0 1 0 — 1

Second Half – P. Amendum (E. Amendum), S, 58:00; E. Paton (ua), SA, 62:00

Shots – S 6, SA 5

Corner Kicks – S 6, SA 2

Saves – S 4 (Weinstein), SA 5 (S. Paton).

Ursuline 2, St. Elizabeth 0

Ursuline 0 2 — 2 St. Elizabeth 0 0 — 0

Second Half – Ogden (Garcia), UA, 58:00; Garcia, UA, 78:00.

Shots – UA 24, StE 6

Corner Kicks – UA 7, StE 3

Saves – UA 3 (Brown), StE 13 (Toper).

Sussex Tech 2, Lake Forest 1

Lake Forest 1 0 0 — 1 Sussex Tech 1 0 1 — 2

First Half – Singh ST 17:00; Fox LF 34:00. OT – Phillips (Browning) ST 84:00.

Shots – LF 15, ST 14

Corner Kicks – LF 5, ST 10

Saves – LF 10 (Tucker), ST 12 (Whealton)

Polytech 3, Woodbridge 0

Polytech 3 0 — 3 Woodbridge 0 0 — 0

First Half – Ott, PT; Stafford, PT; McGinnity, PT.

Shots – PT 14, WB 4

Corner Kicks – PT 4, WB 1

Saves – PT 4, WB 11.

BOYS TENNIS

Lake Forest 3, Cape Henlopen 2

Singles – Dookran, LF, def. Justinani 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Foord, LF, def. Brozefsky 6-0, 6-4; Sylvester, LF, def. Libby 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Luciano-Solomon-Gladfelter, CH, def. Patel-Freuhauf 6-3, 6-4; Conrad-Clampitt, CH, def. Slagle-Weaver 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. At Cape Henlopen HS.

Charter of Wilm. 4, Concord 1

Ratnagiri, CON, def. Damaraju 6-0, 6-0; Chang, CSW, def. Wakai 6-1, 6-1; Kasat, CSW, def. White 6-4, 6-0. Doubles – Lu-Chang, CSW, def. Joseph-Mohnot 6-0, 6-4; Duff-Lee, CSW, def. Gertler-Cohen 6-1, 6-3. At Concord HS.

Conrad 5, Dickinson 0

Singles – L. Gaughan, CSS, def. Santos-Morales 6-0, 6-2; N. Gaughan, CSS, def. Rojas 6-0, 6-2; Cadelina, CSS, def. Downer 6-2, 6-2. Doubles -Munden-Freeman, CSS, def. Catalan-Lozano 6-0, 6-0; Vovveti-Farooq, CSS, def. Sanroman-Yang 6-0, 6-1. At Banning Park.

Caesar Rodney 5, Indian River 0

Singles – Gundakaram, CR, won by forfeit; Haynes, CR, def. P. Mochiam 6-2, 6-0; Wrede, CR, def. Clark 6-0, 6-1. At Indian River HS.

Dover 5, Milford 0

Singles – Anyanwu, D, def. Folke 6-0, 6-0; Cooke, D, def. Antolini 6-0, 6-0; Remondi, D, def. Huang 6-0, 6-1. Doubles – Wong-Beckman, D, def. Wolfenden-Rauch 6-1, 6-3; Yeung-Garber, D, def. Tribbett-Jackson 6-1, 6-4. At Milford HS.

Mount Pleasant 3, Newark 2

Singles – Dornsife, MP, def Vance 6-0, 6-0; Connor, MP, def N. Coffing 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Z. Coffing, N, def Burns 6-2, 6-0. Doubles – Mageid-Riddick, N, def Nowland-Sigman 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; Ross-Hill, MP, def Galileo-Hagan 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). At Mt. Pleasant HS.

Tower Hill 5, St. Andrew’s 0

Singles – Ward, TH, def. Malhotra 6-0, 6-1; Manning, TH, def. Chiu 6-0, 6-1; Fleming, TH, def. Richards 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Speers-Oldenbuettel, TH, def. McKee-Park 6-2, 6-1; Donoho-Racape, TH, def. Doucette/Doucette 6-4, 6-2. At St. Andrew’s.

GIRLS TENNIS

Middletown 5, A.I. du Pont 0

Singles – Nolte, MID, def Tito 6-1, 6-0; Salvioni, MID, def Hearn 6-1, 6-1; Collins, MID, def Yeung 6-3, 6-2.Doubles – Belitikus-Li, MID, def Anderson-Myers 6-0, 6-0; Cook-Moyer, MID, def Machado-Chaudhry 6-0, 6-0. At A.I. duPont HS.

Caesar Rodney 5, Indian River 0

Singles – Parker, CR, def. Fitz 6-0, 6-0; Sijan, CR, def. Lovelace 6-0, 6-0; Frederick, CR, def. Galbreath 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Tamesis-Thorogood, CR, def. Patel-Lopez 6-0, 6-0; Casey-Jeffery, CR, def. Johnson-Marquez 6-0, 6-1. At Caesar Rodney HS.

Charter of Wilm. 4, Concord 1

Singles – Shiau, CSW, def. Haritos 6-0, 6-0; Chen, CSW, def. Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Divi, CSW, def. Buccio 6-0, 6-1. Doubles – C. Graybeal-B. Graybeal, CON, def. Suh-Ashley 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-8 (TB); Bolu-Wang, CSW, def. Dao-Vyas 6-0, 6-0. At Wilmington Charter.

Dickinson 3, Conrad 2

Singles – Flores, CSS, def. Condiff 6-4, 6-3; Fontanez, D, def. Varney 6-0, 6-4; McDermott, CSS, def. Arshad 6-2, 6-2. Doubles – Manthorpe-Catalan, D, def Best-Diallo 6-1, 6-1; Wright-Porquin, D, def. Parker-Pizano 6-1, 6-2. At Dickinson HS.

Dover 5, Milford 0

Singles – Anyanwu, D, def. Rogers 6-0, 6-0; Ozer, D, def. Redlich 6-0, 6-1; Malenfant, D, def. Stevenson 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Scheir-Canalichio, D, def. Wright-Perez 6-1, 6-1; Lin-Biddle, D, def. Becton-Cromer 6-1, 6-0. At Dover HS.

Cape Henlopen 5, Lake Forest 0

Singles – Tietbohl, CH, def. Brubaker, 6-0, 6-0; Spell, CH, def. Queen, 6-3, 6-0; Sabbagh, CH, def. Erwin, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles – Sponaugle-McCloy, CH, def. Seidu-Lodge 6-4, 6-0; Lynam-Smith, CH, def. Rugg-Ellis, 6-3, 6-0. At Cape Henlopen HS.

Mount Pleasant 5, Newark 0

Singles – Zheng, MP, def. Damawan 6-0, 6-0; Unterberger, MP, def. Grkiffin 6-1, 6-4; Ford, MP, def. Kaur 6-0, 6-1. Doubles – Cannon-Jenkins, MtP, def. Marshall-Lucas 7-6, 6-3; Bass-Grossi, MP, def. Breece-Patel 6-1, 6-1. At Mt. Pleasant HS.

Polytech 3, Seaford 2

Singles – Balcerak, PT, def. Snigier 6-0, 6-0; Comollo, PT, def. Call 6-4, 6-0; Pearson, SEA, def. Huber 6-4, 2-6, 6-0. Doubles – Lewis-Dinga, SEA, def. Readores-Startt 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-5; Bradl-Koenig, PT, def. 7-5, 6-4. At Polytech HS.

Smyrna 5, Sussex Central 0

Singles – Usewicz, SMY, def. Cadeza 6-2, 6-0; Chillas, SMY, def. Orledge 6-2, 6-2; Smallwood, SMY, def. Peden 7-5, 7-5. Doubles – Cook-Holman, SMY, def. Kollock-Taylor 6-0, 6-1; Hughes-Fedele, SMY, def. Pistoia-Ventura 7-5, 6-3. At Smyrna HS.

Tower Hill 5, St. Andrew’s 0

Singles – Dignazio, TH, def. Roach, 6-1, 6-0; Rastogi, TH, def. Stilwell 6-1, 6-3; Lunger, TH, def. Gehrs 7-5, 6-1. Doubles – Thomson-Sysko, TH, def. Fishman-An 6-1, 6-3; Kollias-Teng, TH, def. Southerland-Rattray 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-5 (TB). At Tower Hill.

Ursuline 3, Padua 2

Singles – Elliman, UA, def Neuser 6-1, 6-1; MacFarlane, PA, def Halakos 6-3, 6-1; Markel, UA, def Srikanth 7-5, 6-1. Doubles – Hantman-Truman, PA, def Roesser-Sparco 6-1, 6-2; Barnett-Krukiel, UA, fef Moreno-Chacko 7-5, 6-3. At Rodney St. Courts.

William Penn 3, Appoquinimink 2

Singles – Getchell, WP, def. Mahar 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; Sacco, WP, def. Bernath 6-1, 6-2; Roche, A, def. Pryce 6-2, 6-4. Doubles – Adgoun-Rosenthal, A, def. Meija-Patel 6-3, 7-6 (7-0); Hampel-Henry, WP, def. Mehta-Kumar 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. At William Penn HS.

Wilm. Friends 4, Tatnall 1

Singles – Balick, WFS, def. McCulloch 6-3, 7-5; Brooks, WFS, def. Jones 6-1, 6-1; Thompson, WFS, def. Austin 6-4, 6-1. Doubles – Zammarchi-Penn, TAT, def. Elliott-Saunders 6-3, 7-5; Connors-Ji, WFS, def. Kong-Lodge 6-1, 6-0. At Wilmington Friends.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

A.I. du Pont 3, Charter of Wilm. 0

Charter of Wilm. 12 10 17 — 0 A.I. du Pont 25 25 25 — 3

A.I. du Pont (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Coyne 2-2-0-3-27, Daniels 0-0-0-10-1 Mulligan 9-6-10-1, Harrigan 6-0-0-3-0, Yeager 11-1-2-11-0, Hayman 2-0-0-0-0, Nelson 4-0-2-1-0, Jackson 2-0-0-4-0.

Charter (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Kolek 3-0-0-5-0, Ulbrich 2-1-0-3-0, Pasikanti 1-0-0-7-0, Furman 2-0-0-4-2, Attia 1-0-1-1-0, White 1-1-0-6-5, Holloman 0-0-0-5-0.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Caesar Rodney 137, Indian River 9; Polytech 82, Caesar Rodney 64; Polytech 139, Indian River 6

3200 Relay – Polytech – (Popp, Flamer, Jackson, Bailey) 8:28; 110 Hurdles – McGee, PT, 14.8; 100 – McDonald, CR, 10.5; 800 Relay – Polytech – 1:29.9; 1600 – J. Epstein, CR, 4:47; 400 Relay – Polytech – 43.1; 400 – Bison, PT, 51.4; 300 Hurdles – Daniels, CR, 40.5; 800 – Flamer, PT, 2:04; 200 – McDonald, CR, 22.5; 3200 – J. Epstein, CR, 10:18; 1600 Relay – Polytech – 3:30.9. Shot Put – J. Williams, CR, 51’ 6.5″; Discus: – Gordon, P, 116’ 3″; Long Jump – Daniels, CR, 20’ 4.5″; Triple Jump – Booker, CR, 41’ 9.5″; High Jump – Nixon, PT, 6’ 4″; Pole Vault – Hocker, PT, 11’ 0″.

Caravel 73, St. Mark’s 53

3200 Relay – Caravel – (Puharic, Bowe, Bak, Hamilton) – 8:49.9; 110 Hurdles – Scailia, StM, 16.5; 100 – Montgomery, CA, 11.4; 800 Relay – Caravel – (Bak, Sengphachahn, DeShields, Montgomery) – 1:36.8; 1600 – Hamilton, CA, 4:54.3; 400 Relay – St. Mark’s – (Wedgewood, Glover, Popitti, Sanders) – 47.1; 400 – Bowe, CA, 52.3; 300 Hurdles – Scalia, StM, 44.0; 800 – Puharic, CA, 2:07.5; 200 – Montgomery, CA, 23.5; 3200 – Hessler, StM, 11:17.3; 1600 Relay – Caravel – (Bowe, Hamilton, Bak, Puharic) – 3:38; Shot Put – Stofa, StM, 40’5″; Discus – Phillips, CA, 117’5″; Long Jump – Montgomery, CA, 19’7″; Triple Jump – Not Contested; High Jump – Tynes, StM, 5’6″; Pole Vault – Not Contested. High Scorer: Mandela Montgomery, Caravel, 16.5 points.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Indian RiverPolytech 0, Caesar Rodney 0

Indian RiverPolytech 0 0 — 0 Caesar Rodney 0 — 0

Caesar Rodney 125, Indian River 20; Caesar Rodney 108, Polytech 38; Polytech 82, Indian River 54

3200 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Chumley, Osunkoya, Edmanson, Carter) 11:03; 110 Hurdles: Danjoint, CR, 15.6; 100 – King, CR, 12.3; 800 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (King, S. Griffith, Ivy, Manley) 1:56.9; 1600 – Edmanson, CR, 6:08; 400 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Davis, Correa, Carter, Bailey-Perkins) 48.7; 400 – Osunkoya, CR, 1:03; 300 Hurdles – Mackey, CR, 51.0; 800 – Edmanson, CR, 2:38; 200 – King, CR, 26.7; 3200 – Chumley, CR, 15:01; 1600 Relay – Polytech – (Weaver, Gray, Vinniane, Davis) 4:31.4. Shot Put – Ryan, PT, 32’ 11.75″; Discus – Ryan, PT, 92’ 1″; Long Jump – Correa, CR, 19’ 0.5″; Triple Jump – Davis, CR, 33’ 4.5″; High Jump – Correa, CR, 5’ 0″; Pole Vault – Harris, PT, 7’ 0″.

St. Mark’s 86, Caravel 27

3200 Relay – St. Mark’s – (Smith, Hanrahan, Moran, Puhl) – 11:33.9; 110 Hurdles – Not Contested; 100 – Wright, StM, 13.4; 800 Relay – St. Mark’s – (Berggrun, Brackin, Sulecki, Deveney) – 2:06.5; 1600 – Donaldson, StM, 5:36.4; 400 Relay – St. Mark’s – (Berggrun, Brackin, Sulecki, Deveney) – 58.7; 400 – Hanrahan, StM, 1:10.8; 300 Hurdles – Puhl, StM, 54.6; 800 – Augustynowicz, StM, 2:39.4; 200 – Berggrun, StM, 29.7; 3200 – Donaldson, StM, 12:55.5; 1600 Relay – St. Mark’s – (Day, Corbet, Tucker, Boffa) – 4:49.3; Shot Put – Procope, StM, 31’1.5; Discus – Eissmann, StM, 108’6; Long Jump – Corbett, StM, 15’10.75″; Triple Jump – Not Contested; High Jump – Not Contested; Pole Vault – Leefeldt, CA, 9’0″. High Scorer – Sarah Donaldson, St. Mark’s, 10 Points.