Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Volleyball

High School Scoreboard for March 30

BASEBALL

Cape Henlopen 9, Middletown 0

Middletown

000

000

0

0

2

2

Cape Henlopen

030

033

0

9

7

2

Dunn, Keane (5), Fry (6), Loper (6) and Schneider. Elliott, J. Gelof (6) and Carey, Vitella. W – Elliott (1-0). L – Dunn.

HR – CH: Elliott and Dale.

Newark Charter 2, Charter of Wilm. 1

Newark Charter

010

000

1

2

5

0

Charter of Wilm.

000

001

0

1

3

1

Vivian, Dorr (7) and Fredd. Kennan, Lamey and Steiner. W-Dorr.

2B: NC: Walsh. HR: NC: Buglio.

Highlights: Logan Vivian pitched 6 1/3 strong innings allowing only 1 run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts. Kevin Buglio hit a solo homer to left for Newark Charter while Zach Lesher went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Delmar 7, Mardela 1

Mardela

000

000

1

1

4

5

Delmar

401

110

0

7

4

1

H. VonArx, Rodriguez (4), Murphy (7) and Austin. Owens, Long (4), Harper (6) and Johnson. W – VonArx. L – Owens.

2B – D: Rodriguez, M: Harper.

Newark 39, Dickinson 0

Newark

11 20

6 20 0

0

39

22

0

Dickinson

000

000

0

0

2

7

Blevins and Visalli. Tenney, Piccio (1), Reeder (4), Budd (5), Scott (5) and Ayala. W – Blevins (1-0). L – Tenney.

2B – N: Visalli 2, Sharpe 2, LaPorte, Berry.

DMA 8, Glasgow 3

DMA

122

001

2

8

9

3

Glasgow

200

100

0

3

4

3

Danz, Hines (6) and Serafin. Lozada, Pritchett-Watson (5) and McCann. W-Danz (1-1). L-Lozada.

2B: DMA- Serafin, Petrucci, Gee; G- McCann.

Highlights: DMA-Matt Danz went 5 innings and had 8 strikeouts in his first victory of the season. Nick Hertzfeld and Colin Smith both had two hits and two runs scored.

Conrad 6, Wilmington Christian 0

Wilmington Christian

000

000

0

0

2

2

Conrad

300

102

0

6

6

7

L. Rettig, Williams, Sorowice and B. Rettig. Bradigan, Awtry (6), Nowell (7) and Nowell, Awtry (7). W – Bradigan. L – L. Rettig.

Mount Pleasant 4, A.I. du Pont 3

A.I. du Pont

000

003

0

3

3

5

Mount Pleasant

001

002

1

4

7

1

Orsini, Blankenship (5) and Wilhelm. Jump, Fowler (6) and J. Jump, Kountourzis (2).

2B: MP: T. Jump.

Highlights: Jared Munoz delivered a walk-off hit and the win for Mount Pleasant. Munoz had 2 hits, 2 RBI, and a run scored. Trevor Jump struck out 10 through 5 1/3 innings.

Dover 7, Polytech 3

Davis, Velazques (6) and Wunsch. Haas, Phillips (6) and Bayley.

2B: D: Davis, Velazquez; P: Garey.

Highlights: Dover broke open a 3-3 game with four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Dover was led by strong pitching from Hiram Davis and Dominic Velazquez whom combined for nine strikeouts with only four walks. Offensively Velazquez led the charge for Dover going 2-for-2 with a double.

Caravel 12, Red Lion Christian 1

Caravel

053

112

0

12

10

2

Red Lion Christian

001

000

0

1

2

3

Croce, Keister (6) and Adams, Green (6). N. Hardcastle, Weber (3) and Emberger.

2B: C: Adams, Croce (2), Barker, Hoffman.

Highlights: Tyler Croce went five innings, giving up one run, two hits, striking out three, and walking one.

Appoquinimink 6, Salesianum 0

Appoquinimink

221

001

0

6

10

1

Salesianum

000

000

0

0

4

4

Steckline, Garrett (6) and Armstrong. Campbell, Hinton (6), Baker (7) and Miller. W-Steckline (1-0). L-Campbell.

2B: A-Armstrong.

Highlights: Ryan Steckline struck out 8 in 5 scoreless innings and added 2 hits at the plate in the win for Appoquinimink. Javon Fields had 2 hits and scored 3 runs, and John Weglarz and Tre Armstrong had 2 hits and 2 RBI each. Josh Maguire had 2 hits for Salesianum.

Indian River 9, Seaford 1

Indian River

230

202

0

9

12

1

Seaford

000

001

0

1

1

3

Barrientos, Hall (6) and Hitch. Burtelle, Widdowson (3), D. Nibblett (6) and Gray. W – Barrientos. L – Burtelle.

2B – IR: Kitten 2, Smith, Hitch. HR – IR: Anderson.

St. Mark’s 7, St. Elizabeth 3

St. Mark’s

500

000

2

7

St. Elizabeth

000

003

0

3

Ludman, Venti (6) and Sinko. Brooks, Anderson (6) and Strickland. W-Ludman. L-Brooks.

2B: SM – Ludman, Theodorakis; STE – Strickland, Hazelton, Thomas (2). 3B: SM – Colmery.

Highlights: The Spartan offense was led by Chris Ludman and Matt Theodorakis who had three hits each. Jeremy Vogel and Matt Sinko each added two hits. Nate Thomas had two doubles for the Vikings.

Hodgson 22, McKean 0

Hodgson

235

480

0

22

0

3

McKean

000

000

0

0

15

0

Deery, Willard (5) and Talvacchio, Haut (5). Rolon, Miller (4), Ferrara (5) and Ferrara, Rivera (4). W-Deery (1-1), L-Rolon.

2B: H- Fulmer, Megginson, Jake Edelen, Haut. 3B: H- Talvacchio. HR: H- Hart.

Highlights: CJ Deery and Matt Willard combined to throw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Shane Talvacchio had 3 hits and 3 RBI. Connor Megginson had two hits and 3 RBI. Deery also added 2 hits and scored 4 runs.

Sussex Tech 12, Woodbridge 0

Sussex Tech

220

170

0

12

11

0

Woodbridge

000

000

0

0

4

3

Warrington and Rolph. Avery, Layton (5) and Ogden. W-Avery. L-Layton.

2B: ST: Oliphant, Parks, Warrington. 3B: ST: Sample.

Highlights: Matt Warrington had 8 strikeouts and scattered 4 hits over 5 innings to earn the win. Troy Haynes was 2-for-2 at the plate for Woodbridge.

SOFTBALL

Appoquinimink 12, Smyrna 7

Smyrna

000

111

4

7

12

1

Appoquinimink

130

035

0

12

12

6

Anderson, Smith (6) and Drummond. Short and Weir. W-Short (3-0). L-Anderson (0-1).

2B: SMY: Press, Faragher; APPO: Weir (2), Jones (2), Miller. 3B: APPO: Johnson. HR: SMY: Press.

Highlights: Mallory Weir led the Jaguars going 4-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI. Andrea Johnson went 2-for-3 with a triple from the lead-off position and Taylor Vitola and Haley Jones also had multiple hit days for Appoquinimink. Smyrna was led by Kaelyn Press who went 2-for-4 with a double and home run.

St. Elizabeth 13, Brandywine 1

Casson and Sweeney. W-Casson.

2B-SE: Casson, Roncone.

Highlights: Julia Carson picked up the victory with 9 strikeouts giving up only two hits. Claudia Roncone had 3 hits and 3 RBI to lead the Vikings .

Middletown 18, Cape Henlopen 5

Middletown

704

160

0

18

12

5

Cape Henlopen

320

000

0

5

6

9

Caldwell, Cera-Proulx. Davis, Virden and Jackson. W – Caldwell. L – Davis (1-1).

2B – MID: Buckman. 3B – CH: Virden, Huling. HR – MID: Jones 2, Cera-Proulx.

Christiana 13, Glasgow 3

Glasgow

201

000

0

3

3

2

Christiana

441

040

0

13

9

2

Ahlstrom, Guns (2) and Brainard. Groce and Copeland. W – Groce. L – Ahlstrom.

2B – G: Ahlstrom, C: Henshaw. HR – C: Groce.

DMA 10, St. Georges 9

St. Georges

202

012

002

9

13

3

DMA

230

200

003

10

17

5

Long and Seiverd. Sheehan, Farris (5) and Conaty. W-Farris. L-Long.

2B: DMA: Conaty, Frazer, Savini; SG: DiMarcello, Hoffman. 3B: SG: Sterling. HR: DMA: Conaty, SG: Hoffman.

Highlights: DMA won an exciting game in the bottom of the ninth, scoring 3 runs with a walk-off hit by Ali Novotny.

Delmar 15, Mardela

Mardela

200

030

0

5

8

5

Delmar

701

520

0

15

14

1

Adkins, LeKites (4) and Genga. Pleasanton and Taylor. W-Pleasanton. L-Adkins.

2B: M: Caputo (2), Ganga. HR: D: Tyndall.

Highlights: Avery Wheatley lead the Wildcats with 4 hits

Jordan Moore, Haley Rogers, Madison Lemon, and Sydney Tyndall each contributed with multiple hits.

Conrad 9, Delcastle 2

Delcastle

001

100

0

2

2

3

Conrad

141

210

0

9

13

3

Nelson, Rios and Adams. Yeatman and Troise, Spadea. W – Yeatman. L – Nelson.

2B – CSS: Bessel, Yeatman.

Mount Pleasant 7, A.I. du Pont 4

A.I. du Pont

110

000

2

4

12

1

Mount Pleasant

102

220

0

7

6

1

Polytech 13, Dover 3

Dover

200

100

0

3

4

1

Polytech

433

300

0

13

13

5

Dunlap, Frantz (4) and Quick. Ka. Burawski and Ke. Burawski. W-Ka. Burawski. L-Dunlap.

2B: D: Quick; P: Hazen. 3B: P: Wich. HR: D: Quick.

Highlights: Ka. Burawski went 2-for-2 with two RBI while B. Stevenson went 3-for-4. Ke. Burawski added a team-leading 4 RBI. Ka. Burawski had 5 strikeouts.

Newark Charter 6, Red Lion Christian 5

Newark Charter

001

003

2

6

8

4

Red Lion Christian

000

203

0

5

7

2

Pontak and Turner. Lano, T. Beres (6) and M. Beres.

2B – NCS: Wingo, RLCA: M. Beres, Co. Paolantino. HR – NCS: Pontak, RLCA: Smith 2.

Hodgson 18, McKean 1

Hodgson

574

110

0

18

10

1

McKean

010

000

0

1

0

7

Graham, Szymanski (3), Mcintosh (5) and Graham. M. Heritage and Johnson. W – Heritage (1-2). L – Graham.

Sussex Tech 19, Woodbridge 3

Sussex Tech

683

200

0

19

20

0

Woodbridge

012

000

0

3

2

1

Wroten, Ward (3) and Parker. Ogden and Stephenson.

2B – ST: Calloway, Shockley. 3B – ST: Farris. HR – ST: Sample 2.

BOYS TENNIS

Mount Pleasant 3, Appoquinimink 2

1st Singles -Dornsife, MP, def. Suresh 6-3, 6-1; Mehta, A, def. Connor 6-1, 5-7, (10-6); Cho, A, def. Townes 6-1, 1-6, (10-7). Doubles -Nowland/Cline, MP, def. King/Clark 6-2, 6-0; Ross/Hill, MP, def. Edwards/Watts 6-0, 6-0. At Appoquinimink.

Concord 5, Glasgow 0

Singles – Ratnagiri, CON, def. Bahadur 6-0, 6-0; Wakai, CON, def. Nordmeier 6-1, 6-0; Ranieri, CON, def. Curles 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Joseph-Mohnot, CON, def. Drake-Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0; Gertler-Cohen, CON, def. Mikhail-Garcia 6-0, 6-0. At Concord HS.

Conrad 3, St. Mark’s 2

Singles -Downey, SM, def. L. Gaughan 6-4, 6-2; N. Gaughan, C, def. Gutherman 6-2, 6-1; Coleman, SM, def. Cadelina 5-7, 6-2, 11-9. Doubles – Munden-Freeman, C, def. Wang-Zhu 6-0, 6-0; Vovveti-Farooq, C, won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0.

Tatnall 4, Newark Charter 1

Singles – Jayanetti, NC, Def. Ebner 6-1. 6-0; Friedlander, T, Def. Dharmadhikari 6-1 ,6-0; Zammarchi, T, Def Kher 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Leach/Cutrona, T, Def. Gottschalk/Kanchana 6-2, 6-0; Farquhar/Wedo, T, def. Heider/Sheldon 6-2, 6-1. At Barksdale Courts.

Salesianum 5, Middletown 0

Singles – BeVard, S, def. Pepukayi 6-0, 6-1; DiBenedetto, S, def. Dombroski 6-4, 6-1; Stosic, S, def. Kodehi 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Prysock/Long, S, def. Reeves/Smith 6-2, 6-0; Matulas/Jornlin, S, def. Scott/Chin 6-1, 6-3. At Salesianum.

St. Andrew’s 5, Sanford 0

Singles – Malhotra, SA, def. Civiletti 6-1, 6-3; Chiu, SA, def. Pelesko 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Richards, SA, def. Petersen 6-2, 6-4. Doubles – McKee/Park, SA, def. Zimmer/Nashed 6-1, 6-2; Doucette/Doucette, SA, def. Schwarzkopf/Fuller 6-3, 6-1.

Tower Hill 5, Wilm. Friends 0

Singles -Ward, TH, def. Horowitz 6-0, 6-0; Manning, TH, def. Chompre 6-0, 6-6; Fleming, TH, def. Nie 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Speers-Oldenbuettel, TH, def. Ganter-Pittenger 6-1, 6-0; Donoho-Racape’, TH, def. Tallman-Hartley 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dickinson 4, Glasgow 1

Singles -Condiff, D, def. Grinnell 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Turner, G, def. Fontanez 6-4, 7-5; Arshad, D, def. Troncone 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Catalan/Manthorpe, D, def. Tawfeek/Surampundi 6-0, 6-0; Wright/Yang, D, won by forfeit.

Middletown 5, Newark 0

Singles -Nolte, M, def. Darmawan 6-0, 6-0; -Salvioni, M, def. Griffin 6-1, 6-0; -Collins, M, def. Lucas 3-6, 6-4, 10-3. Doubles -E. Belitikus/Li , M, def. Kaye/Marshall 6-0, 6-1; Brooks/Moyer, M, def. Pettingil/Breece 6-0, 6-0. At Middletown.

Mount Pleasant 3, Appoquinimink 2

Singles – Mahar, A, def. Unterberger 6-4, 6-2; Simmons, MP, def. Berneth 6-1, 6-0; Singles – Ford, MP, def. Farmer 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Adeogun-Rosenthal, A, def. Bass-Zheng 6-3, 6-1; Doubles – Jenkins-Cannon, MP, def. Mar-Mehta 6-0, 6-2. At Mount Pleasant.

St. Andrew’s 5, Sanford 0

Singles – Roach, SA, def. Civiletti 6-3, 6-2; Stilwell, SA, def. Fotakos 6-3, 6-4; Gehrs, SA, def. Connolly 6-2, 6-1. Doubles – Fishman/An, SA, def. Correll-Bruxells 6-3, 6-3; Southerland/Rattray, SA, def. Bracho/Sherrier 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

St. Mark’s 3, Conrad 2

Singles – Sawyer, STM, def. Flores 6-1, 6-2. Varney, CSS, def. Bonk 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; McDermott, CSS, def. Padovani 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Yacucci-Dacey, STM, def. Terranova-Parker 6-2, 6-1; Applegate-Reynolds, STM, def. Best-Pizano 6-0, 6-1. At Banning Park.

Tower Hill 4, Wilm. Friends 1

Singles – Dignazio, TH, def. Balick 6-1, 6-1; Rastogi, TH, def. Brooks 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Thompson, WF, def. Lunger 6-4, 6-3. Doubles -Thomson/Sysko, TH, def. Elliott/Saunders 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Kollias/Teng, TH, def. Connors/Ji 6-2, 6-1.

BOYS LACROSSE

Caravel 17, Mount Pleasant 0

Mount Pleasant

0

0

0

0

0

Caravel

9

4

2

2

17

Goals – CA:Puharic 5, Schwartz 2, Laznik 2, Diomede 2, Emmons 2, Young, Wiley, Morris, Godek. Assists – CA:Schwartz 3, Laznik 3, Puharic 2, Young 2, McNary, Marchione.

Shots – MP 2, CA 25

Saves – MP 8 (Bechler 7, Danasceno), CA 2 (Myre, Rulewicz).

Newark Charter 6, Concord 4

Newark Charter

2

2

0

2

6

Concord

1

1

0

2

4

Goals-NC: Cahill 2, Smith 2, N.Jones, Ocampo; C: Doogan 3, Lindenhofen

Assists: NC – Jones 2, Saha, Maxwell, Cahill

Saves-NC 12 (Nagda), C 13 (Cable).

DMA 9, Sussex Tech 4

Sussex Tech

2

0

2

0

4

DMA

2

2

3

2

9

Goals – ST: Quillen 2, Wilson 2; DMA: Klassman 4, Towner 3, Cook 2.

Assists – ST: Quillen, Short, Weutbank

DMA: Towner 2, Lewis, McCormick.

Delcastle 15, Dickinson 0

Dickinson

0

0

0

0

0

Delcastle

5

5

3

2

15

Goals – DEL: McCary 5, Saunders 3 Bishop 3 , Cloud 2, Miller, Leago. Assists – DEL: McCary 2, LaPalambara 2, Bishop 2, Miller.

Shots – DIC 9, DEL 20

Saves – DIC 3, DEL 4 (Laws).

St. Elizabeth 20, Glasgow 0

St. Elizabeth

8

5

4

3

20

Glasgow

0

0

0

0

0

Goals – SE: Marchioni 9, Fahey 4, Corbino 2, Newswanger 2, Chipman, Sweeney, Wambold. Assists – SE: Fahey 5, Chipman 2, Marchiafava 2, Holly, Newswanger, Corbino, Marchioni.

Shots – SE: 30

Saves – SE: 2 (Hunter), 1 (Muhammed Bey).

Salisbury 6, Delmarva Christian 5

Delmarva Christian

2

1

1

1

5

Salisbury

2

1

1

2

6

Goals: DC – Smith 5; S – Chase 3, Opdyke 2, Jeff 1.

Tatnall 15, Brandywine 3

Brandywine

1

0

1

1

3

Tatnall

5

5

4

1

15

Goals – B: Ostroff, Ruggiero, Wilgus. Assists – B: Ostroff 2.

Saves – B 11 (Tobin).

Conrad 16, McKean 3

Conrad

4

5

3

4

16

McKean

2

1

0

0

3

Archmere 16, Wilmington Christian 0

Archmere

8

2

5

1

16

Wilmington Christian

0

0

0

0

0

Goals: A – Moyer 5, Salameda 2, Bauer, Cipriano, Dewees, J. DiBattista, Glavin, S. Kelly, Patel, Pinto, Smyth. Assists: A – Moyer 3, Dewees 2, Glavin 2, Grant 2, Bauer, Smyth.

Shots: A – 44, WC 9

Saves – A: 0 (Smeader), 2 (V. DiBattista); WC 19 (Wriggins).

GIRL LACROSSE

A.I. du Pont 11, Newark 9

Newark

6

3

0

0

9

A.I. du Pont

5

6

0

0

11

Goals: N – Lucatamo 2, Owens 2, Jones 2, McCarthy, Bowser, Gallego; AI: Nelson 6, Gentry 3, Henry, Watts

Assists: N: Meyer; AI: Nelson

Saves- N: 5 (King), AI 12 (Guzman).

Archmere 18, Wilm. Friends 11

Wilm. Friends

0

0

0

0

11

Archmere

0

0

0

0

18

Goals: WF – Plumb 2, Davis-Tinell 2, Veale 2, Erskine, Catone, Atkins 3. A – K. Olsen 4, Collins 3, Ross 3, Roszkowski, C. Donovan 5, Yanick 2.

Shots: WF – 15

A – 23

Saves – WF 4, A 4.

St. Mark’s 17, Charter of Wilm. 3

St. Mark’s

10

7

0

0

17

Charter of Wilm.

1

2

0

0

3

Goals – SM: Schweizer 5, Megargee 4, M. Noonan 4, K. Wolff 2, Estes 2; CSW: Shulkov, Ford, K. Adkins. Assists – SM: Schweizer 3, Freda, K. Wolff, Estes; CSW: Lamey.

Shots: SM – 26, CSW – 8

Saves – SM 7 (Giannaras), CSW 10 (Dolan).

St. Andrew’s 17, Tatnall 6

St. Andrew’s

9

8

0

0

17

Tatnall

4

2

0

0

6

Goals- SA: Soulati 5, Meyer 4, Davila 4, Tucker 2, Cameron, Cunningham; T: Jensen 3, Principe 2, Schmidt.

Assists: SA -Tucker 3, Soulati 2, Sailer, Meyer, Cameron; T: Catterton.

Shots- SA 21, T 17

Saves – SA 9, T 3 (Edstrom).

GOLF

Caesar Rodney 158, Cape Henlopen 175

Caesar Rodney: Miller 35, Satterfield 39, Alois 41, Sanders 43, Pavey 48, Moyer 50. Cape Henlopen: Brown 34, Zehner 43, Palmer 45, Bollig 53, Skelley 53, Jones 54.

Medalist: Nolan Brown, Cape Henlopen, 34. At Kings Creek CC (Par 36).

Wilmington Charter 179, Middletown 184

CSW – Shreve 41, Brown 43, Swanson 44, McMann 51, Brady 52, Wells 54. Middletown – Crein 42, Mollung 44, Nylander 41, Thomas Jordan 57, Thomas Jullian 66, Emmett 64

Medalist – Shreve CSW and Nylander Middletown, 41 at Hartefeld par 36.

Polytech 173, Delmar 176, St. Georges 181

Polytech – Cecchett 39, Young 42, Chapin 44, Speed 48, Mayan 50, Larrimore 50. Delmar: Wilson 39, Lemon 42, Tapman 44, Lambrose 51, Niblett 61, Bowling 67. St. Georges: Oakes 41, Mankus 44, O’Donnell 47, Trakas 49, Porter 56, Tuson 57.

Co-Medalists: Jackson Cecchett, Polytech, and Helen Wilson, Delmar, 39. At Wild Quail CC (Par 36).

Milford 190, Woodbridge 267

Milford: Strassle 39, Strassle 44, Barbutes 50, Darling 57, Ruczynski 58, Byler 65. Woodbridge: Messing 63, Thomas 64, Appiott 68, Bennett 72, Davis 80.

Medalist – Kyle Strassle, Miford, 39 (par 36).

Westtown 156, Salesianum 163

Salesianum: Mitchell 39, Van Scoy 40, Schlegel 41, Paradee 43, Blewitt 43, Sholes 44. Westtown: Berger 35, Weisman 37, Torpey 42, Fritz 42, Zuckerberg 52, Kay 55

Medalist: Cole Berger, Westtown, 35. At Fieldstone CC (par 35).

Indian River 202, Sussex Central 203, Sussex Academy 206

Sussex Tech 185, Dover 195

Sussex Tech – Whaley 44, Burton 45, Lingo 48, Gatta 48, LaChance 49, JT Faro 54. Dover – Campbell 43, Stoops 48, Townsend 51, Martine 53, Pelton 59, Wiley 61.

Medalist- Sophie Campbell 43 Dover. At Heritage Shores Golf Club.

Tower Hill 157, Tatnall 187, Sanford 193, Wilmington Christian 199

Tower Hill: Cleary 36, Scott 39, Heflin 40, Vidwans 42, Dougherty 43, Schwandt 47. Tatnall: Tigani 43, Saad 43, Mowl 48, du Pont 53, Harris 55. Sanford: McHugh 36, L.McDonough 51, Stafford 52, Daiger 54, Kyle McDonough 63, von Krieken 64. Wilmington Christian: Dingwall 41, Glauser 45, Smith 56, Seeman 57, Modelewski 63.

Medalists: Jennifer Cleary TH, Ryan McHugh Sanford 36 at Wilmington CC 36.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Dickinson 3, Brandywine 0

Brandywine

21

24

17

0

Dickinson

25

26

25

3

Dickinson (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Watson 1-0-2-1-0, Stewart 1-2-2-2-0, Banaag 0-0-0-11-0, Xaxni 2-2-0-8-16, Penn 1-0-1-2-1, Louie 4-3-4-6-1, Bufano 6-2-1-1-0.

Brandywine: Ogundipe 4-2-1-6-1, Downey 3-3-0-0-15, Coleman 2-2-2-4-1, Phillips 2-1-2-2-0, Kesselly 2-4-1-1-1, LeCompte 7-0-3-2-0, Allen 0-0-0-2-0.

A.I. du Pont 3, St. Mark’s 1

A.I. du Pont

25

25

22

25

3

St. Mark’s

13

18

25

9

1

A.I. du Pont (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Coyne 3-6-0-11-39, Daniels 1-1-0-22-0, Mulligan 18-3-1-20-0, Harrigan 9-2-0-7-0, Yeager 9-1-3-17-2, Hayman 2-0-1-0-0, Nelson 3-0-1-3-1, Pederson 0-0-0-1-1, Jackson 0-0-0-8-1.

St. Marks (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Korleski 0-0-0-12-1, Sonchen 5-1-0-2-1, Rubini 3-0-0-1-0, Mouser 9-0-8-2-0, Worsh 1-0-0-5-9, Orzada 2-0-0-0-0, Rodriguez 0-0-0-0-8, Xu 5-0-4-0-0.

051813-Lewes,DE.-ch.dov.boyslacrosse-Capes Blake Mann moves the ball downfield as Cape Henlopen HS (white) defeated Dover HS (blue) 16-7 in the 2nd Round of the DIAA Boys Lacrosse Tournament at Cape Henlopen's Legends Field on Saturday May 18th. Photographer / Daily Times / Chuck Snyder

051813-Lewes,DE.-ch.dov.boyslacrosse-Capes Blake Mann moves the ball downfield as Cape Henlopen HS (white) defeated Dover HS (blue) 16-7 in the 2nd Round of the DIAA Boys Lacrosse Tournament at Cape Henlopen’s Legends Field on Saturday May 18th. Photographer / Daily Times / Chuck Snyder

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News