High School Scoreboard for March 30

BASEBALL

Cape Henlopen 9, Middletown 0

Middletown 000 000 0 — 0 2 2 Cape Henlopen 030 033 0 — 9 7 2

Dunn, Keane (5), Fry (6), Loper (6) and Schneider. Elliott, J. Gelof (6) and Carey, Vitella. W – Elliott (1-0). L – Dunn.

HR – CH: Elliott and Dale.

Newark Charter 2, Charter of Wilm. 1

Newark Charter 010 000 1 — 2 5 0 Charter of Wilm. 000 001 0 — 1 3 1

Vivian, Dorr (7) and Fredd. Kennan, Lamey and Steiner. W-Dorr.

2B: NC: Walsh. HR: NC: Buglio.

Highlights: Logan Vivian pitched 6 1/3 strong innings allowing only 1 run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts. Kevin Buglio hit a solo homer to left for Newark Charter while Zach Lesher went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Delmar 7, Mardela 1

Mardela 000 000 1 — 1 4 5 Delmar 401 110 0 — 7 4 1

H. VonArx, Rodriguez (4), Murphy (7) and Austin. Owens, Long (4), Harper (6) and Johnson. W – VonArx. L – Owens.

2B – D: Rodriguez, M: Harper.

Newark 39, Dickinson 0

Newark 11 20 6 20 0 0 — 39 22 0 Dickinson 000 000 0 — 0 2 7

Blevins and Visalli. Tenney, Piccio (1), Reeder (4), Budd (5), Scott (5) and Ayala. W – Blevins (1-0). L – Tenney.

2B – N: Visalli 2, Sharpe 2, LaPorte, Berry.

DMA 8, Glasgow 3

DMA 122 001 2 — 8 9 3 Glasgow 200 100 0 — 3 4 3

Danz, Hines (6) and Serafin. Lozada, Pritchett-Watson (5) and McCann. W-Danz (1-1). L-Lozada.

2B: DMA- Serafin, Petrucci, Gee; G- McCann.

Highlights: DMA-Matt Danz went 5 innings and had 8 strikeouts in his first victory of the season. Nick Hertzfeld and Colin Smith both had two hits and two runs scored.

Conrad 6, Wilmington Christian 0

Wilmington Christian 000 000 0 — 0 2 2 Conrad 300 102 0 — 6 6 7

L. Rettig, Williams, Sorowice and B. Rettig. Bradigan, Awtry (6), Nowell (7) and Nowell, Awtry (7). W – Bradigan. L – L. Rettig.

Mount Pleasant 4, A.I. du Pont 3

A.I. du Pont 000 003 0 — 3 3 5 Mount Pleasant 001 002 1 — 4 7 1

Orsini, Blankenship (5) and Wilhelm. Jump, Fowler (6) and J. Jump, Kountourzis (2).

2B: MP: T. Jump.

Highlights: Jared Munoz delivered a walk-off hit and the win for Mount Pleasant. Munoz had 2 hits, 2 RBI, and a run scored. Trevor Jump struck out 10 through 5 1/3 innings.

Dover 7, Polytech 3

Davis, Velazques (6) and Wunsch. Haas, Phillips (6) and Bayley.

2B: D: Davis, Velazquez; P: Garey.

Highlights: Dover broke open a 3-3 game with four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Dover was led by strong pitching from Hiram Davis and Dominic Velazquez whom combined for nine strikeouts with only four walks. Offensively Velazquez led the charge for Dover going 2-for-2 with a double.

Caravel 12, Red Lion Christian 1

Caravel 053 112 0 — 12 10 2 Red Lion Christian 001 000 0 — 1 2 3

Croce, Keister (6) and Adams, Green (6). N. Hardcastle, Weber (3) and Emberger.

2B: C: Adams, Croce (2), Barker, Hoffman.

Highlights: Tyler Croce went five innings, giving up one run, two hits, striking out three, and walking one.

Appoquinimink 6, Salesianum 0

Appoquinimink 221 001 0 — 6 10 1 Salesianum 000 000 0 — 0 4 4

Steckline, Garrett (6) and Armstrong. Campbell, Hinton (6), Baker (7) and Miller. W-Steckline (1-0). L-Campbell.

2B: A-Armstrong.

Highlights: Ryan Steckline struck out 8 in 5 scoreless innings and added 2 hits at the plate in the win for Appoquinimink. Javon Fields had 2 hits and scored 3 runs, and John Weglarz and Tre Armstrong had 2 hits and 2 RBI each. Josh Maguire had 2 hits for Salesianum.

Indian River 9, Seaford 1

Indian River 230 202 0 — 9 12 1 Seaford 000 001 0 — 1 1 3

Barrientos, Hall (6) and Hitch. Burtelle, Widdowson (3), D. Nibblett (6) and Gray. W – Barrientos. L – Burtelle.

2B – IR: Kitten 2, Smith, Hitch. HR – IR: Anderson.

St. Mark’s 7, St. Elizabeth 3

St. Mark’s 500 000 2 — 7 St. Elizabeth 000 003 0 — 3

Ludman, Venti (6) and Sinko. Brooks, Anderson (6) and Strickland. W-Ludman. L-Brooks.

2B: SM – Ludman, Theodorakis; STE – Strickland, Hazelton, Thomas (2). 3B: SM – Colmery.

Highlights: The Spartan offense was led by Chris Ludman and Matt Theodorakis who had three hits each. Jeremy Vogel and Matt Sinko each added two hits. Nate Thomas had two doubles for the Vikings.

Hodgson 22, McKean 0

Hodgson 235 480 0 — 22 0 3 McKean 000 000 0 — 0 15 0

Deery, Willard (5) and Talvacchio, Haut (5). Rolon, Miller (4), Ferrara (5) and Ferrara, Rivera (4). W-Deery (1-1), L-Rolon.

2B: H- Fulmer, Megginson, Jake Edelen, Haut. 3B: H- Talvacchio. HR: H- Hart.

Highlights: CJ Deery and Matt Willard combined to throw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Shane Talvacchio had 3 hits and 3 RBI. Connor Megginson had two hits and 3 RBI. Deery also added 2 hits and scored 4 runs.

Sussex Tech 12, Woodbridge 0

Sussex Tech 220 170 0 — 12 11 0 Woodbridge 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

Warrington and Rolph. Avery, Layton (5) and Ogden. W-Avery. L-Layton.

2B: ST: Oliphant, Parks, Warrington. 3B: ST: Sample.

Highlights: Matt Warrington had 8 strikeouts and scattered 4 hits over 5 innings to earn the win. Troy Haynes was 2-for-2 at the plate for Woodbridge.

SOFTBALL

Appoquinimink 12, Smyrna 7

Smyrna 000 111 4 — 7 12 1 Appoquinimink 130 035 0 — 12 12 6

Anderson, Smith (6) and Drummond. Short and Weir. W-Short (3-0). L-Anderson (0-1).

2B: SMY: Press, Faragher; APPO: Weir (2), Jones (2), Miller. 3B: APPO: Johnson. HR: SMY: Press.

Highlights: Mallory Weir led the Jaguars going 4-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI. Andrea Johnson went 2-for-3 with a triple from the lead-off position and Taylor Vitola and Haley Jones also had multiple hit days for Appoquinimink. Smyrna was led by Kaelyn Press who went 2-for-4 with a double and home run.

St. Elizabeth 13, Brandywine 1

Casson and Sweeney. W-Casson.

2B-SE: Casson, Roncone.

Highlights: Julia Carson picked up the victory with 9 strikeouts giving up only two hits. Claudia Roncone had 3 hits and 3 RBI to lead the Vikings .

Middletown 18, Cape Henlopen 5

Middletown 704 160 0 — 18 12 5 Cape Henlopen 320 000 0 — 5 6 9

Caldwell, Cera-Proulx. Davis, Virden and Jackson. W – Caldwell. L – Davis (1-1).

2B – MID: Buckman. 3B – CH: Virden, Huling. HR – MID: Jones 2, Cera-Proulx.

Christiana 13, Glasgow 3

Glasgow 201 000 0 — 3 3 2 Christiana 441 040 0 — 13 9 2

Ahlstrom, Guns (2) and Brainard. Groce and Copeland. W – Groce. L – Ahlstrom.

2B – G: Ahlstrom, C: Henshaw. HR – C: Groce.

DMA 10, St. Georges 9

St. Georges 202 012 002 — 9 13 3 DMA 230 200 003 — 10 17 5

Long and Seiverd. Sheehan, Farris (5) and Conaty. W-Farris. L-Long.

2B: DMA: Conaty, Frazer, Savini; SG: DiMarcello, Hoffman. 3B: SG: Sterling. HR: DMA: Conaty, SG: Hoffman.

Highlights: DMA won an exciting game in the bottom of the ninth, scoring 3 runs with a walk-off hit by Ali Novotny.

Delmar 15, Mardela

Mardela 200 030 0 — 5 8 5 Delmar 701 520 0 — 15 14 1

Adkins, LeKites (4) and Genga. Pleasanton and Taylor. W-Pleasanton. L-Adkins.

2B: M: Caputo (2), Ganga. HR: D: Tyndall.

Highlights: Avery Wheatley lead the Wildcats with 4 hits

Jordan Moore, Haley Rogers, Madison Lemon, and Sydney Tyndall each contributed with multiple hits.

Conrad 9, Delcastle 2

Delcastle 001 100 0 — 2 2 3 Conrad 141 210 0 — 9 13 3

Nelson, Rios and Adams. Yeatman and Troise, Spadea. W – Yeatman. L – Nelson.

2B – CSS: Bessel, Yeatman.

Mount Pleasant 7, A.I. du Pont 4

A.I. du Pont 110 000 2 — 4 12 1 Mount Pleasant 102 220 0 — 7 6 1

Polytech 13, Dover 3

Dover 200 100 0 — 3 4 1 Polytech 433 300 0 — 13 13 5

Dunlap, Frantz (4) and Quick. Ka. Burawski and Ke. Burawski. W-Ka. Burawski. L-Dunlap.

2B: D: Quick; P: Hazen. 3B: P: Wich. HR: D: Quick.

Highlights: Ka. Burawski went 2-for-2 with two RBI while B. Stevenson went 3-for-4. Ke. Burawski added a team-leading 4 RBI. Ka. Burawski had 5 strikeouts.

Newark Charter 6, Red Lion Christian 5

Newark Charter 001 003 2 — 6 8 4 Red Lion Christian 000 203 0 — 5 7 2

Pontak and Turner. Lano, T. Beres (6) and M. Beres.

2B – NCS: Wingo, RLCA: M. Beres, Co. Paolantino. HR – NCS: Pontak, RLCA: Smith 2.

Hodgson 18, McKean 1

Hodgson 574 110 0 — 18 10 1 McKean 010 000 0 — 1 0 7

Graham, Szymanski (3), Mcintosh (5) and Graham. M. Heritage and Johnson. W – Heritage (1-2). L – Graham.

Sussex Tech 19, Woodbridge 3

Sussex Tech 683 200 0 — 19 20 0 Woodbridge 012 000 0 — 3 2 1

Wroten, Ward (3) and Parker. Ogden and Stephenson.

2B – ST: Calloway, Shockley. 3B – ST: Farris. HR – ST: Sample 2.

BOYS TENNIS

Mount Pleasant 3, Appoquinimink 2

1st Singles -Dornsife, MP, def. Suresh 6-3, 6-1; Mehta, A, def. Connor 6-1, 5-7, (10-6); Cho, A, def. Townes 6-1, 1-6, (10-7). Doubles -Nowland/Cline, MP, def. King/Clark 6-2, 6-0; Ross/Hill, MP, def. Edwards/Watts 6-0, 6-0. At Appoquinimink.

Concord 5, Glasgow 0

Singles – Ratnagiri, CON, def. Bahadur 6-0, 6-0; Wakai, CON, def. Nordmeier 6-1, 6-0; Ranieri, CON, def. Curles 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Joseph-Mohnot, CON, def. Drake-Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0; Gertler-Cohen, CON, def. Mikhail-Garcia 6-0, 6-0. At Concord HS.

Conrad 3, St. Mark’s 2

Singles -Downey, SM, def. L. Gaughan 6-4, 6-2; N. Gaughan, C, def. Gutherman 6-2, 6-1; Coleman, SM, def. Cadelina 5-7, 6-2, 11-9. Doubles – Munden-Freeman, C, def. Wang-Zhu 6-0, 6-0; Vovveti-Farooq, C, won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0.

Tatnall 4, Newark Charter 1

Singles – Jayanetti, NC, Def. Ebner 6-1. 6-0; Friedlander, T, Def. Dharmadhikari 6-1 ,6-0; Zammarchi, T, Def Kher 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Leach/Cutrona, T, Def. Gottschalk/Kanchana 6-2, 6-0; Farquhar/Wedo, T, def. Heider/Sheldon 6-2, 6-1. At Barksdale Courts.

Salesianum 5, Middletown 0

Singles – BeVard, S, def. Pepukayi 6-0, 6-1; DiBenedetto, S, def. Dombroski 6-4, 6-1; Stosic, S, def. Kodehi 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Prysock/Long, S, def. Reeves/Smith 6-2, 6-0; Matulas/Jornlin, S, def. Scott/Chin 6-1, 6-3. At Salesianum.

St. Andrew’s 5, Sanford 0

Singles – Malhotra, SA, def. Civiletti 6-1, 6-3; Chiu, SA, def. Pelesko 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Richards, SA, def. Petersen 6-2, 6-4. Doubles – McKee/Park, SA, def. Zimmer/Nashed 6-1, 6-2; Doucette/Doucette, SA, def. Schwarzkopf/Fuller 6-3, 6-1.

Tower Hill 5, Wilm. Friends 0

Singles -Ward, TH, def. Horowitz 6-0, 6-0; Manning, TH, def. Chompre 6-0, 6-6; Fleming, TH, def. Nie 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Speers-Oldenbuettel, TH, def. Ganter-Pittenger 6-1, 6-0; Donoho-Racape’, TH, def. Tallman-Hartley 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Dickinson 4, Glasgow 1

Singles -Condiff, D, def. Grinnell 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Turner, G, def. Fontanez 6-4, 7-5; Arshad, D, def. Troncone 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Catalan/Manthorpe, D, def. Tawfeek/Surampundi 6-0, 6-0; Wright/Yang, D, won by forfeit.

Middletown 5, Newark 0

Singles -Nolte, M, def. Darmawan 6-0, 6-0; -Salvioni, M, def. Griffin 6-1, 6-0; -Collins, M, def. Lucas 3-6, 6-4, 10-3. Doubles -E. Belitikus/Li , M, def. Kaye/Marshall 6-0, 6-1; Brooks/Moyer, M, def. Pettingil/Breece 6-0, 6-0. At Middletown.

Mount Pleasant 3, Appoquinimink 2

Singles – Mahar, A, def. Unterberger 6-4, 6-2; Simmons, MP, def. Berneth 6-1, 6-0; Singles – Ford, MP, def. Farmer 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Adeogun-Rosenthal, A, def. Bass-Zheng 6-3, 6-1; Doubles – Jenkins-Cannon, MP, def. Mar-Mehta 6-0, 6-2. At Mount Pleasant.

St. Andrew’s 5, Sanford 0

Singles – Roach, SA, def. Civiletti 6-3, 6-2; Stilwell, SA, def. Fotakos 6-3, 6-4; Gehrs, SA, def. Connolly 6-2, 6-1. Doubles – Fishman/An, SA, def. Correll-Bruxells 6-3, 6-3; Southerland/Rattray, SA, def. Bracho/Sherrier 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

St. Mark’s 3, Conrad 2

Singles – Sawyer, STM, def. Flores 6-1, 6-2. Varney, CSS, def. Bonk 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; McDermott, CSS, def. Padovani 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Yacucci-Dacey, STM, def. Terranova-Parker 6-2, 6-1; Applegate-Reynolds, STM, def. Best-Pizano 6-0, 6-1. At Banning Park.

Tower Hill 4, Wilm. Friends 1

Singles – Dignazio, TH, def. Balick 6-1, 6-1; Rastogi, TH, def. Brooks 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Thompson, WF, def. Lunger 6-4, 6-3. Doubles -Thomson/Sysko, TH, def. Elliott/Saunders 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Kollias/Teng, TH, def. Connors/Ji 6-2, 6-1.

BOYS LACROSSE

Caravel 17, Mount Pleasant 0

Mount Pleasant 0 0 0 0 — 0 Caravel 9 4 2 2 — 17

Goals – CA:Puharic 5, Schwartz 2, Laznik 2, Diomede 2, Emmons 2, Young, Wiley, Morris, Godek. Assists – CA:Schwartz 3, Laznik 3, Puharic 2, Young 2, McNary, Marchione.

Shots – MP 2, CA 25

Saves – MP 8 (Bechler 7, Danasceno), CA 2 (Myre, Rulewicz).

Newark Charter 6, Concord 4

Newark Charter 2 2 0 2 — 6 Concord 1 1 0 2 — 4

Goals-NC: Cahill 2, Smith 2, N.Jones, Ocampo; C: Doogan 3, Lindenhofen

Assists: NC – Jones 2, Saha, Maxwell, Cahill

Saves-NC 12 (Nagda), C 13 (Cable).

DMA 9, Sussex Tech 4

Sussex Tech 2 0 2 0 — 4 DMA 2 2 3 2 — 9

Goals – ST: Quillen 2, Wilson 2; DMA: Klassman 4, Towner 3, Cook 2.

Assists – ST: Quillen, Short, Weutbank

DMA: Towner 2, Lewis, McCormick.

Delcastle 15, Dickinson 0

Dickinson 0 0 0 0 — 0 Delcastle 5 5 3 2 — 15

Goals – DEL: McCary 5, Saunders 3 Bishop 3 , Cloud 2, Miller, Leago. Assists – DEL: McCary 2, LaPalambara 2, Bishop 2, Miller.

Shots – DIC 9, DEL 20

Saves – DIC 3, DEL 4 (Laws).

St. Elizabeth 20, Glasgow 0

St. Elizabeth 8 5 4 3 — 20 Glasgow 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals – SE: Marchioni 9, Fahey 4, Corbino 2, Newswanger 2, Chipman, Sweeney, Wambold. Assists – SE: Fahey 5, Chipman 2, Marchiafava 2, Holly, Newswanger, Corbino, Marchioni.

Shots – SE: 30

Saves – SE: 2 (Hunter), 1 (Muhammed Bey).

Salisbury 6, Delmarva Christian 5

Delmarva Christian 2 1 1 1 — 5 Salisbury 2 1 1 2 — 6

Goals: DC – Smith 5; S – Chase 3, Opdyke 2, Jeff 1.

Tatnall 15, Brandywine 3

Brandywine 1 0 1 1 — 3 Tatnall 5 5 4 1 — 15

Goals – B: Ostroff, Ruggiero, Wilgus. Assists – B: Ostroff 2.

Saves – B 11 (Tobin).

Conrad 16, McKean 3

Conrad 4 5 3 4 — 16 McKean 2 1 0 0 — 3

Archmere 16, Wilmington Christian 0

Archmere 8 2 5 1 — 16 Wilmington Christian 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: A – Moyer 5, Salameda 2, Bauer, Cipriano, Dewees, J. DiBattista, Glavin, S. Kelly, Patel, Pinto, Smyth. Assists: A – Moyer 3, Dewees 2, Glavin 2, Grant 2, Bauer, Smyth.

Shots: A – 44, WC 9

Saves – A: 0 (Smeader), 2 (V. DiBattista); WC 19 (Wriggins).

GIRL LACROSSE

A.I. du Pont 11, Newark 9

Newark 6 3 0 0 — 9 A.I. du Pont 5 6 0 0 — 11

Goals: N – Lucatamo 2, Owens 2, Jones 2, McCarthy, Bowser, Gallego; AI: Nelson 6, Gentry 3, Henry, Watts

Assists: N: Meyer; AI: Nelson

Saves- N: 5 (King), AI 12 (Guzman).

Archmere 18, Wilm. Friends 11

Wilm. Friends 0 0 0 0 — 11 Archmere 0 0 0 0 — 18

Goals: WF – Plumb 2, Davis-Tinell 2, Veale 2, Erskine, Catone, Atkins 3. A – K. Olsen 4, Collins 3, Ross 3, Roszkowski, C. Donovan 5, Yanick 2.

Shots: WF – 15

A – 23

Saves – WF 4, A 4.

St. Mark’s 17, Charter of Wilm. 3

St. Mark’s 10 7 0 0 — 17 Charter of Wilm. 1 2 0 0 — 3

Goals – SM: Schweizer 5, Megargee 4, M. Noonan 4, K. Wolff 2, Estes 2; CSW: Shulkov, Ford, K. Adkins. Assists – SM: Schweizer 3, Freda, K. Wolff, Estes; CSW: Lamey.

Shots: SM – 26, CSW – 8

Saves – SM 7 (Giannaras), CSW 10 (Dolan).

St. Andrew’s 17, Tatnall 6

St. Andrew’s 9 8 0 0 — 17 Tatnall 4 2 0 0 — 6

Goals- SA: Soulati 5, Meyer 4, Davila 4, Tucker 2, Cameron, Cunningham; T: Jensen 3, Principe 2, Schmidt.

Assists: SA -Tucker 3, Soulati 2, Sailer, Meyer, Cameron; T: Catterton.

Shots- SA 21, T 17

Saves – SA 9, T 3 (Edstrom).

GOLF

Caesar Rodney 158, Cape Henlopen 175

Caesar Rodney: Miller 35, Satterfield 39, Alois 41, Sanders 43, Pavey 48, Moyer 50. Cape Henlopen: Brown 34, Zehner 43, Palmer 45, Bollig 53, Skelley 53, Jones 54.

Medalist: Nolan Brown, Cape Henlopen, 34. At Kings Creek CC (Par 36).

Wilmington Charter 179, Middletown 184

CSW – Shreve 41, Brown 43, Swanson 44, McMann 51, Brady 52, Wells 54. Middletown – Crein 42, Mollung 44, Nylander 41, Thomas Jordan 57, Thomas Jullian 66, Emmett 64

Medalist – Shreve CSW and Nylander Middletown, 41 at Hartefeld par 36.

Polytech 173, Delmar 176, St. Georges 181

Polytech – Cecchett 39, Young 42, Chapin 44, Speed 48, Mayan 50, Larrimore 50. Delmar: Wilson 39, Lemon 42, Tapman 44, Lambrose 51, Niblett 61, Bowling 67. St. Georges: Oakes 41, Mankus 44, O’Donnell 47, Trakas 49, Porter 56, Tuson 57.

Co-Medalists: Jackson Cecchett, Polytech, and Helen Wilson, Delmar, 39. At Wild Quail CC (Par 36).

Milford 190, Woodbridge 267

Milford: Strassle 39, Strassle 44, Barbutes 50, Darling 57, Ruczynski 58, Byler 65. Woodbridge: Messing 63, Thomas 64, Appiott 68, Bennett 72, Davis 80.

Medalist – Kyle Strassle, Miford, 39 (par 36).

Westtown 156, Salesianum 163

Salesianum: Mitchell 39, Van Scoy 40, Schlegel 41, Paradee 43, Blewitt 43, Sholes 44. Westtown: Berger 35, Weisman 37, Torpey 42, Fritz 42, Zuckerberg 52, Kay 55

Medalist: Cole Berger, Westtown, 35. At Fieldstone CC (par 35).

Indian River 202, Sussex Central 203, Sussex Academy 206

Sussex Tech 185, Dover 195

Sussex Tech – Whaley 44, Burton 45, Lingo 48, Gatta 48, LaChance 49, JT Faro 54. Dover – Campbell 43, Stoops 48, Townsend 51, Martine 53, Pelton 59, Wiley 61.

Medalist- Sophie Campbell 43 Dover. At Heritage Shores Golf Club.

Tower Hill 157, Tatnall 187, Sanford 193, Wilmington Christian 199

Tower Hill: Cleary 36, Scott 39, Heflin 40, Vidwans 42, Dougherty 43, Schwandt 47. Tatnall: Tigani 43, Saad 43, Mowl 48, du Pont 53, Harris 55. Sanford: McHugh 36, L.McDonough 51, Stafford 52, Daiger 54, Kyle McDonough 63, von Krieken 64. Wilmington Christian: Dingwall 41, Glauser 45, Smith 56, Seeman 57, Modelewski 63.

Medalists: Jennifer Cleary TH, Ryan McHugh Sanford 36 at Wilmington CC 36.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Dickinson 3, Brandywine 0

Brandywine 21 24 17 — 0 Dickinson 25 26 25 — 3

Dickinson (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Watson 1-0-2-1-0, Stewart 1-2-2-2-0, Banaag 0-0-0-11-0, Xaxni 2-2-0-8-16, Penn 1-0-1-2-1, Louie 4-3-4-6-1, Bufano 6-2-1-1-0.

Brandywine: Ogundipe 4-2-1-6-1, Downey 3-3-0-0-15, Coleman 2-2-2-4-1, Phillips 2-1-2-2-0, Kesselly 2-4-1-1-1, LeCompte 7-0-3-2-0, Allen 0-0-0-2-0.

A.I. du Pont 3, St. Mark’s 1

A.I. du Pont 25 25 22 25 — 3 St. Mark’s 13 18 25 9 — 1

A.I. du Pont (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Coyne 3-6-0-11-39, Daniels 1-1-0-22-0, Mulligan 18-3-1-20-0, Harrigan 9-2-0-7-0, Yeager 9-1-3-17-2, Hayman 2-0-1-0-0, Nelson 3-0-1-3-1, Pederson 0-0-0-1-1, Jackson 0-0-0-8-1.

St. Marks (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Korleski 0-0-0-12-1, Sonchen 5-1-0-2-1, Rubini 3-0-0-1-0, Mouser 9-0-8-2-0, Worsh 1-0-0-5-9, Orzada 2-0-0-0-0, Rodriguez 0-0-0-0-8, Xu 5-0-4-0-0.