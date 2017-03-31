High School Scoreboard for March 30

BASEBALL
Cape Henlopen 9, Middletown 0
|
Middletown
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Cape Henlopen
|
030
|
033
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
7
|
2
Dunn, Keane (5), Fry (6), Loper (6) and Schneider. Elliott, J. Gelof (6) and Carey, Vitella. W – Elliott (1-0). L – Dunn.
HR – CH: Elliott and Dale.
Newark Charter 2, Charter of Wilm. 1
|
Newark Charter
|
010
|
000
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
000
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
1
Vivian, Dorr (7) and Fredd. Kennan, Lamey and Steiner. W-Dorr.
2B: NC: Walsh. HR: NC: Buglio.
Highlights: Logan Vivian pitched 6 1/3 strong innings allowing only 1 run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts. Kevin Buglio hit a solo homer to left for Newark Charter while Zach Lesher went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Delmar 7, Mardela 1
|
Mardela
|
000
|
000
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
Delmar
|
401
|
110
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
4
|
1
H. VonArx, Rodriguez (4), Murphy (7) and Austin. Owens, Long (4), Harper (6) and Johnson. W – VonArx. L – Owens.
2B – D: Rodriguez, M: Harper.
Newark 39, Dickinson 0
|
Newark
|
11 20
|
6 20 0
|
0
|
—
|
39
|
22
|
0
|
Dickinson
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
7
Blevins and Visalli. Tenney, Piccio (1), Reeder (4), Budd (5), Scott (5) and Ayala. W – Blevins (1-0). L – Tenney.
2B – N: Visalli 2, Sharpe 2, LaPorte, Berry.
DMA 8, Glasgow 3
|
DMA
|
122
|
001
|
2
|
—
|
8
|
9
|
3
|
Glasgow
|
200
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
4
|
3
Danz, Hines (6) and Serafin. Lozada, Pritchett-Watson (5) and McCann. W-Danz (1-1). L-Lozada.
2B: DMA- Serafin, Petrucci, Gee; G- McCann.
Highlights: DMA-Matt Danz went 5 innings and had 8 strikeouts in his first victory of the season. Nick Hertzfeld and Colin Smith both had two hits and two runs scored.
Conrad 6, Wilmington Christian 0
|
Wilmington Christian
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Conrad
|
300
|
102
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
6
|
7
L. Rettig, Williams, Sorowice and B. Rettig. Bradigan, Awtry (6), Nowell (7) and Nowell, Awtry (7). W – Bradigan. L – L. Rettig.
Mount Pleasant 4, A.I. du Pont 3
|
A.I. du Pont
|
000
|
003
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
5
|
Mount Pleasant
|
001
|
002
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
1
Orsini, Blankenship (5) and Wilhelm. Jump, Fowler (6) and J. Jump, Kountourzis (2).
2B: MP: T. Jump.
Highlights: Jared Munoz delivered a walk-off hit and the win for Mount Pleasant. Munoz had 2 hits, 2 RBI, and a run scored. Trevor Jump struck out 10 through 5 1/3 innings.
Dover 7, Polytech 3
Davis, Velazques (6) and Wunsch. Haas, Phillips (6) and Bayley.
2B: D: Davis, Velazquez; P: Garey.
Highlights: Dover broke open a 3-3 game with four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Dover was led by strong pitching from Hiram Davis and Dominic Velazquez whom combined for nine strikeouts with only four walks. Offensively Velazquez led the charge for Dover going 2-for-2 with a double.
Caravel 12, Red Lion Christian 1
|
Caravel
|
053
|
112
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
10
|
2
|
Red Lion Christian
|
001
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
3
Croce, Keister (6) and Adams, Green (6). N. Hardcastle, Weber (3) and Emberger.
2B: C: Adams, Croce (2), Barker, Hoffman.
Highlights: Tyler Croce went five innings, giving up one run, two hits, striking out three, and walking one.
Appoquinimink 6, Salesianum 0
|
Appoquinimink
|
221
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
10
|
1
|
Salesianum
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
4
|
4
Steckline, Garrett (6) and Armstrong. Campbell, Hinton (6), Baker (7) and Miller. W-Steckline (1-0). L-Campbell.
2B: A-Armstrong.
Highlights: Ryan Steckline struck out 8 in 5 scoreless innings and added 2 hits at the plate in the win for Appoquinimink. Javon Fields had 2 hits and scored 3 runs, and John Weglarz and Tre Armstrong had 2 hits and 2 RBI each. Josh Maguire had 2 hits for Salesianum.
Indian River 9, Seaford 1
|
Indian River
|
230
|
202
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
12
|
1
|
Seaford
|
000
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
3
Barrientos, Hall (6) and Hitch. Burtelle, Widdowson (3), D. Nibblett (6) and Gray. W – Barrientos. L – Burtelle.
2B – IR: Kitten 2, Smith, Hitch. HR – IR: Anderson.
St. Mark’s 7, St. Elizabeth 3
|
St. Mark’s
|
500
|
000
|
2
|
—
|
7
|
St. Elizabeth
|
000
|
003
|
0
|
—
|
3
Ludman, Venti (6) and Sinko. Brooks, Anderson (6) and Strickland. W-Ludman. L-Brooks.
2B: SM – Ludman, Theodorakis; STE – Strickland, Hazelton, Thomas (2). 3B: SM – Colmery.
Highlights: The Spartan offense was led by Chris Ludman and Matt Theodorakis who had three hits each. Jeremy Vogel and Matt Sinko each added two hits. Nate Thomas had two doubles for the Vikings.
Hodgson 22, McKean 0
|
Hodgson
|
235
|
480
|
0
|
—
|
22
|
0
|
3
|
McKean
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
15
|
0
Deery, Willard (5) and Talvacchio, Haut (5). Rolon, Miller (4), Ferrara (5) and Ferrara, Rivera (4). W-Deery (1-1), L-Rolon.
2B: H- Fulmer, Megginson, Jake Edelen, Haut. 3B: H- Talvacchio. HR: H- Hart.
Highlights: CJ Deery and Matt Willard combined to throw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Shane Talvacchio had 3 hits and 3 RBI. Connor Megginson had two hits and 3 RBI. Deery also added 2 hits and scored 4 runs.
Sussex Tech 12, Woodbridge 0
|
Sussex Tech
|
220
|
170
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
11
|
0
|
Woodbridge
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
4
|
3
Warrington and Rolph. Avery, Layton (5) and Ogden. W-Avery. L-Layton.
2B: ST: Oliphant, Parks, Warrington. 3B: ST: Sample.
Highlights: Matt Warrington had 8 strikeouts and scattered 4 hits over 5 innings to earn the win. Troy Haynes was 2-for-2 at the plate for Woodbridge.
SOFTBALL
Appoquinimink 12, Smyrna 7
|
Smyrna
|
000
|
111
|
4
|
—
|
7
|
12
|
1
|
Appoquinimink
|
130
|
035
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
12
|
6
Anderson, Smith (6) and Drummond. Short and Weir. W-Short (3-0). L-Anderson (0-1).
2B: SMY: Press, Faragher; APPO: Weir (2), Jones (2), Miller. 3B: APPO: Johnson. HR: SMY: Press.
Highlights: Mallory Weir led the Jaguars going 4-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI. Andrea Johnson went 2-for-3 with a triple from the lead-off position and Taylor Vitola and Haley Jones also had multiple hit days for Appoquinimink. Smyrna was led by Kaelyn Press who went 2-for-4 with a double and home run.
St. Elizabeth 13, Brandywine 1
Casson and Sweeney. W-Casson.
2B-SE: Casson, Roncone.
Highlights: Julia Carson picked up the victory with 9 strikeouts giving up only two hits. Claudia Roncone had 3 hits and 3 RBI to lead the Vikings .
Middletown 18, Cape Henlopen 5
|
Middletown
|
704
|
160
|
0
|
—
|
18
|
12
|
5
|
Cape Henlopen
|
320
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
6
|
9
Caldwell, Cera-Proulx. Davis, Virden and Jackson. W – Caldwell. L – Davis (1-1).
2B – MID: Buckman. 3B – CH: Virden, Huling. HR – MID: Jones 2, Cera-Proulx.
Christiana 13, Glasgow 3
|
Glasgow
|
201
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
Christiana
|
441
|
040
|
0
|
—
|
13
|
9
|
2
Ahlstrom, Guns (2) and Brainard. Groce and Copeland. W – Groce. L – Ahlstrom.
2B – G: Ahlstrom, C: Henshaw. HR – C: Groce.
DMA 10, St. Georges 9
|
St. Georges
|
202
|
012
|
002
|
—
|
9
|
13
|
3
|
DMA
|
230
|
200
|
003
|
—
|
10
|
17
|
5
Long and Seiverd. Sheehan, Farris (5) and Conaty. W-Farris. L-Long.
2B: DMA: Conaty, Frazer, Savini; SG: DiMarcello, Hoffman. 3B: SG: Sterling. HR: DMA: Conaty, SG: Hoffman.
Highlights: DMA won an exciting game in the bottom of the ninth, scoring 3 runs with a walk-off hit by Ali Novotny.
Delmar 15, Mardela
|
Mardela
|
200
|
030
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
8
|
5
|
Delmar
|
701
|
520
|
0
|
—
|
15
|
14
|
1
Adkins, LeKites (4) and Genga. Pleasanton and Taylor. W-Pleasanton. L-Adkins.
2B: M: Caputo (2), Ganga. HR: D: Tyndall.
Highlights: Avery Wheatley lead the Wildcats with 4 hits
Jordan Moore, Haley Rogers, Madison Lemon, and Sydney Tyndall each contributed with multiple hits.
Conrad 9, Delcastle 2
|
Delcastle
|
001
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
Conrad
|
141
|
210
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
13
|
3
Nelson, Rios and Adams. Yeatman and Troise, Spadea. W – Yeatman. L – Nelson.
2B – CSS: Bessel, Yeatman.
Mount Pleasant 7, A.I. du Pont 4
|
A.I. du Pont
|
110
|
000
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
12
|
1
|
Mount Pleasant
|
102
|
220
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
6
|
1
Polytech 13, Dover 3
|
Dover
|
200
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
Polytech
|
433
|
300
|
0
|
—
|
13
|
13
|
5
Dunlap, Frantz (4) and Quick. Ka. Burawski and Ke. Burawski. W-Ka. Burawski. L-Dunlap.
2B: D: Quick; P: Hazen. 3B: P: Wich. HR: D: Quick.
Highlights: Ka. Burawski went 2-for-2 with two RBI while B. Stevenson went 3-for-4. Ke. Burawski added a team-leading 4 RBI. Ka. Burawski had 5 strikeouts.
Newark Charter 6, Red Lion Christian 5
|
Newark Charter
|
001
|
003
|
2
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
4
|
Red Lion Christian
|
000
|
203
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
7
|
2
Pontak and Turner. Lano, T. Beres (6) and M. Beres.
2B – NCS: Wingo, RLCA: M. Beres, Co. Paolantino. HR – NCS: Pontak, RLCA: Smith 2.
Hodgson 18, McKean 1
|
Hodgson
|
574
|
110
|
0
|
—
|
18
|
10
|
1
|
McKean
|
010
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
0
|
7
Graham, Szymanski (3), Mcintosh (5) and Graham. M. Heritage and Johnson. W – Heritage (1-2). L – Graham.
Sussex Tech 19, Woodbridge 3
|
Sussex Tech
|
683
|
200
|
0
|
—
|
19
|
20
|
0
|
Woodbridge
|
012
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
2
|
1
Wroten, Ward (3) and Parker. Ogden and Stephenson.
2B – ST: Calloway, Shockley. 3B – ST: Farris. HR – ST: Sample 2.
BOYS TENNIS
Mount Pleasant 3, Appoquinimink 2
1st Singles -Dornsife, MP, def. Suresh 6-3, 6-1; Mehta, A, def. Connor 6-1, 5-7, (10-6); Cho, A, def. Townes 6-1, 1-6, (10-7). Doubles -Nowland/Cline, MP, def. King/Clark 6-2, 6-0; Ross/Hill, MP, def. Edwards/Watts 6-0, 6-0. At Appoquinimink.
Concord 5, Glasgow 0
Singles – Ratnagiri, CON, def. Bahadur 6-0, 6-0; Wakai, CON, def. Nordmeier 6-1, 6-0; Ranieri, CON, def. Curles 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Joseph-Mohnot, CON, def. Drake-Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0; Gertler-Cohen, CON, def. Mikhail-Garcia 6-0, 6-0. At Concord HS.
Conrad 3, St. Mark’s 2
Singles -Downey, SM, def. L. Gaughan 6-4, 6-2; N. Gaughan, C, def. Gutherman 6-2, 6-1; Coleman, SM, def. Cadelina 5-7, 6-2, 11-9. Doubles – Munden-Freeman, C, def. Wang-Zhu 6-0, 6-0; Vovveti-Farooq, C, won by forfeit 6-0, 6-0.
Tatnall 4, Newark Charter 1
Singles – Jayanetti, NC, Def. Ebner 6-1. 6-0; Friedlander, T, Def. Dharmadhikari 6-1 ,6-0; Zammarchi, T, Def Kher 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Leach/Cutrona, T, Def. Gottschalk/Kanchana 6-2, 6-0; Farquhar/Wedo, T, def. Heider/Sheldon 6-2, 6-1. At Barksdale Courts.
Salesianum 5, Middletown 0
Singles – BeVard, S, def. Pepukayi 6-0, 6-1; DiBenedetto, S, def. Dombroski 6-4, 6-1; Stosic, S, def. Kodehi 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Prysock/Long, S, def. Reeves/Smith 6-2, 6-0; Matulas/Jornlin, S, def. Scott/Chin 6-1, 6-3. At Salesianum.
St. Andrew’s 5, Sanford 0
Singles – Malhotra, SA, def. Civiletti 6-1, 6-3; Chiu, SA, def. Pelesko 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Richards, SA, def. Petersen 6-2, 6-4. Doubles – McKee/Park, SA, def. Zimmer/Nashed 6-1, 6-2; Doucette/Doucette, SA, def. Schwarzkopf/Fuller 6-3, 6-1.
Tower Hill 5, Wilm. Friends 0
Singles -Ward, TH, def. Horowitz 6-0, 6-0; Manning, TH, def. Chompre 6-0, 6-6; Fleming, TH, def. Nie 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Speers-Oldenbuettel, TH, def. Ganter-Pittenger 6-1, 6-0; Donoho-Racape’, TH, def. Tallman-Hartley 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dickinson 4, Glasgow 1
Singles -Condiff, D, def. Grinnell 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Turner, G, def. Fontanez 6-4, 7-5; Arshad, D, def. Troncone 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Catalan/Manthorpe, D, def. Tawfeek/Surampundi 6-0, 6-0; Wright/Yang, D, won by forfeit.
Middletown 5, Newark 0
Singles -Nolte, M, def. Darmawan 6-0, 6-0; -Salvioni, M, def. Griffin 6-1, 6-0; -Collins, M, def. Lucas 3-6, 6-4, 10-3. Doubles -E. Belitikus/Li , M, def. Kaye/Marshall 6-0, 6-1; Brooks/Moyer, M, def. Pettingil/Breece 6-0, 6-0. At Middletown.
Mount Pleasant 3, Appoquinimink 2
Singles – Mahar, A, def. Unterberger 6-4, 6-2; Simmons, MP, def. Berneth 6-1, 6-0; Singles – Ford, MP, def. Farmer 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Adeogun-Rosenthal, A, def. Bass-Zheng 6-3, 6-1; Doubles – Jenkins-Cannon, MP, def. Mar-Mehta 6-0, 6-2. At Mount Pleasant.
St. Andrew’s 5, Sanford 0
Singles – Roach, SA, def. Civiletti 6-3, 6-2; Stilwell, SA, def. Fotakos 6-3, 6-4; Gehrs, SA, def. Connolly 6-2, 6-1. Doubles – Fishman/An, SA, def. Correll-Bruxells 6-3, 6-3; Southerland/Rattray, SA, def. Bracho/Sherrier 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
St. Mark’s 3, Conrad 2
Singles – Sawyer, STM, def. Flores 6-1, 6-2. Varney, CSS, def. Bonk 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; McDermott, CSS, def. Padovani 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Yacucci-Dacey, STM, def. Terranova-Parker 6-2, 6-1; Applegate-Reynolds, STM, def. Best-Pizano 6-0, 6-1. At Banning Park.
Tower Hill 4, Wilm. Friends 1
Singles – Dignazio, TH, def. Balick 6-1, 6-1; Rastogi, TH, def. Brooks 6-4, 1-6, 6-4; Thompson, WF, def. Lunger 6-4, 6-3. Doubles -Thomson/Sysko, TH, def. Elliott/Saunders 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Kollias/Teng, TH, def. Connors/Ji 6-2, 6-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Caravel 17, Mount Pleasant 0
|
Mount Pleasant
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Caravel
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
17
Goals – CA:Puharic 5, Schwartz 2, Laznik 2, Diomede 2, Emmons 2, Young, Wiley, Morris, Godek. Assists – CA:Schwartz 3, Laznik 3, Puharic 2, Young 2, McNary, Marchione.
Shots – MP 2, CA 25
Saves – MP 8 (Bechler 7, Danasceno), CA 2 (Myre, Rulewicz).
Newark Charter 6, Concord 4
|
Newark Charter
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
6
|
Concord
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
4
Goals-NC: Cahill 2, Smith 2, N.Jones, Ocampo; C: Doogan 3, Lindenhofen
Assists: NC – Jones 2, Saha, Maxwell, Cahill
Saves-NC 12 (Nagda), C 13 (Cable).
DMA 9, Sussex Tech 4
|
Sussex Tech
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
DMA
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
9
Goals – ST: Quillen 2, Wilson 2; DMA: Klassman 4, Towner 3, Cook 2.
Assists – ST: Quillen, Short, Weutbank
DMA: Towner 2, Lewis, McCormick.
Delcastle 15, Dickinson 0
|
Dickinson
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Delcastle
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
15
Goals – DEL: McCary 5, Saunders 3 Bishop 3 , Cloud 2, Miller, Leago. Assists – DEL: McCary 2, LaPalambara 2, Bishop 2, Miller.
Shots – DIC 9, DEL 20
Saves – DIC 3, DEL 4 (Laws).
St. Elizabeth 20, Glasgow 0
|
St. Elizabeth
|
8
|
5
|
4
|
3
|
—
|
20
|
Glasgow
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Goals – SE: Marchioni 9, Fahey 4, Corbino 2, Newswanger 2, Chipman, Sweeney, Wambold. Assists – SE: Fahey 5, Chipman 2, Marchiafava 2, Holly, Newswanger, Corbino, Marchioni.
Shots – SE: 30
Saves – SE: 2 (Hunter), 1 (Muhammed Bey).
Salisbury 6, Delmarva Christian 5
|
Delmarva Christian
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
Salisbury
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
6
Goals: DC – Smith 5; S – Chase 3, Opdyke 2, Jeff 1.
Tatnall 15, Brandywine 3
|
Brandywine
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
Tatnall
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
1
|
—
|
15
Goals – B: Ostroff, Ruggiero, Wilgus. Assists – B: Ostroff 2.
Saves – B 11 (Tobin).
Conrad 16, McKean 3
|
Conrad
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
4
|
—
|
16
|
McKean
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
Archmere 16, Wilmington Christian 0
|
Archmere
|
8
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
—
|
16
|
Wilmington Christian
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Goals: A – Moyer 5, Salameda 2, Bauer, Cipriano, Dewees, J. DiBattista, Glavin, S. Kelly, Patel, Pinto, Smyth. Assists: A – Moyer 3, Dewees 2, Glavin 2, Grant 2, Bauer, Smyth.
Shots: A – 44, WC 9
Saves – A: 0 (Smeader), 2 (V. DiBattista); WC 19 (Wriggins).
GIRL LACROSSE
A.I. du Pont 11, Newark 9
|
Newark
|
6
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
A.I. du Pont
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
11
Goals: N – Lucatamo 2, Owens 2, Jones 2, McCarthy, Bowser, Gallego; AI: Nelson 6, Gentry 3, Henry, Watts
Assists: N: Meyer; AI: Nelson
Saves- N: 5 (King), AI 12 (Guzman).
Archmere 18, Wilm. Friends 11
|
Wilm. Friends
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
11
|
Archmere
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
18
Goals: WF – Plumb 2, Davis-Tinell 2, Veale 2, Erskine, Catone, Atkins 3. A – K. Olsen 4, Collins 3, Ross 3, Roszkowski, C. Donovan 5, Yanick 2.
Shots: WF – 15
A – 23
Saves – WF 4, A 4.
St. Mark’s 17, Charter of Wilm. 3
|
St. Mark’s
|
10
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
Goals – SM: Schweizer 5, Megargee 4, M. Noonan 4, K. Wolff 2, Estes 2; CSW: Shulkov, Ford, K. Adkins. Assists – SM: Schweizer 3, Freda, K. Wolff, Estes; CSW: Lamey.
Shots: SM – 26, CSW – 8
Saves – SM 7 (Giannaras), CSW 10 (Dolan).
St. Andrew’s 17, Tatnall 6
|
St. Andrew’s
|
9
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
Tatnall
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
Goals- SA: Soulati 5, Meyer 4, Davila 4, Tucker 2, Cameron, Cunningham; T: Jensen 3, Principe 2, Schmidt.
Assists: SA -Tucker 3, Soulati 2, Sailer, Meyer, Cameron; T: Catterton.
Shots- SA 21, T 17
Saves – SA 9, T 3 (Edstrom).
GOLF
Caesar Rodney 158, Cape Henlopen 175
Caesar Rodney: Miller 35, Satterfield 39, Alois 41, Sanders 43, Pavey 48, Moyer 50. Cape Henlopen: Brown 34, Zehner 43, Palmer 45, Bollig 53, Skelley 53, Jones 54.
Medalist: Nolan Brown, Cape Henlopen, 34. At Kings Creek CC (Par 36).
Wilmington Charter 179, Middletown 184
CSW – Shreve 41, Brown 43, Swanson 44, McMann 51, Brady 52, Wells 54. Middletown – Crein 42, Mollung 44, Nylander 41, Thomas Jordan 57, Thomas Jullian 66, Emmett 64
Medalist – Shreve CSW and Nylander Middletown, 41 at Hartefeld par 36.
Polytech 173, Delmar 176, St. Georges 181
Polytech – Cecchett 39, Young 42, Chapin 44, Speed 48, Mayan 50, Larrimore 50. Delmar: Wilson 39, Lemon 42, Tapman 44, Lambrose 51, Niblett 61, Bowling 67. St. Georges: Oakes 41, Mankus 44, O’Donnell 47, Trakas 49, Porter 56, Tuson 57.
Co-Medalists: Jackson Cecchett, Polytech, and Helen Wilson, Delmar, 39. At Wild Quail CC (Par 36).
Milford 190, Woodbridge 267
Milford: Strassle 39, Strassle 44, Barbutes 50, Darling 57, Ruczynski 58, Byler 65. Woodbridge: Messing 63, Thomas 64, Appiott 68, Bennett 72, Davis 80.
Medalist – Kyle Strassle, Miford, 39 (par 36).
Westtown 156, Salesianum 163
Salesianum: Mitchell 39, Van Scoy 40, Schlegel 41, Paradee 43, Blewitt 43, Sholes 44. Westtown: Berger 35, Weisman 37, Torpey 42, Fritz 42, Zuckerberg 52, Kay 55
Medalist: Cole Berger, Westtown, 35. At Fieldstone CC (par 35).
Indian River 202, Sussex Central 203, Sussex Academy 206
Sussex Tech 185, Dover 195
Sussex Tech – Whaley 44, Burton 45, Lingo 48, Gatta 48, LaChance 49, JT Faro 54. Dover – Campbell 43, Stoops 48, Townsend 51, Martine 53, Pelton 59, Wiley 61.
Medalist- Sophie Campbell 43 Dover. At Heritage Shores Golf Club.
Tower Hill 157, Tatnall 187, Sanford 193, Wilmington Christian 199
Tower Hill: Cleary 36, Scott 39, Heflin 40, Vidwans 42, Dougherty 43, Schwandt 47. Tatnall: Tigani 43, Saad 43, Mowl 48, du Pont 53, Harris 55. Sanford: McHugh 36, L.McDonough 51, Stafford 52, Daiger 54, Kyle McDonough 63, von Krieken 64. Wilmington Christian: Dingwall 41, Glauser 45, Smith 56, Seeman 57, Modelewski 63.
Medalists: Jennifer Cleary TH, Ryan McHugh Sanford 36 at Wilmington CC 36.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Dickinson 3, Brandywine 0
|
Brandywine
|
21
|
24
|
17
|
—
|
0
|
Dickinson
|
25
|
26
|
25
|
—
|
3
Dickinson (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Watson 1-0-2-1-0, Stewart 1-2-2-2-0, Banaag 0-0-0-11-0, Xaxni 2-2-0-8-16, Penn 1-0-1-2-1, Louie 4-3-4-6-1, Bufano 6-2-1-1-0.
Brandywine: Ogundipe 4-2-1-6-1, Downey 3-3-0-0-15, Coleman 2-2-2-4-1, Phillips 2-1-2-2-0, Kesselly 2-4-1-1-1, LeCompte 7-0-3-2-0, Allen 0-0-0-2-0.
A.I. du Pont 3, St. Mark’s 1
|
A.I. du Pont
|
25
|
25
|
22
|
25
|
—
|
3
|
St. Mark’s
|
13
|
18
|
25
|
9
|
—
|
1
A.I. du Pont (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Coyne 3-6-0-11-39, Daniels 1-1-0-22-0, Mulligan 18-3-1-20-0, Harrigan 9-2-0-7-0, Yeager 9-1-3-17-2, Hayman 2-0-1-0-0, Nelson 3-0-1-3-1, Pederson 0-0-0-1-1, Jackson 0-0-0-8-1.
St. Marks (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Korleski 0-0-0-12-1, Sonchen 5-1-0-2-1, Rubini 3-0-0-1-0, Mouser 9-0-8-2-0, Worsh 1-0-0-5-9, Orzada 2-0-0-0-0, Rodriguez 0-0-0-0-8, Xu 5-0-4-0-0.