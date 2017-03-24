High school scoreboard March 24

BASEBALL

Appoquinimink 5, Newark Charter 3

Newark Charter 100 020 0 — 3 6 0 Appoquinimink 100 004 0 — 5 3 3

Pitchers – NCS: Kelby and Chopko (6). A: Steckline and Ruhl (5). W – Ruhl (1-0). L – Chopko (0-1). Catchers – NCS: Fredd. A: Armstrong.

2B – NCS: Buglio, A: Steckline. 3B – A: Fields.

Milford 5, Caesar Rodney 1

Milford 000 100 4 — 5 8 2 Caesar Rodney 010 000 0 — 1 5 2

Pitchers – M: Reichold, Robertson and Greenly. CR: DeAtley, Lavender and Atkinson. W – Reichold. L – DeAtley. Catchers – M: Kimmel. CR: Donovan.

2B – CR: Rall. M: Greenly, Oplinger. HR – M: Greenly.

DMA 8, Mount Pleasant 7

Mount Pleasant 104 010 10 — 7 10 3 DMA 400 000 31 — 8 10 3

Pitchers – MtP: Jump, Fowler (7) and Read (7). DMA: Smith, Kohan (4), Siple (8). W – Siple (1-0). L – Jump. Catchers – MtP: Jump. DMA: Serafin.

2B – DMA: Serafin, Petrucci, Rigler. HR – MtP: Parson.

Delcastle 10, Christiana 0

Christiana 000 000 0 — 0 1 3 Delcastle 451 000 0 — 10 2 1

Pitchers – C: Bautista and Sparklin (2). D: Hillsgrove and Preston (4). W – Hillsgrove (1-0), L – Bautista (0-1). Catchers – C: Miles. D: Sensabaugh and Wade (4).

2B – D: Hastings.

Dover 13, Lake Forest 3

Lake Forest 000 201 0 — 3 3 4 Dover 340 006 0 — 13 13 0

Pitchers – LF: Holemo, Farlow (2), Brooks (6). D: Davis and Hickox (4). W – Davis. L – Holemo. Catchers – LF: McGray. D: Wunsch.

2B – D: Carrington, Lanouette. 3B – D: Carney.

Conrad 10, Charter of Wilm. 0

Charter of Wilm. 000 000 0 — 0 1 5 Conrad 004 060 0 — 10 6 0

Pitchers – CSW: Kennan and Miller. CSS: Bradigan. W – Bradigan. L – Kennan. Catchers – CSW: Steiner. CSS: Nowell.

2B – CSS: Sutton, Bradigan. 3B – CSS: Walker.

Howard 7, McKean 4

McKean 000 002 2 — 4 5 0 Howard 002 203 0 — 7 12 2

Pitchers – McK: Ferrara, Rolon and Taylor. HOW: Couden and Matthews. W – Couden. L – Ferrara.

2B – HOW: Matthews 2, Lebron.

Parkside 5, Woodbridge 1

Woodbridge 000 010 0 — 1 3 2 Parkside 310 100 0 — 5 0 0

Pitchers – WB: Layton and DeFord. PS: Fisher, Lewis and A. Smith. W – Fisher, L – Layton. Catchers – WB: Ogden. PS: A. Smith and B. Smith.

2B – WB: Wescott. 3B – PS: A. Smith.

Brandywine 3, Red Lion Christian 1

Brandywine 000 003 0 — 3 7 2 Red Lion Christian 000 001 0 — 1 5 1

Pitchers – B: Niemann and Paglie (4). RLCA: N. Hardcastle, Weber (3) and Emberger (7). W – Pagliei (1-0). L – Weber (0-1). Catchers – B: Karpinski.

2B – B: Murphy and Geisenberger, RLCA: Dahllof. HR – RLCA: Willis.

St. Georges 10, William Penn 0

William Penn 000 000 0 — 0 1 1 St. Georges 103 420 0 — 10 7 1

Pitchers – WP: Johns, Palomo (3) and Wilkerson (4). SG: McVey. W – McVey. L – Johns. Catchers – WP: Pritchard. SG: Marucci.

2B – SG: Bradford, Klepacki.

St. Andrew’s 15, St. Thomas More 4

St. Andrew’s 430 080 0 — 15 14 1 St. Thomas More 020 200 0 — 4 5 4

Pitchers – SAS: Cool, Townsend (2) and Manocha (4). STM: Stant and McGee (4). W – Townsend (1-0). L – Stant (0-1). Catchers – SAS: McArthur. STM: Torbert.

2B – SAS: Velmar, STM: Stant. 3B – SAS: Cool.

Sussex Tech 1, Sussex Central 0

Sussex Tech 001 000 0 — 1 4 0 Sussex Central 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

Wilm. Friends 4, Concord 2

Concord 002 000 0 — 2 5 1 Wilm. Friends 211 000 0 — 4 8 1

SOFTBALL

Milford 9, Caesar Rodney 2

Milford 021 321 0 — 9 8 0 Caesar Rodney 100 001 0 — 2 9 10

Pitchers – M: Abbott. CR: Ball. W – Abbott. L – Ball.

Catchers – M: Kohel

CR: Harris.

Delmarva Christian 18, Seaford 0

Seaford 000 000 0 — 0 2 0 Delmarva Christian 551 700 0 — 18 15 1

Pitchers – SEA: Harris and Grimes (3). DCHS: Thompson. W – Thompson. L – Harris. Catchers – SEA: Chandler. DCHS: Jones and Stonebreaker (4).

2B – DCHS: Stonebreaker 2, Thompson. 3B – DCHS: Jones.

Lake Forest 18, Dover 1

Lake Forest 317 520 0 — 18 18 0 Dover 000 100 0 — 1 2 7

LF: Stahre, Simpson (4) and Aguilar. D: Dunlap, Frantz (4) and Quick. W – Stahre (1-0). L – Dunlap (0-1). 2B: Simpson (LF). 3B: Aguilar (LF). HR: Simpson (LF).

Red Lion Christian 3, Archmere 1

Archmere 000 001 0 — 1 3 1 Red Lion Christian 003 000 0 — 3 3 5

Pitchers – AA: Murray. RLCA: Ca. Paolantonio. W – Paolantonio. L – Murray. Catchers – AA: McDougal. RLCA: Beres.

2B – AA: McDougal.

St. Mark’s 8, St. Elizabeth 7

St. Mark’s 000 000 0 — 8 St. Elizabeth 000 000 0 — 7

North Caroline 22, St. Thomas More 0

North Caroline 10 55 110 0 — 22 35 8 St. Thomas More 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

Pitchers – NC: Wierner. STM: Scarengella and LeBlanc (2). W – Wierner. L – Scarengella. Catchers – NC: Mast. STM: Romano.

2B – NC: Ward, Robbin, Bishop 2, Dixon 2, Trice 2, Smith, Strange 3. HR – NC: Ward, Wierner.

Sussex Tech 7, Sussex Central 4

Sussex Tech 202 300 0 — 7 7 1 Sussex Central 130 000 0 — 4 6 3

Pitchers – ST: Wroten. SC: McCabe. W – Wroten. L – McCabe. Catchers – ST: Lord. SC: Rogers.

2B – ST: Ward, SC: McCabe. HR – ST: Watson.

Newark 22, McKean 1

Newark 455 800 0 — 22 13 3 McKean 001 000 0 — 1 2 6

Pitchers – N: Berry. McK: Graham. W – Berry. L – Graham. Catchers – N: Rose and Smith (2). McK: Carter.

2B – N: Barks, Rose, Smith, Hunter. McK: Clark.

BOYS TENNIS

Dover 5, Polytech 0

Singles – Anyanwu, D, def. Weber 6-1, 7-5; Cooke, D def. Dixon 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Remondi, D, def. Newman 6-3, 6-2. Doubles – Cheema/Wong, D, def. Talamini-Kelemen/Badiang 6-1, 7-5; Johnson/Beckman, D, def. Messick/Camaciang 6-2, 7-5. At Dover HS

Archmere 5, Conrad 0

Singles – Bollu, AA, def. L. Gaughan 6-1, 6-3; Zhu, AA, def. N. Gaughan 6-1, 6-2; Enverso, AA, def. Cadelina 6-2, 6-2. Doubles -Beck-Riveros, AA, def. Munden-Vovetti 6-1, 6-1; MacMillan-Carman, AA, def. Freeman-Hoopes 6-1, 6-2. At Banning Park.

Smyrna 5, Sussex Central 0

Singles – Tonkay, SMY, def. Bunting 6-0, 6-0; C. Shalk, SMY, def. Morales 6-0, 6-0; Nash, SMY, def. Littleton 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – A. Shalk-Savich, SMY, def. Thompson-Bush 6-0, 6-0; Berman-Fu, SMY, def. Herrera-Reynolds 6-0, 6-0. At Smyrna HS.

Concord 3, Wilm. Friends 2

Singles – Ratnagiri, C, def. Horowitz 6-3, 6-3; Chompre, WFS, def. Wakai 6-0, 6-2; Nie, WFS, def. Ranieri 6-2, 6-3. Doubles – Joseph-Cohen, C, def. Ganter-Pittenger 6-4, 6-3; Gertler-White, C, def. Tallman-Ranji 6-3, 6-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Archmere 5, Conrad 0

Singles – Dignazio, AA, def. Flores 6-0, 6-0; Podolsky, AA, def. Varney 6-0, 6-0; Griffith, AA, def. McDermott 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Thomson-Sivaram, AA, def. Greer-Terranova 6-0, 6-0; Tang-Mendez, AA, def. Best-Parker 6-0, 6-0.

A.I. du Pont 3, Glasgow 2

Singles – Hearn, AI, def. Grinnell 6-1, 6-1; Turner, G, def. Tito 6-4, 6-4; Troncone, G, def. Machado 6-0, 6-1. Doubles – Chaudhry-Dooley, AI, def. Tawfeek-Surampudi 6-1, 7-5; Flogaus-Anderson, AI, won by forfeit. At Glasgow HS.

Seaford 5, Lake Forest 0

Singles – Snigier, S, def. Francois, 6-0 6-0; Call, S, def. Queen, 6-3, 6-3; Pearson, S, def. Erwin, 6-3, 7-5. Doubles – Lewis-Dinga, S, def. Rugg-Lodge, 6-3, 6-3; Perez-Henderson, S, def. Seidu-Ellis, 6-1, 6-0. At Lake Forest HS.

St. Mark’s 4, Mount Pleasant 1

Singles – Sawyer, StM, def. Duncan 6-2, 6-2; MacLeod, StM, def. Simmons 6-0, 6-2; Ford, MtP, def. Bonk 6-2, 6-1. Doubles – Corbett-Padovani, StM, def. Onishi-Ford 7-6 1-6, 1-0; Dacey-Yacucci, StM, def. Bas-Jenkins 6-3, 4-6, 1-0.

Dover 5, Polytech 0

Singles – Anyanwu, D, def. Balcerak 6-0, 6-0; Ozer, D, def. Comollo 6-0, 6-0; Malenfant, D, def. Huber 6-1, 6-2. Doubles – Scheir-Canalichio, D, def. Readorez-Startt 6-0, 6-0; Lin-Biddle, D, def. Bradl-Koenig 6-2, 6-2. At Polytech HS.

Smyrna 5, Sussex Central 0

Singles – Usewicz, SMY, def. Cadeza 6-1, 6-1; Chillas, SMY, def. Oreledge 6-2, 6-2; Smallwood, SMY, def. Peden 6-3, 6-4. Doubles – Cook-Holman, SMY, def. Kollock-Taylor 6-0, 6-1; Hughes-Rocco, SMY, def. Pistoia-Ventura 6-0, 6-1. At Sussex Central HS.

William Penn 5, McKean 0

Singles – Getchell, WP, def. Williams 6-0, 6-0; Sacco, WP, def. L. Laub 6-1, 6-0; Martinez, WP, def. O. Laub 6-2, 6-0. Doubles – Mejia-Patel, WP, def. Brit. Dolina-Maxwell 6-3, 4-6 10-5 (TB); Hampel-Henry, WP, def. Bri. Dolina-Goldfarb 6-3, 6-0. At McKean HS.

BOYS LACROSSE

Appoquinimink 19, A.I. du Pont 0

Appoquinimink 9 6 3 1 — 19 A.I. du Pont 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals – AP: Ferrara 5, Z. Bowen 4, Truitt 2, Honeycutt 2, Wolhar 2, Jadick, Co. Garrison, Schwarz, Dippold. Assists – AP: Co. Garrison 5, Truitt 5, Ferrara 2, Z. Bowen 2. Shots – AP: 37. Saves – AI (Giovirarura), AP (Meckley, Given).

Caravel 8, St. Georges 1

St. Georges 0 0 1 0 — 1 Caravel 1 1 4 2 — 8

Goals – SG: Wood. CA: McNary 3, Schwartz 2, Emmons, Young, Laznik. Assists – CA: Young 2, Lanyon. Shots – SG 8, CA 26. Saves – SG 18 (Tompkins), CA: 7 (Myre).

Middletown 8, Newark 5

Newark Charter 10, Wilmington Christian 3

Wilmington Christian 0 2 1 0 — 3 Newark Charter 0 3 1 6 — 10

Goals – WCS: Green 3, Reynoso 2; NCS: N. Jones 4, Smith 2, Lyon, Maxwell, Cahill, Z. Sigmund. Assists – WCS: Green, Cairo. NCS: Lyon 2, R. Sigmund 2, N. Jones, Saha, Ocampo, Lewis. Shots – NCS 37. Saves – WCS 10 (Wriggins, Chijioke), NCS 5 (Nagda).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Charter of Wilm. 17, A.I. du Pont 0

Charter of Wilm. 15 2 0 0 — 17 A.I. du Pont 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals – CSW: Lamey 3, Ford 3, K. Adkins 2, Shulkov, H. Abbott, Scott, Amato, Sernyak, P. Abbott, Gilmartin. Assists: CSW: P. Abbott 4. Shots – CSW 29.

Hodgson 13, Brandywine 4

Hodgson 3 10 0 0 — 13 Brandywine 3 1 0 0 — 4

Goals – HVT: Massey 5, Wibecan 4, Cabreja 2, Buckworth 2; BHS: Rogers, Clay, Pietrzak. Saves – HVT 9 (Clark), BHS 6 (Perez).

Concord 19, Glasgow 0

Concord 13 6 0 0 — 19 Glasgow 0 0 0 0 — 0

Goals – CON: Procak 4, Leahan 3, Heller 2, S. Segerstrom, Borkland, Kapinski, Lodgson, Gregg, Shallow, Killen, Rego, Scheib, Fisher. Assists – CON: Procak 4, Gregg 3, Leahan, S. Segerstrom, Lodgson, Scheib, Heller. Shots – CON 27, GLA 1. Saves – CON 1 (Krause), GLA: 4 (Lara).

Polytech 14, Indian River 3

Polytech 7 7 0 0 — 14 Indian River 2 1 0 0 — 3

Goals – PT: McKay 9, Dennis 2, Knight, Bond, Carter; IR: Haden. Assists – PT: Dennis 2, Carter, Knight, Bond. Shots – PT 27, IR 17. Saves – PT 6 (Stephan), IR 10 (Parks).

Appoquinimink 18, Mount Pleasant 5

Appoquinimink 11 7 0 0 — 18 Mount Pleasant 3 2 0 0 — 5

Caravel 16, Newark Charter 9

Caravel 8 8 0 0 — 16 Newark Charter 5 4 0 0 — 9

Goals – CA: Duarte 8, Phillips 5, Bryson, Otlowski, Gessouroun; NCS: Dunbar 3, McCully 3, M. Karr 2, S. Karr. Assists – CA: Phiilips 2, Duarte 2. Shots – CA 31, NCS 15. Saves – CA 4 (Hollerman 1, Judd 3), NCS 10 (Ansan).

GOLF

Brandywine 2.5, A.I. du Pont 6.5

Cape Henlopen 166, Lake Forest 298

Lake Forest: Boots 73, Joseph 74, Little 75, Young 76, Thomas 77, Van Vleck 78. Cape Henlopen: Palmer 40, Brown 40, Mays-Harp 41, Zehner 45, Bollig 50, Jones 58. Medalist- Dane Palmer and Nolan Brown, Cape Henlopen, 40. At Rehoboth CC.

St. Georges 197, Delcastle 250, McKean 257

Delcastle: Gretz 51, Marenco 63, Hetrick 66, Steele 70, Cael 70, Santiago 71. McKean: Ievoli 61, Bosch 61, Dougherty 67, Kearns 68. St. Georges: Oakes 46, O’Donnell 49, Tuson 50, Melson 52, Harmon 53, Trakas 63. Medalist- Dalton Oakes, St. Georges 46. At Delcastle GC (Par 36)

Delmar 205, Dover 220

Delmar: Lemon 47, Tapman 47, Wilson 50, Lambrose 60, Nibblett 68, Broadhurst 74. Dover: Campbell 52, Pelton 53, Stoops 56, Martine 59, Townsend 60, Willey 66. Co-Medalists: Jacob Lemon and Shelby Tapman, Delmar, 47. At Green Hill Yacht CC.

Caesar Rodney 172, Indian River 206

CR: Alois 40, Sanders 44, Satterfield 42, Miller 48, Pavey 46, Smith 51. IR: Evans 55, West 59, D’Orazio, Brosnahan 49, Gates 50, Stone 56. Medalist – Vincent Alois, CR, 40. At Cripple Creek CC (Par 36).

Sussex Tech 198, Milford 206

Milford: K. Strassle 39, J. Strassle 50, Barbutes 57, Ruczynski 60. Sussex Tech: Burton 47, Lingo 48, Gatta 51, LaChance 52. Medalist – Kyle Strassle, Milford, 39. At Rookery North GC (Par 36)

St. Mark’s 9, Dickinson 0

Prushinski, StM, def. Biggs 3 and 2; White, StM, won by forfeit; Johnson, StM, won by forfeit; Hoffman, StM, def. Octavio 4 and 3; LaFrankie, StM, def. Toddman 5 and 4; O’Brien, StM, def. Swatford 5 and 4. Medalist–Joe White, Saint Mark’s, 41. At Newark CC (Par 35).

Sussex Central 205, Seaford 239

At Baywood Greens.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Caesar Rodney 115, Sussex Tech 31

3200 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Camapagnini, Andaya, Ritchey, Knack) – 8:54; 110 Hurdles – Keaton, CR, 15.1; 100 – McDonald, CR, 10.8; 800 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Cooks, Trammell, Allen, McDonald) – 1:33; 1600 – Epstein, CR, 4:40.9; 400 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Cooks, Trammell, Allen, McDonald) – 43.5; 400 – Campagnini, CR, 54.6; 300 Hurdles – Daniels, CR, 43.4; 800 – Andaya, CR, 2:07; 200 – McDonald, CR, 22.8; 3200 – Stevenosky, CR, 10:36; 1600 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Andaya, Booker, Harris, Jett) – 3:48; Shot Put – J. Williams, CR, 47’ 6.75″; Discus – Lamontagne, ST, 104’ 3″; Long Jump – Brown, ST, 21’ 1.25″; Triple Jump – McPoyle, CR, 41’ 2″; High Jump – Daniels, CR, 5’ 6″; Pole Vault – Knack, CR, 10’ 0″. High Scorer: McDonald, CR, 12.5 points

Dover 117, Seaford 10

3200 Relay – Dover – (Bouges, Roberts, Casrto, Proctor) – 10:06; 110 Hurdle – Chisholm, D, 14.6; 100: Long, D, 11.2; 800 Relay – Dover – (Mosley, Peace, R. Johnson, Long) 1:38.7; 1600 – Drayton, D, 5:00; 400 Relay – Dover -(Ali, Peace, Bracey, Long); 400 – Chisholm, D, 54.3; 300 Hurdles – Waters, D, 42.7; 800 – Roberts, D, 2:04.4; 200 – Bouges, D, 24.3; 1600 Relay – Dover – (Roberts, Bessick, Kaba, Proctor) – 4:08; Shot Put – Rogers, D, 36’7″Discus:K. Carter-Sea, 109’4.25″; Long Jump – Mosely, D, 19’4″; Triple Jump – Brandon, D, 37’10″; High Jump – Peace D, 5’8″. High Scorer – Tayshaun Chisholm, D, 11.25.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Caesar Rodney 98, Sussex Tech 47

3200 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Chumley, Fenush, Marasco, McCarthy) – 12:40; 100 Hurdles – Danjoint, CR, 16.1 100 – King, CR, 12.7; 800 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (King, Davis, Adams, Bailey-Perkins) – 1:51; 1600 – Arndt, CR, 5:54.6; 400 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Davis, Adams, Manley, King) 53.6; 400: Osunkoya, CR, 1:02; 300 Hurdles: McNamara, ST, 58.57; 800: Edmanson, CR, 2:52; 200: Bailey-Perkins, CR, 26.3; 3200: Arndt, CR, 12:51; 1600 Relay – Sussex Tech – (Scott, Harpe, J. Mullen, Desire’) – 4:47; Shot Put: Reid, CR, 28’ 10.25″; Discus: Stevens, ST, 92’ 11.5″; Long Jump: Correa, CR, 16’ 10″; Triple Jump: Davis, CR, 33’ 11″; High Jump: Harpe, ST, 4’ 10″; Pole Vault: Desire’, ST, 7’ 0″. High Scorer: Bailey-Perkins, CR, 12.25.

Dover 113, Seaford 15

3200 Relay – Dover – (Ewell, Adkins, Jiminez, S. Miller) – 11:56; 100 Hurdles: A. Dyer, D, 17.7; 100: D. Loder, D, 14.2; 800 Relay – Dover – (Jackson, Griffin, Loder, Ward) – 2:01.3; 1600:Adkins, D, 6:18; 400 Relay – Dover – (N. Wright, Jackson, S. Miller, Golden) – 56.1; 400: K. Smith, D, 1:06.1; 300 Hurdles: Newcomb, S, 54.7; 800: Adkins, D, 2:43.5; 200: Jackson, D, 29.1; 1600 Relay – Dover – (K. Smith, A. Jones, S. Miller, T. Jones) – 5:02.9 ; Shot Put: Q. Hudson, D, 33’1.25″; Discus: Q. Hudson, D, 97’8″; Long Jump: Tolson- 13’10″; Triple Jump: Wong, D, 32’1.5″; High Jump: Wong, D, 4’8″; Pole Vault: Mann, D, 6’6″. High Scorer: Joy Adkins and Lindsey Wong, D, 13.25.