High school scoreboard March 24

BASEBALL
Appoquinimink 5, Newark Charter 3
|
Newark Charter
|
100
|
020
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
6
|
0
|
Appoquinimink
|
100
|
004
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
3
|
3
Pitchers – NCS: Kelby and Chopko (6). A: Steckline and Ruhl (5). W – Ruhl (1-0). L – Chopko (0-1). Catchers – NCS: Fredd. A: Armstrong.
2B – NCS: Buglio, A: Steckline. 3B – A: Fields.
Milford 5, Caesar Rodney 1
|
Milford
|
000
|
100
|
4
|
—
|
5
|
8
|
2
|
Caesar Rodney
|
010
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
2
Pitchers – M: Reichold, Robertson and Greenly. CR: DeAtley, Lavender and Atkinson. W – Reichold. L – DeAtley. Catchers – M: Kimmel. CR: Donovan.
2B – CR: Rall. M: Greenly, Oplinger. HR – M: Greenly.
DMA 8, Mount Pleasant 7
|
Mount Pleasant
|
104
|
010
|
10
|
—
|
7
|
10
|
3
|
DMA
|
400
|
000
|
31
|
—
|
8
|
10
|
3
Pitchers – MtP: Jump, Fowler (7) and Read (7). DMA: Smith, Kohan (4), Siple (8). W – Siple (1-0). L – Jump. Catchers – MtP: Jump. DMA: Serafin.
2B – DMA: Serafin, Petrucci, Rigler. HR – MtP: Parson.
Delcastle 10, Christiana 0
|
Christiana
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
Delcastle
|
451
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
2
|
1
Pitchers – C: Bautista and Sparklin (2). D: Hillsgrove and Preston (4). W – Hillsgrove (1-0), L – Bautista (0-1). Catchers – C: Miles. D: Sensabaugh and Wade (4).
2B – D: Hastings.
Dover 13, Lake Forest 3
|
Lake Forest
|
000
|
201
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
Dover
|
340
|
006
|
0
|
—
|
13
|
13
|
0
Pitchers – LF: Holemo, Farlow (2), Brooks (6). D: Davis and Hickox (4). W – Davis. L – Holemo. Catchers – LF: McGray. D: Wunsch.
2B – D: Carrington, Lanouette. 3B – D: Carney.
Conrad 10, Charter of Wilm. 0
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
Conrad
|
004
|
060
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
6
|
0
Pitchers – CSW: Kennan and Miller. CSS: Bradigan. W – Bradigan. L – Kennan. Catchers – CSW: Steiner. CSS: Nowell.
2B – CSS: Sutton, Bradigan. 3B – CSS: Walker.
Howard 7, McKean 4
|
McKean
|
000
|
002
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
Howard
|
002
|
203
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
12
|
2
Pitchers – McK: Ferrara, Rolon and Taylor. HOW: Couden and Matthews. W – Couden. L – Ferrara.
2B – HOW: Matthews 2, Lebron.
Parkside 5, Woodbridge 1
|
Woodbridge
|
000
|
010
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
Parkside
|
310
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
0
|
0
Pitchers – WB: Layton and DeFord. PS: Fisher, Lewis and A. Smith. W – Fisher, L – Layton. Catchers – WB: Ogden. PS: A. Smith and B. Smith.
2B – WB: Wescott. 3B – PS: A. Smith.
Brandywine 3, Red Lion Christian 1
|
Brandywine
|
000
|
003
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
Red Lion Christian
|
000
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
1
Pitchers – B: Niemann and Paglie (4). RLCA: N. Hardcastle, Weber (3) and Emberger (7). W – Pagliei (1-0). L – Weber (0-1). Catchers – B: Karpinski.
2B – B: Murphy and Geisenberger, RLCA: Dahllof. HR – RLCA: Willis.
St. Georges 10, William Penn 0
|
William Penn
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
St. Georges
|
103
|
420
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
7
|
1
Pitchers – WP: Johns, Palomo (3) and Wilkerson (4). SG: McVey. W – McVey. L – Johns. Catchers – WP: Pritchard. SG: Marucci.
2B – SG: Bradford, Klepacki.
St. Andrew’s 15, St. Thomas More 4
|
St. Andrew’s
|
430
|
080
|
0
|
—
|
15
|
14
|
1
|
St. Thomas More
|
020
|
200
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
5
|
4
Pitchers – SAS: Cool, Townsend (2) and Manocha (4). STM: Stant and McGee (4). W – Townsend (1-0). L – Stant (0-1). Catchers – SAS: McArthur. STM: Torbert.
2B – SAS: Velmar, STM: Stant. 3B – SAS: Cool.
Sussex Tech 1, Sussex Central 0
|
Sussex Tech
|
001
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
Sussex Central
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
2
Wilm. Friends 4, Concord 2
|
Concord
|
002
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
Wilm. Friends
|
211
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
8
|
1
SOFTBALL
Milford 9, Caesar Rodney 2
|
Milford
|
021
|
321
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
8
|
0
|
Caesar Rodney
|
100
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
9
|
10
Pitchers – M: Abbott. CR: Ball. W – Abbott. L – Ball.
Catchers – M: Kohel
CR: Harris.
Delmarva Christian 18, Seaford 0
|
Seaford
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Delmarva Christian
|
551
|
700
|
0
|
—
|
18
|
15
|
1
Pitchers – SEA: Harris and Grimes (3). DCHS: Thompson. W – Thompson. L – Harris. Catchers – SEA: Chandler. DCHS: Jones and Stonebreaker (4).
2B – DCHS: Stonebreaker 2, Thompson. 3B – DCHS: Jones.
Lake Forest 18, Dover 1
|
Lake Forest
|
317
|
520
|
0
|
—
|
18
|
18
|
0
|
Dover
|
000
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
7
LF: Stahre, Simpson (4) and Aguilar. D: Dunlap, Frantz (4) and Quick. W – Stahre (1-0). L – Dunlap (0-1). 2B: Simpson (LF). 3B: Aguilar (LF). HR: Simpson (LF).
Red Lion Christian 3, Archmere 1
|
Archmere
|
000
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
Red Lion Christian
|
003
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
5
Pitchers – AA: Murray. RLCA: Ca. Paolantonio. W – Paolantonio. L – Murray. Catchers – AA: McDougal. RLCA: Beres.
2B – AA: McDougal.
St. Mark’s 8, St. Elizabeth 7
|
St. Mark’s
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
8
|
St. Elizabeth
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
7
North Caroline 22, St. Thomas More 0
|
North Caroline
|
10 55
|
110
|
0
|
—
|
22
|
35
|
8
|
St. Thomas More
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
0
Pitchers – NC: Wierner. STM: Scarengella and LeBlanc (2). W – Wierner. L – Scarengella. Catchers – NC: Mast. STM: Romano.
2B – NC: Ward, Robbin, Bishop 2, Dixon 2, Trice 2, Smith, Strange 3. HR – NC: Ward, Wierner.
Sussex Tech 7, Sussex Central 4
|
Sussex Tech
|
202
|
300
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
7
|
1
|
Sussex Central
|
130
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
3
Pitchers – ST: Wroten. SC: McCabe. W – Wroten. L – McCabe. Catchers – ST: Lord. SC: Rogers.
2B – ST: Ward, SC: McCabe. HR – ST: Watson.
Newark 22, McKean 1
|
Newark
|
455
|
800
|
0
|
—
|
22
|
13
|
3
|
McKean
|
001
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
6
Pitchers – N: Berry. McK: Graham. W – Berry. L – Graham. Catchers – N: Rose and Smith (2). McK: Carter.
2B – N: Barks, Rose, Smith, Hunter. McK: Clark.
BOYS TENNIS
Dover 5, Polytech 0
Singles – Anyanwu, D, def. Weber 6-1, 7-5; Cooke, D def. Dixon 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Remondi, D, def. Newman 6-3, 6-2. Doubles – Cheema/Wong, D, def. Talamini-Kelemen/Badiang 6-1, 7-5; Johnson/Beckman, D, def. Messick/Camaciang 6-2, 7-5. At Dover HS
Archmere 5, Conrad 0
Singles – Bollu, AA, def. L. Gaughan 6-1, 6-3; Zhu, AA, def. N. Gaughan 6-1, 6-2; Enverso, AA, def. Cadelina 6-2, 6-2. Doubles -Beck-Riveros, AA, def. Munden-Vovetti 6-1, 6-1; MacMillan-Carman, AA, def. Freeman-Hoopes 6-1, 6-2. At Banning Park.
Smyrna 5, Sussex Central 0
Singles – Tonkay, SMY, def. Bunting 6-0, 6-0; C. Shalk, SMY, def. Morales 6-0, 6-0; Nash, SMY, def. Littleton 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – A. Shalk-Savich, SMY, def. Thompson-Bush 6-0, 6-0; Berman-Fu, SMY, def. Herrera-Reynolds 6-0, 6-0. At Smyrna HS.
Concord 3, Wilm. Friends 2
Singles – Ratnagiri, C, def. Horowitz 6-3, 6-3; Chompre, WFS, def. Wakai 6-0, 6-2; Nie, WFS, def. Ranieri 6-2, 6-3. Doubles – Joseph-Cohen, C, def. Ganter-Pittenger 6-4, 6-3; Gertler-White, C, def. Tallman-Ranji 6-3, 6-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Archmere 5, Conrad 0
Singles – Dignazio, AA, def. Flores 6-0, 6-0; Podolsky, AA, def. Varney 6-0, 6-0; Griffith, AA, def. McDermott 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Thomson-Sivaram, AA, def. Greer-Terranova 6-0, 6-0; Tang-Mendez, AA, def. Best-Parker 6-0, 6-0.
A.I. du Pont 3, Glasgow 2
Singles – Hearn, AI, def. Grinnell 6-1, 6-1; Turner, G, def. Tito 6-4, 6-4; Troncone, G, def. Machado 6-0, 6-1. Doubles – Chaudhry-Dooley, AI, def. Tawfeek-Surampudi 6-1, 7-5; Flogaus-Anderson, AI, won by forfeit. At Glasgow HS.
Seaford 5, Lake Forest 0
Singles – Snigier, S, def. Francois, 6-0 6-0; Call, S, def. Queen, 6-3, 6-3; Pearson, S, def. Erwin, 6-3, 7-5. Doubles – Lewis-Dinga, S, def. Rugg-Lodge, 6-3, 6-3; Perez-Henderson, S, def. Seidu-Ellis, 6-1, 6-0. At Lake Forest HS.
St. Mark’s 4, Mount Pleasant 1
Singles – Sawyer, StM, def. Duncan 6-2, 6-2; MacLeod, StM, def. Simmons 6-0, 6-2; Ford, MtP, def. Bonk 6-2, 6-1. Doubles – Corbett-Padovani, StM, def. Onishi-Ford 7-6 1-6, 1-0; Dacey-Yacucci, StM, def. Bas-Jenkins 6-3, 4-6, 1-0.
Dover 5, Polytech 0
Singles – Anyanwu, D, def. Balcerak 6-0, 6-0; Ozer, D, def. Comollo 6-0, 6-0; Malenfant, D, def. Huber 6-1, 6-2. Doubles – Scheir-Canalichio, D, def. Readorez-Startt 6-0, 6-0; Lin-Biddle, D, def. Bradl-Koenig 6-2, 6-2. At Polytech HS.
Smyrna 5, Sussex Central 0
Singles – Usewicz, SMY, def. Cadeza 6-1, 6-1; Chillas, SMY, def. Oreledge 6-2, 6-2; Smallwood, SMY, def. Peden 6-3, 6-4. Doubles – Cook-Holman, SMY, def. Kollock-Taylor 6-0, 6-1; Hughes-Rocco, SMY, def. Pistoia-Ventura 6-0, 6-1. At Sussex Central HS.
William Penn 5, McKean 0
Singles – Getchell, WP, def. Williams 6-0, 6-0; Sacco, WP, def. L. Laub 6-1, 6-0; Martinez, WP, def. O. Laub 6-2, 6-0. Doubles – Mejia-Patel, WP, def. Brit. Dolina-Maxwell 6-3, 4-6 10-5 (TB); Hampel-Henry, WP, def. Bri. Dolina-Goldfarb 6-3, 6-0. At McKean HS.
BOYS LACROSSE
Appoquinimink 19, A.I. du Pont 0
|
Appoquinimink
|
9
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
19
|
A.I. du Pont
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Goals – AP: Ferrara 5, Z. Bowen 4, Truitt 2, Honeycutt 2, Wolhar 2, Jadick, Co. Garrison, Schwarz, Dippold. Assists – AP: Co. Garrison 5, Truitt 5, Ferrara 2, Z. Bowen 2. Shots – AP: 37. Saves – AI (Giovirarura), AP (Meckley, Given).
Caravel 8, St. Georges 1
|
St. Georges
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Caravel
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
—
|
8
Goals – SG: Wood. CA: McNary 3, Schwartz 2, Emmons, Young, Laznik. Assists – CA: Young 2, Lanyon. Shots – SG 8, CA 26. Saves – SG 18 (Tompkins), CA: 7 (Myre).
Middletown 8, Newark 5
Newark Charter 10, Wilmington Christian 3
|
Wilmington Christian
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
Newark Charter
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
—
|
10
Goals – WCS: Green 3, Reynoso 2; NCS: N. Jones 4, Smith 2, Lyon, Maxwell, Cahill, Z. Sigmund. Assists – WCS: Green, Cairo. NCS: Lyon 2, R. Sigmund 2, N. Jones, Saha, Ocampo, Lewis. Shots – NCS 37. Saves – WCS 10 (Wriggins, Chijioke), NCS 5 (Nagda).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Charter of Wilm. 17, A.I. du Pont 0
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
15
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
A.I. du Pont
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Goals – CSW: Lamey 3, Ford 3, K. Adkins 2, Shulkov, H. Abbott, Scott, Amato, Sernyak, P. Abbott, Gilmartin. Assists: CSW: P. Abbott 4. Shots – CSW 29.
Hodgson 13, Brandywine 4
|
Hodgson
|
3
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
13
|
Brandywine
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
Goals – HVT: Massey 5, Wibecan 4, Cabreja 2, Buckworth 2; BHS: Rogers, Clay, Pietrzak. Saves – HVT 9 (Clark), BHS 6 (Perez).
Concord 19, Glasgow 0
|
Concord
|
13
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
19
|
Glasgow
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Goals – CON: Procak 4, Leahan 3, Heller 2, S. Segerstrom, Borkland, Kapinski, Lodgson, Gregg, Shallow, Killen, Rego, Scheib, Fisher. Assists – CON: Procak 4, Gregg 3, Leahan, S. Segerstrom, Lodgson, Scheib, Heller. Shots – CON 27, GLA 1. Saves – CON 1 (Krause), GLA: 4 (Lara).
Polytech 14, Indian River 3
|
Polytech
|
7
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
14
|
Indian River
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
Goals – PT: McKay 9, Dennis 2, Knight, Bond, Carter; IR: Haden. Assists – PT: Dennis 2, Carter, Knight, Bond. Shots – PT 27, IR 17. Saves – PT 6 (Stephan), IR 10 (Parks).
Appoquinimink 18, Mount Pleasant 5
|
Appoquinimink
|
11
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
18
|
Mount Pleasant
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
5
Caravel 16, Newark Charter 9
|
Caravel
|
8
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
16
|
Newark Charter
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
9
Goals – CA: Duarte 8, Phillips 5, Bryson, Otlowski, Gessouroun; NCS: Dunbar 3, McCully 3, M. Karr 2, S. Karr. Assists – CA: Phiilips 2, Duarte 2. Shots – CA 31, NCS 15. Saves – CA 4 (Hollerman 1, Judd 3), NCS 10 (Ansan).
GOLF
Brandywine 2.5, A.I. du Pont 6.5
Cape Henlopen 166, Lake Forest 298
Lake Forest: Boots 73, Joseph 74, Little 75, Young 76, Thomas 77, Van Vleck 78. Cape Henlopen: Palmer 40, Brown 40, Mays-Harp 41, Zehner 45, Bollig 50, Jones 58. Medalist- Dane Palmer and Nolan Brown, Cape Henlopen, 40. At Rehoboth CC.
St. Georges 197, Delcastle 250, McKean 257
Delcastle: Gretz 51, Marenco 63, Hetrick 66, Steele 70, Cael 70, Santiago 71. McKean: Ievoli 61, Bosch 61, Dougherty 67, Kearns 68. St. Georges: Oakes 46, O’Donnell 49, Tuson 50, Melson 52, Harmon 53, Trakas 63. Medalist- Dalton Oakes, St. Georges 46. At Delcastle GC (Par 36)
Delmar 205, Dover 220
Delmar: Lemon 47, Tapman 47, Wilson 50, Lambrose 60, Nibblett 68, Broadhurst 74. Dover: Campbell 52, Pelton 53, Stoops 56, Martine 59, Townsend 60, Willey 66. Co-Medalists: Jacob Lemon and Shelby Tapman, Delmar, 47. At Green Hill Yacht CC.
Caesar Rodney 172, Indian River 206
CR: Alois 40, Sanders 44, Satterfield 42, Miller 48, Pavey 46, Smith 51. IR: Evans 55, West 59, D’Orazio, Brosnahan 49, Gates 50, Stone 56. Medalist – Vincent Alois, CR, 40. At Cripple Creek CC (Par 36).
Sussex Tech 198, Milford 206
Milford: K. Strassle 39, J. Strassle 50, Barbutes 57, Ruczynski 60. Sussex Tech: Burton 47, Lingo 48, Gatta 51, LaChance 52. Medalist – Kyle Strassle, Milford, 39. At Rookery North GC (Par 36)
St. Mark’s 9, Dickinson 0
Prushinski, StM, def. Biggs 3 and 2; White, StM, won by forfeit; Johnson, StM, won by forfeit; Hoffman, StM, def. Octavio 4 and 3; LaFrankie, StM, def. Toddman 5 and 4; O’Brien, StM, def. Swatford 5 and 4. Medalist–Joe White, Saint Mark’s, 41. At Newark CC (Par 35).
Sussex Central 205, Seaford 239
At Baywood Greens.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Caesar Rodney 115, Sussex Tech 31
3200 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Camapagnini, Andaya, Ritchey, Knack) – 8:54; 110 Hurdles – Keaton, CR, 15.1; 100 – McDonald, CR, 10.8; 800 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Cooks, Trammell, Allen, McDonald) – 1:33; 1600 – Epstein, CR, 4:40.9; 400 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Cooks, Trammell, Allen, McDonald) – 43.5; 400 – Campagnini, CR, 54.6; 300 Hurdles – Daniels, CR, 43.4; 800 – Andaya, CR, 2:07; 200 – McDonald, CR, 22.8; 3200 – Stevenosky, CR, 10:36; 1600 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Andaya, Booker, Harris, Jett) – 3:48; Shot Put – J. Williams, CR, 47’ 6.75″; Discus – Lamontagne, ST, 104’ 3″; Long Jump – Brown, ST, 21’ 1.25″; Triple Jump – McPoyle, CR, 41’ 2″; High Jump – Daniels, CR, 5’ 6″; Pole Vault – Knack, CR, 10’ 0″. High Scorer: McDonald, CR, 12.5 points
Dover 117, Seaford 10
3200 Relay – Dover – (Bouges, Roberts, Casrto, Proctor) – 10:06; 110 Hurdle – Chisholm, D, 14.6; 100: Long, D, 11.2; 800 Relay – Dover – (Mosley, Peace, R. Johnson, Long) 1:38.7; 1600 – Drayton, D, 5:00; 400 Relay – Dover -(Ali, Peace, Bracey, Long); 400 – Chisholm, D, 54.3; 300 Hurdles – Waters, D, 42.7; 800 – Roberts, D, 2:04.4; 200 – Bouges, D, 24.3; 1600 Relay – Dover – (Roberts, Bessick, Kaba, Proctor) – 4:08; Shot Put – Rogers, D, 36’7″Discus:K. Carter-Sea, 109’4.25″; Long Jump – Mosely, D, 19’4″; Triple Jump – Brandon, D, 37’10″; High Jump – Peace D, 5’8″. High Scorer – Tayshaun Chisholm, D, 11.25.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Caesar Rodney 98, Sussex Tech 47
3200 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Chumley, Fenush, Marasco, McCarthy) – 12:40; 100 Hurdles – Danjoint, CR, 16.1 100 – King, CR, 12.7; 800 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (King, Davis, Adams, Bailey-Perkins) – 1:51; 1600 – Arndt, CR, 5:54.6; 400 Relay – Caesar Rodney – (Davis, Adams, Manley, King) 53.6; 400: Osunkoya, CR, 1:02; 300 Hurdles: McNamara, ST, 58.57; 800: Edmanson, CR, 2:52; 200: Bailey-Perkins, CR, 26.3; 3200: Arndt, CR, 12:51; 1600 Relay – Sussex Tech – (Scott, Harpe, J. Mullen, Desire’) – 4:47; Shot Put: Reid, CR, 28’ 10.25″; Discus: Stevens, ST, 92’ 11.5″; Long Jump: Correa, CR, 16’ 10″; Triple Jump: Davis, CR, 33’ 11″; High Jump: Harpe, ST, 4’ 10″; Pole Vault: Desire’, ST, 7’ 0″. High Scorer: Bailey-Perkins, CR, 12.25.
Dover 113, Seaford 15
3200 Relay – Dover – (Ewell, Adkins, Jiminez, S. Miller) – 11:56; 100 Hurdles: A. Dyer, D, 17.7; 100: D. Loder, D, 14.2; 800 Relay – Dover – (Jackson, Griffin, Loder, Ward) – 2:01.3; 1600:Adkins, D, 6:18; 400 Relay – Dover – (N. Wright, Jackson, S. Miller, Golden) – 56.1; 400: K. Smith, D, 1:06.1; 300 Hurdles: Newcomb, S, 54.7; 800: Adkins, D, 2:43.5; 200: Jackson, D, 29.1; 1600 Relay – Dover – (K. Smith, A. Jones, S. Miller, T. Jones) – 5:02.9 ; Shot Put: Q. Hudson, D, 33’1.25″; Discus: Q. Hudson, D, 97’8″; Long Jump: Tolson- 13’10″; Triple Jump: Wong, D, 32’1.5″; High Jump: Wong, D, 4’8″; Pole Vault: Mann, D, 6’6″. High Scorer: Joy Adkins and Lindsey Wong, D, 13.25.