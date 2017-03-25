HIGH school scoreboard March 25

BASEBALL
A.I. du Pont 10, Glasgow 7
|
Glasgow
|
400
|
011
|
1
|
—
|
7
|
8
|
4
|
A.I. du Pont
|
400
|
033
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
3
|
4
Grinnell, Zevas (5), Pritchett-Watson and McCann. Orsini, Blankenship (5) and Wilhelm. W – Blankenship (1-0). L – Zervas.
2B – G: Hovis, Grinnell, Zervas.
Delmar 5, Smyrna 0
|
Smyrna
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
Delmar
|
400
|
010
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
5
|
0
Casey, Carrow (2), Unterreiner (6) and Penuel. Adkins and Austin. W – Adkins. L – Casey.
Polytech 10, Indian River 0
|
Indian River
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
Polytech
|
012
|
700
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
7
|
0
Argo, Barrientos (4), Wiley (4) and Killen. Haas, Whitaker (5) and Bayley.
2B – PT: Chasanov. HR – PT: Garey, Haas.
Highlights: Cole Garey was 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Joey Haas earned the win for Polytech on the mound and added a grand slam home run.
Seaford 4, Woodbridge 1
|
Woodbridge
|
000
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
Seaford
|
020
|
200
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
0
Avery, Vance (4) and Ogden. Allen, Nibblett (6) and Gray. W – Allen. L – Avery.
2B – SEA: Gray, Short.
Wilmington Christian 14, McKean 0
|
Wilmington Christian
|
420
|
080
|
0
|
—
|
14
|
11
|
1
|
McKean
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
3
|
5
Berg and B. Rettig. Ferrara, Miller (4), Ja. Rivera (5) and Ja. Rivera, Thomas (5). W – Berg (1-0). L – Ferrara (0-1).
2B – WCS: Williams, T. Glavin. 3B – WCS: L. Rettig.
SOFTBALL
Padua 17, A.I. du Pont 0
|
Padua
|
682
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
19
|
0
|
A.I. du Pont
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
4
Cunningham, L. Grant (4) and Williams, Emmi (4). Oldham, Johns (3) and Shockley. W – Cunningham. L – Oldham.
2B – PA: Frabizzio, Williams. 3B – PA: Jones, Baxter. HR – PA: Baxter.
Delcastle 12, Dickinson 1
|
Dickinson
|
000
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Delcastle
|
174
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
12
Golon and Mullins. Rios and Adams. W – Rios. L – Adams.
Highlights: In her home opener, Sam Rios kept the Rams to one run. Delcastle seniors Danielle Adams and Megan Hynson each had two RBIs apiece.
Delmar 10, Smyrna 4
|
Smyrna
|
102
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
11
|
0
|
Delmar
|
220
|
321
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
15
|
3
Smith and Drummond. Pleasanton and Taylor. W – Pleasanton. L – Smith.
2B – DEL: Rogers, SMY: Press 2.
Delmarva Christian 17, Glasgow 2
|
Glasgow
|
001
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
7
|
Delmarva Christian
|
681
|
200
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
17
|
3
Guns and Brainard. Thompson, Culver (5) and Jones, Stonebraker (3). W – Thompson. L – Guns.
2B – DC: Jones, Breasure. 3B – G: Brainard. HR – DC: DiFava.
Charter of Wilm. 9, Conrad 0
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
103
|
400
|
1
|
—
|
9
|
11
|
1
|
Conrad
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
3
Browning and Peters. Yeatman, Bessel (5) and Troise. W – Browning (1-0), L – Yeatman (0-2).
2B: Browning (CSW), Meyer (CSW). 3B: Gillis (CSW), Troise (C). HR: Gillis (CSW).
Appoquinimink 6, Newark Charter 2
|
Appoquinimink
|
001
|
100
|
4
|
—
|
6
|
9
|
0
|
Newark Charter
|
010
|
010
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
5
|
1
Short and Weir. Pontak and Turner. W – Short (2-0). L – Pontak (0-1).
2B – A: Johnson. 3B – A: Weir. HR – A: Johnson, NCS: Vivian.
Indian River 18, Polytech 6
|
Indian River
|
0 13 4
|
010
|
0
|
—
|
18
|
21
|
0
|
Polytech
|
050
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
9
|
0
Pattile, Holland (3), Oshields (3) and Snyder. Ka. Burawski and Stevenson, Ke. Burawski (3). W – Pattile. L – Ka. Burawski.
2B – IR: Mumford 2, Migee 2, Mayfield. 3B – PT: Whaley.
St. Georges 18, McKean 0
|
McKean
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
St. Georges
|
548
|
100
|
0
|
—
|
18
|
17
|
1
Graham and Carter. Long, Land and Seiverd, Hoffman, Weicker. W – Long, L – Graham.
2B – McK: Carter. 3B – SG: DiMarcello 2, Long. HR – SG: Hoffman.
St. Mark’s 9, William Penn 8
|
William Penn
|
000
|
016
|
1
|
—
|
8
|
9
|
4
|
St. Mark’s
|
020
|
204
|
1
|
—
|
9
|
9
|
4
Purnell and Testa. Rath and Thomas. W – Rath. L – Purnell.
2B – WP: Purnell, Whalley, Evans, StM: Rath, Coyle. 3B – StM: Hessler, WP: Whalley.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brandywine 20, Dickinson 0
|
Dickinson
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Brandywine
|
10
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
—
|
20
Goals – B: Ruggiero 5, Wilgus 4, Ostroff 3, Barton 3, Dennis 2, Flanagan, Patel, Kramer. Assists – B: Ostroff 7, Ruggiero 2, Dennis, Spock, Barton, Holden. Saves – B 4 (Tobin).
Delmarva Christian 13, Glasgow 2
|
Glasgow
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
Delmarva Christian
|
4
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
13
Goals – G: Davis, Bethard, DCHS: Smith 8, Davies 3, Richardson, Cook.
Sussex Tech 12, Sanford 9
|
Sanford
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
9
|
Sussex Tech
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
—
|
12
Goals – SAN: Bloom 3, Green 2, Tingle 2, Lucky, Gragg; ST: Zimmerman 5, Quillin 3, Wilson 2, Short, Spellman. Assists – SAN: Lucky 2, Tingle; ST: Quillin 3, Short 2. Shots – SAN 31, ST 42. Saves – SAN 10 (Goodlier), ST 14 (Seavers).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Cape Henlopen 19, Parkside 3
Middletown 20, Glasgow 2
Goals – MID: Mann 4, Knowlton 3, Keller 3, Hainsworth 3, Saylor 2, Kostur, Butler, Harms, DIckerson, S. Davis. G: Syphrett, Dotson. Assists – MID: Saylor 4, Kelley 3, Mann 2, Knowlton, Sumner.
St. Mark’s 19, Sussex Tech 6
|
Sussex Tech
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
St. Mark’s
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
19
Goals – ST: M. Johnson 4, Bada, Messick; St. M: Schweizer 5, Estes 4, Megargee 3, M. Noonan 3, E. Noonan, O’Neal, Schurman, Wolff. Assists – St. M: Estes 2, Megargee 2, M. Noonan, Schurman, Wolff. Shots – ST 16, St. M 32. Saves – ST 7, St. M 7 (Giannaras).
Sussex Academy 21, Christiana 1
Goals – SA: Martiner 4, Elling 4, Loftus 4, B. Kwan 3, Smith 2, Bucka 2, M. Kwan, Baker. Assists – SA: Baker, Elling, Loftus, Martiner, B. Kwan. Shots – SA 34. Saves – SA 4 (Scott).
Ursuline 17, Wilm. Friends 7
|
Ursuline
|
8
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
Wilm. Friends
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
7
Goals – UA: Schmeusser 5, O’Doherty 4, Kenney 2, Lyons 2, Carroll 2, Grzybowski, K. Shroyer. WFS – Plumb 3, Atkins 2, Veale, Irwin. Assists – UA: O’Doherty 2, Kenney 2, McKune, Lyons. WFS – Plumb. Saves – UA 4 (Monahan), WFS 10 (Morton).
BOYS TENNIS
Smyrna 5, Cape Henlopen 0
Singles – Tonkay, SMY, def. Justinani 6-1, 6-1; C. Shalk, SMY, def. Brozefsky 6-0, 6-0; Nash, SMY, def. Luciano-Soloman 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – A. Shalk-Savich, SMY, def. Gale-Gladfelter 6-0, 6-0; Berman-Fu, SMY, def. Conrad-Clampitt 6-0, 6-0. At Cape Henlopen HS.
Caesar Rodney 5, Dover 0
Singles – Gundakaram, CR, def. Anyanwu 6-0, 6-0; Haynes, CR, def. Cooke 6-0, 6-3; Wrede, CR, def. Remondi 6-0, 6-1. Doubles – Patel-Tamesis, CR, def. Cheema-Wong 6-1, 6-1; Bachavala-Smith, CR, def. Johnson-Beckman 6-2, 6-2. At Dover HS.
Indian River 5, Milford 0
Singles – Smith, IR, def. Folke 6-0, 6-0; P. Mochiam, IR, def. Antolini 6-1, 6-0; Clark, IR, def. Huang 6-2, 6-2. Doubles – Ortiz-McCabe, IR, def. Tribbett-Wolfenden 6-0, 6-1; Quezada-M. Mochiam, IR, def. Rauch-Mackesey 6-0, 6-0. At Indian River HS.
Wilm. Friends 3, Mount Pleasant 2
Singles – Dornsife, MP, def. Horowitz 6-2, 6-3; Chompre, WFS, def. Brumberg 6-0, 6-0; Nie, WFS, def. Burns 6-3, 6-0. Doubles – Ganter-Pittenger, WFS, def. Nowland-Cline 6-4, 6-0; Ross-Hill, MP, def. Tallman-Ranji 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. At Mt. Pleasant HS.
Newark 3, Middletown 2
Singles – Pepukayi, M, def. Vance 6-1, 1-6, 6-2; N. Coffing, N, def. Bates 6-0, 6-0, Z. Coffing, N, def. Mulderig 6-2, 6-1. Doubles – Reeves/Smith, M, def. Mageid-Knox 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 (TB); Galileo-Hagen, N, def. Scott-Ottinger 6-2, 6-2. At Newark HS.
Salesianum 5, Newark Charter 0
Singles – BeVard, S, def. Jayanetti 7-5, 7-6 (8-6); DiBenedetto, S, def. Dharmadhikari 6-0, 6-0; Stosic, S, def. Kher 6-0, 6-0; Doubles – Prysock-Long, S, def. Dharmadhikari-Gottschall 6-0, 6-1; Wham-Fielding, S, def. Sheldon-Bolan 6-1, 6-0. At Salesianum.
Charter of Wilm. 5, St. Andrew’s 0
Singles – Fairfield, CSW, def. Malholtra 6-1, 6-0; Chang, CSW, def. Chiu 6-3, 6-4; Kasat, CSW, def. Richards 7-6 (7-1), 6-1. Doubles – Lu-Chang, CSW, def. McKee-Choe 6-2, 7-5; Duff-Lee, CSW, def. J. Doucette-C. Doucette 6-4, 7-6 (7-2). At St. Andrew’s School.
GIRLS TENNIS
A.I. du Pont 3, Brandywine 2
Singles – Renzi, B, def. Hearn 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Perkins, B, def. Yeung 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 10-6 (TB); Tito, AI, def. Bergbauer 6-0, 6-0. Doubles -Chaudhry-Machado, AI, def. Qureshi-Stransky 6-0, 6-0; Andersen-Flogaus, AI, def. Strickland-Malaspino 6-1, 6-0. At Brandywine HS.
Caesar Rodney 4, Dover 1
Singles – Parker, CR, def. Anyanwu 6-2, 6-4; Sijan, CR, def. Ozer 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Malenfant, Dover, def. Frederick 7-5, 7-5. Doubles – Tamesis-Thorogood, CR, def. Canalichio-Scheir 6-2, 6-1; Casey-Cemerlic, CR, def. Biddle-Lin 6-1, 6-0. At Caesar Rodney HS.
Charter of Wilm. 3, St. Andrew’s 2
Singles – Shiau, CSW, def. Roach 6-0, 6-1; Chen, CSW, def. Stilwell 6-1, 6-0; Gehrs, SAS, def. Ashley 6-4, 6-0. Doubles – Lo-Suh, CSW, def. An-Fishman 6-2, 6-2; Southerland-Rattray, SAS, def. Bolu-Wang 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. At St. Andrew’s School.
Indian River 4, Milford 1
Singles – Fitz, IR, def. Rogers 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3); Lovelace, IR, def. Redlich 6-2, 6-3; Galbreath, IR, def. Stevenson 6-3, 6-1. Doubles – Wright-Perez, M, def. Patel-Lopez 7-5, 6-2; Johnson-Marquez, IR, def. Sylvester 7-5, 6-3. At Milford HS.
Smyrna 3, Cape Henlopen 2
Singles – Tietbohl, CH, def. Usewicz 6-3, 6-1; Chillas, SMY, def. Spell 6-4, 6-2; Sabbagh, CH, def. Smallwood 6-2, 6-4; Doubles – McCloy-Sponaugle, CH, def. Cook-Holma 6-2, 7-5; Hughes-Fedele, SMY, def. Smith-Harrington 6-3, 6-1. At Smyrna HS.
Ursuline 4, Glasgow 1
Singles – Elliman, UA, def Grinell 6-2, 6-2; Turner, G, def O.Barnett 6-4, 6-2; Markel, UA, def Troncone 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Roesser-Sparco, UA, def Tawfeek-Surampudi 6-0, 6-2; Krukiel-Wright, UA, won by forfeit.
Dickinson 3, William Penn 2
Singles -Getchell, WP, def Condiff 6-0, 6-0; Sacco, WP, def. Fontanez 6-1, 6-1; Arshad, D, def. Martinez 6-2, 6-2. Doubles -Manthorpe-Catalan, D, def Mejia-Patel 6-3, 6-1; Yang-Wright, D, def Hampel-Henry 1-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Wilm. Friends 4, Mount Pleasant 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Caesar Rodney 9, MOT Charter 0
|
MOT Charter
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Caesar Rodney
|
9
|
0
|
—
|
9
First Half – Rigsby (Ford), CR, 7:00; Ford (Rigsby), CR, 8:00; Prillaman (Ramsey), CR, 16:00; Prillaman (Ramsey), CR, 16:00; Prillaman (Ford), CR, 22:00; Ramsey (Prillaman), CR, 24:00; Prillaman (Ramsey), CR, 29:00; Ramsey, CR, 29:00; Ramsey (Prillaman), CR, 34:00
Shots – CR 18, MOT 2. Corner Kicks – CR 2, MOT 0. Saves – CR 2 (Nuzzo/Desaulniers), MOT 7 (Lobdell).
Caravel 3, St. Georges 1
|
St. Georges
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
Caravel
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
3
First Half – CA (OG), 13:00. Second Half – St. Leger (Stewart), CA, 49:00; Catron (Davis), SG, 51:00; Garbayo (Bailey), CA, 61:00.
Shots – CA 9, SG 4. Corner Kicks – CA 7, SG 1. Saves – CA 3 (Keld), SG 7 (Mitchell).
Charter of Wilm. 4, Mount Pleasant 0
|
Mount Pleasant
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
4
First Half – Allen (Musselman), CSW, 23:00; Allen (Barrish), CSW, 29:00; Second Half – McNulty (Allen), CSW, 66:00; Allen, CSW, 67:00.
Shots – CSW 20, MtP 2. Corner Kicks – CSW 9, MtP 2. Saves – CSW 1 (McIntyre), MtP 8 (Aelschleman).
Newark Charter 4, Conrad 1
|
Newark Charter
|
1
|
3
|
—
|
4
|
Conrad
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
First Half – DuVilla (Scott), NCS, 15:00. Second Half – Hynson (Scott), NCS, 53:00; Scott (DuVilla), NCS, 61:00; DuVilla (Cutler), NCS, 69:00; Hughes (Skurla), CSS, 79:00.
Shots – NCS 14, CSS 5. Corner Kicks – NCS 6, CSS 4. Saves – NCS 2 (Reader), CSS 9 (Jefferson).
Red Lion Christian 2, Laurel 0
|
Laurel
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Red Lion Christian
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
2
Second Half – Denk (G. Feldman), RLCA, 46:00; DaPonte, RLCA, 57:00.
Shots – RLCA 12, L 6. Corner Kicks – RLCA 5, L 6. Saves – RLCA 6 (Mihalko), L 10.
Appoquinimink 4, Smyrna 0
|
Appoquinimink
|
1
|
3
|
—
|
4
|
Smyrna
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
First Half – Brooks (Perugini), A, 15:00; Second Half – Perugini (Brooks), A; Cressler (FK), A; Brooks (Hickman), A.
Shots – SMY 3, A 25. Corner Kicks – SMY 0, A 8. Saves – SMY 21, A 3.
St. Elizabeth 1, Wilmington Christian 0
|
Wilmington Christian
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
St. Elizabeth
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
Second Half – Speaks (Hendricks), St. E, 53:00.
Shots – St. E 25, WCS 0. Corner Kicks – St. E 9, WCS 3. Saves – St. E 0 (Toper), WCS 13 (Carter).
Ursuline 6, St. Mark’s 0
|
St. Mark’s
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Ursuline
|
1
|
5
|
—
|
6
First Half – LaPira (Ogden), UA, 36:00; Second Half – LaPira (Falasco), UA, 46:00; Ogden (Kochie), UA, 47:00; Ogden (A. Olmstead), UA, 59:00; Falasco (A. Olmstead), UA, 68:00; Garcia (Skehan), UA, 78:00.
Shots – UA 16, St. M 4. Corner Kicks – UA 5, St. M 3. Saves – UA 4 (Brown), St. M 10 (Clarke, Carradin).
Archmere 3, Wilm. Friends 1
|
Archmere
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
3
|
Wilm. Friends
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
First Half – Maas, WFS, 18:00; Witherell (O’Dwyer), AA, 39:00. Second Half – Kochie, AA, 59:00; Jogani (Berkowitz), AA, 77:00.
Shots – AA 20, WFS 10. Corner Kicks – AA 3, WFS 2. Saves – AA 8 (Giakas), WFs 17 (Davis).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salesianum 3, A.I. du Pont 0
|
A.I. du Pont
|
16
|
20
|
18
|
—
|
0
|
Salesianum
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
—
|
3
AI duPont (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Coyne 0-0-2-5-11, Daniels 0-1-0-6-1, Mulligan 9-0-0-6-0, Westerberg 0-0-0-3-0, Harrigan 4-0-0-1-0, Yeager 1-2-2-2-0, Hayman 0-0-1-0-0, Nelson 0-0-1-0-0
Salesianum (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Green 9-6-3-1-1, Banko 0-0-0-1-0, Dzik 6-3-2-6-11, Halberg 5-1-0-6-0, Drake 0-1-0-1-0, Nowak 5-1-2-5-0, Elliot 3-2-0-12-9, Mallon 0-0-0-1-0, McCarthy 1-0-0-22-1.