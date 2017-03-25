HIGH school scoreboard March 25

BASEBALL

A.I. du Pont 10, Glasgow 7

Glasgow 400 011 1 — 7 8 4 A.I. du Pont 400 033 0 — 10 3 4

Grinnell, Zevas (5), Pritchett-Watson and McCann. Orsini, Blankenship (5) and Wilhelm. W – Blankenship (1-0). L – Zervas.

2B – G: Hovis, Grinnell, Zervas.

Delmar 5, Smyrna 0

Smyrna 000 000 0 — 0 2 2 Delmar 400 010 0 — 5 5 0

Casey, Carrow (2), Unterreiner (6) and Penuel. Adkins and Austin. W – Adkins. L – Casey.

Polytech 10, Indian River 0

Indian River 000 000 0 — 0 5 1 Polytech 012 700 0 — 10 7 0

Argo, Barrientos (4), Wiley (4) and Killen. Haas, Whitaker (5) and Bayley.

2B – PT: Chasanov. HR – PT: Garey, Haas.

Highlights: Cole Garey was 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs. Joey Haas earned the win for Polytech on the mound and added a grand slam home run.

Seaford 4, Woodbridge 1

Woodbridge 000 001 0 — 1 5 2 Seaford 020 200 0 — 4 7 0

Avery, Vance (4) and Ogden. Allen, Nibblett (6) and Gray. W – Allen. L – Avery.

2B – SEA: Gray, Short.

Wilmington Christian 14, McKean 0

Wilmington Christian 420 080 0 — 14 11 1 McKean 000 000 0 — 0 3 5

Berg and B. Rettig. Ferrara, Miller (4), Ja. Rivera (5) and Ja. Rivera, Thomas (5). W – Berg (1-0). L – Ferrara (0-1).

2B – WCS: Williams, T. Glavin. 3B – WCS: L. Rettig.

SOFTBALL

Padua 17, A.I. du Pont 0

Padua 682 100 0 — 17 19 0 A.I. du Pont 000 000 0 — 0 1 4

Cunningham, L. Grant (4) and Williams, Emmi (4). Oldham, Johns (3) and Shockley. W – Cunningham. L – Oldham.

2B – PA: Frabizzio, Williams. 3B – PA: Jones, Baxter. HR – PA: Baxter.

Delcastle 12, Dickinson 1

Dickinson 000 100 0 — 1 Delcastle 174 000 0 — 12

Golon and Mullins. Rios and Adams. W – Rios. L – Adams.

Highlights: In her home opener, Sam Rios kept the Rams to one run. Delcastle seniors Danielle Adams and Megan Hynson each had two RBIs apiece.

Delmar 10, Smyrna 4

Smyrna 102 100 0 — 4 11 0 Delmar 220 321 0 — 10 15 3

Smith and Drummond. Pleasanton and Taylor. W – Pleasanton. L – Smith.

2B – DEL: Rogers, SMY: Press 2.

Delmarva Christian 17, Glasgow 2

Glasgow 001 100 0 — 2 5 7 Delmarva Christian 681 200 0 — 17 17 3

Guns and Brainard. Thompson, Culver (5) and Jones, Stonebraker (3). W – Thompson. L – Guns.

2B – DC: Jones, Breasure. 3B – G: Brainard. HR – DC: DiFava.

Charter of Wilm. 9, Conrad 0

Charter of Wilm. 103 400 1 — 9 11 1 Conrad 000 000 0 — 0 1 3

Browning and Peters. Yeatman, Bessel (5) and Troise. W – Browning (1-0), L – Yeatman (0-2).

2B: Browning (CSW), Meyer (CSW). 3B: Gillis (CSW), Troise (C). HR: Gillis (CSW).

Appoquinimink 6, Newark Charter 2

Appoquinimink 001 100 4 — 6 9 0 Newark Charter 010 010 0 — 2 5 1

Short and Weir. Pontak and Turner. W – Short (2-0). L – Pontak (0-1).

2B – A: Johnson. 3B – A: Weir. HR – A: Johnson, NCS: Vivian.

Indian River 18, Polytech 6

Indian River 0 13 4 010 0 — 18 21 0 Polytech 050 100 0 — 6 9 0

Pattile, Holland (3), Oshields (3) and Snyder. Ka. Burawski and Stevenson, Ke. Burawski (3). W – Pattile. L – Ka. Burawski.

2B – IR: Mumford 2, Migee 2, Mayfield. 3B – PT: Whaley.

St. Georges 18, McKean 0

McKean 000 000 0 — 0 2 0 St. Georges 548 100 0 — 18 17 1

Graham and Carter. Long, Land and Seiverd, Hoffman, Weicker. W – Long, L – Graham.

2B – McK: Carter. 3B – SG: DiMarcello 2, Long. HR – SG: Hoffman.

St. Mark’s 9, William Penn 8

William Penn 000 016 1 — 8 9 4 St. Mark’s 020 204 1 — 9 9 4

Purnell and Testa. Rath and Thomas. W – Rath. L – Purnell.

2B – WP: Purnell, Whalley, Evans, StM: Rath, Coyle. 3B – StM: Hessler, WP: Whalley.

BOYS LACROSSE

Brandywine 20, Dickinson 0

Dickinson 0 0 0 0 — 0 Brandywine 10 3 2 5 — 20

Goals – B: Ruggiero 5, Wilgus 4, Ostroff 3, Barton 3, Dennis 2, Flanagan, Patel, Kramer. Assists – B: Ostroff 7, Ruggiero 2, Dennis, Spock, Barton, Holden. Saves – B 4 (Tobin).

Delmarva Christian 13, Glasgow 2

Glasgow 1 1 0 0 — 2 Delmarva Christian 4 6 1 2 — 13

Goals – G: Davis, Bethard, DCHS: Smith 8, Davies 3, Richardson, Cook.

Sussex Tech 12, Sanford 9

Sanford 3 4 1 1 — 9 Sussex Tech 2 4 5 1 — 12

Goals – SAN: Bloom 3, Green 2, Tingle 2, Lucky, Gragg; ST: Zimmerman 5, Quillin 3, Wilson 2, Short, Spellman. Assists – SAN: Lucky 2, Tingle; ST: Quillin 3, Short 2. Shots – SAN 31, ST 42. Saves – SAN 10 (Goodlier), ST 14 (Seavers).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Cape Henlopen 19, Parkside 3

Middletown 20, Glasgow 2

Goals – MID: Mann 4, Knowlton 3, Keller 3, Hainsworth 3, Saylor 2, Kostur, Butler, Harms, DIckerson, S. Davis. G: Syphrett, Dotson. Assists – MID: Saylor 4, Kelley 3, Mann 2, Knowlton, Sumner.

St. Mark’s 19, Sussex Tech 6

Sussex Tech 2 4 0 0 — 6 St. Mark’s 12 7 0 0 — 19

Goals – ST: M. Johnson 4, Bada, Messick; St. M: Schweizer 5, Estes 4, Megargee 3, M. Noonan 3, E. Noonan, O’Neal, Schurman, Wolff. Assists – St. M: Estes 2, Megargee 2, M. Noonan, Schurman, Wolff. Shots – ST 16, St. M 32. Saves – ST 7, St. M 7 (Giannaras).

Sussex Academy 21, Christiana 1

Goals – SA: Martiner 4, Elling 4, Loftus 4, B. Kwan 3, Smith 2, Bucka 2, M. Kwan, Baker. Assists – SA: Baker, Elling, Loftus, Martiner, B. Kwan. Shots – SA 34. Saves – SA 4 (Scott).

Ursuline 17, Wilm. Friends 7

Ursuline 8 9 0 0 — 17 Wilm. Friends 2 5 0 0 — 7

Goals – UA: Schmeusser 5, O’Doherty 4, Kenney 2, Lyons 2, Carroll 2, Grzybowski, K. Shroyer. WFS – Plumb 3, Atkins 2, Veale, Irwin. Assists – UA: O’Doherty 2, Kenney 2, McKune, Lyons. WFS – Plumb. Saves – UA 4 (Monahan), WFS 10 (Morton).

BOYS TENNIS

Smyrna 5, Cape Henlopen 0

Singles – Tonkay, SMY, def. Justinani 6-1, 6-1; C. Shalk, SMY, def. Brozefsky 6-0, 6-0; Nash, SMY, def. Luciano-Soloman 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – A. Shalk-Savich, SMY, def. Gale-Gladfelter 6-0, 6-0; Berman-Fu, SMY, def. Conrad-Clampitt 6-0, 6-0. At Cape Henlopen HS.

Caesar Rodney 5, Dover 0

Singles – Gundakaram, CR, def. Anyanwu 6-0, 6-0; Haynes, CR, def. Cooke 6-0, 6-3; Wrede, CR, def. Remondi 6-0, 6-1. Doubles – Patel-Tamesis, CR, def. Cheema-Wong 6-1, 6-1; Bachavala-Smith, CR, def. Johnson-Beckman 6-2, 6-2. At Dover HS.

Indian River 5, Milford 0

Singles – Smith, IR, def. Folke 6-0, 6-0; P. Mochiam, IR, def. Antolini 6-1, 6-0; Clark, IR, def. Huang 6-2, 6-2. Doubles – Ortiz-McCabe, IR, def. Tribbett-Wolfenden 6-0, 6-1; Quezada-M. Mochiam, IR, def. Rauch-Mackesey 6-0, 6-0. At Indian River HS.

Wilm. Friends 3, Mount Pleasant 2

Singles – Dornsife, MP, def. Horowitz 6-2, 6-3; Chompre, WFS, def. Brumberg 6-0, 6-0; Nie, WFS, def. Burns 6-3, 6-0. Doubles – Ganter-Pittenger, WFS, def. Nowland-Cline 6-4, 6-0; Ross-Hill, MP, def. Tallman-Ranji 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. At Mt. Pleasant HS.

Newark 3, Middletown 2

Singles – Pepukayi, M, def. Vance 6-1, 1-6, 6-2; N. Coffing, N, def. Bates 6-0, 6-0, Z. Coffing, N, def. Mulderig 6-2, 6-1. Doubles – Reeves/Smith, M, def. Mageid-Knox 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 (TB); Galileo-Hagen, N, def. Scott-Ottinger 6-2, 6-2. At Newark HS.

Salesianum 5, Newark Charter 0

Singles – BeVard, S, def. Jayanetti 7-5, 7-6 (8-6); DiBenedetto, S, def. Dharmadhikari 6-0, 6-0; Stosic, S, def. Kher 6-0, 6-0; Doubles – Prysock-Long, S, def. Dharmadhikari-Gottschall 6-0, 6-1; Wham-Fielding, S, def. Sheldon-Bolan 6-1, 6-0. At Salesianum.

Charter of Wilm. 5, St. Andrew’s 0

Singles – Fairfield, CSW, def. Malholtra 6-1, 6-0; Chang, CSW, def. Chiu 6-3, 6-4; Kasat, CSW, def. Richards 7-6 (7-1), 6-1. Doubles – Lu-Chang, CSW, def. McKee-Choe 6-2, 7-5; Duff-Lee, CSW, def. J. Doucette-C. Doucette 6-4, 7-6 (7-2). At St. Andrew’s School.

GIRLS TENNIS

A.I. du Pont 3, Brandywine 2

Singles – Renzi, B, def. Hearn 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Perkins, B, def. Yeung 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 10-6 (TB); Tito, AI, def. Bergbauer 6-0, 6-0. Doubles -Chaudhry-Machado, AI, def. Qureshi-Stransky 6-0, 6-0; Andersen-Flogaus, AI, def. Strickland-Malaspino 6-1, 6-0. At Brandywine HS.

Caesar Rodney 4, Dover 1

Singles – Parker, CR, def. Anyanwu 6-2, 6-4; Sijan, CR, def. Ozer 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Malenfant, Dover, def. Frederick 7-5, 7-5. Doubles – Tamesis-Thorogood, CR, def. Canalichio-Scheir 6-2, 6-1; Casey-Cemerlic, CR, def. Biddle-Lin 6-1, 6-0. At Caesar Rodney HS.

Charter of Wilm. 3, St. Andrew’s 2

Singles – Shiau, CSW, def. Roach 6-0, 6-1; Chen, CSW, def. Stilwell 6-1, 6-0; Gehrs, SAS, def. Ashley 6-4, 6-0. Doubles – Lo-Suh, CSW, def. An-Fishman 6-2, 6-2; Southerland-Rattray, SAS, def. Bolu-Wang 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. At St. Andrew’s School.

Indian River 4, Milford 1

Singles – Fitz, IR, def. Rogers 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3); Lovelace, IR, def. Redlich 6-2, 6-3; Galbreath, IR, def. Stevenson 6-3, 6-1. Doubles – Wright-Perez, M, def. Patel-Lopez 7-5, 6-2; Johnson-Marquez, IR, def. Sylvester 7-5, 6-3. At Milford HS.

Smyrna 3, Cape Henlopen 2

Singles – Tietbohl, CH, def. Usewicz 6-3, 6-1; Chillas, SMY, def. Spell 6-4, 6-2; Sabbagh, CH, def. Smallwood 6-2, 6-4; Doubles – McCloy-Sponaugle, CH, def. Cook-Holma 6-2, 7-5; Hughes-Fedele, SMY, def. Smith-Harrington 6-3, 6-1. At Smyrna HS.

Ursuline 4, Glasgow 1

Singles – Elliman, UA, def Grinell 6-2, 6-2; Turner, G, def O.Barnett 6-4, 6-2; Markel, UA, def Troncone 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Roesser-Sparco, UA, def Tawfeek-Surampudi 6-0, 6-2; Krukiel-Wright, UA, won by forfeit.

Dickinson 3, William Penn 2

Singles -Getchell, WP, def Condiff 6-0, 6-0; Sacco, WP, def. Fontanez 6-1, 6-1; Arshad, D, def. Martinez 6-2, 6-2. Doubles -Manthorpe-Catalan, D, def Mejia-Patel 6-3, 6-1; Yang-Wright, D, def Hampel-Henry 1-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Wilm. Friends 4, Mount Pleasant 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Caesar Rodney 9, MOT Charter 0

MOT Charter 0 0 — 0 Caesar Rodney 9 0 — 9

First Half – Rigsby (Ford), CR, 7:00; Ford (Rigsby), CR, 8:00; Prillaman (Ramsey), CR, 16:00; Prillaman (Ramsey), CR, 16:00; Prillaman (Ford), CR, 22:00; Ramsey (Prillaman), CR, 24:00; Prillaman (Ramsey), CR, 29:00; Ramsey, CR, 29:00; Ramsey (Prillaman), CR, 34:00

Shots – CR 18, MOT 2. Corner Kicks – CR 2, MOT 0. Saves – CR 2 (Nuzzo/Desaulniers), MOT 7 (Lobdell).

Caravel 3, St. Georges 1

St. Georges 0 1 — 1 Caravel 1 2 — 3

First Half – CA (OG), 13:00. Second Half – St. Leger (Stewart), CA, 49:00; Catron (Davis), SG, 51:00; Garbayo (Bailey), CA, 61:00.

Shots – CA 9, SG 4. Corner Kicks – CA 7, SG 1. Saves – CA 3 (Keld), SG 7 (Mitchell).

Charter of Wilm. 4, Mount Pleasant 0

Mount Pleasant 0 0 — 0 Charter of Wilm. 2 2 — 4

First Half – Allen (Musselman), CSW, 23:00; Allen (Barrish), CSW, 29:00; Second Half – McNulty (Allen), CSW, 66:00; Allen, CSW, 67:00.

Shots – CSW 20, MtP 2. Corner Kicks – CSW 9, MtP 2. Saves – CSW 1 (McIntyre), MtP 8 (Aelschleman).

Newark Charter 4, Conrad 1

Newark Charter 1 3 — 4 Conrad 0 1 — 1

First Half – DuVilla (Scott), NCS, 15:00. Second Half – Hynson (Scott), NCS, 53:00; Scott (DuVilla), NCS, 61:00; DuVilla (Cutler), NCS, 69:00; Hughes (Skurla), CSS, 79:00.

Shots – NCS 14, CSS 5. Corner Kicks – NCS 6, CSS 4. Saves – NCS 2 (Reader), CSS 9 (Jefferson).

Red Lion Christian 2, Laurel 0

Laurel 0 0 — 0 Red Lion Christian 0 2 — 2

Second Half – Denk (G. Feldman), RLCA, 46:00; DaPonte, RLCA, 57:00.

Shots – RLCA 12, L 6. Corner Kicks – RLCA 5, L 6. Saves – RLCA 6 (Mihalko), L 10.

Appoquinimink 4, Smyrna 0

Appoquinimink 1 3 — 4 Smyrna 0 0 — 0

First Half – Brooks (Perugini), A, 15:00; Second Half – Perugini (Brooks), A; Cressler (FK), A; Brooks (Hickman), A.

Shots – SMY 3, A 25. Corner Kicks – SMY 0, A 8. Saves – SMY 21, A 3.

St. Elizabeth 1, Wilmington Christian 0

Wilmington Christian 0 0 — 0 St. Elizabeth 0 1 — 1

Second Half – Speaks (Hendricks), St. E, 53:00.

Shots – St. E 25, WCS 0. Corner Kicks – St. E 9, WCS 3. Saves – St. E 0 (Toper), WCS 13 (Carter).

Ursuline 6, St. Mark’s 0

St. Mark’s 0 0 — 0 Ursuline 1 5 — 6

First Half – LaPira (Ogden), UA, 36:00; Second Half – LaPira (Falasco), UA, 46:00; Ogden (Kochie), UA, 47:00; Ogden (A. Olmstead), UA, 59:00; Falasco (A. Olmstead), UA, 68:00; Garcia (Skehan), UA, 78:00.

Shots – UA 16, St. M 4. Corner Kicks – UA 5, St. M 3. Saves – UA 4 (Brown), St. M 10 (Clarke, Carradin).

Archmere 3, Wilm. Friends 1

Archmere 1 2 — 3 Wilm. Friends 1 0 — 1

First Half – Maas, WFS, 18:00; Witherell (O’Dwyer), AA, 39:00. Second Half – Kochie, AA, 59:00; Jogani (Berkowitz), AA, 77:00.

Shots – AA 20, WFS 10. Corner Kicks – AA 3, WFS 2. Saves – AA 8 (Giakas), WFs 17 (Davis).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Salesianum 3, A.I. du Pont 0

A.I. du Pont 16 20 18 — 0 Salesianum 25 25 25 — 3

AI duPont (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Coyne 0-0-2-5-11, Daniels 0-1-0-6-1, Mulligan 9-0-0-6-0, Westerberg 0-0-0-3-0, Harrigan 4-0-0-1-0, Yeager 1-2-2-2-0, Hayman 0-0-1-0-0, Nelson 0-0-1-0-0

Salesianum (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Green 9-6-3-1-1, Banko 0-0-0-1-0, Dzik 6-3-2-6-11, Halberg 5-1-0-6-0, Drake 0-1-0-1-0, Nowak 5-1-2-5-0, Elliot 3-2-0-12-9, Mallon 0-0-0-1-0, McCarthy 1-0-0-22-1.