High school scoreboard, March 25

BASEBALL
Appoquinimink 5, Hodgson 1
|
Hodgson
|
100
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
Appoquinimink
|
001
|
310
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
5
|
0
Deery, Speed (5) and Talvacchio. Garrett and Armstrong. W – Garrett (1-0), L – Deery (0-1).
Highlights: John Weglarz led the Jaguar offense with 2 hits, 1 run scored and 1 RBI. Tre Armstrong and Josh Wright had RBI singles, and Joey Davis also drove in a run. Cory Joines singled and scored for Hodgson.
Wilmington Christian 6, Brandywine 2
|
Wilmington Christian
|
003
|
000
|
3
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
2
|
Brandywine
|
001
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
4
|
3
L. Rettig, Williams (6) and B. Rettig. Niemann, Pagliei (4), Waterfield (7) and Karpinski. W – L. Rettig (1-0). L – Niemann.
2B – WCS: Glavin, Sorowice.
Caravel 11, Cape Henlopen 10
|
Caravel
|
051
|
010
|
4
|
—
|
11
|
9
|
1
|
Cape Henlopen
|
050
|
221
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
8
|
1
Reynolds, Barker (2), Croce (4) and Adams. Erickson, Heffernan (5), Z. Gelof (7) and Carey. W – Croce. L – Z. Gelof (0-1).
2B – CH: Elliott, Z. Gelof. 3B – CH: Erickson. CA: Jones. HR – CH: Dale. CA: Adams.
Conrad 11, Concord 1
|
Concord
|
000
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
Conrad
|
201
|
017
|
0
|
—
|
11
|
13
|
0
Andrews, Downey, Outten and Cruser. Maxwell and Nowell. W – Maxwell. L – Andrews.
2B – CON: Andrews, CSS: Awtry, Bradigan, Russo. 3B – CSS: Madonna.
Salesianum 11, Mount Pleasant 9
|
Salesianum
|
311
|
000
|
6
|
—
|
11
|
10
|
0
|
Mount Pleasant
|
150
|
003
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
6
|
1
Campbell, Hinton (4) and Frechette. J. Jump, Fowler (5) and Kountourzis. W – Hinton. L – Fowler.
2B – S: Miller 2. 3B – MP: T. Jump, Munoz, Parson. HR – S: Andreoli 2, MTP: Wilson.
Red Lion Christian 11, Howard 1
|
Howard
|
001
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
Red Lion Christian
|
530
|
210
|
0
|
—
|
11
|
7
|
2
Henderson, Torres (1), Lebron (5) and Coudon, Matthews (5). Emberger, Pusey (4), D’Andrea (5) and Pusey, Bush (4). W – Emberger. L – Henderson.
2B – RLCA: Willis, J. Hardcastle.
Wilm. Friends 12, St. Andrew’s 5
|
Wilm. Friends
|
001
|
315
|
2
|
—
|
12
|
10
|
4
|
St. Andrew’s
|
002
|
021
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
9
|
3
Mullen, Lee (6) and Taormina. Cool, Townsend (6) and McArthur. W – Mullen (1-0), L – Cool (0-1).
2B – WFS: Luckangelo, Opderbeck. 3B – WFS: Micheletti. HR – SAS: Manocha.
St. Mark’s 6, Caesar Rodney 0
|
Caesar Rodney
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
St. Mark’s
|
012
|
201
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
9
|
0
Dawson, Rigby (4) and Donovan. Sullivan, Dubecq (6) and Sinko. W – Sullivan. L – Dawson.
2B – StM: Lougheed 2.
SOFTBALL
Sussex Tech 8, Concord 1
|
Sussex Tech
|
000
|
150
|
2
|
—
|
8
|
13
|
0
|
Concord
|
000
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
2
Wroten and Lord. Raab, Carter (5) and Gordy.
2B – ST: Lord. HR – ST: Sample.
Padua 13, Hodgson 1
|
Padua
|
041
|
710
|
0
|
—
|
13
|
12
|
4
|
Hodgson
|
010
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
7
Mount Pleasant 10, Archmere 6
|
Archmere
|
040
|
001
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
7
|
2
|
Mount Pleasant
|
000
|
352
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
12
|
5
Murray and Simpson. Tomassi, Lawrence (4) and Eroh.
2B – AA: Penrod, MP: Eroh.
Red Lion Christian 6, DMA 0
|
DMA
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
Red Lion Christian
|
031
|
011
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
6
|
1
Novotny, Farris (3), Sheehan (6) and Conaty. T. Beres and M. Beres. W – T. Beres. L – Novotny.
2B – DMA: Conaty, RLCA: Wilcox. HR – RLCA: Thuer.
Caesar Rodney 15, St. Mark’s 1
|
Caesar Rodney
|
130
|
830
|
0
|
—
|
15
|
17
|
0
|
St. Mark’s
|
100
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
3
Ball and Harris. Rath, Wenerd (5) and Thomas. W – Ball. L – Rath.
2B – StM: Frati, Thomas. 3B – CR: Howerin, Harris. HR – CR: Badell.
GIRLS SOCCER
Woodbridge 3, Brandywine 1
|
Woodbridge
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
Brandywine
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
First Half – Thomas, WB; Thomas, WB; Walker, WB; Behrte, B. Shots – W 19, B 2. Corner Kicks – W 6, B 3. Saves – W 1, B 14 (Edwards).
Sussex Tech 6, Delmarva Christian 0
|
Sussex Tech
|
1
|
5
|
—
|
6
|
Delmarva Christian
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
First Half -Phillips (Browning) ST; Second Half – Short (Marsh) ST; ?Phillips (Whealton) ST; Marsh (Whealton), ST; Marsh (Short), ST; Singh (Short), ST. Shots – ST 15, DC 3. Corner Kicks – ST 5, DC 1. Saves – ST 2 (Whealton), DC 10 (Marshall).
Lake Forest 3, Dover 0
|
Lake Forest
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
3
|
Dover
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Second Half – Harrell, LF, 41:00; Fox, LF, 60:00; Fox, LF, 65:00. Shots – LF 16. Corner Kicks – LF 13. Saves – LF 2.
A.I. du Pont 2, Seaford 0
|
A.I. du Pont
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
Seaford
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
First Half – Naughton (Mason), AI, 37:00; Second Half – Koslowski (Mason), AI, 48:00. Shots – AI 20, SEA 4. Corner Kicks – AI 12, SEA 0. Saves – AI 4 (Kelly), SEA 18 (Castrejon).
Tower Hill 2, St. Andrew’s 1
|
Tower Hill
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
St. Andrew’s
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
First Half – Fausey (PK), SAS, 16:00; Pilson (FK), TH, 37:00. Second Half – Pilson, TH, 78:00. Shots – SAS 2, TH 6, Corner Kicks – SAS 1, TH 6, Saves – SAS 17 (S.Paton), TH 8 (Diehl).
Newark 5, Sussex Academy 1
|
Newark
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
5
|
Sussex Academy
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
First Half – Frantz (A.Hernandez), N, 5:00; Avilles (A.Hernandez), N, 9:00; Henandez (PK), N, 25:00. Second Half -Frantz (Al.Hernandez), N, 43:00; Frantz (J.Hernandez), N, 61:00; Smith, SA, 74:00. Shots – N 18, SA 7. Corner Kicks – N 2, SA 4. Saves – N 5(Smoot 2, Caton 3) SA 13 (Blatzheim).
BOYS LACROSSE
Appoquinimink 21, Newark 1
|
Newark
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Appoquinimink
|
8
|
8
|
4
|
1
|
—
|
21
Goals – N: Snook. A: Ferrara 6, Z. Bowen 3, Truitt 2, Ca. Garrison 2, Co. Garrison 2, J. Schwarz 2, Graser, Dippold, Boinovych. Assists – N: Markland. A: Ferrara 5, Bowen 4, Truitt. Saves – N 13 (Hemrick), A (Meckley, Given).
Caravel 17, St. Elizabeth 6
|
St. Elizabeth
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
Caravel
|
6
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
—
|
17
Goals – St. E: Fahey 2, Corbino 2, Marchioni 2. CA: Diomede 4,Laznik 3, Young 3, Emmons 2, Puharic 2, Schwartz, Godek, Lanyon. Assists – S. tE: Sweeney 2, Corbino, Newswanger, Marchiafava. CA: Schwartz 2, Emmons 2, Young, Laznik, Puharic, Godek, Wiley, Duarte. Shots – St. E 13, CA 38. Saves – St. E 21 (Hunter), CA: 7 (Myre 5, Rulowicz 2).
Dover 19, Joppatowne 7
Newark Charter 6, Hodgson 5
|
Hodgson
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
5
|
Newark Charter
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
6
Goals – HVT: Flach 2, Foster 2, Speakman. NCS: Smith 3, Cahill 3. Assists – NCS: N. Jones 3, Saha 2, Cahill. Shots – HVT 21, NCS 27. Saves – HVT 18 (Swierczek), NCS 16 (Nagda).
Archmere 18, Polytech 7
|
Archmere
|
2
|
7
|
7
|
2
|
—
|
18
|
Polytech
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
7
Goals – AA: Bauer 6, Glavin 6, Moyer 2, Grant, Salameda, Kaks, Collins. PT: Mahue 2, Ja. Davis 2, Trabaudo, Rutkoski. Assists – PT: Trabaudo, Rutkoski, Ja. Davis. Shots – AA 42, PT 21. Saves – AA 14, PT 11.
Tower Hill 10, MOT Charter 2
|
MOT Charter
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
Tower Hill
|
2
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
—
|
10
Goals – MOT: Tillman, Tuohey. TH: W. Corroon 3, Hodgson 3, Spruance 2, Hattersley, Shegog. Assists – MOT: Tuohey. TH: Hattersley 3, Spruance 2, Togo 2, R. Corroon. Shots – MOT 20, TH 32. Saves – MOT 8 (Poling), TH 8 (Gianforcaro).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Caravel 17, Caesar Rodney 5
|
Caravel
|
11
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
17
|
Caesar Rodney
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
5
Goals – CA: Durante 8, Phillips 7, Otlowski, Chapman. CR: Walker 2, Cava, Ruggerio, Bennett. Assists – CA: Durante, Phillips. CR: Cava, Bachman, Issacs. Shots – CA 25, CR 10. Saves – CR 9 (Hall).
Indian River 11, Red Lion Christian 2
|
Red Lion Christian
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
Indian River
|
3
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
11
Goals – RLCA: Glover, Mercer. IR: Davis 5, L. Haden 2, E. Haden, Hall, Webb, Czyewski. Assists – IR: L. Haden 5, Hall 2, Davis. Saves – RLCA (Dudley), IR 6 (Parks).
Dover 19, Joppatowne 0
|
Dover
|
12
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
19
|
Joppatowne
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Goals – D: Gast 5, Barnes 4, Prisco 4, McQuade 4, Ward, As. Manifold. Assists – Ward, Gast, Prisco, As. Manifold. Shots – D 44, J 2. Saves – D 0 (Miller), J 11 (Brown).