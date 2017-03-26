Menu
Softball

High school scoreboard, March 25

BASEBALL

Appoquinimink 5, Hodgson 1

Hodgson

100

000

0

1

4

1

Appoquinimink

001

310

0

5

5

0

Deery, Speed (5) and Talvacchio. Garrett and Armstrong. W – Garrett (1-0), L – Deery (0-1).

Highlights: John Weglarz led the Jaguar offense with 2 hits, 1 run scored and 1 RBI. Tre Armstrong and Josh Wright had RBI singles, and Joey Davis also drove in a run. Cory Joines singled and scored for Hodgson.

Wilmington Christian 6, Brandywine 2

Wilmington Christian

003

000

3

6

8

2

Brandywine

001

001

0

2

4

3

L. Rettig, Williams (6) and B. Rettig. Niemann, Pagliei (4), Waterfield (7) and Karpinski. W – L. Rettig (1-0). L – Niemann.

2B – WCS: Glavin, Sorowice.

Caravel 11, Cape Henlopen 10

Caravel

051

010

4

11

9

1

Cape Henlopen

050

221

0

10

8

1

Reynolds, Barker (2), Croce (4) and Adams. Erickson, Heffernan (5), Z. Gelof (7) and Carey. W – Croce. L – Z. Gelof (0-1).

2B – CH: Elliott, Z. Gelof. 3B – CH: Erickson. CA: Jones. HR – CH: Dale. CA: Adams.

Conrad 11, Concord 1

Concord

000

001

0

1

3

4

Conrad

201

017

0

11

13

0

Andrews, Downey, Outten and Cruser. Maxwell and Nowell. W – Maxwell. L – Andrews.

2B – CON: Andrews, CSS: Awtry, Bradigan, Russo. 3B – CSS: Madonna.

Salesianum 11, Mount Pleasant 9

Salesianum

311

000

6

11

10

0

Mount Pleasant

150

003

0

9

6

1

Campbell, Hinton (4) and Frechette. J. Jump, Fowler (5) and Kountourzis. W – Hinton. L – Fowler.

2B – S: Miller 2. 3B – MP: T. Jump, Munoz, Parson. HR – S: Andreoli 2, MTP: Wilson.

Red Lion Christian 11, Howard 1

Howard

001

000

0

1

1

6

Red Lion Christian

530

210

0

11

7

2

Henderson, Torres (1), Lebron (5) and Coudon, Matthews (5). Emberger, Pusey (4), D’Andrea (5) and Pusey, Bush (4). W – Emberger. L – Henderson.

2B – RLCA: Willis, J. Hardcastle.

Wilm. Friends 12, St. Andrew’s 5

Wilm. Friends

001

315

2

12

10

4

St. Andrew’s

002

021

0

5

9

3

Mullen, Lee (6) and Taormina. Cool, Townsend (6) and McArthur. W – Mullen (1-0), L – Cool (0-1).

2B – WFS: Luckangelo, Opderbeck. 3B – WFS: Micheletti. HR – SAS: Manocha.

St. Mark’s 6, Caesar Rodney 0

Caesar Rodney

000

000

0

0

0

3

St. Mark’s

012

201

0

6

9

0

Dawson, Rigby (4) and Donovan. Sullivan, Dubecq (6) and Sinko. W – Sullivan. L – Dawson.

2B – StM: Lougheed 2.

SOFTBALL

Sussex Tech 8, Concord 1

Sussex Tech

000

150

2

8

13

0

Concord

000

001

0

1

4

2

Wroten and Lord. Raab, Carter (5) and Gordy.

2B – ST: Lord. HR – ST: Sample.

Padua 13, Hodgson 1

Padua

041

710

0

13

12

4

Hodgson

010

000

0

1

3

7

Mount Pleasant 10, Archmere 6

Archmere

040

001

1

6

7

2

Mount Pleasant

000

352

0

10

12

5

Murray and Simpson. Tomassi, Lawrence (4) and Eroh.

2B – AA: Penrod, MP: Eroh.

Red Lion Christian 6, DMA 0

DMA

000

000

0

0

4

1

Red Lion Christian

031

011

0

6

6

1

Novotny, Farris (3), Sheehan (6) and Conaty. T. Beres and M. Beres. W – T. Beres. L – Novotny.

2B – DMA: Conaty, RLCA: Wilcox. HR – RLCA: Thuer.

Caesar Rodney 15, St. Mark’s 1

Caesar Rodney

130

830

0

15

17

0

St. Mark’s

100

000

0

1

5

3

Ball and Harris. Rath, Wenerd (5) and Thomas. W – Ball. L – Rath.

2B – StM: Frati, Thomas. 3B – CR: Howerin, Harris. HR – CR: Badell.

GIRLS SOCCER

Woodbridge 3, Brandywine 1

Woodbridge

3

0

3

Brandywine

1

0

1

First Half – Thomas, WB; Thomas, WB; Walker, WB; Behrte, B. Shots – W 19, B 2. Corner Kicks – W 6, B 3. Saves – W 1, B 14 (Edwards).

Sussex Tech 6, Delmarva Christian 0

Sussex Tech

1

5

6

Delmarva Christian

0

0

0

First Half -Phillips (Browning) ST; Second Half – Short (Marsh) ST; ?Phillips (Whealton) ST; Marsh (Whealton), ST; Marsh (Short), ST; Singh (Short), ST. Shots – ST 15, DC 3. Corner Kicks – ST 5, DC 1. Saves – ST 2 (Whealton), DC 10 (Marshall).

Lake Forest 3, Dover 0

Lake Forest

0

3

3

Dover

0

0

0

Second Half – Harrell, LF, 41:00; Fox, LF, 60:00; Fox, LF, 65:00. Shots – LF 16. Corner Kicks – LF 13. Saves – LF 2.

A.I. du Pont 2, Seaford 0

A.I. du Pont

1

1

2

Seaford

0

0

0

First Half – Naughton (Mason), AI, 37:00; Second Half – Koslowski (Mason), AI, 48:00. Shots – AI 20, SEA 4. Corner Kicks – AI 12, SEA 0. Saves – AI 4 (Kelly), SEA 18 (Castrejon).

Tower Hill 2, St. Andrew’s 1

Tower Hill

1

1

2

St. Andrew’s

1

0

1

First Half – Fausey (PK), SAS, 16:00; Pilson (FK), TH, 37:00. Second Half – Pilson, TH, 78:00. Shots – SAS 2, TH 6, Corner Kicks – SAS 1, TH 6, Saves – SAS 17 (S.Paton), TH 8 (Diehl).

Newark 5, Sussex Academy 1

Newark

3

2

5

Sussex Academy

0

1

1

First Half – Frantz (A.Hernandez), N, 5:00; Avilles (A.Hernandez), N, 9:00; Henandez (PK), N, 25:00. Second Half -Frantz (Al.Hernandez), N, 43:00; Frantz (J.Hernandez), N, 61:00; Smith, SA, 74:00. Shots – N 18, SA 7. Corner Kicks – N 2, SA 4. Saves – N 5(Smoot 2, Caton 3) SA 13 (Blatzheim).

BOYS LACROSSE

Appoquinimink 21, Newark 1

Newark

0

0

1

0

1

Appoquinimink

8

8

4

1

21

Goals – N: Snook. A: Ferrara 6, Z. Bowen 3, Truitt 2, Ca. Garrison 2, Co. Garrison 2, J. Schwarz 2, Graser, Dippold, Boinovych. Assists – N: Markland. A: Ferrara 5, Bowen 4, Truitt. Saves – N 13 (Hemrick), A (Meckley, Given).

Caravel 17, St. Elizabeth 6

St. Elizabeth

1

2

2

1

6

Caravel

6

4

3

4

17

Goals – St. E: Fahey 2, Corbino 2, Marchioni 2. CA: Diomede 4,Laznik 3, Young 3, Emmons 2, Puharic 2, Schwartz, Godek, Lanyon. Assists – S. tE: Sweeney 2, Corbino, Newswanger, Marchiafava. CA: Schwartz 2, Emmons 2, Young, Laznik, Puharic, Godek, Wiley, Duarte. Shots – St. E 13, CA 38. Saves – St. E 21 (Hunter), CA: 7 (Myre 5, Rulowicz 2).

Dover 19, Joppatowne 7

Newark Charter 6, Hodgson 5

Hodgson

1

1

0

3

5

Newark Charter

1

2

1

2

6

Goals – HVT: Flach 2, Foster 2, Speakman. NCS: Smith 3, Cahill 3. Assists – NCS: N. Jones 3, Saha 2, Cahill. Shots – HVT 21, NCS 27. Saves – HVT 18 (Swierczek), NCS 16 (Nagda).

Archmere 18, Polytech 7

Archmere

2

7

7

2

18

Polytech

2

2

1

2

7

Goals – AA: Bauer 6, Glavin 6, Moyer 2, Grant, Salameda, Kaks, Collins. PT: Mahue 2, Ja. Davis 2, Trabaudo, Rutkoski. Assists – PT: Trabaudo, Rutkoski, Ja. Davis. Shots – AA 42, PT 21. Saves – AA 14, PT 11.

Tower Hill 10, MOT Charter 2

MOT Charter

1

0

1

0

2

Tower Hill

2

1

5

2

10

Goals – MOT: Tillman, Tuohey. TH: W. Corroon 3, Hodgson 3, Spruance 2, Hattersley, Shegog. Assists – MOT: Tuohey. TH: Hattersley 3, Spruance 2, Togo 2, R. Corroon. Shots – MOT 20, TH 32. Saves – MOT 8 (Poling), TH 8 (Gianforcaro).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Caravel 17, Caesar Rodney 5

Caravel

11

6

0

0

17

Caesar Rodney

3

2

0

0

5

Goals – CA: Durante 8, Phillips 7, Otlowski, Chapman. CR: Walker 2, Cava, Ruggerio, Bennett. Assists – CA: Durante, Phillips. CR: Cava, Bachman, Issacs. Shots – CA 25, CR 10. Saves – CR 9 (Hall).

Indian River 11, Red Lion Christian 2

Red Lion Christian

0

2

0

0

2

Indian River

3

8

0

0

11

Goals – RLCA: Glover, Mercer. IR: Davis 5, L. Haden 2, E. Haden, Hall, Webb, Czyewski. Assists – IR: L. Haden 5, Hall 2, Davis. Saves – RLCA (Dudley), IR 6 (Parks).

Dover 19, Joppatowne 0

Dover

12

7

0

0

19

Joppatowne

0

0

0

0

0

Goals – D: Gast 5, Barnes 4, Prisco 4, McQuade 4, Ward, As. Manifold. Assists – Ward, Gast, Prisco, As. Manifold. Shots – D 44, J 2. Saves – D 0 (Miller), J 11 (Brown).

