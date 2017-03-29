High School Scoreboard, March 28

BASEBALL

Delmar 2, Sussex Central 1

Sussex Central 000 000 000 10 — 1 7 2 Delmar 000 000 000 11 — 2 8 3

Brewington, Toppin (6) and Watkinson. Adkins, Richardson (7) and Austin. W – Richardson. L – Toppin.

2B – SC: Toppin.

Highlights: Delmar’s Dylan Pasta putdown a suicide squeeze in the bottom of the 11th to score Isaac Austin for the winning run. Each team had pushed across a run in the 10th inning.

Dover 5, Laurel 0

Laurel 000 000 0 — 0 4 2 Dover 320 000 0 — 5 4 0

Hitchens, Venables and Moyer. Velazquez, Turner (4) and Wunsch. W – Velaszquez. L – Hitchens.

2B – D: Tunnell.

Highlights: Dover’s Dominic Velazquez and Cameron Turner combined to pitch seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts

Jared Hickox had 2 RBI to lead the Dover offense.

Caravel 14, Indian River 9

Caravel 214 403 0 — 14 14 1 Indian River 160 002 0 — 9 13 1

Nelson, Chahalis (3), Barker (6) and Adams. Wingate, Killen (2), Barrientos (3), Argo (4), Willey (4), Megee (5), Hall (7) and Hitch, Firle (7). W- Chahalis (1-0), L- Argo (0-1).

2B – C: Cruce, Silan, Barker, Holiday, IR: Anderson. HR – C: Barker.

Highlights: Caravel’s Colin Adams broke a 7-7 tie in the fourth with a two-run single. Grant Argo went 4-4 for the Indians.

Polytech 5, Lake Forest 1

Polytech 010 101 2 — 5 5 3 Lake Forest 100 000 0 — 1 3 3

Whitaker and Bayley. Sivak, Farlow (7) and McGray.

Highlights: Lou Whitaker picked up the complete-game win striking out five for the Panthers.

St. Andrew’s 6, Sanford 5

Sanford 100 020 20 — 5 9 4 St. Andrew’s 100 040 01 — 6 2 2

Leo, Friedkin (5) and Citro. Townsend, Windels (4) Manocha (8) and McArthur. W. Manocha.L – Friedkin.

2B – S: Valentine, SA: Lauer.

Highlights: Matthew Friedkin led all hitters with four singles and four RBIs for Sanford. Sanford tied the game in the top of the seventh with two runs. St. Andrew’s scored the winning run on two consecutive errors.

SOFTBALL

Delmar 5, Sussex Central 4

Sussex Central 112 000 000 0 — 4 9 1 Delmar 010 210 000 1 — 5 9 2

McCabe and Rogers. Pleasanton and Taylor. W – Pleasanton. L – McCabe.

2B – SC: Oldham. 3B – D: Harris. HR – D: Rogers, SC: Evick.

Highlights: Delmar’s Avery Wheatley had three hits. In the 10th inning, Tracey Pleasanton drove in the game-winning run from third. Pleasanton pitched all 10 innings and earned the win. Taylor Evick and Natalie Oldham both contributed three hits each for Sussex Central.

Delmarva Christian 18, Sts. Peter and Paul 0

Sts. Peter and Paul 000 000 0 — 0 2 5 Delmarva Christian 206 10 00 0 — 18 17 0

Cumming, Koski (4) and Coniam. Thompson, Culver (5) and Stonebraker. W – Thompson (3-0). L – Cumming.

2B – SPP: Coniam, DCHS: Hastings, DiFava (2), Stonebraker, Jones, Thompson. 3B – DCHS: Stonebraker 2, Thompson.

Highlights: Jordyn Difava four hits and Siera Jones and Bec Hastings had three-hit efforts. Camryn Thompson and Jayla Culver combined on a two-hit shutout, while striking out nine.

Lake Forest 16, Polytech 6

Polytech 120 012 0 — 6 8 2 Lake Forest 002 0 10 4 0 — 16 16 2

K. Burawski and K. Burawski. Simpson, Stahre and Aguilar.

2B – L: B. Glanden 2. 3B – L: Maddox, Stahre. HR – P: DiCarlantonio, L: Baker.

Highlights: Lake Forest’s Mya Maddox went 4-4 with 3 RBIs.

Sussex Tech 11, Middletown 0

Middletown 000 000 0 — 0 5 0 Sussex Tech 120 350 0 — 11 12 0

Cera-Prioux,Hymes (4), Cera-Prioux (5) and Cooke. Wroten and Lord.

2B – ST: Tate, Sample; M: Cooke. 3B – ST: Lord. HR – ST: Watson.

Highlights: Shannon Lord was 3 for 3 with a triple and 3 RBIs; Madison Watson had two hits, including a home run and 3 RBIs. Sussex Tech’s Taylor Wroten struck out 11.

BOYS LACROSSE

John Carroll 12, Archmere 5

John Carroll 4 2 4 2 — 12 Archmere 1 1 0 3 — 5

Goals – C: Poholsky 3, Brown 2, Rosaschi, Deloriers, Wroe, Rayman, Ensor, Krieger, Tassinari; A: Glavin 2, Bauer 2, Moyer. Assists – C: Wroe 2, Smithmeyer, Deloriers, Brown, Rayman; A: Grant, Bauer. Shots – C 29, A 33. Saves – C 6 (Gischel), A 10 (Smeader).

Delmarva Christian 15, Gunston Day 1

Gunston Day 1 0 0 0 — 1 Delmarva Christian 4 5 6 0 — 15

Goals – G: Evans 5, Hesford 4, Stehle 3, Harris 2, Donohue 1; DCHS: Smith.

DMA 14, Conrad 1

DMA 2 7 5 0 — 14 Conrad 0 0 1 0 — 1

Goals – DMA: Cook 5, Klassman 4, McCormick 2, Towner 2, Lewis; C: Brown. Assists – DMA: Towner 6, Klassman 2, McCormick 2. Saves – DMA 6 (Whittaker), C 16 (DeAngelo).

St. Andrew’s 14, Wilm. Friends 7

St. Andrew’s 3 4 5 2 — 14 Wilm. Friends 3 3 0 1 — 7

Goals – SA: Paris 2, Saguil, Oliver, deButts, Webb; WF: Nolen 5, Tornek 3, Pincus 3, McNeill, Harper, Manley. Shots – SA 27, WF 37. Assists – SA: Paris, Webb; WF: Nolen 2, Pincus 2, McNeill 2, Manley, O.Sheppard. Saves – SA 9 (Smith); WF 12 (Skinner).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Ursuline 13, Caravel 12

Ursuline 5 7 0 0 1 — 13 Caravel 7 5 0 0 0 — 12

Goals – U: Schmeusser 5, O’Doherty 2, Lyons 2, Carrol 2, Shroger 2; C: Duarte 7, Phillips 4, Bryson. Assists – C: Duarte. Shots – U 24, C 24. Saves – U 9 (Monahan), C 8 (Judd).

Charter of Wilm. 10, Tower Hill 9

Charter of Wilm. 5 5 0 0 — 10 Tower Hill 5 4 0 0 — 9

Goals – C: Adkins 5, Lamey 2, Sernyak 2, Gilmartin. TH: McCoy 3, S. Zungailia 3, Bailer, Podolsky, Stenz.

Assists – C: Shulkov, Adkins, Sernyak, Gilmartin. TH: I. Zungailia 6, McCoy. Shots – C 17, TH 18. Saves – C (Dolan) 7, TH (Brown) 6.

Middletown 9, Wilm. Friends 6

Middletown 3 6 0 0 — 9 Wilm. Friends 6 0 0 0 — 6

Goals – M: Keller 2, Saylor, Sumner, Mann, Kostur; WF: Veale 3, Plumb 2, Irwin, Davis- Tinnell C., Erskine, Catone.

Assists – M: Davis, Mann; WF: Plumb 2, Winfield 2. Saves – M 4, WF 11.

GIRLS SOCCER

Newark Charter 1, Caravel 0

Newark Charter 1 0 — 1 Caravel 0 0 — 0

First Half – Cutler (PK), NC, 26:00.

Shots – NC 8 C 15. Corner Kicks – NC 1, C 2. Saves – NC 10 (Reader), C 5 (Keld).

DMA 5, Newark 0

Newark 0 0 — 0 DMA 3 2 — 5

First Half – Lussier, DMA, 19:30; Buonopane (Immediato), DMA, 21:32; Immediato (Buonopane), DMA, 38:00. Second Half – Lussier, DMA, 43:15; Evans (Keir), DMA, 73:00.

Shots – DMA 13, N 2. Corner Kicks – DMA 7, N 0. Saves – DMA 2 (Emerich), N 8 (Smoot).

Delmar 3, Sussex Tech 1

Sussex Tech 1 0 — 1 Delmar 3 0 — 3

First Half – Walls, D; Carr (Walls), D; Walls, D; Goal, ST.

Caesar Rodney 3, Indian River 2

Caesar Rodney 1 2 — 3 Indian River 0 2 — 2

First half – Prillamen, CR, 33:54. Second half – Ramsey, CR, 42:55; Ford (McClure), IR, 53:27; Powers (Prillamen), CR, 64:35; M. Hogsten, IR, 76:10.

Shots – IR 10, CR 7. Corners – IR 3, CR 5. Saves – IR 3 (McCray), CR 7 (Nuzzo).

Lake Forest 4, Smyrna 3

Smyrna 3 0 — 3 Lake Forest 2 2 — 4

First Half – Fox, LF, 3:00; Sharp (Harrell), LF, 14:00; Mounts, SMY, 15:00; McClenton, SMY, 32:00; McClenton, SMY, 38:00. Second Half – Hannah (Harrell), LF, 50:00; Hannah, LF, 74:00.

Shots – LF 29. Corner Kicks – LF 2, Smyrna 1. Saves – LF 3

Padua 6, Wilm. Friends 0

Wilm. Friends 0 0 — 0 Padua 2 4 — 6

First Half – Machamer (Brentlinger), P, 23:00; Ryjewski (Machamer), P, 30:00. Second Half – Ryjewski (Detwiler), P, 43:00; Ryjewski (Machamer), P, 44:00; Bretlinger (Simpson), P, 58:00; Daniels (Cox), P, 74:00.

Shots – P 16. Corner Kicks – P 5. Saves – WF 10.

Cape Henlopen 2, Sussex Academy 1

Cape Henlopen 0 2 — 2 Sussex Academy 1 0 — 1

First Half – Aliyah, SAAS, 16:00. Second Half – Swontek (Rasin), CH, 60:00; Klopp (Fannin), CH, 70:00.

Shots – CH 12, SAAS 2. Corner Kicks – CH 6, SAAS 6 Saves – CH (Siranides), SAAS 10

St. Andrew’s 5, Tatnall 0

St. Andrew’s 3 2 — 5 Tatnall 0 0 — 0

First Half – Boyer (Fausey), SAS, 3:00; Tapscott, SAS, 30:00; Johnson, SAS, 35:00. Second Half – Friedli, SAS, 74:00; Friedli, SAS, 78:00.

Shots – SAS 24; Tatnall 0. Corner Kicks – SAS 14; Tatnall 2. Saves – SAS 12 (S. Paton); Tatnall 20 (Cohen).

Appoquinimink 5, William Penn 0

Appoquinimink 4 1 — 5 William Penn 0 0 — 0

First Half – Perugini (Burtell), V, 7:42; Brooks (Scarpinato), V, 13:45; Scarpinato (Brooks), V, 35:14; Perugini (Brooks), V, 40:00. Second Half – (WP Own Goal), V, 73:00.

Shots – WP 2, Appo 21. Corner Kicks – WP 0, Appo 7. Saves – WP 16, Appo 1

Dover 1, Woodbridge 1

Dover 1 0 0 — 1 Woodbridge 0 1 0 — 1

First Half – Warman, D. Second Half – Burhop, W.

Shots – W 7, D 3. Corner Kicks – W 2, D 2. Saves – W 2, D 6

GOLF

Cape Henlopen 184, Laurel 214

Laurel: Lee 48, Conway 51, Chaffinch 57, Solis 58, Tanner 65, Elliott 67. Cape Henlopen: Zehner 40, Brown 45, Bollig 48, Skelley 51, Palmer 51, Mays -Harp DQ. Medalist – Matt Zehner , Cape Henlopen, 40. At Rehoboth CC.

Delmar 190, Indian River 204

Delmar: Lemon 44, Wilson 45, Tapman 46, Lambrose 55, Broudhurst 77, Sigwalt 80. Indian River: Evans 45, Wolfenburger 51, Dorazio 52, Gates 56, Gogerty 58, Stone 62. Medalist – Jacob Lemon, Delmar, 44. At Green Hill Yacht CC.

Dover 192, Woodbridge 285

Dover: Pelton 44, Campbell 47, Stoops 49, Willey 52, Townshend 52, Martine 54. Woodbridge: Bennett 65, Messick 67, Thomas 72, Davis 81. Medalist- Riley Pelton, Dover, 44. At MapleDale CC (par 36).

Sussex Central 202, Smyrna 225

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

A.I. du Pont 3, Brandywine 1

Brandywine 25 17 13 11 — 1 A.I. du Pont 21 25 25 25 — 3

A.I. du Pont (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Coyne 6-7-0-5-26, Daniels 5-2-0-11-2, Mulligan 8-7-0-19-2, Yeager 8-2-1-12-0, Harrigan 8-5-0-1-0, Nelson 3-0-0-0-1, Hayman 0-0-1-0-0, Jackson 0-0-0-7-0, Dockery 0-0-0-1-0.

Salesianum 3, Mount Pleasant 0

Mount Pleasant 13 12 18 — 0 Salesianum 25 25 25 — 3

Salesianum (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Green 5-2-1-0-0, Banko 1-0-0-2-0, Dzik 5-8-1-7-14, Nowak 4-0-0-9-0, Elliott 5-5-0-5-7, Mallon 0-0-0-7-1, McCarthy 2-1-0-2-1, Watmuff 1-1-3-1-0, Williamson 6-0-0-0-0, Enslen 0-0-0-22-0.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Dover 114, Sussex Tech 32

3,200 Relay: Dover (Adkins, A. Jones, Ewell, Jiminez) 11:09; 110 Hurdles: A. Dyer, D, 17.5; 100: S. Miller, D, 13.1; 800 Relay: Dover (Garcia, Miller, Jackson, Smith, K. Smith) 1:53.3; 1,600: Adkins, D, 6:29; 400 Relay: Dover (Sacko, Esquilin, Garrett, Loder) 58.1; 400: K. Smith, D, 64.2; 300 Hurdles: McNamara, ST, 53.3; 800: Adkins, D, 2:36; 200: Harpe, ST, 26.32; 3,200: Jiminez, D, 13:32; 1,600 Relay: Dover (Ward, Loder, Brown, A. Jones) 4:38; Shot Put: Hudson, D, 32-7 1/2; Discus: J. Stevens, ST, 99-4 3/4; Long Jump: A. Dyer, D, 15-6; Triple Jump: Mullen, ST, 33-5. High Jump: Tolson, D, 4-8. Pole Vault: Synoski, D, 7-0. At Dove. High Scorer – Joy Adkins, D, 11.25

Lake Forest 99, Sussex Central 42

3,200 Relay: Lake ’A’ – 12:17; 110 Hurdles: Gourdine, LF, 16.88; 100: Rowley, LF, 12.79; 800 Relay: Lake ’A’ – 1:51.71; 1,600: Pepper, SC, 7:41.3; 400 Relay: Lake ’A’ – 53.47; 400: LF, 1:05.56; 300 Hurdles: DePrisco, LF, 54.25; 800: Kim, SC, 2:51; 200: Rowley, LF, 28.0; 3,200: Cannon, LF, 13:57; 1,600 Relay: Lake – 4:56; Shot put: Brown, LF, 32-2; Discus: Miller, LF, 108-8; Long Jump: Fisher, LF, 14-8 1/2; Triple Jump: Fisher, LF, 29-9; High Jump: Briscoe, SC, 4-6; Pole Vault: Peden, SC, 6-6. High Scorer: Kentaya Fisher, LF, 10.00.