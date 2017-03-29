High School Scoreboard, March 28

BASEBALL
Delmar 2, Sussex Central 1
|
Sussex Central
|
000
|
000
|
000
|
10
|
—
|
1
|
7
|
2
|
Delmar
|
000
|
000
|
000
|
11
|
—
|
2
|
8
|
3
Brewington, Toppin (6) and Watkinson. Adkins, Richardson (7) and Austin. W – Richardson. L – Toppin.
2B – SC: Toppin.
Highlights: Delmar’s Dylan Pasta putdown a suicide squeeze in the bottom of the 11th to score Isaac Austin for the winning run. Each team had pushed across a run in the 10th inning.
Dover 5, Laurel 0
|
Laurel
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
Dover
|
320
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
4
|
0
Hitchens, Venables and Moyer. Velazquez, Turner (4) and Wunsch. W – Velaszquez. L – Hitchens.
2B – D: Tunnell.
Highlights: Dover’s Dominic Velazquez and Cameron Turner combined to pitch seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts
Jared Hickox had 2 RBI to lead the Dover offense.
Caravel 14, Indian River 9
|
Caravel
|
214
|
403
|
0
|
—
|
14
|
14
|
1
|
Indian River
|
160
|
002
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
13
|
1
Nelson, Chahalis (3), Barker (6) and Adams. Wingate, Killen (2), Barrientos (3), Argo (4), Willey (4), Megee (5), Hall (7) and Hitch, Firle (7). W- Chahalis (1-0), L- Argo (0-1).
2B – C: Cruce, Silan, Barker, Holiday, IR: Anderson. HR – C: Barker.
Highlights: Caravel’s Colin Adams broke a 7-7 tie in the fourth with a two-run single. Grant Argo went 4-4 for the Indians.
Polytech 5, Lake Forest 1
|
Polytech
|
010
|
101
|
2
|
—
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
Lake Forest
|
100
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
3
|
3
Whitaker and Bayley. Sivak, Farlow (7) and McGray.
Highlights: Lou Whitaker picked up the complete-game win striking out five for the Panthers.
St. Andrew’s 6, Sanford 5
|
Sanford
|
100
|
020
|
20
|
—
|
5
|
9
|
4
|
St. Andrew’s
|
100
|
040
|
01
|
—
|
6
|
2
|
2
Leo, Friedkin (5) and Citro. Townsend, Windels (4) Manocha (8) and McArthur. W. Manocha.L – Friedkin.
2B – S: Valentine, SA: Lauer.
Highlights: Matthew Friedkin led all hitters with four singles and four RBIs for Sanford. Sanford tied the game in the top of the seventh with two runs. St. Andrew’s scored the winning run on two consecutive errors.
SOFTBALL
Delmar 5, Sussex Central 4
|
Sussex Central
|
112
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
9
|
1
|
Delmar
|
010
|
210
|
000
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
9
|
2
McCabe and Rogers. Pleasanton and Taylor. W – Pleasanton. L – McCabe.
2B – SC: Oldham. 3B – D: Harris. HR – D: Rogers, SC: Evick.
Highlights: Delmar’s Avery Wheatley had three hits. In the 10th inning, Tracey Pleasanton drove in the game-winning run from third. Pleasanton pitched all 10 innings and earned the win. Taylor Evick and Natalie Oldham both contributed three hits each for Sussex Central.
Delmarva Christian 18, Sts. Peter and Paul 0
|
Sts. Peter and Paul
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
5
|
Delmarva Christian
|
206
|
10 00
|
0
|
—
|
18
|
17
|
0
Cumming, Koski (4) and Coniam. Thompson, Culver (5) and Stonebraker. W – Thompson (3-0). L – Cumming.
2B – SPP: Coniam, DCHS: Hastings, DiFava (2), Stonebraker, Jones, Thompson. 3B – DCHS: Stonebraker 2, Thompson.
Highlights: Jordyn Difava four hits and Siera Jones and Bec Hastings had three-hit efforts. Camryn Thompson and Jayla Culver combined on a two-hit shutout, while striking out nine.
Lake Forest 16, Polytech 6
|
Polytech
|
120
|
012
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
2
|
Lake Forest
|
002
|
0 10 4
|
0
|
—
|
16
|
16
|
2
K. Burawski and K. Burawski. Simpson, Stahre and Aguilar.
2B – L: B. Glanden 2. 3B – L: Maddox, Stahre. HR – P: DiCarlantonio, L: Baker.
Highlights: Lake Forest’s Mya Maddox went 4-4 with 3 RBIs.
Sussex Tech 11, Middletown 0
|
Middletown
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
Sussex Tech
|
120
|
350
|
0
|
—
|
11
|
12
|
0
Cera-Prioux,Hymes (4), Cera-Prioux (5) and Cooke. Wroten and Lord.
2B – ST: Tate, Sample; M: Cooke. 3B – ST: Lord. HR – ST: Watson.
Highlights: Shannon Lord was 3 for 3 with a triple and 3 RBIs; Madison Watson had two hits, including a home run and 3 RBIs. Sussex Tech’s Taylor Wroten struck out 11.
BOYS LACROSSE
John Carroll 12, Archmere 5
|
John Carroll
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
—
|
12
|
Archmere
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
5
Goals – C: Poholsky 3, Brown 2, Rosaschi, Deloriers, Wroe, Rayman, Ensor, Krieger, Tassinari; A: Glavin 2, Bauer 2, Moyer. Assists – C: Wroe 2, Smithmeyer, Deloriers, Brown, Rayman; A: Grant, Bauer. Shots – C 29, A 33. Saves – C 6 (Gischel), A 10 (Smeader).
Delmarva Christian 15, Gunston Day 1
|
Gunston Day
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Delmarva Christian
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
—
|
15
Goals – G: Evans 5, Hesford 4, Stehle 3, Harris 2, Donohue 1; DCHS: Smith.
DMA 14, Conrad 1
|
DMA
|
2
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
—
|
14
|
Conrad
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
Goals – DMA: Cook 5, Klassman 4, McCormick 2, Towner 2, Lewis; C: Brown. Assists – DMA: Towner 6, Klassman 2, McCormick 2. Saves – DMA 6 (Whittaker), C 16 (DeAngelo).
St. Andrew’s 14, Wilm. Friends 7
|
St. Andrew’s
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
—
|
14
|
Wilm. Friends
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
7
Goals – SA: Paris 2, Saguil, Oliver, deButts, Webb; WF: Nolen 5, Tornek 3, Pincus 3, McNeill, Harper, Manley. Shots – SA 27, WF 37. Assists – SA: Paris, Webb; WF: Nolen 2, Pincus 2, McNeill 2, Manley, O.Sheppard. Saves – SA 9 (Smith); WF 12 (Skinner).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ursuline 13, Caravel 12
|
Ursuline
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
13
|
Caravel
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
12
Goals – U: Schmeusser 5, O’Doherty 2, Lyons 2, Carrol 2, Shroger 2; C: Duarte 7, Phillips 4, Bryson. Assists – C: Duarte. Shots – U 24, C 24. Saves – U 9 (Monahan), C 8 (Judd).
Charter of Wilm. 10, Tower Hill 9
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
Tower Hill
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
9
Goals – C: Adkins 5, Lamey 2, Sernyak 2, Gilmartin. TH: McCoy 3, S. Zungailia 3, Bailer, Podolsky, Stenz.
Assists – C: Shulkov, Adkins, Sernyak, Gilmartin. TH: I. Zungailia 6, McCoy. Shots – C 17, TH 18. Saves – C (Dolan) 7, TH (Brown) 6.
Middletown 9, Wilm. Friends 6
|
Middletown
|
3
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
9
|
Wilm. Friends
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
Goals – M: Keller 2, Saylor, Sumner, Mann, Kostur; WF: Veale 3, Plumb 2, Irwin, Davis- Tinnell C., Erskine, Catone.
Assists – M: Davis, Mann; WF: Plumb 2, Winfield 2. Saves – M 4, WF 11.
GIRLS SOCCER
Newark Charter 1, Caravel 0
|
Newark Charter
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Caravel
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
First Half – Cutler (PK), NC, 26:00.
Shots – NC 8 C 15. Corner Kicks – NC 1, C 2. Saves – NC 10 (Reader), C 5 (Keld).
DMA 5, Newark 0
|
Newark
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
DMA
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
5
First Half – Lussier, DMA, 19:30; Buonopane (Immediato), DMA, 21:32; Immediato (Buonopane), DMA, 38:00. Second Half – Lussier, DMA, 43:15; Evans (Keir), DMA, 73:00.
Shots – DMA 13, N 2. Corner Kicks – DMA 7, N 0. Saves – DMA 2 (Emerich), N 8 (Smoot).
Delmar 3, Sussex Tech 1
|
Sussex Tech
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Delmar
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
3
First Half – Walls, D; Carr (Walls), D; Walls, D; Goal, ST.
Caesar Rodney 3, Indian River 2
|
Caesar Rodney
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
3
|
Indian River
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
2
First half – Prillamen, CR, 33:54. Second half – Ramsey, CR, 42:55; Ford (McClure), IR, 53:27; Powers (Prillamen), CR, 64:35; M. Hogsten, IR, 76:10.
Shots – IR 10, CR 7. Corners – IR 3, CR 5. Saves – IR 3 (McCray), CR 7 (Nuzzo).
Lake Forest 4, Smyrna 3
|
Smyrna
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
Lake Forest
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
4
First Half – Fox, LF, 3:00; Sharp (Harrell), LF, 14:00; Mounts, SMY, 15:00; McClenton, SMY, 32:00; McClenton, SMY, 38:00. Second Half – Hannah (Harrell), LF, 50:00; Hannah, LF, 74:00.
Shots – LF 29. Corner Kicks – LF 2, Smyrna 1. Saves – LF 3
Padua 6, Wilm. Friends 0
|
Wilm. Friends
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Padua
|
2
|
4
|
—
|
6
First Half – Machamer (Brentlinger), P, 23:00; Ryjewski (Machamer), P, 30:00. Second Half – Ryjewski (Detwiler), P, 43:00; Ryjewski (Machamer), P, 44:00; Bretlinger (Simpson), P, 58:00; Daniels (Cox), P, 74:00.
Shots – P 16. Corner Kicks – P 5. Saves – WF 10.
Cape Henlopen 2, Sussex Academy 1
|
Cape Henlopen
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
Sussex Academy
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
First Half – Aliyah, SAAS, 16:00. Second Half – Swontek (Rasin), CH, 60:00; Klopp (Fannin), CH, 70:00.
Shots – CH 12, SAAS 2. Corner Kicks – CH 6, SAAS 6 Saves – CH (Siranides), SAAS 10
St. Andrew’s 5, Tatnall 0
|
St. Andrew’s
|
3
|
2
|
—
|
5
|
Tatnall
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
First Half – Boyer (Fausey), SAS, 3:00; Tapscott, SAS, 30:00; Johnson, SAS, 35:00. Second Half – Friedli, SAS, 74:00; Friedli, SAS, 78:00.
Shots – SAS 24; Tatnall 0. Corner Kicks – SAS 14; Tatnall 2. Saves – SAS 12 (S. Paton); Tatnall 20 (Cohen).
Appoquinimink 5, William Penn 0
|
Appoquinimink
|
4
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
William Penn
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
First Half – Perugini (Burtell), V, 7:42; Brooks (Scarpinato), V, 13:45; Scarpinato (Brooks), V, 35:14; Perugini (Brooks), V, 40:00. Second Half – (WP Own Goal), V, 73:00.
Shots – WP 2, Appo 21. Corner Kicks – WP 0, Appo 7. Saves – WP 16, Appo 1
Dover 1, Woodbridge 1
|
Dover
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Woodbridge
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
First Half – Warman, D. Second Half – Burhop, W.
Shots – W 7, D 3. Corner Kicks – W 2, D 2. Saves – W 2, D 6
GOLF
Cape Henlopen 184, Laurel 214
Laurel: Lee 48, Conway 51, Chaffinch 57, Solis 58, Tanner 65, Elliott 67. Cape Henlopen: Zehner 40, Brown 45, Bollig 48, Skelley 51, Palmer 51, Mays -Harp DQ. Medalist – Matt Zehner , Cape Henlopen, 40. At Rehoboth CC.
Delmar 190, Indian River 204
Delmar: Lemon 44, Wilson 45, Tapman 46, Lambrose 55, Broudhurst 77, Sigwalt 80. Indian River: Evans 45, Wolfenburger 51, Dorazio 52, Gates 56, Gogerty 58, Stone 62. Medalist – Jacob Lemon, Delmar, 44. At Green Hill Yacht CC.
Dover 192, Woodbridge 285
Dover: Pelton 44, Campbell 47, Stoops 49, Willey 52, Townshend 52, Martine 54. Woodbridge: Bennett 65, Messick 67, Thomas 72, Davis 81. Medalist- Riley Pelton, Dover, 44. At MapleDale CC (par 36).
Sussex Central 202, Smyrna 225
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
A.I. du Pont 3, Brandywine 1
|
Brandywine
|
25
|
17
|
13
|
11
|
—
|
1
|
A.I. du Pont
|
21
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
—
|
3
A.I. du Pont (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Coyne 6-7-0-5-26, Daniels 5-2-0-11-2, Mulligan 8-7-0-19-2, Yeager 8-2-1-12-0, Harrigan 8-5-0-1-0, Nelson 3-0-0-0-1, Hayman 0-0-1-0-0, Jackson 0-0-0-7-0, Dockery 0-0-0-1-0.
Salesianum 3, Mount Pleasant 0
|
Mount Pleasant
|
13
|
12
|
18
|
—
|
0
|
Salesianum
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
—
|
3
Salesianum (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Green 5-2-1-0-0, Banko 1-0-0-2-0, Dzik 5-8-1-7-14, Nowak 4-0-0-9-0, Elliott 5-5-0-5-7, Mallon 0-0-0-7-1, McCarthy 2-1-0-2-1, Watmuff 1-1-3-1-0, Williamson 6-0-0-0-0, Enslen 0-0-0-22-0.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Dover 114, Sussex Tech 32
3,200 Relay: Dover (Adkins, A. Jones, Ewell, Jiminez) 11:09; 110 Hurdles: A. Dyer, D, 17.5; 100: S. Miller, D, 13.1; 800 Relay: Dover (Garcia, Miller, Jackson, Smith, K. Smith) 1:53.3; 1,600: Adkins, D, 6:29; 400 Relay: Dover (Sacko, Esquilin, Garrett, Loder) 58.1; 400: K. Smith, D, 64.2; 300 Hurdles: McNamara, ST, 53.3; 800: Adkins, D, 2:36; 200: Harpe, ST, 26.32; 3,200: Jiminez, D, 13:32; 1,600 Relay: Dover (Ward, Loder, Brown, A. Jones) 4:38; Shot Put: Hudson, D, 32-7 1/2; Discus: J. Stevens, ST, 99-4 3/4; Long Jump: A. Dyer, D, 15-6; Triple Jump: Mullen, ST, 33-5. High Jump: Tolson, D, 4-8. Pole Vault: Synoski, D, 7-0. At Dove. High Scorer – Joy Adkins, D, 11.25
Lake Forest 99, Sussex Central 42
3,200 Relay: Lake ’A’ – 12:17; 110 Hurdles: Gourdine, LF, 16.88; 100: Rowley, LF, 12.79; 800 Relay: Lake ’A’ – 1:51.71; 1,600: Pepper, SC, 7:41.3; 400 Relay: Lake ’A’ – 53.47; 400: LF, 1:05.56; 300 Hurdles: DePrisco, LF, 54.25; 800: Kim, SC, 2:51; 200: Rowley, LF, 28.0; 3,200: Cannon, LF, 13:57; 1,600 Relay: Lake – 4:56; Shot put: Brown, LF, 32-2; Discus: Miller, LF, 108-8; Long Jump: Fisher, LF, 14-8 1/2; Triple Jump: Fisher, LF, 29-9; High Jump: Briscoe, SC, 4-6; Pole Vault: Peden, SC, 6-6. High Scorer: Kentaya Fisher, LF, 10.00.