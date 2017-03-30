High school scoreboard March 29

BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Tuesday: St. Mark’s 103, Archmere 23
3200 Relay: A (Bale, McIntyre, McAvinue, Padien) 9:29.9; 110 Hurdles: Scalia, SM, 16.2; 100: Glover, SM, 11.6; 800 Relay: SM (Glover, Tynes, Palmer, Wedgewood) 1:35.7; 1600: Hessler, SM, 5:03.7; 400 Relay: SM (Bryant, Glover, K. Poppiti, Sanders) 48.0; 400: Tynes, SM, 54.0; 300 Hurdles: Scalia, SM, 44.1; 800: Hessler, SM, 2:11.3; 200: Glover, SM, 24.4; 3200: Vadnais, SM, 10:55.5; 1600 Relay: SM (Palmer, K. Poppiti, Rodriguez, Tynes) 3:56.7; Shot Put: Stofa, SM, 39-07; Discus: Stofa, SM, 103-09; Long Jump: Tynes, SM, 18-08.5; Triple Jump: E. Alzamora, A; High Jump: not contested; Pole Vault: not contested
High Scorer: Matt Tynes and Zion Glover, SM, 12.5 points
Wilmington Charter 83, Concord 51
Wilmington Charter 76, Delcastle 60
Delcastle 71, Concord 48
3200 Relay – Concord (Bracey, Galarza, McIlvane, Wagaman) 8:57.13; 110 Hurdles – Foreman, D, 17.63; 100 – Spartling, D, 12.09; 800 Relay – Concord (Beauford, Hill, Jones, Rich) 1:37.04; 1600 – A. Avila, CSW, 4:36.22; 400 Relay – Delcastle (Foreman, Queen, Shields, Spartling) 45.61; 400 – Seiffert, CSW, 52.45; 300 Hurdles – Galarza, CON, 45.05; 800 – Nepomuceno, D, 2:12.88; 200 – Spartling, D, 23.74; 3200 – Checci, CON, 10:37.72; 1600 Relay – Concord (Bracey, Galarza, Hill, Rich) 3:35.76; Shot Put – Lank, CSW, 32’9″; Discus – Lank, CSW, 97’8″; Long Jump – R. Hite, CSW, 21’0″; High Jump – Truss, CSW, 5’6″; Pole Vault – Hendrixson, CSW, 10’00″.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Tuesday: St. Mark’s 78, Archmere 47
3200 Relay: Saint Mark’s (Pruitt, Kirk, Boffa, Donaldson) 10:53; 110 Hurdles: Kates, A, 20.1. 100: Wright, SM, 13.4; 800 Relay: Archmere (McCann, Hogue, Lewis-Carpenter, Giakas) 1:59.8. 1600: Moran, SM, 6:22; 400 Relay: Archmere (Kates, Houge, Giakas, Wilson) 55.6; 400: Donaldson, SM, 1:05.1; 300 Hurdles: Puhl, SM, 55.1; 800: Johnson, SM, 2:46; 200: Wright, SM, 28.7; 3200: Pinto, A, 14:11; 1600 Relay: Saint Mark’s (Tucker, Day, Boffa, Donaldson) 4:43.4; Shot Put: Procope, SM, 30’2.5”; Discus: Procope, SM, 85’2”; Long Jump: Corbett, SM, 13’10”; Triple Jump: Kates, A, 32’4”; High Jump: Kates, A, 4’10”; Pole Vault: Not Contested
High Scorer: Kates, Archmere, 16.25
Wilmington Charter School 124, Concord 20
Wilmington Charter School 132, Delcastle 8
Concord 73, Delcastle 37
3200 Relay – Concord (Chatterjee, Manns, Thakar, Wagaman) 11:18.02; 110 Hurdles – Gulotti, CSW, 17.16; 100 – Temeng, CSW, 13.46; 800 Relay – Charter (Jo. Church, Wlue, Olatunji, Ja. Church) 1:53.06; 1600 – E. Martin, CSW, 5:34.49; 400 Relay – Charter (Taylor, Temeng, Gulotti, Shamlin) 52.52; 400 – Emmens, D, 1:04.82; 300 Hurdles – Gulotti, CSW, 50.48; 800 – E. Martin, CSW, 2:34.33; 200 – Temeng, CSW, 28.37; 3200 – Fuhr, CSW, 13:46.43; 1600 Relay – Charter (McCormick, Taylor, Shealy, Alfieri) 4:34.13; Shot Put – Truax, CSW, 31’11.25″; Discus – Truax, CSW, 78’4″; Long Jump – Taylor, CSW, 15’3.5″;Triple Jump – Shamlin, CSW, 30’10″; High Jump – Shamlin, CSW, 4’10″; Pole Vault – McCormick, CSW, 7’6″.
BASEBALL
Appoquinimink 12, Smyrna 5
|
Smyrna
|
005
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
Appoquinimink
|
304
|
122
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
7
|
4
Casey, Unterreiner (1), Henderson (4), Lattomus (6) and Penuel. Stamper, Ruhl (3) and Armstrong. W – Ruhl (2-0), L – Unterreiner.
2B – S: Penuel
A: Fields 2
3B – A: Steckline.
Brandywine 15, Christiana 0
|
Christiana
|
000
|
00
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Brandywine
|
110
|
4x
|
—
|
15
|
12
|
0
Sparklin, Bautista (2), Betts (4) and Miles. Russell, Waterfield (5) and Karpinski. W – Russell (1-0), Sparklin.
2B – B: Lambert, Russell, Karpinski, Niemann, Waterfield
3B – B: Pagliei.
Highlights: Brandywine scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Caesar Rodney 6, Seaford 5
|
Seaford
|
103
|
010
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
7
|
4
|
Caesar Rodney
|
220
|
001
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
5
|
1
Niblett, Allen and Gray. DeAtley, Rigby and Donovan. W – Rigby. L Niblett.
2B – CR: Donovan.
Hodgson 12, Concord 2
|
Hodgson
|
091
|
20
|
—
|
12
|
13
|
2
|
Concord
|
000
|
02
|
—
|
2
|
0
|
3
Megginson, Brown (5), Knotts (5) and Talvachio, Hamrick (5). Ford, McKeown (2), Welch (5) and McGarvey. W – Megginson (1-0), L – Ford.
3B – HVT: Talvacchio
A.I. du Pont 10, D.A.P.S.S. 0
|
A.I. du Pont
|
054
|
10
|
—
|
10
|
7
|
0
|
D.A.P.S.S.
|
000
|
00
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
3
Donnelly, Cardona (4), Witte (5) and Wilhelm, Carish (4). Hall, Wolfe (3) and Farren. W – Donnelly. L – Hall.
2B – AI: Orsini; 3B – AI: Donnelly.
Milford 7, Cape Henlopen 5
|
Cape Henlopen
|
000
|
101
|
3
|
—
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
Milford
|
100
|
006
|
x
|
—
|
7
|
6
|
4
Geloff, Heffernan (6), White (6) and Z. Savage. Greenly, Reichold (5) and Kimmel. W – Reichold, L – White.
2B – CH: Dale
MIL: Hurd
3B – CH: Erickson.
Newark Charter 13, Tatnall 2
|
Tatnall
|
100
|
01
|
—
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
Newark Charter
|
530
|
5x
|
—
|
13
|
13
|
0
Campbell, Sheey (4) and Maloy. Kelby, Matthews (5) and Fredd. W – Kelby. L – Campbell.
2B – TAT: Marvin, Maloy, Campbell, Ashe
NCS: Lesher, Callahan, Dalton, Kelby.
Salesianum 10, St. Georges 8
|
Salesianum
|
011
|
212
|
3
|
—
|
10
|
5
|
3
|
St. Georges
|
005
|
101
|
1
|
—
|
8
|
8
|
2
Fiala, Reynolds (4), Holler (4) and Miller. Shorts, McVey (4), Guild (6), McVey (7) and Marucci. W – Holler, L – Guild.
2B – SG: Boc, McVey
SAL: Maguire
HR – SG: Guild.
Tower Hill 6, St. Elizabeth 5
|
St. Elizabeth
|
100
|
200
|
2
|
—
|
5
|
9
|
0
|
Tower Hill
|
000
|
330
|
x
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
4
Trimarco, Holliday (5), Thomas (6) and Strickland. C. Quimby, Reynolds (5), Love (7) and H. Quimby. W – Reynolds. L – Holiday, SV – Love.
2B – TH: H
Quimby, Love.
SOFTBALL
Charter of Wilm. 15, Delcastle 2
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
320
|
00
|
—
|
15
|
13
|
2
|
Delcastle
|
000
|
20
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
0
Czwerwinski and Massih, Peters. Rios and Adams. W – Czwerwinski, L – Rios.
2B – CSW: Browning, Watson, Peters
3B – CSW: Browning, Czerwinski.
Highlights: Charter scored 12 runs in the second inning.
Newark Charter 6, Padua 0
|
Newark Charter
|
010
|
320
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
2
|
Padua
|
000
|
000
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
6
|
3
Pontak and Tuner. Cunningham and Williams. W – Pontak. L – Turner.
2B – NCS: K
Noonan, PA: Twardowski.
Archmere 11, St. Elizabeth 1
|
Archmere
|
003
|
303
|
2
|
—
|
11
|
16
|
0
|
St. Elizabeth
|
000
|
001
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
4
Murray and McDougal, Simpson (6). Casson and Sweeney. W – Murray. L – Casson.
2B – StE: Merril
AA: Murray, Phillips
3B – AA: McDougal, Penrod
HR – AA: Phillips.
St. Mark’s 10, Brandywine 0
|
Brandywine
|
000
|
00
|
—
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
St. Mark’s
|
217
|
0x
|
—
|
10
|
7
|
5
Gbemudu and Miller. Rath and Thomas. W – Rath. L – Gbemudu.
Highlights: Hessler and Saunders both collected hits for the Spartans
Coyle, Thomas and Mendez each went 2-3 for the Spartans
Gbemudu and Miller both had hits for the Bulldogs.
GOLF
A.I. du Pont 200, Delaware Military Academy 207
A.I. duPont 207, Delcastle 241
Delaware Military Academy 207, Delcastle 241
AI: Ka. Kinard 40, Kh. Kinard 43, Becker 53, Hewlett 66, Bell 75. DMA: Hahn 45, Stegemeier 47, Mench 53, Annable 62, Newman 62. Delcastle – Gertz 53, Steele, Marenco 59, Hetrich 63.
Medalists: Kaden Kinard, AI, 40. Patrick Hahn, DMA, 45. At Wilmington CC.
Appoquinimink 152, Mt. Pleasant 179
Appoquinimink – Pulgini 33, Haskell 36, Markiewicz 40, Mayhew 43, Dickerson 43, Stephenson 46. Mt. Pleasant – Romanov 38, Northey 43, Logan 47, McGuigan 51, Pingatore 54.
Medalist – Matt Pulgini, Appoquinimink, 33. At Back Creek GC (Par 36).
Caravel Academy 190, Glasgow 260
Caravel Academy 190, Hodgson Vo-Tech 260
Glasgow 260, Hodgson Vo-Tech 260
Caravel – Schaefer 37, Cravasse 48, Robinson 50, Hartzell 55, Sierzenski 56, Stallone 61. Hodgson – Fuenty 63, Biondi 63, Castro 64, Corde 70, Reinhold 70. Glasgow – Avenanius 59, Just 61, Watson 70, Forfeit 70.
Medalist – Nick Schaefer, Caravel, 37. At Back Creek GC (Par 35).
Wilmington Charter 9, Newark 0
Swanson, CSW def Mullin 5 and 3; Wells, CSW won by forfeit; Brown, CSW def Twardus 5 and 4; Shreve, CSW def West 5 and 4; Lynch, CSW def Talley 5 and 4; McMann, CSW def Lynch 5 and 4.
Medalist – Will Shreve, Wilmington Charter, 41. At Newark Country Club (Par 36).
Mt. Sophia Academy 5, Ursuline Academy 1
Herfindahl, MSA, def. Tucker 4-3; Strand, MSA, def. Randolph 5-4; Aube, UA, def. Sanchez 3-2; Sarac, MSA, def. Prendergast 3-2; Martin, MSA, def. Nordmeyer 5-3; Lombardi, MSA, def. Dombroski 4-2. At Porky Oliver GC.
Wilmington Christian 242, St. Elizabeth 251
St. Elizabeth: Potts 43, Cresci 57, Hendricks 58, Bryan 61, Naughton 62, Miller 63.
Wilmington Christian: Glauser 40, Dingwall 44, Smith 51, Bradbury 53, Seeman 54, Modzelewski 62.
Medalist: Elise Glauser, Wilmington Christian 40. At Inniscrone GC (Par 35).
BOYS LACROSSE
MOT Charter 13, Mount Pleasant 4
|
Mount Pleasant
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
MOT Charter
|
5
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
—
|
13
Goals – MOT: Coleman 5, Tillman 4, Tuohey 3, Fontana
Assists – MOT: Tuohey 2, Tillman 2, DAguiar 2, Coleman.
Dover 10, Smyrna 8
Tower Hill 13, Sanford 3
|
Sanford
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
Tower Hill
|
2
|
6
|
0
|
5
|
—
|
13
Goals – SAN: Cragg, Bloom, Green; TH: Spartin 5, Spruance 2, Hattersley 2, Togo 2, Hodgson 2. Assists – SAN: Lucky; TH: Spruance 2, Hattersley 2, W. Corroon 2, Spartin, Togo.
Shots – SAN 27, TH 30 Saves – SAN 7 (Goodier 5, Oberle 2), TH 12 (Gianforcaro).
Middletown 14, William Penn 2
|
Middletown
|
3
|
3
|
6
|
2
|
—
|
14
|
William Penn
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
2
Goals – MID: Kracyla 4, Dubois 3, Myers 3, Huisenga 2, Davis, Horlacher; WP: Pester, Mastolini. Assists – MID: Burton, Dubois, Horlacher, Myers, Savino.
Shots – MID 34, WP 15 Saves – MID 8 (Johnston), WP 10 (Singh).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Polytech 18, Caesar Rodney 6
|
Polytech
|
11
|
7
|
—
|
18
|
Caesar Rodney
|
3
|
3
|
—
|
6
Goals – PT: McKay 9, Dennis 2, Estrada 2, Carter, Knight, Rembold, Williams; CR: Cava 2, Ayers 2, Bennett, Walker. Assists – PT: McKay 2; CR: Steele 3.
Shots – PT 23, CR 11 Saves – PT 18, CR 9 (Hall).
Brandywine 19, Christiana 2
|
Brandywine
|
14
|
5
|
—
|
19
|
Christiana
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
2
Smyrna 10, Dover 7
Hodgson 13, St. Thomas More 9
|
St. Thomas More
|
5
|
4
|
—
|
9
|
Hodgson
|
6
|
7
|
—
|
13
Goals – STM: Kelly 3, J. Crawford 2, G. Crawford 2, Simmons, Stafford; HVT – Wibecan 6, Cabreja 3, Buckworth 2, Massey 2. Assists – HVT: Buckworth.
Saves – STM 3 (Murrian), HVT 9 (Clark).
Cape Henlopen 20, Indian River 1
|
Cape Henlopen
|
16
|
4
|
—
|
20
|
Indian River
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
BOYS TENNIS
Caesar Rodney 4, Smyrna 1
Singles – Gundakaram, CR, def. Tonkay 6-0, 6-0; Haynes, CR, def. C. Shalk 6-4, 6-3; Wrede, CR, def. Nash 6-3, 6-3. Doubles – A. Shalk-Savich, SMY, def. Shaneshsaz-Gravelle 7-5, 7-5; Patel-Tamesis, CR, def. Berman-Fu 6-4, 6-1. At Caesar Rodney HS.
Polytech 5, Cape Henlopen 0
Singles – Weber, PT, def. Justinani 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; Dixon, PT, def. Brozefsky 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Newman, PT, def. Gale 6-2, 6-2. Doubles – Talamin-Badlang, PT, def. Gladfelter, Soloman, 6-1, 6-3; Camaciang-Messick, PT, def. Conrad-Clampitt 6-4, 6-2. At Cape Henlopen HS.
Middletown 3, Mount Pleasant 2
Singles – Donsife, MP, def. Pepukayi 6-0, 6-0; Dombroski, MID, def. Connor 6-3, 6-2; Mulderig, MID, def. Townes 6-3, 6-2. Doubles – Reeves-Smith, MID, def. Ross-Hill 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Nowland-Sigman, MP, def. Scott-Ottinger 6-2, 7-5. At Middletown HS.
Dover 5, Sussex Central 0
Singles – Anyanwu, D, def. Bunting 6-0, 6-0; Cooke, D, def. Pritchett 6-0, 6-0; Remondi, D, def. Littleton 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Wong-Beckman, D, def. Bush-Thompson 6-1, 6-1; Lara-Yeung, D, def. Reynolds-Breedlove 6-1, 6-3. At Sussex Central HS.
Tower Hill 5, Tatnall 0
Singles – Ward, TH, def. Yu 6-0, retired; Manning, TH, def. Friedlander 6-0, 6-1; Fleming, TH, def. Zammarchi 6-0, 6-1. Doubles – Speers-Oldenbuettel, TH, def. Leach-Cutrona 6-3, 6-2; Donoho-Racap, TH, def. Farquar-Wedo 6-2, 6-3. At Tower Hill.
GIRLS TENNIS
Appoquinimink 3, A.I. du Pont 2
Singles – Mahar, APPO, def. Tito 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Hearn, AI, def. J. Bernath 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Yeung, AI, def. Roche 6-2, 6-2. Doubles – Adgoun-Rosenthal, APPO, def. Machado-Chanddhy 6-0, 6-0; Mehta-Kumar, APPO, def. Flogous-Sherman 6-0, 6-2.
Dover 5, Sussex Central 0
Singles – Anyanwu, D, def. Cadeza 6-0, 6-0; Ozer, D, def. Orledge 6-0, 6-0; Malenfant, D, def. Peden 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Scheir-Canalichio, D, def. Kollock-Taylor, 6-0, 6-0; Lin-Biddle, D, def. Pistoia-Ventura 6-2, 6-0.
Middletown 3, Mount Pleasant 2
Singles – Nolte, MID, def. Uteberger 6-0, 6-1; Salvioni, MID, def. Simmons 6-4, 6-1; Ford, MP, def. Li, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles – E. Belitikus-Collins, MID, def. Zheng-Unishi 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Jenkins-Michiner, MP, def. Brooks-Scott 6-4, 6-2. At Mt. Pleasant HS.
Polytech 3, Cape Henlopen 2
Singles – Balcerak, PT, def. Tietbohl 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; Comollo, PT, def. Spell 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Sabbagh, CH, def. Huber 6-2, 7-5. Doubles – McCloy-Sponaugle, CH, def. Readores-Startt 6-3, 6-0; Bradl-Koenig, PT, def. Lynam-Smith, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. At Polytech HS.
Caesar Rodney 5, Smyrna 0
Singles – Parker, CR, def. Usewicz 6-0, 6-0; Sijan, CR, def. Chillas 6-0, 6-1; Frederick, CR, def. Rocco 6-3, 6-0. Doubles – Thorogood-Tamesis, CR, def. Cook-Holman 6-3, 6-3; Casey-Cemerlic, CR, def. Hughes-Fedele 6-1, 6-0. At Smyrna HS.
St. Thomas More 5, Lake Forest 0
Singles – Catipay, STM, def. Brubaker 6-1, 6-0; Sadusky, STM, def. Queen 6-2, 6-0; Windham, STM, def. Erwin 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 (TB). Doubles – McMahon-Swinford, STM, def. Rugg-Lodge 6-1, 6-0; Pinera-Zhang, STM, def. Seidu-Ellis 6-7 (9-7), 7-5, 10-8 (TB). At St. Thomas More.
Tower Hill 5, Tatnall 0
Singles – Dignazio, TH, def. McCulloch 7-5, 6-2; Rastog, TH, def. James 6-0, 6-3; Lunger, TH, def. Austin 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Thompson-Sysko, TH, def. Zammarchi-Penn 6-3, 6-2; Kowas-Teng, def. Kong-Lodge 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
Charter of Wilm. 5, A.I. du Pont 0
|
Charter of Wilm.
|
0
|
5
|
—
|
5
|
A.I. du Pont
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Second Half – Damude (Flores), CSW, 46:00; Allen (Barrish), CSW, 61:00; Allen (McDermott), CSW, 62:00; Barrish, CSW, def. 65:00; McDermott (Mitchell), CSW, 70:00.
Shots – CSW 43, AI 0 Corner Kicks – CSW 6, AI 0 Saves – CSW 0 (McIntyre, Evancho), AI 20 (Kelly).
Brandywine 2, Howard 0
|
Howard
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Brandywine
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
2
Second Half – Mejia (McCaskill), B, 63:00; Eck, B, 74:00.
Shots – H 6, B 20. Corner Kicks – H 3, B 3. Saves – H 18 (Winnington), B 6 (Edwards).
Glasgow 4, D.A.P.S.S. 0
|
Glasgow
|
1
|
3
|
—
|
4
|
D.A.P.S.S.
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
First Half – Pedroza-Luna (Villa), G, 24:00. Second Half – Pedroza-Luna, G, 43:00; Mollett (Villa), G, 65:00; Mollett (A. Sanchez), G, 69:00.
Shots – G 10, D 1. Corner Kicks – G 12, D 1. Saves – G 1 (Youayou), DAPSS 8.
Conrad 3, Delcastle 0
|
Conrad
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
3
|
Delcastle
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
First Half – Coughlin (Skurla), CSS, 39:00. Second Half – Coughlin (Hersch), CSS, 61:00; Coughlin (Littman), CSS, 73:00.
Shots – CSS 9, DEL 3 Corner Kicks – CSS 5, DEL 2 Saves – CSS 3 (Hughes), DEL 6 (Cortez-Alvarez).
Wilmington Christian 2, Red Lion Christian 1
|
Wilmington Christian
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
Red Lion Christian
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
First Half – Hamm (Avello), WCS, 24:05; Hamm, WCS, 29:47. Second Half – Harrison, RLCA, 63:45.
Shots – WCS 7, RLCA: 7 Corner Kicks – WCS 4, RLCA 6 Saves – WCS 6 (Carter), RLCA 4 (Milhako).
St. Elizabeth 5, St. Mark’s 1
|
St. Mark’s
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
St. Elizabeth
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
5
First Half – Hendricks (Owens), St. E, 3:00; StM (own goal), 13:00; Speaks (Gautier), St. E, 14:00. Second Half – Gautier (Owens), St. E, 41:00; Hendricks (Speaks), St. E, 48:00; Speaks, St. E, 56:00.
Shots – StM 6, StE 16 Corner Kicks – StM 1, StE 10 Saves – StM 8 (Clarke), StE 4 (Toper)
Middletown 4, St. Georges 0
|
Middletown
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
4
|
St. Georges
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
First half Finelli, M, 24:00, DiVirgilio (Finelli), M 33:00
Second half Finelli (Rodriguez) M, 15:00, Rohrer 36:00
Corner kicks M 5, SG 2 Shots M 10, SG 3 Saves M (Wolf) 0, SG (Mitchell) 2