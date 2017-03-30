High school scoreboard March 29

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Tuesday: St. Mark’s 103, Archmere 23

3200 Relay: A (Bale, McIntyre, McAvinue, Padien) 9:29.9; 110 Hurdles: Scalia, SM, 16.2; 100: Glover, SM, 11.6; 800 Relay: SM (Glover, Tynes, Palmer, Wedgewood) 1:35.7; 1600: Hessler, SM, 5:03.7; 400 Relay: SM (Bryant, Glover, K. Poppiti, Sanders) 48.0; 400: Tynes, SM, 54.0; 300 Hurdles: Scalia, SM, 44.1; 800: Hessler, SM, 2:11.3; 200: Glover, SM, 24.4; 3200: Vadnais, SM, 10:55.5; 1600 Relay: SM (Palmer, K. Poppiti, Rodriguez, Tynes) 3:56.7; Shot Put: Stofa, SM, 39-07; Discus: Stofa, SM, 103-09; Long Jump: Tynes, SM, 18-08.5; Triple Jump: E. Alzamora, A; High Jump: not contested; Pole Vault: not contested

High Scorer: Matt Tynes and Zion Glover, SM, 12.5 points

Wilmington Charter 83, Concord 51

Wilmington Charter 76, Delcastle 60

Delcastle 71, Concord 48

3200 Relay – Concord (Bracey, Galarza, McIlvane, Wagaman) 8:57.13; 110 Hurdles – Foreman, D, 17.63; 100 – Spartling, D, 12.09; 800 Relay – Concord (Beauford, Hill, Jones, Rich) 1:37.04; 1600 – A. Avila, CSW, 4:36.22; 400 Relay – Delcastle (Foreman, Queen, Shields, Spartling) 45.61; 400 – Seiffert, CSW, 52.45; 300 Hurdles – Galarza, CON, 45.05; 800 – Nepomuceno, D, 2:12.88; 200 – Spartling, D, 23.74; 3200 – Checci, CON, 10:37.72; 1600 Relay – Concord (Bracey, Galarza, Hill, Rich) 3:35.76; Shot Put – Lank, CSW, 32’9″; Discus – Lank, CSW, 97’8″; Long Jump – R. Hite, CSW, 21’0″; High Jump – Truss, CSW, 5’6″; Pole Vault – Hendrixson, CSW, 10’00″.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Tuesday: St. Mark’s 78, Archmere 47

3200 Relay: Saint Mark’s (Pruitt, Kirk, Boffa, Donaldson) 10:53; 110 Hurdles: Kates, A, 20.1. 100: Wright, SM, 13.4; 800 Relay: Archmere (McCann, Hogue, Lewis-Carpenter, Giakas) 1:59.8. 1600: Moran, SM, 6:22; 400 Relay: Archmere (Kates, Houge, Giakas, Wilson) 55.6; 400: Donaldson, SM, 1:05.1; 300 Hurdles: Puhl, SM, 55.1; 800: Johnson, SM, 2:46; 200: Wright, SM, 28.7; 3200: Pinto, A, 14:11; 1600 Relay: Saint Mark’s (Tucker, Day, Boffa, Donaldson) 4:43.4; Shot Put: Procope, SM, 30’2.5”; Discus: Procope, SM, 85’2”; Long Jump: Corbett, SM, 13’10”; Triple Jump: Kates, A, 32’4”; High Jump: Kates, A, 4’10”; Pole Vault: Not Contested

High Scorer: Kates, Archmere, 16.25

Wilmington Charter School 124, Concord 20

Wilmington Charter School 132, Delcastle 8

Concord 73, Delcastle 37

3200 Relay – Concord (Chatterjee, Manns, Thakar, Wagaman) 11:18.02; 110 Hurdles – Gulotti, CSW, 17.16; 100 – Temeng, CSW, 13.46; 800 Relay – Charter (Jo. Church, Wlue, Olatunji, Ja. Church) 1:53.06; 1600 – E. Martin, CSW, 5:34.49; 400 Relay – Charter (Taylor, Temeng, Gulotti, Shamlin) 52.52; 400 – Emmens, D, 1:04.82; 300 Hurdles – Gulotti, CSW, 50.48; 800 – E. Martin, CSW, 2:34.33; 200 – Temeng, CSW, 28.37; 3200 – Fuhr, CSW, 13:46.43; 1600 Relay – Charter (McCormick, Taylor, Shealy, Alfieri) 4:34.13; Shot Put – Truax, CSW, 31’11.25″; Discus – Truax, CSW, 78’4″; Long Jump – Taylor, CSW, 15’3.5″;Triple Jump – Shamlin, CSW, 30’10″; High Jump – Shamlin, CSW, 4’10″; Pole Vault – McCormick, CSW, 7’6″.

BASEBALL

Appoquinimink 12, Smyrna 5

Smyrna 005 000 0 — 5 6 4 Appoquinimink 304 122 0 — 12 7 4

Casey, Unterreiner (1), Henderson (4), Lattomus (6) and Penuel. Stamper, Ruhl (3) and Armstrong. W – Ruhl (2-0), L – Unterreiner.

2B – S: Penuel

A: Fields 2

3B – A: Steckline.

Brandywine 15, Christiana 0

Christiana 000 00 — 0 0 2 Brandywine 110 4x — 15 12 0

Sparklin, Bautista (2), Betts (4) and Miles. Russell, Waterfield (5) and Karpinski. W – Russell (1-0), Sparklin.

2B – B: Lambert, Russell, Karpinski, Niemann, Waterfield

3B – B: Pagliei.

Highlights: Brandywine scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Caesar Rodney 6, Seaford 5

Seaford 103 010 0 — 5 7 4 Caesar Rodney 220 001 1 — 6 5 1

Niblett, Allen and Gray. DeAtley, Rigby and Donovan. W – Rigby. L Niblett.

2B – CR: Donovan.

Hodgson 12, Concord 2

Hodgson 091 20 — 12 13 2 Concord 000 02 — 2 0 3

Megginson, Brown (5), Knotts (5) and Talvachio, Hamrick (5). Ford, McKeown (2), Welch (5) and McGarvey. W – Megginson (1-0), L – Ford.

3B – HVT: Talvacchio

A.I. du Pont 10, D.A.P.S.S. 0

A.I. du Pont 054 10 — 10 7 0 D.A.P.S.S. 000 00 — 0 0 3

Donnelly, Cardona (4), Witte (5) and Wilhelm, Carish (4). Hall, Wolfe (3) and Farren. W – Donnelly. L – Hall.

2B – AI: Orsini; 3B – AI: Donnelly.

Milford 7, Cape Henlopen 5

Cape Henlopen 000 101 3 — 5 5 4 Milford 100 006 x — 7 6 4

Geloff, Heffernan (6), White (6) and Z. Savage. Greenly, Reichold (5) and Kimmel. W – Reichold, L – White.

2B – CH: Dale

MIL: Hurd

3B – CH: Erickson.

Newark Charter 13, Tatnall 2

Tatnall 100 01 — 2 7 1 Newark Charter 530 5x — 13 13 0

Campbell, Sheey (4) and Maloy. Kelby, Matthews (5) and Fredd. W – Kelby. L – Campbell.

2B – TAT: Marvin, Maloy, Campbell, Ashe

NCS: Lesher, Callahan, Dalton, Kelby.

Salesianum 10, St. Georges 8

Salesianum 011 212 3 — 10 5 3 St. Georges 005 101 1 — 8 8 2

Fiala, Reynolds (4), Holler (4) and Miller. Shorts, McVey (4), Guild (6), McVey (7) and Marucci. W – Holler, L – Guild.

2B – SG: Boc, McVey

SAL: Maguire

HR – SG: Guild.

Tower Hill 6, St. Elizabeth 5

St. Elizabeth 100 200 2 — 5 9 0 Tower Hill 000 330 x — 6 8 4

Trimarco, Holliday (5), Thomas (6) and Strickland. C. Quimby, Reynolds (5), Love (7) and H. Quimby. W – Reynolds. L – Holiday, SV – Love.

2B – TH: H

Quimby, Love.

SOFTBALL

Charter of Wilm. 15, Delcastle 2

Charter of Wilm. 320 00 — 15 13 2 Delcastle 000 20 — 2 2 0

Czwerwinski and Massih, Peters. Rios and Adams. W – Czwerwinski, L – Rios.

2B – CSW: Browning, Watson, Peters

3B – CSW: Browning, Czerwinski.

Highlights: Charter scored 12 runs in the second inning.

Newark Charter 6, Padua 0

Newark Charter 010 320 0 — 6 8 2 Padua 000 000 0 — 0 6 3

Pontak and Tuner. Cunningham and Williams. W – Pontak. L – Turner.

2B – NCS: K

Noonan, PA: Twardowski.

Archmere 11, St. Elizabeth 1

Archmere 003 303 2 — 11 16 0 St. Elizabeth 000 001 0 — 1 5 4

Murray and McDougal, Simpson (6). Casson and Sweeney. W – Murray. L – Casson.

2B – StE: Merril

AA: Murray, Phillips

3B – AA: McDougal, Penrod

HR – AA: Phillips.

St. Mark’s 10, Brandywine 0

Brandywine 000 00 — 0 3 0 St. Mark’s 217 0x — 10 7 5

Gbemudu and Miller. Rath and Thomas. W – Rath. L – Gbemudu.

Highlights: Hessler and Saunders both collected hits for the Spartans

Coyle, Thomas and Mendez each went 2-3 for the Spartans

Gbemudu and Miller both had hits for the Bulldogs.

GOLF

A.I. du Pont 200, Delaware Military Academy 207

A.I. duPont 207, Delcastle 241

Delaware Military Academy 207, Delcastle 241

AI: Ka. Kinard 40, Kh. Kinard 43, Becker 53, Hewlett 66, Bell 75. DMA: Hahn 45, Stegemeier 47, Mench 53, Annable 62, Newman 62. Delcastle – Gertz 53, Steele, Marenco 59, Hetrich 63.

Medalists: Kaden Kinard, AI, 40. Patrick Hahn, DMA, 45. At Wilmington CC.

Appoquinimink 152, Mt. Pleasant 179

Appoquinimink – Pulgini 33, Haskell 36, Markiewicz 40, Mayhew 43, Dickerson 43, Stephenson 46. Mt. Pleasant – Romanov 38, Northey 43, Logan 47, McGuigan 51, Pingatore 54.

Medalist – Matt Pulgini, Appoquinimink, 33. At Back Creek GC (Par 36).

Caravel Academy 190, Glasgow 260

Caravel Academy 190, Hodgson Vo-Tech 260

Glasgow 260, Hodgson Vo-Tech 260

Caravel – Schaefer 37, Cravasse 48, Robinson 50, Hartzell 55, Sierzenski 56, Stallone 61. Hodgson – Fuenty 63, Biondi 63, Castro 64, Corde 70, Reinhold 70. Glasgow – Avenanius 59, Just 61, Watson 70, Forfeit 70.

Medalist – Nick Schaefer, Caravel, 37. At Back Creek GC (Par 35).

Wilmington Charter 9, Newark 0

Swanson, CSW def Mullin 5 and 3; Wells, CSW won by forfeit; Brown, CSW def Twardus 5 and 4; Shreve, CSW def West 5 and 4; Lynch, CSW def Talley 5 and 4; McMann, CSW def Lynch 5 and 4.

Medalist – Will Shreve, Wilmington Charter, 41. At Newark Country Club (Par 36).

Mt. Sophia Academy 5, Ursuline Academy 1

Herfindahl, MSA, def. Tucker 4-3; Strand, MSA, def. Randolph 5-4; Aube, UA, def. Sanchez 3-2; Sarac, MSA, def. Prendergast 3-2; Martin, MSA, def. Nordmeyer 5-3; Lombardi, MSA, def. Dombroski 4-2. At Porky Oliver GC.

Wilmington Christian 242, St. Elizabeth 251

St. Elizabeth: Potts 43, Cresci 57, Hendricks 58, Bryan 61, Naughton 62, Miller 63.

Wilmington Christian: Glauser 40, Dingwall 44, Smith 51, Bradbury 53, Seeman 54, Modzelewski 62.

Medalist: Elise Glauser, Wilmington Christian 40. At Inniscrone GC (Par 35).

BOYS LACROSSE

MOT Charter 13, Mount Pleasant 4

Mount Pleasant 0 1 1 2 — 4 MOT Charter 5 2 4 2 — 13

Goals – MOT: Coleman 5, Tillman 4, Tuohey 3, Fontana

Assists – MOT: Tuohey 2, Tillman 2, DAguiar 2, Coleman.

Dover 10, Smyrna 8

Tower Hill 13, Sanford 3

Sanford 0 2 1 0 — 3 Tower Hill 2 6 0 5 — 13

Goals – SAN: Cragg, Bloom, Green; TH: Spartin 5, Spruance 2, Hattersley 2, Togo 2, Hodgson 2. Assists – SAN: Lucky; TH: Spruance 2, Hattersley 2, W. Corroon 2, Spartin, Togo.

Shots – SAN 27, TH 30 Saves – SAN 7 (Goodier 5, Oberle 2), TH 12 (Gianforcaro).

Middletown 14, William Penn 2

Middletown 3 3 6 2 — 14 William Penn 1 0 0 1 — 2

Goals – MID: Kracyla 4, Dubois 3, Myers 3, Huisenga 2, Davis, Horlacher; WP: Pester, Mastolini. Assists – MID: Burton, Dubois, Horlacher, Myers, Savino.

Shots – MID 34, WP 15 Saves – MID 8 (Johnston), WP 10 (Singh).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Polytech 18, Caesar Rodney 6

Polytech 11 7 — 18 Caesar Rodney 3 3 — 6

Goals – PT: McKay 9, Dennis 2, Estrada 2, Carter, Knight, Rembold, Williams; CR: Cava 2, Ayers 2, Bennett, Walker. Assists – PT: McKay 2; CR: Steele 3.

Shots – PT 23, CR 11 Saves – PT 18, CR 9 (Hall).

Brandywine 19, Christiana 2

Brandywine 14 5 — 19 Christiana 1 1 — 2

Smyrna 10, Dover 7

Hodgson 13, St. Thomas More 9

St. Thomas More 5 4 — 9 Hodgson 6 7 — 13

Goals – STM: Kelly 3, J. Crawford 2, G. Crawford 2, Simmons, Stafford; HVT – Wibecan 6, Cabreja 3, Buckworth 2, Massey 2. Assists – HVT: Buckworth.

Saves – STM 3 (Murrian), HVT 9 (Clark).

Cape Henlopen 20, Indian River 1

Cape Henlopen 16 4 — 20 Indian River 0 1 — 1

BOYS TENNIS

Caesar Rodney 4, Smyrna 1

Singles – Gundakaram, CR, def. Tonkay 6-0, 6-0; Haynes, CR, def. C. Shalk 6-4, 6-3; Wrede, CR, def. Nash 6-3, 6-3. Doubles – A. Shalk-Savich, SMY, def. Shaneshsaz-Gravelle 7-5, 7-5; Patel-Tamesis, CR, def. Berman-Fu 6-4, 6-1. At Caesar Rodney HS.

Polytech 5, Cape Henlopen 0

Singles – Weber, PT, def. Justinani 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; Dixon, PT, def. Brozefsky 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Newman, PT, def. Gale 6-2, 6-2. Doubles – Talamin-Badlang, PT, def. Gladfelter, Soloman, 6-1, 6-3; Camaciang-Messick, PT, def. Conrad-Clampitt 6-4, 6-2. At Cape Henlopen HS.

Middletown 3, Mount Pleasant 2

Singles – Donsife, MP, def. Pepukayi 6-0, 6-0; Dombroski, MID, def. Connor 6-3, 6-2; Mulderig, MID, def. Townes 6-3, 6-2. Doubles – Reeves-Smith, MID, def. Ross-Hill 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Nowland-Sigman, MP, def. Scott-Ottinger 6-2, 7-5. At Middletown HS.

Dover 5, Sussex Central 0

Singles – Anyanwu, D, def. Bunting 6-0, 6-0; Cooke, D, def. Pritchett 6-0, 6-0; Remondi, D, def. Littleton 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Wong-Beckman, D, def. Bush-Thompson 6-1, 6-1; Lara-Yeung, D, def. Reynolds-Breedlove 6-1, 6-3. At Sussex Central HS.

Tower Hill 5, Tatnall 0

Singles – Ward, TH, def. Yu 6-0, retired; Manning, TH, def. Friedlander 6-0, 6-1; Fleming, TH, def. Zammarchi 6-0, 6-1. Doubles – Speers-Oldenbuettel, TH, def. Leach-Cutrona 6-3, 6-2; Donoho-Racap, TH, def. Farquar-Wedo 6-2, 6-3. At Tower Hill.

GIRLS TENNIS

Appoquinimink 3, A.I. du Pont 2

Singles – Mahar, APPO, def. Tito 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; Hearn, AI, def. J. Bernath 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Yeung, AI, def. Roche 6-2, 6-2. Doubles – Adgoun-Rosenthal, APPO, def. Machado-Chanddhy 6-0, 6-0; Mehta-Kumar, APPO, def. Flogous-Sherman 6-0, 6-2.

Dover 5, Sussex Central 0

Singles – Anyanwu, D, def. Cadeza 6-0, 6-0; Ozer, D, def. Orledge 6-0, 6-0; Malenfant, D, def. Peden 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Scheir-Canalichio, D, def. Kollock-Taylor, 6-0, 6-0; Lin-Biddle, D, def. Pistoia-Ventura 6-2, 6-0.

Middletown 3, Mount Pleasant 2

Singles – Nolte, MID, def. Uteberger 6-0, 6-1; Salvioni, MID, def. Simmons 6-4, 6-1; Ford, MP, def. Li, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles – E. Belitikus-Collins, MID, def. Zheng-Unishi 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Jenkins-Michiner, MP, def. Brooks-Scott 6-4, 6-2. At Mt. Pleasant HS.

Polytech 3, Cape Henlopen 2

Singles – Balcerak, PT, def. Tietbohl 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; Comollo, PT, def. Spell 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Sabbagh, CH, def. Huber 6-2, 7-5. Doubles – McCloy-Sponaugle, CH, def. Readores-Startt 6-3, 6-0; Bradl-Koenig, PT, def. Lynam-Smith, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. At Polytech HS.

Caesar Rodney 5, Smyrna 0

Singles – Parker, CR, def. Usewicz 6-0, 6-0; Sijan, CR, def. Chillas 6-0, 6-1; Frederick, CR, def. Rocco 6-3, 6-0. Doubles – Thorogood-Tamesis, CR, def. Cook-Holman 6-3, 6-3; Casey-Cemerlic, CR, def. Hughes-Fedele 6-1, 6-0. At Smyrna HS.

St. Thomas More 5, Lake Forest 0

Singles – Catipay, STM, def. Brubaker 6-1, 6-0; Sadusky, STM, def. Queen 6-2, 6-0; Windham, STM, def. Erwin 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 (TB). Doubles – McMahon-Swinford, STM, def. Rugg-Lodge 6-1, 6-0; Pinera-Zhang, STM, def. Seidu-Ellis 6-7 (9-7), 7-5, 10-8 (TB). At St. Thomas More.

Tower Hill 5, Tatnall 0

Singles – Dignazio, TH, def. McCulloch 7-5, 6-2; Rastog, TH, def. James 6-0, 6-3; Lunger, TH, def. Austin 6-1, 6-0. Doubles – Thompson-Sysko, TH, def. Zammarchi-Penn 6-3, 6-2; Kowas-Teng, def. Kong-Lodge 6-1, 6-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

Charter of Wilm. 5, A.I. du Pont 0

Charter of Wilm. 0 5 — 5 A.I. du Pont 0 0 — 0

Second Half – Damude (Flores), CSW, 46:00; Allen (Barrish), CSW, 61:00; Allen (McDermott), CSW, 62:00; Barrish, CSW, def. 65:00; McDermott (Mitchell), CSW, 70:00.

Shots – CSW 43, AI 0 Corner Kicks – CSW 6, AI 0 Saves – CSW 0 (McIntyre, Evancho), AI 20 (Kelly).

Brandywine 2, Howard 0

Howard 0 0 — 0 Brandywine 0 2 — 2

Second Half – Mejia (McCaskill), B, 63:00; Eck, B, 74:00.

Shots – H 6, B 20. Corner Kicks – H 3, B 3. Saves – H 18 (Winnington), B 6 (Edwards).

Glasgow 4, D.A.P.S.S. 0

Glasgow 1 3 — 4 D.A.P.S.S. 0 0 — 0

First Half – Pedroza-Luna (Villa), G, 24:00. Second Half – Pedroza-Luna, G, 43:00; Mollett (Villa), G, 65:00; Mollett (A. Sanchez), G, 69:00.

Shots – G 10, D 1. Corner Kicks – G 12, D 1. Saves – G 1 (Youayou), DAPSS 8.

Conrad 3, Delcastle 0

Conrad 1 2 — 3 Delcastle 0 0 — 0

First Half – Coughlin (Skurla), CSS, 39:00. Second Half – Coughlin (Hersch), CSS, 61:00; Coughlin (Littman), CSS, 73:00.

Shots – CSS 9, DEL 3 Corner Kicks – CSS 5, DEL 2 Saves – CSS 3 (Hughes), DEL 6 (Cortez-Alvarez).

Wilmington Christian 2, Red Lion Christian 1

Wilmington Christian 2 0 — 2 Red Lion Christian 0 1 — 1

First Half – Hamm (Avello), WCS, 24:05; Hamm, WCS, 29:47. Second Half – Harrison, RLCA, 63:45.

Shots – WCS 7, RLCA: 7 Corner Kicks – WCS 4, RLCA 6 Saves – WCS 6 (Carter), RLCA 4 (Milhako).

St. Elizabeth 5, St. Mark’s 1

St. Mark’s 1 0 — 1 St. Elizabeth 2 3 — 5

First Half – Hendricks (Owens), St. E, 3:00; StM (own goal), 13:00; Speaks (Gautier), St. E, 14:00. Second Half – Gautier (Owens), St. E, 41:00; Hendricks (Speaks), St. E, 48:00; Speaks, St. E, 56:00.

Shots – StM 6, StE 16 Corner Kicks – StM 1, StE 10 Saves – StM 8 (Clarke), StE 4 (Toper)

Middletown 4, St. Georges 0

Middletown 2 2 — 4 St. Georges 0 0 — 0

First half Finelli, M, 24:00, DiVirgilio (Finelli), M 33:00

Second half Finelli (Rodriguez) M, 15:00, Rohrer 36:00

Corner kicks M 5, SG 2 Shots M 10, SG 3 Saves M (Wolf) 0, SG (Mitchell) 2