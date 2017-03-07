High school sports results from Monday, March 6

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

Palm Bay 7, Melbourne 6 (From Friday)

Melbourne 130 000 2 — 6 5 1 Palm Bay 031 300 x — 7 12 0

WP: Brandon Braun. LP: Rulhman. SV: Stuart Brown. 2B: M – Rodriguez; PB – Bourret. 3B: PB – Eisenmann. HR: M – Ford. Highlight: Austin Eisenmann was 2-3 with a triple and 2 RBis and BJ Daniels was 3-3 with 2 RBIs, to lead Palm Bay over Melbourne. Brandon Braun pitched 4.1 innings with 6 Strikeouts picking up the win, and Stuart Brown got the save pitching 2.2 with 3 strikeouts. Records: Palm Bay 4-2.

Atlantic Coast 4, Viera 2 (From Friday)

Atlantic Coast 001 000 102 — 4 9 2 Viera 000 200 000 — 2 10 1

WP: Cox. LP: Connor Scheer (0-1). 2B: V – Connor Scheer, Kyle Dentmon. Records: Atlantic Coast 3-0, Viera 3-1.

Sebastian 9, Holy Trinity 3 (From Saturday)

Sebastian — 9 9 1 Holy Trinity — 3 8 3

WP: Osterman. LP: Liam Samuels (1-1). 2B: S – Landis, Osterman, Nichiloce, Z. Young; HT – Tony Jenkins, Jaden Smith. HR: S – Osterman. Highlight: Osterman pitched five complete innings and hitting a two-run home run. Landis also had two hits. Records: Holy Trinity 3-2.

MCC 11, Cocoa Beach 1

MCC 015 14 — 11 14 0 Cocoa Beach 000 01 — 1 6 1

WP: Nick Durgin. LP: Robbins. 2B: MCC – Nick Durgin 2, Jackson Taylor, Connor Justin; CB – Luchs, Crowder. Highlight: Nick Durgin gave up four hits, no runs while striking out eight in four innings while contributing two doubles at the plate. Ryan Coscarella and Jackson Taylor each had three hits and drove in three runs.

BOYS TENNIS

Eau Gallie 7, Sebastian River 0

Singles: Fox Arcand (EG) def. Noah Rieck (SR) 8-0; Drew Keener (EG) def Vinny Bologna (SR) 8-0; Max Yesowitch (EG) def. Sunny Lula (SR) 8-1; Matt Pecora (EG) def. Lalo Ambris (SR) 8-3; Jonathan Snow (EG) def. Keven Beck (SR) 8-0.

Doubles: Arcand/Keener (EG) def. Rieck/Bologna (SR) 8-0; Yesowitch/Pecora (EG) def. Lula/Ambris (SR) 8-1.

Records: Eau Gallie (7-1), Sebastian River (1-3).

Edgewood 7, MCC 0

Singles: Logan Sutherlin (E) d. Will Rieder (MCC) 6-2, 6-0; Lleyton Kunik (E) d. Sam Hennessy (MCC) 6-1, 6-3; Anthony Icabucci (E) d. Joey Sherman (MCC) 6-0, 6-0; Michael Hutchinson (E) d. Byan Wells (MCC) 6-3, 6-1; Zak Sedaros (E) d. Will Wallace (MCC) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Sutherlin/Kunik (E) d. Rieder/Hennessy (MCC) 8-6; Gay/Sedaros (E) d. Wells/Sherman (MCC) 8-5.

West Shore 6, Covenant Christian 1

Singles: Phi Duong (WS) d. Josh Halford (CC) 8-2; Tyler Everingham (WS) d. Lucas Durham (CC) 8-2; Ryan Flickinger (WS) d. Cameron Rutkowski (CC) 8-3; Hunter Scott (WS) d. Kevin Sinclair (CC) 8-3; Steven Tang (CC) def Vaughn Addington (WS) 9-7.

Doubles: Duong/Everingham (WS) d. Halford/Tang (CC) 8-3; Flickinger/Scott (WS) d. Durham/Jared Hoewgmann (CC) 8-3.

Records: West Shore 5-2, Covenant Christian 3-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

MCC 5, Edgewood 2

Singles: Sarah Laird d. Amanda Kent 6-0, 6-2; Abby Harnden d. Rachel Wolf 6-2, 6-2; Sara Sutton d. Cosima West 6-1, 6-2; Angel Nguyen d. Anna Sutton 6-4, 6-4; Leeda Clark d. Mackenzie Anderson 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Laird/Sutton d. Wolf/Ngyuyen 8-4; Sutton/Roth d. Jingle/Tucciarone 8-4.

West Shore 7, Covenant Christian 0

Singles: Maci Pekmezian (WS) d. Jesie Lawson (CC) 8-0; Sarah Bahson (WS) d. Nikki Paljug (CC) 8-0; Erun O’Bruen (WS) d. Brianna Abollo (CC) 8-0; Abby Mechachony (WS) d. Marcella Barbee (CC) 8-1; Teaya Bahson (WS) d. Bonnie Wilt (CC) 8-0.

Doubles: Pekmezian/S. Bahson (WS) d. Lawson/Paljug (CC) 8-1; O’Bruen/Sidney Jones (WS) d. Abollo/Wilt (CC) 8-5.

Records: Covenant Christian 0-6.

Today’s events

Baseball: 4 p.m. Holy Trinity at Titusville; 6 p.m. Cocoa Beach at Satellite, Cocoa at Rockledge.

Softball: 7 p.m. Melbourne at Heritage, Palm Bay at Viera; 7:15 p.m. Satellite at Space Coast, Eau Gallie at Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island at Bayside, Rockledge at Titusville.

Boys Lacrosse: 5:30 p.m. Eau Gallie at Satellite; 7 p.m. MCC at Holy Trinity, Melbourne at Edgewood.

Girls Lacrosse: 5 p.m. MCC at Holy Trinity.

Boys Tennis: 4 p.m. Melbourne at Heritage, Rockledge at Cocoa, Palm Bay at Eau Gallie, Space Coast at Astronaut.

Girls Tennis: 4 p.m. Cocoa at Rockledge, Viera at Titusville, Astronaut at Space Coast.