High school sports results from Thursday, Jan. 26

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edgewood 58, Odyssey Charter 39 (From Monday)

Odyssey Charter 6 11 8 14 — 39

Edgewood 13 15 7 23 — 58

Odyssey Charter: Moncoeu 0 5-6 5, Sanchez 1 0-0 2, Charleton 2 0-3 4, Spivey 6 0-0 12, Moxey 2 2-5 6, Stouteer 2 0-0 4, Warner 1 4-8 6. Totals: 14 11-22 39.

Edgewood: M Jenkins 1 2-2 5, Ronsisvalle 4 0-0 8, Gearin 1 0-0 2, Richter 2 4-4 8, Boyer 1 0-0 2, Patel 1 0-0 2, Cook 0 2-4 2, Miller 1 0-0 3, North 1 0-0 2, Ellington 8 3-7 19. Totals: 22 11-17 58.

3-pt. FGs: E – M Jenkins, Miller. Assists: E – M Jenkins 3, North 2, Richter 2, J Jenkins 2, Johnson 2, Gearin, Patel, Cook, Miller, Ellington. Rebounds: E – Ellington 12, Richter 3, North 3, M Jenkins 2, Ronsisvalle 2, Gearin 2, Cook, Johnson. Steals: E – Ronsisvalle 4, M Jenkins 2, Richter 2, Cook, Miller, Ellington, J Jenkins. Blocks: E – Ellington.

Rockledge 68, Titusville 67 (From Wednesday)

Titusville 12 10 17 28 — 67

Rockledge 18 12 26 12 — 68

Titusville: Smith 2 0-0 6 , Oquendo 12 5-9 29, Russell 2 2-2 6, Crouch 5 0-0 10, Hawkins 5 4-9 14, Brothers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 11-20 67.

Home: Saxon Williams 1 0-0 2, Robbie Hicks 6 2-2 18, Dorien Josey 1 0-0 2, TeeJay Jordan 1 4-6 6, Zay Stevens 4 0-0 10, Carlos Jones 6 1-2 15, D.J. Richardson 5 1-4 11, Vernal Wilson 1 0-0 1, Ramsey Robinson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 8-14 68.

3-pt. FGs: T – Smith 2; R – Hicks 4, Stevens 2, Jones 2.

West Shore 57, Eau Gallie 39 (From Wednesday)

Eau Gallie 12 13 4 9 — 39

West Shore 10 10 17 20 — 57

Eau Gallie: Gragg 1 4-4 6, Joseph 3 0-0 6, Carraway 4 3-4 11, Ross 1 1-2 3, Plain 3 1-2 7, Washington 1 0-0 2, Yesowitch 1 0-0 2, Snow 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 9-12 39.

West Shore: Rodriguez 0 4-4 4, Gonzalez 3 0-0 9, McClendon 0 6-6 6, Lew 3 0-0 9, Lanier 2 0-4 4, Paul 3 6-6 12, Blackwell 1 0-0 2, Schauman 1 2-2 4, Thompson 1 2-2 4, Hedrick 0 2-2 2. Totals: 14 22-27 57.

3-pt. FGs: WS – Gonzalez 3, Lew 3. Records: West Shore 14-8.

Space Coast 69, Satellite 67 (From Wednesday)

Satellite 13 12 18 24 — 67

Space Coast 9 20 22 18 — 69

Satellite: Nicks 8 3-5 19, Wallace 2 3-5 8, Green 5 7-8 22, Sartori 0 2-3 2, Patterson 2 0-0 6, Fuller 3 0-0 6, Harris 1 0-1 2. Totals: 21 15-22 67.

Space Coast: Will Scott 4 2-2 13, Alec Johnston 1 0-0 2, Jordan Yount 2 2-2 6, Darryl Davis 2 0-4 4, Jason Browning 9 16-19 36, Carson Cole 2 3-5 7, Briggs Kline 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 24-34 69.

3-pt. FGs: S – Green 5, Patterson 2, Wallace; SC – Scott 3, Browning 2. Records: Space Coast 8-12.

Cocoa 62, Heritage 56 (From Wednesday)

Cocoa 18 7 14 23 — 62

Heritage 13 11 10 22 — 56

Cocoa: Tyrique Sears 4 0-0 10, Marquise Freeman 3 0-0 6, Bryan Sanders 2 0-0 5, Ra’him Sanders 2 0-0 5, Kenly Spencer 1 0-0 3, Antonio Youngblood 7 5-6 19, Dezmond Morgan 6 1-2 14. Totals: 25 6-8 62.

Heritage: Dylan White 2 3-3 7, Jarad Mowry 2 0-0 5, John Stewart 8 3-3 22, Gid Hernandez 3 0-0 9, Austin Howard 2 0-2 5, Kai Liburd 3 0-2 6. Totals: 20 6-10 56.

3-pt. FGs: C – Sears 2, B. Sanders, R. Sanders, Spencer, Morgan; H – Stewart 3, Hernandez 3, Mowry, Howard.

Astronaut 52, Edgewood 51

Astronaut 18 13 9 12 — 52

Edgewood 7 16 14 14 — 51

Astronaut: Garvin 3 1-2 7, Hollingsworth 1 0-0 3, Joe 2 0-0 5, Brown 4 2-2 10, Dollard 1 1-2 3, Glaslo 6 2-2 14, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Farner 3 0-0 8. Totals: 21 6-8 52.

3-pt. FGs: A – Farner 2, Hollingsworth, Joe.

MCC 72, Viera 61

Viera 18 15 13 15 — 61

MCC 20 10 7 25 — 72

Viera: Schaneville 3 0-0 7; Marshall 2 0-0 5; Espling 2 0-0 6; Buren 2 0-0 5; Jackson 3 0-0 8; Gamble 0 3-6 3; Atkins 2 1-2 7; Shepherd 0 2-2 2; Aebli 4 0-0 8; Callaway 6 0-0 12. Totals: 24 6-10 61.

MCC: Cobb 4 1-5 10; Walton 0 5-6 5; Alves 10 3-4 23; Wilson 1 0-0 2; Hardy 4 1-1 10; May 1 0-0 2; Price 3 6-10 12; Durant 2 2-5 6; Corcione 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 18-31 72.

3-pt. FGs: V – Espling 2, Jackson 2, Atkins 2, Buren, Schaneville, Marshall; MCC – Cobb, Hardy.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heritage 57, Holy Trinity 30 (From Wednesday)

Holy Trinity 6 7 10 7 — 30

Heritage 15 10 20 12 — 57

Holy Trinity: Jordan Blair 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Wills 2 0-0 4, Sadie Girard 2 0-0 4 Kate Starkey 3 0-0 6, Ashley Stevens 1 0-0 2, Natalia Walcott 1 0-0 2, Paris Wiechecki Vergara 1 0-0 2, Kaytee Castillo 2 0-0 4, Marissa Catalano 0 0-0 0, Haley Forde 0 0-0 6. Totals: 12 0-0 30.

Heritage: Raquel Hopkins 2 0-0 4, Zykira Williams 0 2-4 2, Armani Sheffield 6 0-0 12. Tatiyana Robinson 1 0-2 8, Crisbel Sanchez 2 0-2 4, Keke Thompson 1 0-0 2, Dee Lampkin 9 1-1 19, Macoyah Berry 3 0-0 6 Totals: 24 3-7 57.

3-pt. FGs: HT – Forde 2; H – Robinson 2.

Cocoa Beach 53, Edgewood 14

Cocoa Beach 13 16 4 20 — 53

Edgewood 4 2 6 2 — 14

Cocoa Beach: Morgan Blaser 13.

Edgewood: Jieli Wegerif 6.

Space Coast 49, West Shore 27

West Shore 2 8 5 12 — 27

Space Coast 11 16 16 6 — 49

West Shore: Garoust 2 1-2 5, 1 0-0 2, Smith 2 0-0 4, O’Brien 2 2-4 6, Erfe 2 2-4 6, Hansen 1 3-4 6. Totals: 10 6-13 27.

Space Coast: Erica Delhagen 2 0-0 4 Teagan Rothrock 8 0-0 16, Adrianna Knight 2 1-4 6, Syniah Johnson 5 1-2 11,Alexis Smith 2 0-0 4, Grace Johnson 1 0-0 2, Brianna Bradley 1 0-0 2, Melody Anderson 1 2-2 4. Totals: 22 4-8 49.

3-pt. FGs: WS – Hanse; SC – Knight. Records: Space Coast 9-13.

Palm Bay 52, Holy Trinity 43

Holy Trinity 8 10 8 17 — 43

Palm Bay 12 6 14 20 — 52

Holy Trinity: AShley Stevens 1 2-2 4, Sadie Girard 1 1-2 4, Kate Starkey 1 0-0 2, Natalia Walcott 8 4-7 20, Kaytee Castillo 4 1-2 10, Marissa Catalano 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 6- 13 43.

Palm Bay: Penland-Holmo 6 7-9 23, S. Dizon 0 2-2 2, M. Burgher 4 1-4 9, D. Crutchfield 2 6-8 10, K. Williams 1 0-0 2, B.Brown 3 0-3 6. Totals: 16 16-26 52.

3-pt. FGs: HT – Girard, Castillo, Catalano; PB – Penland-Homo 4.

Melbourne 59, Heritage 50

Heritage 8 12 18 12 — 50

Melbourne 11 12 14 22 — 59

Heritage: Krenz 2 2-2 6, Sheffield 9 1-4 19, Robinson 3 0-0 7, Lampkin 9 0-0 18. Totals: 23 3-6 50.

Melbourne: Reid 0 0-2 0, Graham 8 2-2 19, Fahy 5 2-3 18, Spivey 4 5-8 14, Pintado 3 0-0 6, Morin 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 11-17 59.

3-pt. FGs: M – Fahy 4, Spivey, Robinson, Graham.

BOYS SOCCER

MCC 1, Edgewood 1 (2 OT) (MCC wins via penalty kicks 4-3) (Class 2A District Semifinal) (From Wednesday)

MCC 0 1 — 1

Edgewood 1 0 — 1

Goals: MCC – Evert Urquiza (Regulation and PK), Ed Nekrasov (PK), Tyler Keller (PK), Liam Kelly (PK); E – Christian Yates (PK). Records: MCC 12-4-3, Edgewood 12-4-3.

Melbourne 1, Viera 0 (Class 4A District Semifinal) (From Wednesday)

Melbourne 0 1 — 1

Viera 0 0 — 0

Goals: M – Bryson Smith. Assists: M – Dylan Moreira. Saves: M – Matt Bryant 4; V – Max Pacheco 8. Records: Melbourne 18-2-0, Viera 13-7-2.

West Shore 8, Cocoa Beach 0 (Class 2A District Semifinal) (From Wednesday)

West Shore 5 3 — 8

Cocoa Beach 0 0 — 0

Goals: WS – Dylan Obrien 3, Nick Burgess 2, Abe Murphy, John Eaton, Mathew Moscrip. Assists: WS – Chase Hester 2, Collin Robidoux 2, Ian Leighton, Robie DuJovne, Gavin Rushnell. Saves: WS – Cooper Stein; CB – Tan Yazmanoglu 10. Records: West Shore 14-3, Cocoa Beach 5-10-3.

Covenant Christian 72, Rockledge 62

Covenant Christian 19 20 19 14 — 72

Rockledge 11 18 15 18 — 62

Covenant Christian: Sophia Clarke 4 0-0 11, Courtney Baker 3 2-2 11, Jayla Johnson 2 7-10 11, Emily Hoeigmann 1 1-1 3, Nubia Benedith 7 5-8 24, Aleah Sorrentino 5 2-2 12. Totals: 22 17-23 72.

Rockledge: Jyda Christian 0 0-1 0, Lapresha Stanley 11 9-10 32, Zarea Baker 1 0-0 2, Diamond Brown 0 0-0 0, Ashanti Blakely 0 0-0 0, Zyekeena Arthur 2 5-7 9, Denisha Wright 0 0-0 0, Burgin Antoniewski 0 0-0 0, Armoneia Lee 2 0-1 5, Alexis Perez 0 2-2 2, Deaizha Gilbert 2 2-2 6, Cynthia Leib 3 0-0 6, Tamesha Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals:21 18-23 62.

3-pt. FGs: CC – Benedith 5, Clarke 3, Baker 3; R – Stanley, Lee. Records: Covenant Christian 17-6, Rockledge 17-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

Edgewood 2, Lake Highland 1 (Class 2A Regional Quarterfinal)

Goals: E – Rachel Jones, Erin Cullen; LH – Grayson Kim. Assists: E – Layne Greenfield, Fran Espinoza. Saves: E – Summer Torok 10; LH – Bella Bohlen 6, Bennett Wilson 3. Records: Edgewood 15-2, Lake Highland 5-10-2.

Melbourne 8, East Ridge 0 (Class 4A Regional)

Melbourne 4 4 — 8

East Ridge 0 0 — 0

Goals: M – Destiny Deluca 2, Lauren Bowden, Carter Register, Amanda Brust, Kimberly Ciarcia, Brianna Thompson, Michele Stewart. Assists: M – Carli Etrick 3, Brianna Thompson, Kaitlyn Duron. Saves: ER – Kailey Yost 9, Kaili Fuchs 4. Records: Melbourne 20-1, Edge Ridge 7-13-2.

Merritt Island 8, Sebring 0 (Class 3A Regional)

Goals: MI – Aimee Vance 2, Madi Moore 2, Maddie Feeney 2, Lexy Denaburg, Samantha Parker. Assists: MI – Julia Martin 4, Lexy Denaburg 2, Madi Moore, Stephanie Glass. Saves: MI – Jordan Tomberlin.

Today’s events

Boys Basketball: 5:30 p.m. Covenant Christian at St. Andrew’s; 6:30 p.m. Edgewood at St. Edward’s; 7 p.m. Morningside Academy at Florida Prep Academy, Sebastian River at MCC, Bayside at Cocoa Beach, Viera at Eau Gallie, Titusville at Merritt Island, Halifax Academy at Brevard HEAT; 7:30 p.m. Space Coast at Melbourne, Satellite at Palm Bay, Rockledge at Cocoa, Astronaut at Bishop Moore, Heritage at Bayside.

Girls Basketball: 7 p.m. MCC at Rockledge, Melbourne at Astronaut, Mainland at Titusville, Holy Trinity at Viera, Lincoln Park Academy at Covenant Christian.

Boys Soccer: 7 p.m. District 6-4A final at Melbourne, Sebastian River vs. Melbourne; District 12-3A final at Satellite, Titusville vs. Merritt Island; District 8-2A final at Space Coast, Melbourne Central Catholic vs. West Shore.

Wrestling: 9:30 a.m. Merritt Island at Satellite; Noon: George Jenkins Invite.