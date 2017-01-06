High school sports results from Thursday, Jan. 5

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Merritt Island Christian 57, St. Andrew’s Episcopal 45

St. Andrew’s 8 10 15 12 — 45

MIC 16 16 10 15 — 57

St. Andrews: Kyle Schramm 2 2-2 6, Joseph Banks 0 8-8 8, Courtney Brooks 4 0-0 8, Nick Zeiler 2 0-1 4, Jakym Johnson 5 0-0 10, Ryan Brown 3 0-0 9. Totals: x x-x x.

Home: x x-x x. Totals: x x-x x.

3-pt. FGs: X – x; X – x. Assists: X – x; X – x. Rebounds: X – x; X – x. Records: xxx.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Trinity 49, Cocoa 46 (From Wednesday)

Holy Trinity 9 9 16 15 — 49

Cocoa 17 11 6 12 — 46

Holy Trinity: MacKenzie Wills 1 2-2 5, Sadie Girar 4 1-2 10, Kate Starkey 0 0-1 0, Ashlet Stevens 0 2-2 2, Natalie Walcott 8 2-4 18, Paris Wiechecki 0 1-3 1, Kaytee Castillo 4 3-7 11, Marissa Catalano 0 0-3 0, Haley Forde 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-20 49.

Cocoa: Victoria Zidori 3 0-1 6, Alonna Thomas 4 1-2 9, Shania Harris 1 1-4 3, Destiny Charles 2 0-0 4, Jaylah Parks 0 3-3 3, Jayd McNeal 3 2-3 10, Shania Clifton 5 1-2 11. Totals: 18 8-16 46.

3-pt. FGs: HT – Wills, Girard; C – McNeal 2.

BOYS SOCCER

Melbourne 3, Oviedo 0

Melbourne 1 2 — 3

Oviedo 0 0 — 0

Goals: M – Ben Baldwin, Joshua Stackpoole, Reggie Nicholas. Assists: M – Jimmy Turman, Reggie Nicolas, Ben Baldwin. Saves: M – Matt Bryant 3; O – Steve Evans 6. Records: Melbourne 13-2-0, Oviedo 5-5-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

MCC 5, Holy Trinity 1

Goals: HT – Julia McCarthy; MCC – Gabrielle Knoblock, Emily King, Abigail McDougall, Abigail Foster, Angela Hammond. Assists: HT – Piper McHenry; MCC – Hannah Lucas, Lydia Carroll, Casey Tharp, Angela Hammond. Saves: HT – Isabell Davis 8; MCC – Gia Stanley 2. Records: Holy Trinity 6-0-6, MCC 10-2-1.

Today’s events

Boys Basketball: 7 p.m. West Shore at MCC, Gainseville at Satellite, Celebration at Viera, Master’s Academy of Vero Beach at Covenant Christian, Morningside Academy at Brevard HEAT; 7:15 p.m. Bayside at Sebastian River; 8 p.m. Community Christian Academy at Merritt Island Christian.

Girls Basketball: 5:30 p.m. Celebration at Viera, Master’s Academy of Vero Beach at Covenant Christian, Morningside Academy at Brevard HEAT; 6 p.m. Community Christian Academy at Merritt Island Christian; 7 p.m. Cocoa Beach at Cocoa, Edgewood at Space Coast.

Boys Soccer: 6 p.m. Space Coast at Father Lopez Catholic; 7 p.m. Holy Trinity at MCC, Palm Bay at Port St. Lucie, Oviedo at Merritt Island.

Girls Soccer: 5 p.m. Palm Bay at Port St. Lucie.

Wrestling: Noon: Cradle Cancer.