High school sports results from Thursday, March 9

HIGH SCHOOLS

BASEBALL

Sebastian River 5, Heritage 3 (From Wednesday)

Sebastian 101 002 1 — 5 7 2 Heritage 001 000 2 — 3 6 6

WP: Adams. LP: Krauss. 2B: SR – Fogel; H – Underwood.

MCC 11, Eau Gallie 9 (From Wednesday)

MCC 400 700 0 — 11 8 2 Eau Gallie 100 240 2 — 9 10 2

WP: Daniel Acosta. LP: Nick Pogue. 2B: MCC – Gabe Pallo, Braden Ostrander; EG – Ian Kalman. HR: EG – Jacob Teter, Justin O’Keefe, Clayton Stanley. Highlight: Justin O’Keefe was 3 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBIs. Records: MCC 7-0, Eau Gallie 4-2.

Bayside 6, Space Coast 2 (From Wednesday)

Viera 7, Heritage 1

Heritage 000 010 0 — 1 2 1 Viera 400 210 x — 7 10 0

WP: Thomas Berry (3-0). LP: Garret Underwood. 2B: H – Pat Laurelli; V – Jordan Kaplan, Connor Scheer. Highlight: Viera’s Thomas Berry pitched five innings giving up one run, on two hits, and striking out seven. Viera’s Jordan Kaplan, Andrew Brait, and Declan McDermott all collected multiple hit games. Berry and Brait drove in two. Records: Viera 5-1.

BOYS LACROSSE

Merritt Island 12, Viera 11

Merritt Island 8 4 — 12

Viera 7 4 — 11

Goals: MI – Nick Wilson 4, Jabob Robinson 2, Zack Holmes 2, Rob Macy 2, Quentin Ashley, Wyatt Walker; V – Nathan DePlaneke 4, Dylan Parilla 3, Nick Rodriguez 2, Nico Chang. Assists: X – x; X – x. Saves: MI – Peyton McDonald 2, Josh Ordonez 2; V – CK Hay 7, Nick Rossi 7.

GIRLS LACROSSE

MCC 14, Eau Gallie 5

Goals: MCC – Katie Acuna 4, Julia Stein 4; EG – Lily Parker 2, Alexa Meyer, Taylor Missale, Julieanne Rathgeber. Saves: MCC – 16; EG – Payton Horschel 11.

Cocoa Beach 14, West Shore 4

Goals: CB – Coryn Britton 2, Abbey Compton, Riley Higgins, Gillian Craig 3, Camryn Grubb, Tara Weker 5, Rory Moore; WS – Isabel Richards 2, Kaylee Krininger, Lexi Vorndran. Assists: CB – Coryn Britton, Gillian Craig. Saves: CB – Jessica Matilszki 3; WS – Lauren Seifert 4. Records: West Shore 0-7.

SOFTBALL

Rockledge 12, Astronaut 3

Palm Bay 6, Satellite 3

Satellite 000 200 1 — 3 5 5 Palm Bay 004 101 x — 6 9 3

WP: Chloe Burrows (1-3). LP: Mel Wieand (1-7). Highlight: Burrows struck out five, gave up five hits and went three-for-four at the plate. Records: Satellite 1-7, Palm Bay 2-5.

Melbourne 7, Space Coast 3

Space Coast 100 002 0 — 3 4 3 Melbourne 201 120 x — 7 9 2

WP: Gabi Lopresti. LP: Bianca Cruz. 3B: SC – Eberhardt; M – Arielle Fears. HR: M – Emily Shrader. Highlight: Maddie McAllister gets two more hits giving her eights hits for the week to lead the Bulldogs to their seventh straight victory. Abi Soliven also added two hits for Melbourne. Records: Melbourne 9-1.

Cocoa 16, Hertiage 3

Heritage — 3 6 3 Cocoa — 16 12 2

WP: Myanna Robinson. LP: K. Rouse. 2B: C – Chelsea Miller, Avery Lawson. 3B: H – B. Dietz; C – Miller, Lawson 2, Kara Rogers 2, Kira Davis. HR: X – x; X – x. Highlight: Myanna Robinson struck out five in three innings pitched as Cocoa put up 16 runs on 12 hits Avery Lawson had five RBI’s.

BOYS TENNIS

MCC 6, Florida Prep Academy 1

(From Wednesday)

Singles: Will Rieder (MCC) def. Max Guzovsky (FPA) 5-7, 7-5, 11-9; Iam McPherson (FPA) def. Sam Hennessey (MCC) 6-1,4-6, 10-7; Cori Hymel (MCC) def. Vladamir Voloshin (FPA) 7-6,4-6, 10-6; Joey Sheman (MCC) def. Insac Magadeeu (FPA) 6-1, 6-4; Paul Jamie (MCC) def. Ethan Boud (FPA) 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: Rieder/Hennessey (MCC) def. Guzovsky/McPherson (FPA) 8-2; Hymel/Sheman (MCC) def. Voloshin/Magadeeu (FPA) 8-2.

Merritt Island 6, Merritt Island Christian 1

Singles: Francisco Aguilo-Seara (MIC) d. Kevin Taylor (MI) 6-0, 6-1; Brooks McConnell (MI) d. James Leroy (MIC) 6-0, 6-1; Joshua Loufek (MI) d. Cameron Rye (MIC) 6-0, 6-1; Joey Myers (MI) d. Jack Stallone (MIC) 6-0, 6-1; Christian Godt (MI) d. Noah Pordanova (MIC) 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: McConnell/Myers (MI) d. Aguilo-Seara/Leroy (MIC) 8-6; Loufek/Myers (MI) d. Rye/Stallone (MIC) 8-2.

Records: Merritt Island 6-3

Melbourne 7, Edgewood 0

Singles: Andrew Burley (M) d. Logan Sutherlin (E) 6-3 3-6 (10-1); Patrick Baney (M) d. Lleyton Kunik(E) 6-0 6-2; Nico St. Clair (M) d. Anthony Iacabucci (E) 6-4 6-2; Cole Turner (M) d. Zak Sedaros (E) 6-1 6-4; Ben Baldwin (M) d. Michael Hutchinson (E) 6-2 6-0.

Doubles: Burley/Baney (M) d. Sutherlin/Kunik (E) 8-2; St. Clair/Tyler Osha (M) d. Iacabucci/Sedaros (E) 8-3.

Records: Melbourne 5-3, Edgewood 6-2.

Viera 7, Cocoa Beach 0

Singles: Gabriel Diaz (V) d. Nick Davidson (CB) 6-0, 6-0; Griffin Camp (V) d. Dylan Osbrey (CB) 6-1, 6-0; Matt Podzelinski (V) d. CJ Coleman (CB) 6-1, 6-0; Matt Bean (V) d. Kai Widick (CB) 6-3, 6-3; Oskar Jiborn (V) d. David Durrance (CB) 6-3, 6-0.

Doubles: Diaz/Jiborn (V) d. Davidson/Osbrey (CB) 8-6; Camp/Podzelinski (V) d. Widick/Coleman (CB) 8-1.

Eau Gallie 6, Covenant Christian 1

Singles: Fox Arcand (EG) d. Josh Halford (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Drew Keener (EG) d. Lucas Durham (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Max Yesowitch (EG) d. Cameron Rutkowski (CC) 6-0, 6-1; Matt Pecora (EG) d. Kevin Sinclair (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Jonathan Snow (EG) d. Stever Tang (CC) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Arcand/Pecora (EG) d. Halford/Durham (CC) 8-2; Rutkowski/Sinclair (CC) d. Bechtel/Smith (EG) 8-2.

Records: Eau Gallie 9-1, Covenant Christian 4-3.

Satellite 5, West Shore 2

Singles: Jackson Bray (S) d. Nathan Foo (WS) 6-1, 6-0; Ryker Christensen (S) d. Phi Duong (WS) 6-4, 6-1; Dylan Foster (S) d. Bi Huynh (WS) 6-3, 6-3; Nick Gaug (S) d. Ryan Flickinger (WS) 6-0, 6-4; Gabe Taylor (WS) d. Hunter Scott (S) 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles: Bray/Christensen (S) d. Foo/Duong (WS) 8-0; Huynh/Flickinger (WS) d. McCarthy/Holeman (S) 8-7 (11).

Records: Satellite 6-1, West Shore 4-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Florida Prep Acadmey 2, MCC 1

(From Wednesday)

Singles: Nina Mijatouis (FPA) def. Sarah Laird (MCC) 4-6, 6-4, 10-6; Abby Harnden (MCC) def. Margarita Maragulova (FPA) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Mijatouis/Maragulova (FPA) def. Samantha Roth/Sara Sutton (MCC) 8-4.

Space Coast 5, Palm Bay 2

Singles: Alexia Kyriakoulis (SC) d. Barbra Fortes (PB) 8-4; Polina Shulika (PB) d. Savannah Jones (SC) 8-8 (7-5); Amanda Forgetta (PB) d. Makayla McCombs (SC) 8-5; Brooke Stone (SC) d. Sarah Kane (PB) 8-6; Madison Eastburn (SC) d. Amaya McCarthy (PB) 8-2.

Doubles: Kyriakoulis/Jones (SC) d. Fortes/Forgetta (PB) 8-2; McCombs/Eastburn (SC) d. Shulika/Muir (PB) 8-3.

Merritt Island, Merritt Island Christian (DNF- Darkness)

Singles: Shanata Norwich (MIC) d. Sara Sidor (MI) 6-1 6-1; Anya Warren (MIC) d. Kendall Enlow (MI) 0-6 6-5 (7-4); Arianne Piloto (MI) d. Lina Caswell (MIC) 6-3 6-3; Trinity Stenger (MI) d. Nadia Caswell (MIC) 6-4 6-2; CJ Weber (MI) d. Grace Stallone (MIC) 6-2 6-3.

Doubles: Norwich/L. Caswell (MIC)-6 Sidor/Enlow(MI)-5 Piloto/Weber (MI)-7 MIC-5.

Cocoa 6, Astronaut 1

Singles: Dayna Owens (C) d. Caitlyn Holley (A) 8-0; Jenna Werle (C) d. Sarah Griffins (A) 8-1; Emma Milbert (A) d. Casey Wynn (C) 8-6; Jocelyn Browder (C) d. Mariah Billups (A) 8-1; Emily Adams (C) Arissa Swab (A) 8-1.

Doubles: Owens/Werle (C) d. Holley/Milbert (A) 8-2; Wynn/Adams (C) d. Griffins/Billups (A) 8-5.

Today’s events

Baseball: 4 p.m. The Geneva School at Covenant Christian; 6 p.m. Astronaut at Satellite, Titusville at Space Coast, Rockledge at Merritt Island; 7 p.m. Melbourne at Viera.

Softball: 6 p.m. Holy Trinity at Space Coast; 6:30 p.m. Rockledge at Lake Mary; 7:15 p.m. Sebastian River at Satellite.

Boys Lacrosse: 6 p.m. Montverde at Viera; 7 p.m. Martin County at MCC.