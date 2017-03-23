High school sports scoreboard March 22

BASEBALL

Middletown 8, DMA 6

Middletown 411 020 0 — 8 15 2 DMA 301 020 0 — 6 5 2

Pitchers – M: Dunn

Catchers – M: Schneider.

Delmar 19, Arcadia 0

Arcadia 000 000 0 — 0 1 2 Delmar 11 41 300 0 — 19 19 0

Pitchers – ARC: Godwin, Beasley (1), Dylan (2) and Sterling (4). DEL: VonArx, Rodriguez (3) and Beasley (5). W – VonArx. L – Godwin. Catchers – ARC: Sterling and Turner (4). DEL: Austin.

2B – DEL: Murphy, Beasley, Rincon.

Seaford 16, Delmarva Christian 0

Seaford 604 600 0 — 16 14 0 Delmarva Christian 000 000 0 — 0 0 5

Pitchers – SEA: E. Nibblett. DC: Schabach, Murphy and Workman. W – E. Nibblett (1-0), L – Schlabach (0-1). Catchers – SEA: Gray. DC: W. Hobbs.

2B – SEA: Allen, Widdowson, Gray, E

Nibblett, Short.

St. Mark’s 6, Hodgson 3

St. Mark’s 100 101 3 — 6 6 3 Hodgson 000 021 0 — 3 6 5

Pitchers – StM: Ludman and Sullivan (7). HVT: Megginson and Hart 5. W – Ludman. L – Megginson. SV – Sullivan. Catchers – StM: Sinko. HVT: Talvacchio.

2B – StM: Colmery

3B – StM: Lougheed.

Archmere 8, Newark 5

Archmere 004 120 1 — 8 6 5 Newark 301 100 0 — 5 6 5

Pitchers – AA: Lynch and Dellose (4). N: Delpercio, Hansen (3), Emory (6) and Carlson (7). W – Dellose. L – Hansen. Catchers – AA: Alexander. N: Visalli.

2B – AA: Alexander.

St. Elizabeth 11, Concord 1

Concord 000 010 0 — 1 4 4 St. Elizabeth 050 420 0 — 11 9 0

Pitchers – CON: Ford, Harrison (4); StE: J. Brooks, Trimarco (4). W – J. Brooks (1-0). L – Ford 0-1. Catchers – CON: Cruser. StE: Strickland.

2B – C: Ford; StE: Trimarco, Moyer, Rock.

SOFTBALL

Appoquinimink 10, Hodgson 0

Hodgson 000 000 0 — 0 1 2 Appoquinimink 202 024 0 — 10 12 2

Pitchers – HVT: Heritage. A: Short. W – Short (1-0). L – Heritage (0-1). Catchers – HVT: Johnson. A: Weir.

2B – A: Jones 2, Weir. 3B – A: Weir.

Delmar 21, Arcadia 1

Arcadia 000 100 0 — 1 4 4 Delmar 11 62 200 0 — 21 17 1

Pitchers – D: Pleasanton. W – Pleasanton. Catchers – D: Taylor.

2B – D: Rogers, Tyndall, Lemon, Lynch.

St. Georges 18, Conrad 3

Conrad 000 030 0 — 3 3 5 St. Georges 174 420 0 — 18 16 3

Pitchers – SG: Long. CSS: Yeatman and Bessel. W – Long. L – Yeatman. Catchers – SG: Seiverd. CSS: Troise.

2B – SG: Long, C: Troise

3B – SG: DiMarcello.

BOYS LACROSSE

Archmere 16, St. Mark’s 1

St. Mark’s 0 0 0 1 — 1 Archmere 7 5 1 3 — 16

Milford 18, Lake Forest 4

Lake Forest — 4 Milford — 18

Goals – MIL: J. Gaglione 4, Herka 4, Christie 3, Bonneville 3, Rhodes 2, Scott, Reynolds. Assists – MIL: J. Gaglione 3, Christie 2, Bonneville 2, Rhodes 2.

Shots – MIL 54. Saves – MIL 8 (S. Gaglione).

Sussex Tech 11, Smyrna 7

Smyrna 1 2 1 3 — 7 Sussex Tech 0 4 5 2 — 11

Goals: SMY: Kaiser 2, Guzman 2, Haas, Davis. ST: Wilson 4, Quillin 4, Zimmerman, Short, Spellman. Assists – SMY: Davis 2, Haas.

Shots – SMY 22, ST 36. Saves – SMY 11 (Williamson), ST 13 (Seavers).

Worcester Prep 17, Delmarva Christian 2

Delmarva Christian 0 0 0 2 — 2 Worcester Prep 8 5 2 2 — 17

GIRLS LACROSSE

Caesar Rodney 16, Charter of Wilm. 7

Charter of Wilm. 3 4 0 0 — 7 Caesar Rodney 12 4 0 0 — 16

Goals – CSW: K. Adkins 6, Shulkov 2, Semyak 2, Lamey 2, Scott, Ford, P. Abbott, Gilmartin; CR: Ayers 2, Ruggerio 2, Cava 2, Bennett. Assists – CSW: P. Abbott 2, Lamey 2, Shulkov, Scott.

Shots – CSW: 30. Saves – CSW: 6 (Dolan); CR: 19 (Hall).

Ursuline 20, Concord 1

Ursuline 15 5 0 0 — 20 Concord 0 1 0 0 — 1

Goals – UA: M.Carroll 4, Kenney 4, Lyons 3, O’Doherty 2, Schmeusser 2, McKune 2, McFadden 2, K.Shroyer; CON: Procak. Assists – UA: Schmeusser 4, Lyons 3, McFadden 2, Grzybowski 2, McKune, Kenney, Carroll, K Shroyer.

Shots – UA: 25, CON: 6.

Middletown 19, Christiana 0

Christiana — 0 Middletown — 19

Goals – M: Keller 5, Saylor 3, Mann 3, Knowlton 2, Butler 2, Davis, Kostur, Harms, Riley.

Assists – M: Saylor 3, Sumner 2, Keller 2, Knowlton, Butler, Harms, Davis.

Red Lion Christian 8, Newark 4

Sussex Tech 12, Smyrna 10

Sussex Tech 6 6 0 0 — 12 Smyrna 4 6 0 0 — 10

Goals – ST: M. Johnson 5, Giles 3, Dalton 2, B. Johnson 2. SMY: Kolakowski 2, Mayew 2, Brittingham, Duman, Edmond, Snow, Steele, Wilber.

Shots – SMY: 19. Saves – ST (Harris), SMY: 11 (Porter).

St. Mark’s 16, Archmere 10

Archmere 5 5 0 0 — 10 St. Mark’s 7 9 0 0 — 16

Goals – AA: K. Olsen 3, Donovan 2, Collins, Baldi, J. Olsen, Tamassio, Yannick; StM: Schweizer 7, Estes 4, M. Noonan 2, Freda, Megargee, Wolff. Assists – StM: Estes 2, Schurman 2, Schweizer.

Saves – AA: 3, StM: 5 (Digiannaras).

GIRLS SOCCER

Appoquinimink 2, Sussex Tech 0

Sussex Tech 0 0 — 0 Appoquinimink 0 2 — 2

Second Half – Scarpinato (Brooks), A, 48:00; Brooks (L. Broomall), A, 62:00.

Shots – A 18 ST 4. Corner Kicks – A 2, ST 1.

Caesar Rodney 8, St. Mark’s 1

St. Mark’s 0 1 — 1 Caesar Rodney 5 3 — 8

First Half – Ramsey (Aglio), CR, 15:00; Ramsey (Prillaman), CR, 17:00; Ramsey (Ford), CR, 20:00; Ramsey, CR, 22:00; Ramsey (Glasser), CR, 32:00; Second Half – Schepers, StM, 41:00; Prillaman (Glasser), CR, 42:00; Ford (Prillaman), CR, 70:00; Ford (Prillaman), CR, 74:00.

Shots – CR 24, StM 6. Corner Kicks – CR 7, StM 0. Saves – CR 6 (Nuzzo/Desaulniers), StM 12 (Shepherd).

Charter of Wilm. 7, Concord 1

Concord 1 0 — 1 Charter of Wilm. 6 1 — 7

First Half – Allen (Musselman), CSW, 6:00; McNulty (Mitchell), CSW, 10:00; Allen (Musselman), CSW, 11:00; Rapposelli, CON, 18:00; Musselman (McDermott), CSW, 38:00; McNulty (Mitchell), CSW, 39:00.

Second Half – Musselman (Mitchell), C, 56:00.

Shots – CSW 15, CON 5. Corner Kicks – CSW 5, CON 3. Saves – CSW 4 (McIntyre), CON 6 (Haberman)

St. Elizabeth 4, Dickinson 0

St. Elizabeth 3 1 — 4 Dickinson 0 0 — 0

First Half – (OG), StE, 1:00; Hendricks (McLaughlin), StE, 27:00; Owens, StE, 36:00. Second Half – Owens (McLaughlin), StE, 50:00.

Shots – St. E 21, DHS 1. Corner Kicks – St. E 6 DHS: 0. Saves – St. E 1 (Toper), DHS 12 (Fontanez).

Mount Pleasant 6, Conrad 1

Newark Charter 9, Red Lion Christian 0

Newark Charter 6 3 — 9 Red Lion Christian 0 0 — 0

First Half -DuVilla, (Cutler), NC, 9:00; Schultz, (DuVilla), NC, 15:00; Schultz, (Feldman), NC, 19:00; Feldman, (Narvaez), NC, 24:00; Hynson, (Scott), NC, 29:00; DeWitt, ( Justison), NC, 37:00. Second Half – Cutler, (Schultz), NC, 44:00; Cutler, (Feldman), NC, 47:00; OG, NC, 51:00.

Shots – NC 23, RL 4. Corner Kicks – NC 5, RL 0. Saves – NC 4 (Reader), RL 12 (Denk)

Newark 1, St. Georges 0

Newark 0 1 — 1 St. Georges 0 0 — 0

Second Half – Frantz, N, 77:00.

Shots – N 4, SG 6. Corner Kicks – N 2, SG 4. Saves – N 6 (Smoot), SG 3 (Mitchell).

Ursuline 7, Dover 0

Dover 0 0 — 0 Ursuline 3 4 — 7

First Half – Jablonski (Olmstead), UA, 7:00; M. Ogden (A. Olmstead), UA, 11:00; M. Ogden, UA, 27:00.

Second Half – Garcia, UA, 48:00; Garcia (A.Olmstead), UA, 50:00; Garcia (LaPira), UA, 56:00; Olmstead, UA, 68:00.

Shots – UA 19, DOV 1. Corner Kicks – UA 5, DOV 0. Saves – UA: 2 (D. Kendus, G. Kendus), DOV: 14 (Rosella)

Wilm. Friends 6, A.I. du Pont 0

A.I. du Pont 0 0 — 0 Wilm. Friends 2 4 — 6

First Half – Dobber, WFS, 5:00; Arai (Skibicki), WFS, 35:00. Second Half – Arai (Maas), WFS, 41:00; Aleman (Skibicki), WFS, 60:00; Maas, WFS, 62:00; Flanagan (Maas), WFS, 75:00.

Shots – WFS 20, AI 1. Corner Kicks – WFS 5, AI 1. Saves – WFS 1 (Davis), AI 14 (Kelly).

BOYS TENNIS

Caesar Rodney 5, Cape Henlopen 0

Singles – Gundakaram, CR, def. Justiani 6-0, 6-0; Haynes, CR, def. Brozefsky 6-0, 6-0; Wrede, CR, def. Luciano-Solomon 6-0, 6-0. Doubles – Shanehsaz/Gravelle, CR, def. Conrad/Clampitt 6-1, 6-0; Patel/Tamesis, CR, def. Gale/Galdfelter 6-1, 6-2. At Caesar Rodney HS.

Seaford 5, Milford 0

Singles: Torres, S, def. Folke 6-1, 6-0; Johnston, S, def. Antolini 6-4, 6-2; Kappel, S, def. Hung 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Menduble/Weldon, S, def. Wolfenden/Tibbett 6-2, 6-4; Baine/Ramiers, S, def. Rauch/Mackesey 6-3, 6-0

Sts. Peter and Paul 4, St. Thomas More 1

Singles – Morrell, SPP, def. Wills 7-5, 3-6, 6-3; Prince, SPP, def. Magee 3-6, 6-2 7-5; Liu, STM, def. Lovell 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. Doubles – Leister/Hardesty, SPP, def. Li/Zheng 6-0, 6-0; SPP, won by forfeit. At St. Thomas More Academy.

GIRLS TENNIS

Caesar Rodney 4, Cape Henlopen 1

Singles – Sijan, CR, def. Teitbohl 6-1, 6-0; Frederick, CR, def. Sabbaugh 6-0, 6-1; McCloy, CH, def. Arefyeva 6-3, 4-6 10-7 (TB). Doubles – Thorogood/Tamesis, CR, def. Spell/Sponaugle 6-1, 6-0; Casey/Jeffery, CR, def. Smith/Harrington 6-0, 6-0. At Cape Henlopen.

Indian River 5, Lake Forest 0

Singles – Fitz, IR, def. Brubaker 6-2, 6-2; Lovelace, IR, def. Queen 6-1, 6-0; Galbreath, IR, def. 6-1, 6-7 10-6 (TB). Doubles – Patel/Lopez, IR, def. Rugg/Lodge 6-3, 6-4; Johnson/Marquez, IR, def. Seidu/Ellis 6-2, 6-3.

Milford 4, Seaford 1

Singles – Rogers, M, def. Snigier 6-2, 7-5; Redlich, M, def. Lewis 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (11-9); Call, S, def. Stevenson 6-3, 6-4. Doubles – Wright/Gabriel Perez, M, def. Pearson/Dinga 6-2, 6-0; Sylvester/Becton, M, def. Perez/Henderson 6-2, 6-1. At Seaford HS.

St. Thomas More 3, Sts. Peter and Paul 2

Singles – Catipay, STM, def. Granger 4-6, 7-6 (6-3), 6-2; Sadusky, STM, def. Beane 6-1, 6-4; Schiller, SPP, def. Windham 6-3, 6-4. Doubles – Morris/Rath, SPP, def. Swinford/McMahon 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 10-6 (TB); Pinera/Zheng, STM, def. Wanichko/Flynn 7-5, 7-5.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

St. Mark’s 3, Dickinson 0

St. Mark’s 26 25 25 — 3 Dickinson 24 15 21 — 0

St. Mark’s (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Korleski 0-3-0-1-0, Sonchen 0-1-0-0-9, Rubini 2-1-0-2-2, Mouser 4-1-3-1-0, Worsh 2-1-1-0-5, Orzada 2-0-0-0-1, Xu 12-0-2-0-0.

Dickinson (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Xaxni 1-1-0-3-15, Banaag 0-0-0-16-0, Bufano 5-2-0-5-0, Watson 9-0-1-5-0, Stewart 3-1-1-0-0, Penn 1-0-0-2-1, Pham 1-0-1-1-1.

Conrad 3, A.I. du Pont 1

A.I. du Pont — 1 Conrad — 3

AI du Pont (kills-aces-blocks-digs-assists): Coyne 13-1-1-4-29, Daniels 0-1-0-20-2, Mulligan 14-1-3-15-1, Yeager 12-0-1-10-1, Harrigan 4-4-0-2-1, Westerberg 2-1-0-14-0, Hayman 2-0-2-1-0

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Appoquinimink 90, Wilmington Charter 38

Appoquinimink 84, Newark 52

Newark 71, Wilmington Charter 57

3200 Relay – Charter – 8:35.4; 110 Hurdles – Fields, A, 18.1; 100 – Scott, A, 11.3; 800 Relay – Newark – 1:37.1; 1600 – Freed, A, 4:52.7; 400 Relay – Appoquinimink – (Singleton, Thompson, Scott, Miller) – 45.1; 400 – Morgan, N, 52.2; 300 Hurdles – Fields, A, 51.4; 800 – Biddle, N, 2:09.5; 200 – Shepard, N, 23.8; 3200 – Freed, A, 11:38.4; 1600 Relay – Newark – (Coffing, Marshall, Gann, Zucaro) – 4:04.5. Shot Put- Becker, N, 39’7″; Discus – Becker, N, 92’7″; Long Jump – Johnson, A, 19’0″; Triple Jump – Johnson, A, 42’9″; High Jump – Hendrixson, CSW, 5’6″.