High school star shatters backboard and ends game

Isaiah Banks of Heritage High School in Georgia shattered a backboard during a game.

Take a second to watch what Isaiah Banks of Heritage High School in Georgia did.

This isn’t just any old backboard-shattering dunk due to hanging on the rim or thanks to a Shaq-like player throwing it down. This is a glass-smasher thanks to brute strength and ferocity:

That turned out to be the dunk that ended the game, called on a account of a broken backboard.

I might be the only one thinking this, but that’s got to be up there with “SEND IT IN JEROME!” (sans the posterization) right?

