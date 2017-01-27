High school track, soccer and bowling winners lauded

Byrd’s Kyah Loyd continued her strong start to the LHSAA indoor track season recently when she set a personal record and solidified her No. 1 ranking in the state in the 60-meter dash with a 7.62 time.

That run came at the LSU High School Qualifier meet in Baton Rouge, where she also easily won the 60m hurdles (8.84), according to Byrd coach Juan Plaza.

“Kyah won the hurdles race by a big margin and 8 minutes later defeated the reigning 60m state champ from the last two years in school record form,” Plaza said in an email.

In addition to Loyd’s performance, Byrd juniors Grace Loftin and Christian Devers, sophomores LaDann Thomas and Aleceya Harrison, and freshmen Kayla Harrisons and Claire White also ran personal best times.

Loyd, a Tulane track signee, is No. 7 all-time in Louisiana in the 60m dash and No. 2 all-time in the 60m hurdles.

Parkway: The Panthers’ Adrianna Wilder won the 3200m at the LSU event in 11:47.43, while Cole Billiot was second in the 1600 in 4:39.33.

Haughton: Bucs speedster Josh Lister captured the 60m dash in Baton Rouge in 6.87, while running a 6.83 in the prelims. The Haughton 4x200m relay finished third in 1:33.14.

Ruston: The Bearcats’ Kourtni Goldsmith won two events at LSU, capturing the long jump in 17-6.5 and the high jump in 5-5.

Captain Shreve girls win soccer title

The Captain Shreve Lady Gators recently captured the District 1-II title after tying Benton 2-2 Thursday night at Tinsley Park to run their overall record to 16-8-1 (8-0-1 district). Kelsie Payne scored both goals on assists by Mary Helen VanHoy.

The Lady Gators, No. 12 in the current LHSAA Division II power ratings, will close out the regular season Monday against Parkway (8-12-3).

Benton’s goals came from Hailey McGhee and Sarah Varnado.

The Shreve team also includes Caroline Brakeville, Katherine Carby, Anna Claire Cook, Ciarra Duncan, Georgia Hilburn, Mirian Islas, Rachel Jeansonne, Logan Mullins, Amanda Rushing, Julia Schafer, Marissah Schneider, Charly Upchurch, Robbi Upchurch, Avery Vickers, Aimee Callaway, Olivia Hilburn, Lindsey Kelly and Laura Leigh Lawrence.

High school bowling is underway

The northwest Louisiana high school bowling season is underway and here are some recent results.

Girls’ high game/series: Airline, Trista Quinley 182 (486 series); Byrd, Celeste Thedford 232 (556 Series).

Boys’ high game/series: Bossier, Shamari Lay 146 (381 series); Airline, Jaylon Ellison 224 (587 series); Minden, Jervae Winans 144 (game), Tavarius Edwards, (387 series); Loyola, Alex Reine 202 (559 series); Haughton, Christian Silba 191 (game), Jakeb Cilluffo (517 Series); Benton, Austin Sepeda 201 (583 Series); Byrd, Chase Colvin 225 (559 Series).

